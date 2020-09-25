Amazon announced two new Fire TV Stick dongles at its annual hardware event today. The new devices include an updated version of the existing Fire TV Stick and a Lite version, which will be more affordable. Both products are available for pre-order in India right away and will be shipping from next week. While the Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs. 3999, the Fire TV Stick Lite will be sold at Rs. 2999.

The differences between the two versions are slightly unclear right now. Amazon says both support high-dynamic-range (HDR) playback and Full-HD streaming. However, the Fire TV Stick also supports 5GHz WiFi networks, which technically allow more stable streaming quality. Whether it makes a noticeable difference though is yet to be seen. The company also claims that the new Fire TV Stick consumes 50% less power than the older generation.

In a press release, the company noted that the Fire TV Stick streaming at 60 frames per second (FPS) and 1080p (Full-HD) resolution, whereas it only mentions FHD streaming for the Fire TV Stick Lite. Amazon hasn’t clarified whether this means that the Lite can’t stream content at 60fps, but if that is true, then it would automatically make the Lite a poor purchase, irrespective of the price. 60fps frame rates are essential for most content today.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick dongles are amongst the best selling devices for the company in India. They turn existing televisions into smart, connected TVs as long as an HDMI port is available. The company also sells a 4K version of these in India, which allows users to stream content at 4K resolution.

