Amazon blockbuster deals on convection microwave oven with up to 30% off on LG, Samsung and more

If you've been waiting for the right time to grab a powerful convection microwave oven, this is it! Amazon is serving up blockbuster deals with up to 30% off on top-rated models, and trust us, offers like these don’t come around often.

From sleek designs to smart features like auto-cook menus and multi-stage cooking, these ovens are built to save your time and effort. And with discounts this big, it’s the perfect chance to bring home a versatile appliance without burning a hole in your pocket.

But here's the catch, it’s a limited-time deal, and stocks are already moving fast. So if you've been planning to upgrade or gift a smart microwave to a loved one, now’s the time to act.

Packed with premium features like 360° Motorised Rotisserie for effortless barbecuing, Diet Fry for guilt-free snacking, and Indian Cuisine & Tandoor Se menus, this LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven is built for Indian kitchens.

The stainless-steel cavity ensures durability, while the Steam Clean feature keeps it hygienic. With 301 Auto Cook options and Ghee in just 12 minutes, it’s your all-in-one cooking companion.

Specifications Capacity 32L Power Consumption (Convection) 2400W Auto Cook Menus 301 Rotisserie Type 360° Motorised Control Type Tact Dial & Button

Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven is now available on Amazon with a 17% discount! Perfect for Indian kitchens, it lets you grill, bake, reheat, and even make curd or dough at home. With a durable ceramic enamel cavity (10-year warranty), this microwave stays hygienic and easy to clean.

Enjoy smart features like Auto Cook menus, Child Lock, Eco Mode, and a deodoriser. Compact, powerful, and efficient, this oven is a total steal. Don’t miss this limited-time deal!

Specifications Capacity 28L Power Output (Max) 2900W Special Features Curd & Dough Proofing Cavity Type Ceramic Enamel Control Type Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Samsung 32L Convection Microwave Oven is a premium microwave that packs a punch with Slim Fry technology for guilt-free frying, Tandoor mode for crispy naans, and Curd/Dough making for home chefs.

Its ceramic enamel cavity comes with a 10-year warranty, ensuring durability and hygiene. From grilling to baking to air-frying, this all-in-one microwave can do it all. Hurry, such all-rounders don’t stay in stock for long!

Specifications Capacity 32L Power Output (Max) 2900W Special Features Slim Fry, Tandoor, Curd Making Control Panel Touch + Dial Cavity Type Ceramic Enamel (10-year warranty)

Get more out of your microwave with the Godrej 30L Convection Oven, now at 32% off on Amazon. Whether it’s air frying, grilling tikkas with the 360° rotisserie, or whipping up Indian curries and international dishes using the 375 Instacook menus, this one packs versatility and value in every inch.

Its dual grill technology ensures faster and even cooking, while the steam clean and deodoriser keep the appliance fresh after every use.

Specifications Capacity 30L Cavity Type Stainless Steel Special Features 360° Rotisserie, Air Fry, Steam Clean Auto Cook Menus 375 Grill Type Dual Grill Technology

Perfect for compact kitchens, the Samsung 21L Convection Microwave offers smart cooking at an 18% discount. With modes like Power Defrost, Auto Cook, and Preheat, it handles baking, grilling, and reheating with ease.

Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures easy cleaning and long-lasting hygiene, backed by a 10-year warranty. The touch panel, eco mode, and child lock add to its everyday practicality, making it a reliable pick for small families.

Specifications Capacity 21L Cavity Type Ceramic Enamel Power Output 1200W (Microwave), 1700W (Convection) Control Type Touch Key Membrane Turntable Diameter 255mm

Cook like a pro with the LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven, now at 21% off! With 251 auto cook menus including Indian cuisine, Tandoor Se, and Kids’ Delight, this microwave takes the guesswork out of everyday meals.

Its stainless steel cavity, steam clean, and dehumidifying features ensure hygiene and freshness, while the child lock and auto-timer add peace of mind. Great for medium-sized families who love diverse cooking!

Specifications Capacity 28L Power Consumption 1950W (Convection), 1200W (Grill) Auto Cook Menus 251 Cavity Type Stainless Steel Special Feature Steam Clean, Ghee in 12 minutes

Upgrade your kitchen with the IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven, now at 25% off! Perfect for large families, it features 101 auto cook menus, rotisserie mode, delay start, and keep warm, great for multitaskers.

With steam clean, deodorise and a starter kit included, it offers powerful convenience. The touch key panel, child lock, and convection settings (up to 200°C) make everyday cooking smarter and safer.

Specifications Capacity 30L Auto Cook Menus 101 Special Features Steam Clean, Rotisserie, Delay Start Control Type Touch Keypad (Membrane) Warranty 1 year on product, 3 years on magnetron & cavity

Get 26% off on the Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven, perfect for families of 3–4. Its 360° Heat Wrap tech ensures even heating, while the Magic Grill crisps food outside and keeps it juicy inside.

With 101 Auto Cook menus, Vapour Clean function, and a compact, stylish Black Mirror design, this microwave offers versatility with minimal effort. Enjoy quick defrosting, efficient reheating, and effortless cleaning all in one smart appliance.

Specifications Capacity 27L Auto Cook Menus 101 Special Features 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Vapour Clean Control Type Touch Keypad (Membrane) Warranty 1 year on product, 5 years on magnetron

With 24% off, the LG 21L Convection Microwave Oven is a compact yet versatile kitchen companion for families of 3–4. Packed with 151 Auto Cook menus, it covers everything from Tandoori dishes to Health Plus recipes.

Features like Steam Clean, Paneer/Curd Mode, and a Stainless Steel Cavity ensure hygienic cooking and easy maintenance. The Quartz Heater offers safer and faster heating, while the sleek design makes it a stylish fit for any kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 21L Auto Cook Menus 151 Power Output 800W Special Features Quartz Heater, Steam Clean, Paneer/Curd Mode Control Type Touch Keypad (Membrane)

Ideal for small families, the IFB 20L Convection Microwave Oven is a smart and compact kitchen upgrade, now available at 22% off. With 24 standard auto-cook menus, multi-stage cooking, and grill mode, it handles baking, reheating, and grilling with ease.

The anti-bacterial cavity ensures hygienic cooking, while the starter kit and touch control panel make it beginner-friendly. Safety is enhanced with a child lock and overheating protection.

Specifications Capacity 20L Auto Cook Menus 24 Control Type Touch Keypad Special Features Auto Defrost, Grill Mode, Child Lock Warranty 1 Year (Microwave), 3 Years (Magnetron & Cavity)

