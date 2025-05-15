Amazon Back to School offers brings top laptops and tablets at up to 55% off: Our suggestions from top brands

The summer vacation and holidays have started across the country, and it is the time to enjoy for students. But it is also important to get your back to school supplies sorted instead of running around at the last minute. Amazon is offering impressive back to school discounts with up to 55% off on top-selling tablets and laptops.

We have created a list of the best deals that you cannot afford to miss out on. Inclusion of brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo makes it trustworthy and presents a good value for the shoppers. Here are the top back to school offers on laptops and tablets.

Attractive back to school offers on laptops on Amazon Laptops have become important ever since remote learning and online classes became a norm. Big screens on laptops are easier to follow and read while also being a complete machine to study and learn. It becomes even more efficient for students who travel away from home for college. Carrying a PC in those cases becomes challenging. Here are the top models that you should choose.

Laptops under ₹40000 for your basic tasks

A laptop under ₹40,000 is ideal for students, casual users, or professionals with basic computing needs. It offers great value for tasks like browsing, MS Office, online classes, or streaming. Look for at least 8GB RAM, SSD storage, a recent-generation processor (like Intel i3 or Ryzen 3), and a Full HD display for the best experience.

Laptops under ₹50000 for a little more power

Laptops under ₹50,000 are a smart choice for students who need more power for multitasking, coding, light editing, or running tools like Zoom and Google Classroom smoothly. At this price, you can get 8–16GB RAM, SSD storage, and faster processors like Intel i5 or Ryzen 5. Look for long battery life, lightweight design, and a Full HD display to stay productive anywhere.

Laptop models under ₹70000 are powerful and hi-tech

Laptops under ₹70,000 are ideal for students who want performance, versatility, and future-readiness. Whether you're into design, coding, editing, or gaming between classes, this budget unlocks fast processors (like Intel i5/i7 or Ryzen 5/7), dedicated graphics, 16GB RAM, and fast SSDs. Look for a sturdy build, good keyboard, Full HD or higher resolution, and at least 6–8 hours of battery life.

Laptops under ₹1 lakh for the power-hungry students

Laptops under ₹1,00,000 are a solid investment for students who need powerful, future-proof machines for demanding academic and creative tasks. At this price, expect high-end processors, 16GB+ RAM, dedicated GPUs, fast SSD storage, and high-resolution displays. Look for lightweight builds, long battery life, good thermals, and features like backlit keyboards and Thunderbolt or USB-C for versatility and fast data transfer.

Unmissable back to school offers on tablets on Amazon Some students prefer learning on tablets. These devices are more portable and take less space than a laptop. Students with keen interest in art and digital art prefer a tablet because pairing it with a stylus gives them a comfortable setup for creating art or taking notes instantly. The battery back up of most tablets also surpass most laptops in any segment. These key differentiators make tablet a compelling choice for a lot of students. Check out the ones that need to be in your shortlist during the back to school offers on Amazon.

Tablets under ₹20000 offer good value for money

Tablets under ₹20,000 are a great pick for students who need a lightweight, portable device for online classes, reading, note-taking, and light productivity tasks. While these won’t replace a full-fledged laptop, they’re perfect for consuming content, browsing, using educational apps, and video calls. Look for a good display (Full HD if possible), decent RAM (3GB+), long battery life, and strong brand support for updates. A keyboard or stylus support is a bonus for note-heavy subjects.

Tablets under ₹30000 can give you more juice

Tablets under ₹30,000 offer a great mix of performance and portability, making them ideal for students. With larger Full HD displays, better RAM, and reliable processors, they handle online classes, note-taking, and light multitasking with ease. Many support keyboards or styluses, making them perfect for study sessions, assignments, and streaming during breaks.

Top tablet options under ₹30000

Tablets under ₹50000 can get you some premium features

Tablets under ₹50,000 are a smart pick for students who need more power and flexibility. These devices often feature high-resolution displays, faster processors, better multitasking capabilities, and stylus support, ideal for digital notetaking, design work, or reading. They're perfect for those balancing academics with creativity, offering near-laptop performance in a lighter, more portable form.

Get a tablet under ₹1 lakh for top-of-the-line specs

Tablets under ₹1,00,000 are premium devices ideal for students pursuing design, engineering, or content creation. These tablets offer top-tier processors, stunning displays, and advanced features like Apple Pencil or S Pen support. They can replace laptops for most academic and creative tasks, making them perfect for those who want portability without compromising on performance.

Should I buy a tablet or a laptop for schoolwork? If your tasks include typing assignments, coding, or running heavy software, a laptop is ideal. Tablets are great for reading, note-taking, and lightweight tasks, especially when paired with a keyboard.

What features matter most in a student laptop? Prioritize a good processor (like i5/Ryzen 5), at least 8GB RAM, SSD storage, and strong battery life. Portability and display quality also matter if you’ll carry it around often.

Is a tablet enough for online classes and study materials? Yes, tablets with good display quality and multitasking support (like split-screen) can handle online classes, PDFs, and educational apps well. Just ensure it supports the apps you need.

How long should a student laptop or tablet last? A good device should last 4–5 years if it has up-to-date specs. Investing a bit more in a reliable brand and modern hardware can prevent early obsolescence.