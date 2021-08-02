Amazon India has announced the Great Freedom Festival which will start from 5 August and will go on until 11:59 pm on 9 August. The e-commerce website will be curating deals on different product segments including mobile phones, electronics, laptops, cameras, fashion & beauty essentials, home & kitchen, TVs & appliances as well as on daily essentials, groceries, Amazon Business and more.

The e-commerce company will be offering a 10 % instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI. Additionally, the user can sign up with Amazon Pay and get cashback of ₹1000. Prime customers will be able to avail Advantage-Just for Prime Program. Through this buyers can get 3 months extra No Cost EMI on select bank Cards and 6-month free screen replacements on mobiles from Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO and more

Here are some of the deals revealed by Amazon India:

Consumer Electronics, Personal Computers & Accessories

Up to 60% off on cameras

Up to 60% off on tripods, ring lights and more

Up to 60% off on smart security cameras

Instant polaroid cameras starting at ₹2999/-

Up to 60% off on headphones

Up to 60% off on musical instruments & professional audio

Up to 60% off on speakers

Up to ₹30,000 off on laptops

Up to 30% off on printers

Up to 50% off on gaming accessories

Up to 60% on high-speed Wi-Fi router

Up to 60% off on smart watches

Fitness bands starting ₹999

Up to 50% off on hard drives and external SSDs

Up to 60% off on mobile and camera memory cards

Up to 45% off on bestselling tablets

Up to 50% off on soundbars and home theatres

Up to 60% off on IT accessories

Up to 60% off on stationery and office electronics

Up to 55% off on monitors

Up to 50% off on pc components

Up to ₹40000 off on desktops

Up to 50% off on internal SSDs

Mobile phones

Up to 40% off on Smartphones & Accessories

Newly launched Tecno Pova 2, which has 7000mAh battery, 6.95-inch FHD+ display.

Recent launches of OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10s, Mi 11X, Samsung M21 2021, Samsung M32, Samsung M42 5G, iQOO Z3 5G, iQOO 7, Tecno Camon 17 Series, Tecno Spark Go and many other recent smartphones will be available with offers.

