Amazon.in announces Smartphone Upgrade Days, bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones and its accessories. Customers can get up to 40% off on their favourite smartphones from brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung. The latest OnePlus 10T 5G, 9T 5G and Samsung M13 series among others will be available with exciting bank and exchange offers. Smartphone Upgrade Days will be live until 14th August 2022.
OnePlus smartphones: The Upgrade days will see discounts and EMI options on OnePlus models. OnePlus 9 Series 5G will be available at ₹37,999 with additional exchange offers of up to Rs5,000 off on selected models and bank offer. OnePlus 10R will be available at ₹4,000 off with up to 6 months of No Cost EMI, additionally up to Rs3,000 off on exchange and bank offer. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available at Flat ₹5,000 off. Get the latest OnePlus Flagship launch OnePlus 10T with a great bank offer of ₹5,000 off along with up to Rs5,000 additional on exchange on selected devices. Avail No Cost EMI on OnePlus Nord series with OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G at the lowest ever price of ₹18,999 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G starting ₹23,999.
Samsung smartphones: Customers can also enjoy offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 30% off on top rated smartphones. Get up to ₹5,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. Flat ₹5,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M52. Customers will be able to avail additional discounts with bank offers to make the smartphone purchase more affordable this sale.
Xiaomi smartphones: Xiaomi smartphones will be available with up to 40% off during these Smartphone Upgrade Days. The Redmi 9 Series will be available starting at just ₹6,999 while the best-selling Redmi Note 10 Series which includes Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10S, will be available starting at just INR 10,999 with instant additional bank discounts. The latest Redmi K50i 5G will be available starting ₹25,999 with additional exchange, instant bank discounts and No Cost EMI offers of ₹5000. Xiaomi 11 lite and Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available for ₹24,999 and ₹37,999 respectively with additional benefits worth ₹6000 including exchange offers and instant bank discounts.
Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount using RBL, Bank of Baroda and AU Bank Credit and Debit cards. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones.
