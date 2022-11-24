Amazon Black Friday sale 2022: Deals on smart TV, Bluetooth speaker and more

Amazon, an e-commerce giant, is running Black Friday sale in India. The e-tailer is offering deals and discounts on various products like earphones, Bluetooth speakers, camera accessories, and home entertainment devices. Notably, the sale is focusing on accessories and audio products. Here are some of the best deals for you:
Amazon, an e-commerce giant, is running Black Friday sale in India. The e-tailer is offering deals and discounts on various products like earphones, Bluetooth speakers, camera accessories, and home entertainment devices. Notably, the sale is focusing on accessories and audio products. Here are some of the best deals for you:
Hisense 43-inch 4K smart TV
The Hisense 43-inch 4K smart TV is listed at a price of ₹20,900 during the Amazon India BlacK Friday sale 2022. The television runs on Android TV OS and comes equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
Hisense 43-inch 4K smart TV
The Hisense 43-inch 4K smart TV is listed at a price of ₹20,900 during the Amazon India BlacK Friday sale 2022. The television runs on Android TV OS and comes equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
JBL C100SI wired in-ear headphone
This JBL headphone will be available during the sale at a discounted price of ₹599 instead of ₹1,000. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and is used with tablets, smartphones and laptops. According to the manufacturer, the device is popular for its bass, lightweight design and angled in-ear design.
JBL C100SI wired in-ear headphone
This JBL headphone will be available during the sale at a discounted price of ₹599 instead of ₹1,000. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and is used with tablets, smartphones and laptops. According to the manufacturer, the device is popular for its bass, lightweight design and angled in-ear design.
boAt Stone 200 3W Bluetooth speaker
This Bluetooth speaker from boAt is listed at a price of ₹1,299 during the Black Friday sale. This speaker comes with an IPX8 rating for water resistance and the speaker also has an AUX in port. This lets the users physically connect their smartphones, laptops and tablets to a speaker using an AUX.
boAt Stone 200 3W Bluetooth speaker
This Bluetooth speaker from boAt is listed at a price of ₹1,299 during the Black Friday sale. This speaker comes with an IPX8 rating for water resistance and the speaker also has an AUX in port. This lets the users physically connect their smartphones, laptops and tablets to a speaker using an AUX.
Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV wireless Bluetooth soundbar
This device gets an 80 percent discount. The sound-bar style Bluetooth speaker will be available for ₹1,999. The device is capable of delivering 16W of audio output with support for external media access.
Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV wireless Bluetooth soundbar
This device gets an 80 percent discount. The sound-bar style Bluetooth speaker will be available for ₹1,999. The device is capable of delivering 16W of audio output with support for external media access.
Spigen Essential PF2104 wireless charger
This wireless charger comes with up to 15W of power output and can be used to charge both iOS and Android devices. The Spigen wireless charger is listed at a discounted price of ₹999 on Amazon, receiving a flat 29 percent discount.