Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Massive discounts on OnePlus 15, 13 series and Nord range

Amazon’s Black Friday Sale 2025 went live in India on Friday (28 November), bringing steep discounts across several product categories, with OnePlus smartphones emerging as some of the most notable deals this year.

The shopping event offers reductions of up to 80% on select devices, making it an appealing opportunity for those planning to upgrade ahead of Christmas and the holiday season.

Big discounts on flagship and midrange OnePlus models Shoppers eyeing a premium upgrade can now purchase the company’s latest flagship, the OnePlus 15, at Rs. 69,499, down from its listed price of Rs. 72,999. The handset features a substantial 7,300mAh battery, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 6.78-inch BOE AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

For those who prefer a more compact premium device, the OnePlus 13s, launched earlier this year, is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999, offering strong performance at a lower cost.

The company’s Nord lineup has also received significant markdowns across models. The OnePlus Nord 5 is now available at Rs. 30,249, while the Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite 5G are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. These reductions bring the midrange and budget segments into more affordable territory during the sale.

Full list of OnePlus deals During the ongoing Amazon Black Friday Sale, the OnePlus 15 is available at an effective price of Rs. 69,499 (MRP: Rs. 72,999), the OnePlus Nord 5 at an effective price of Rs. 30,249 (MRP: Rs. 34,999), and the OnePlus 13R at an effective price of Rs. 37,999 (MRP: Rs. 44,999). The OnePlus 13 is available at an effective price of Rs. 61,999 (MRP: Rs. 72,999), while the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is available at an effective price of for Rs. 23,249 (MRP: Rs. 24,999).

The compact OnePlus 13s is selling at an effective price of Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 67,999), and the Nord CE 4 can be purchased for Rs. 18,999 (MRP: Rs. 24,999). The most budget-friendly option, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, can be purchased for Rs. 15,999 (MRP: Rs. 20,000).

Bank offers and card deals In addition to the base discounts, Amazon has partnered with Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and HDFC Bank to offer instant discounts of up to 10% on card transactions. Customers can also make use of Amazon Pay offers, exchange deals to further reduce effective prices, and additional benefits available to ICICI Amazon Pay credit card users. These combined offers make the sale an attractive opportunity for buyers looking to secure a new OnePlus smartphone at a competitive price before the festive period.