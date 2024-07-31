Explore the top Amazon deals on vacuum cleaners and water purifiers, featuring standout models and must-have benefits. Discover the best offers to upgrade your home essentials at unbeatable prices.

If you’re in the market for top-notch cleaning and purification solutions, look no further! Our guide to the best Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners and water purifiers is here to help you find the perfect fit for your home. Eureka Forbes is renowned for its innovative and reliable products, and we’ve rounded up the top models that combine efficiency with cutting-edge technology. Whether you need a powerful vacuum cleaner to tackle every corner of your home or a high-performance water purifier to ensure clean, safe drinking water, this list has got you covered.

In addition, we’ve searched high and low for the Amazon best deals on vacuum cleaners and water purifiers products, so you can enjoy premium quality at unbeatable prices. With exclusive discounts and special offers, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home essentials. Read on to explore our top picks and find the best deals available today!

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is a powerful 1200W canister vacuum cleaner designed for daily cleaning needs. It features 3 reusable dust bags, various accessories, and a dust bag full indicator. With a 2-litre capacity and a suction power of 1700 mm, it can handle various surfaces, including carpets and upholstery. The auto cord winder and easy foot-operated power switch add convenience. It includes five accessories for various cleaning needs and can clean different surfaces like wooden floors, tiles, sofas, carpets and more.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner Power: 1200 Watts

Capacity: 2 litres

Suction Power: 1700 mm

Included Accessories: Flexible hose pipe, extension tubes, floor brush, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle

Weight: 3.6 kg

Hose Length: 5 feet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction for deep cleaning Not cordless Multiple accessories for versatile cleaning Limited runtime of 15 minutes

The Eureka Forbes Compact vacuum cleaner offers 700W of powerful suction and a high-efficiency blower. The blower helps in removing dust from hard-to-reach places like window channels. It features a washable HEPA filter and a bagless design for easy maintenance. With a compact, lightweight form factor, it's easy to manoeuvre. Ideal for hard floors, it includes six accessories and a 0.8-litre dust capacity. The long 4-meter wire ensures easy movement and easy cleaning in one go, without switching the wall outlets.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Compact Vacuum Cleaner Power: 700 Watts

Capacity: 0.8 litres

Filter Type: HEPA

Form Factor: Handheld

Weight: 1.34 kg

Cord Length: 4 meters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and lightweight Small dust capacity Washable HEPA filter No cordless option

The Eureka Forbes SuperVac is a 1600W bagless vacuum cleaner with cyclonic technology for effective dirt separation. It offers powerful suction and features a HEPA filter. It includes seven accessories for various cleaning needs and has a dust capacity of 2 litres. And there is no need to get your hands dirty, it comes with an easy push button to dispose of dust and dirt at once. The device is designed for easy dirt disposal and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes SuperVac Vacuum Cleaner Power: 1600 Watts

Capacity: 2 litres

Maximum Suction: 21 KPA

Cable Length: 5 meters

Weight: 5 kg

Filter Type: HEPA

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction with cyclonic technology Heavier than other models Multiple accessories included No wet cleaning option

The Eureka Forbes Ultimo is a versatile vacuum cleaner capable of handling both wet and dry spills. It has a powerful 1400W motor and a large 20-litre tank capacity. The vacuum includes a blower function and comes with seven accessories. Its stainless steel body and auto shut-off feature provide durability and safety. It has smooth-rolling rubber wheels to prevent floor marks and includes a post-purchase virtual demo for setup. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Power: 1400 Watts

Capacity: 20 litres

Blower Function: Yes

Body Material: Stainless Steel

Weight: 5.8 kg

Filter Type: HEPA

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Handles both wet and dry spills Large and bulky Durable stainless steel body Not ideal for small spaces

Top 3 features of best vacuum cleaners

Vacuum cleaners Power Capacity Features Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX 1200 Watts 2 liters Multiple accessories, Auto cord winder Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts 0.8 liters Compact & lightweight, Washable HEPA filter Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts 2 liters Cyclonic technology, HEPA filter Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts 20 liters Handles wet & dry spills, Blower function

Water purifier

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT offers a 6-stage purification system using RO, UV, and UF technologies. It effectively removes bacteria, viruses, and contaminants. Suitable for all water sources, it ensures safe drinking water and is supported by Aquaguard's extensive service network. The purifier has a 6-litre capacity and comes with a free service plan for one year. It's designed for wall-mounted or countertop installation.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT Water Purifier Purification: RO+UV+UF

Capacity: 6 litres

Dimensions: 32L x 27W x 48H cm

Material: Plastic

Included Components: Water purifier, plumbing kit

Installation: Wall-mounted, Countertop

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Suitable for all water types Limited to 6 liters capacity Includes free service plan Plastic body

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT offers 10-stage purification with RO, UV, UF, and Active Copper technologies. It includes a taste adjuster and saves up to 60% water. This 6.2-litre capacity purifier is ideal for multiple water sources and includes smart service alerts. It ensures high-quality water purification and is compact in design. It includes a zero-pressure pump for low-pressure areas, and is suitable for all water sources. The unit is wall-mounted or countertop compatible and includes a plumbing kit, power adapter, and accessories.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT Water Purifier Purification: RO+UV+UF+Active Copper

Capacity: 6.2 litres

Dimensions: 27.8L x 32W x 48H cm

Material: Plastic

Special Feature: Taste Adjuster

Installation: Wall-mounted, Countertop

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced purification stages Relatively small storage capacity Water-saving technology Higher initial cost

The Aquaguard Ritz features a 9-stage purification system with RO and UV, along with Active Copper technology. Its stainless steel tank ensures durability and keeps water fresh longer. With a 5.5-litre capacity, it is suitable for all water sources. The purifier includes a taste adjuster and smart service alerts for convenient maintenance. It works with all water sources, including municipal, borewell, and tanker water. The unit is versatile for wall-mounted or countertop installation and comes with a plumbing kit, power adapter, and additional accessories.

Specifications of Aquaguard Ritz Water Purifier Purification: RO+UV

Capacity: 5.5 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Dimensions: 32.8L x 26.3W x 47.9H cm

Special Features: Active Copper, Taste Adjuster

Installation: Wall-mounted, Countertop

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable stainless steel tank Smaller capacity Comprehensive purification system Higher price point

The Aquaguard Aura offers an 8-stage purification process including RO, UV, UF, and MTDS technologies. It features Active Copper and Mineral Guard technologies for healthy drinking water. With a 7-litre capacity, it's suitable for all water sources. The purifier includes convenient features like smart LED indicators and energy-saving modes. The purifier includes smart LED indicators, an energy-saving mode, and flexible installation options. Its design is compact and stylish, integrating well into any kitchen. The unit is designed to save up to 60% of water compared to conventional purifiers.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura Water Purifier Purification: RO+UV+UF+MTDS

Capacity: 7 liters

Dimensions: 31.6L x 25.1W x 46.2H cm

Special Features: Active Copper, Mineral Guard

Material: Plastic

Installation: Wall-mounted, Countertop

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced purification with taste adjuster Plastic construction High storage capacity Requires regular maintenance

Top 3 features of best water purifier

Water purifier Purification Capacity Features Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF 6 liters Suitable for all water types, Free service plan Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+UF+Active Copper 6.2 liters Advanced purification stages, Water-saving technology Aquaguard Ritz RO+UV+Active Copper 5.5 liters Stainless steel tank, Taste adjuster Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+MTDS+Active Copper 7 liters Mineral Guard, Smart LED indicators

Robot vacuum cleaners

The Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo is a robotic vacuum cleaner featuring NextGen AI and LiDar 2.0 technology for precise navigation. It provides real-time 360° mapping and 3S mopping. With a powerful suction of 2700Pa, it's ideal for Indian floor types and includes features like anti-collision and auto-docking. It's 3S Mopping Technology offers versatile mopping. Included are a mop pad, filter, floor brush, side brush, and docking station. A free virtual demo is available.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Navigation: AI + LiDar 2.0

Suction Power: 2700Pa

Battery: 3200mAh

Runtime: 3 hours (Quiet mode)

Dimensions: 34.5L x 34.5W x 14H cm

Special Features: 3S Mopping, Real-Time Mapping

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced navigation and mapping High cost Customizable cleaning schedules Requires regular software updates

The Eureka Forbes Vac & Mop Nuo features Gyro 2.0 navigation for efficient cleaning. It offers wet and dry cleaning with 3S mopping technology. Ideal for various floor types, it provides 2700Pa suction power and operates quietly. The robotic cleaner is controlled via an app and includes pet-friendly design elements. The vacuum is designed for Indian homes and excels on wood, tile, and carpet surfaces. It includes pet-friendly features, advanced safety sensors, high-efficiency HEPA filtration, and integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. A free post-purchase virtual demo is provided.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Vac & Mop Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Navigation: Gyro 2.0

Suction Power: 2700Pa

Battery: 3200mAh

Dimensions: 34.5L x 34.5W x 7.9H cm

Special Features: PetPro, App Control

Weight: 3.2 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient navigation and cleaning Limited to app control Pet-friendly design High initial investment

Top 3 features of best robot vacuum cleaners

Robot vacuum cleaners Suction Power Battery Features Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo 2700Pa 3200mAh 3S Mopping, Real-Time Mapping Eureka Forbes Vac & Mop Nuo 2700Pa 3200mAh PetPro, App Control

FAQs Question : What are the key features to look for in a water purifier? Ans : Look for a water purifier with multi-stage filtration to remove contaminants effectively. Also, consider models with UV or RO technology for enhanced purification. Question : How often should I replace the filter in my water purifier? Ans : Filters should generally be replaced every 6-12 months, depending on usage and water quality. Always check the manufacturer's recommendations for your specific model. Question : What types of vacuum cleaners are best for pet hair? Ans : Vacuum cleaners with strong suction power, specialized pet hair attachments, and HEPA filters are ideal for tackling pet hair and allergens effectively. Question : Can vacuum cleaners with bagless designs be as effective as bagged ones? Ans : Yes, bagless vacuums can be just as effective if they have strong suction and efficient filters. They offer the convenience of not needing to buy replacement bags. Question : How often should I clean or replace the filters in my vacuum cleaner? Ans : Clean or replace vacuum filters every 1-3 months, or as specified by the manufacturer, to maintain optimal performance and air quality.

