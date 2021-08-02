Amazon announces Great Freedom Festival sale: Deals offered on smartphones, laptops, appliances2 min read . 05:51 PM IST
- Amazon India will be offering a 10 % instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI
Amazon India has announced the Great Freedom Festival which will start from 5 August and will go on until 11:59 pm on 9 August. The e-commerce website will be curating deals on different product segments including mobile phones, electronics, laptops, cameras, fashion & beauty essentials, home & kitchen, TVs & appliances as well as on daily essentials, groceries, Amazon Business and more.
The e-commerce company will be offering a 10 % instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI. Additionally, the user can sign up with Amazon Pay and get cashback of ₹1000. Prime customers will be able to avail Advantage-Just for Prime Program. Through this buyers can get 3 months extra No Cost EMI on select bank Cards and 6-month free screen replacements on mobiles from Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO and more
Here are some of the deals revealed by Amazon India:
Consumer Electronics, Personal Computers & Accessories
Mobile phones
Up to 40% off on Smartphones & Accessories
Newly launched Tecno Pova 2, which has 7000mAh battery, 6.95-inch FHD+ display.
Recent launches of OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10s, Mi 11X, Samsung M21 2021, Samsung M32, Samsung M42 5G, iQOO Z3 5G, iQOO 7, Tecno Camon 17 Series, Tecno Spark Go and many other recent smartphones will be available with offers.
