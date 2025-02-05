Our Picks
Thin and light
HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), Gray
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 14 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 21/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.3Kg), 82V6009LIN
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG
Best battery
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
HP 15S AMD Ryzen 5000 (16GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Silver/2.21 Kg) Eq2305Au/Eq2182Au Laptop
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TU
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN
ASUS Vivobook 16 FHD+ (1920 X 1200), 60Hz 300Nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris X? Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42Whr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88Kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WS
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) Grey
Best gaming laptop
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, 15.6-Inch, FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHR/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 258V (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/15(38.86cm)/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Grey/1.53Kg), 83HM004NIN AI Laptop
Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Silver/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK321WS
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD, 15.6 FHD Window 11 + Mso 21, 15 Month Mcafee, Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Black, 1.66Kg
Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel Core i5 1335U Processor | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 LAN Port
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ542WS
Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight
If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your laptop, Amazon’s Laptop Days sale is here to make your decision easier. With discounts up to 49% on best-selling laptops from Apple, Asus, Lenovo, and more, this is your chance to grab a solid deal. Whether you need a powerhouse for work, a sleek ultrabook for travel, or a budget-friendly option for everyday tasks, there’s something for everyone. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love saving big on tech? But don’t wait too long, because these deals won’t last forever. If you spot a laptop that ticks all your boxes, now’s the time to hit that “Buy Now" button before the prices shoot back up!
The HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024) offers a stylish design and impressive performance, now available on Amazon sale. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5‑12450H processor, this 16‑inch FHD IPS laptop features an anti‑glare screen and full‑size numeric keyboard. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, it ensures speedy multitasking. Its premium aluminium body, fast Type‑C charging and Windows 11 Home create a superb blend of performance and aesthetics.
Specifications
HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), Gray
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14IGL7 presents a compact yet efficient laptop ideal for everyday tasks and smart learning. Featuring an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with speeds up to 2.8GHz, this 14‑inch FHD TN display laptop offers anti‑glare visuals and vibrant colours. Equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, it ensures responsive performance. Pre‑loaded with Windows 11 Home, it delivers reliable functionality and impressive portability.
Specifications
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 14 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 21/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.3Kg), 82V6009LIN
Acer Aspire Lite combines robust performance with a sleek, portable design. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5‑5625U hexa‑core processor, it delivers responsive multitasking for daily use. The 15.6‑inch Full HD display, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD ensure efficient computing. With a metal body and narrow bezels, this laptop offers a premium look and feel. Versatile connectivity and a full‑sized keyboard make it ideal for work.
Specifications
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG
Also read: Best business laptops in India: Top 10 options with the latest processors for work and productivity without a lag
The Apple MacBook Air, now featured on Amazon sale, boasts the revolutionary M1 chip for impressive performance in a compact, elegant design. Its 13.3‑inch Retina display delivers vivid, lifelike visuals, while 8GB of unified memory ensures smooth multitasking. With a 256GB SSD and all‑day battery life, this lightweight laptop is perfect for creative professionals and everyday users alike. Enjoy a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, and seamless integration with iPhone and iPad.
Specifications
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
The HP 15S AMD Ryzen 5000 laptop delivers powerful performance with a 6‑core Ryzen 5 5500U processor and AMD Radeon graphics. Its 15.6‑inch FHD micro‑edge display ensures crisp visuals, while 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD provide fast, efficient multitasking. Pre‑loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it is designed for work. Enjoy fast charging, reliable connectivity and a backlit keyboard in a sleek silver chassis.
Specifications
HP 15S AMD Ryzen 5000 (16GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Silver/2.21 Kg) Eq2305Au/Eq2182Au Laptop
Also read: Best premium laptops in 2024: Top 8 models for reliable computing and high performance
HP 15 delivers exceptional performance in a sleek, silver design. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5‑1334U processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, this 15.6‑inch FHD anti‑glare laptop is built for efficiency and clarity. Equipped with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, it offers smooth multitasking. Extended battery life with fast charge support and HD conferencing features make it perfect for both professional and personal use.
Specifications
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TU
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 offers high‑performance computing in a sleek Arctic Grey chassis and is a great find on Amazon sale. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7‑13620H processor, it delivers efficient multitasking with 10 cores and 16 threads. The 15‑inch FHD IPS display provides vibrant visuals, while 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure rapid performance. Additional features such as a backlit keyboard, anti‑glare coating, and HD audio enhance its appeal for work and study.
Specifications
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN
Also read: Best selling gaming laptops: Level up your gameplay with our top picks and enjoy effortless battles
The ASUS Vivobook 16 offers a spacious, high‑definition display in a sleek transparent silver design. Powered by an Intel Core i5‑12500H processor, it provides reliable multitasking with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The 16‑inch WUXGA display delivers crisp visuals with a 60Hz refresh rate. Additional features include a fingerprint reader and backlit chiclet keyboard, ensuring secure access and comfortable typing for work and leisure.
Specifications
ASUS Vivobook 16 FHD+ (1920 X 1200), 60Hz 300Nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris X? Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42Whr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88Kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WS
The Lenovo V15, now available on Amazon sale, features an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor that delivers robust performance for everyday computing. Its 15.6‑inch FHD anti‑glare display and integrated AMD Radeon graphics provide clear, vibrant visuals. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking. Designed with a spill‑resistant keyboard and comprehensive connectivity, this thin and light laptop is ideal for work and study, offering a reliable and efficient experience.
Specifications
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) Grey
Also read: Best thin and light laptops: Top 10 stylish picks for powerful performance with lastest processors, features and more
The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, a standout option on Amazon sale, is engineered for performance with a 6‑core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics. Its 15.6‑inch FHD display with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate ensures an immersive gaming experience. Equipped with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, it delivers reliable performance. Enhanced cooling and a backlit keyboard complete its gaming‑ready features, making it an ideal choice for gamers seeking both style and efficiency.
Specifications
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX
More laptop deals on Amazon Sale
FAQs
Question : When does the Amazon Laptop Days sale start and end?
Ans : The sale is live now, but deals are for a limited time only. Grab your favourite laptop before the discounts disappear!
Question : What brands are included in the sale?
Ans : You’ll find discounts on top brands like Apple, Asus, Lenovo, HP, Dell, and more.
Question : How much discount can I get on laptops?
Ans : You can save up to 49% on best-selling laptops during the Amazon Laptop Days sale.
Question : Are there any extra bank offers or exchange deals?
Ans : Yes, Amazon often provides extra bank discounts and exchange offers. Check the product page for more details.
Question : Can I return or exchange a laptop if I’m not satisfied?
Ans : Most laptops come with a return or replacement policy. Be sure to check the seller’s return policy before buying.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.