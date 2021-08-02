Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Amazon announces Great Freedom Festival sale: Deals offered on smartphones, laptops, appliances

Amazon announces Great Freedom Festival sale: Deals offered on smartphones, laptops, appliances

Premium
Amazon Prime customers will be able to avail Advantage-Just for Prime Program
2 min read . 05:51 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Amazon India will be offering a 10 % instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI

Amazon India has announced the Great Freedom Festival which will start from 5 August and will go on until 11:59 pm on 9 August. The e-commerce website will be curating deals on different product segments including mobile phones, electronics, laptops, cameras, fashion & beauty essentials, home & kitchen, TVs & appliances as well as on daily essentials, groceries, Amazon Business and more.

Amazon India has announced the Great Freedom Festival which will start from 5 August and will go on until 11:59 pm on 9 August. The e-commerce website will be curating deals on different product segments including mobile phones, electronics, laptops, cameras, fashion & beauty essentials, home & kitchen, TVs & appliances as well as on daily essentials, groceries, Amazon Business and more.

Amazon India has announced the Great Freedom Festival which will start from 5 August and will go on until 11:59 pm on 9 August. The e-commerce website will be curating deals on different product segments including mobile phones, electronics, laptops, cameras, fashion & beauty essentials, home & kitchen, TVs & appliances as well as on daily essentials, groceries, Amazon Business and more.

Amazon India has announced the Great Freedom Festival which will start from 5 August and will go on until 11:59 pm on 9 August. The e-commerce website will be curating deals on different product segments including mobile phones, electronics, laptops, cameras, fashion & beauty essentials, home & kitchen, TVs & appliances as well as on daily essentials, groceries, Amazon Business and more.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The e-commerce company will be offering a 10 % instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI. Additionally, the user can sign up with Amazon Pay and get cashback of 1000. Prime customers will be able to avail Advantage-Just for Prime Program. Through this buyers can get 3 months extra No Cost EMI on select bank Cards and 6-month free screen replacements on mobiles from Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO and more

Here are some of the deals revealed by Amazon India:

Consumer Electronics, Personal Computers & Accessories

  • Up to 60% off on cameras
  • Up to 60% off on tripods, ring lights and more
  • Up to 60% off on smart security cameras
  • Instant polaroid cameras starting at 2999/-
  • Up to 60% off on headphones
  • Up to 60% off on musical instruments & professional audio
  • Up to 60% off on speakers
  • Up to 30, 000 off on laptops
  • Up to 30% off on printers
  • Up to 50% off on gaming accessories
  • Up to 60% on high-speed Wi-Fi router
  • Up to 60% off on smart watches
  • Fitness bands starting 999
  • Up to 50% off on hard drives and external SSDs
  • Up to 60% off on mobile and camera memory cards
  • Up to 45% off on bestselling tablets
  • Up to 50% off on soundbars and home theatres
  • Up to 60% off on IT accessories
  • Up to 60% off on stationery and office electronics
  • Up to 55% off on monitors
  • Up to 50% off on pc components
  • Up to 40000 off on desktops
  • Up to 50% off on internal SSDs

Mobile phones

Up to 40% off on Smartphones & Accessories

Newly launched Tecno Pova 2, which has 7000mAh battery, 6.95-inch FHD+ display.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Recent launches of OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10s, Mi 11X, Samsung M21 2021, Samsung M32, Samsung M42 5G, iQOO Z3 5G, iQOO 7, Tecno Camon 17 Series, Tecno Spark Go and many other recent smartphones will be available with offers.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!