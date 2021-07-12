Amazon India today announced ‘Apple Days’ sale which will provide deals and offers on the latest iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, and more. Apple Days will be live until 17 July with great offers from participating sellers.

Customers will be able to avail of an additional discount of up to ₹6,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards transactions on other products.

The iPhone 12 is selling at a price of ₹ 72,900 with a discount of ₹ 7,000.

The iPhone 12 mini is selling at a price of ₹ 66,400 at a discount of ₹ 3,500.

iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) is selling at a price of ₹ 1,15,100 with a discount ₹ 4,800

iPhone 11 is selling at a price of ₹ 51,999 with a discount of ₹ 51,999.

2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch with M1 chipset 8GB RAM is selling at ₹ 1,35,799

2019 MacBook Pro 16-inch with 16GB RAM, 512 GB has been priced at ₹ 1,85,659 with a discount of ₹ 14,241.

2020 Apple MacBook Air is selling at a price of ₹ 99,990 with 10th Gen Intel i5 processor





