Amazon Apple Days sale: Offers on iPhone 12, iPhone 11 series. Details here

Amazon Apple Days sale: Offers on iPhone 12, iPhone 11 series. Details here1 min read . 10:08 PM IST
- The iPhone 12 mini is selling at a price of ₹66,400 at a discount of ₹3,500
Amazon India today announced ‘Apple Days’ sale which will provide deals and offers on the latest iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, and more. Apple Days will be live until 17 July with great offers from participating sellers.
Customers will be able to avail of an additional discount of up to ₹6,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards transactions on other products.
