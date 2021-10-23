Amazon.in has curated a ‘Budget Bazaar Store’ on its website for buyers looking for affordable electronics, appliances, and smartphones. During Amazon Great India Festival, customers can get up to 70% off across categories on products like smartphones, laptops, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and more. The offers are on brands that include OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Tecno, Bosch, Godrej, IFB, LG, Whirlpool and more.

The curated list of products under the Budget Bazaar Store page provides budget & feature smartphones starting at ₹6,799 & ₹649 respectively. Customers can also get up to 60% off on TVs and appliances and up to 70% off on electronics and accessories. TVs are available starting ₹7,499 and refrigerators and washing machines starting ₹6,790.

Additionally, customers can avail no cost EMI and ‘pay on delivery’ option along with benefits like extended warranty. Prime members can also get a free screen replacement up to 6 months, pay on delivery options and a total protection plan starting at ₹199 with a 10-day replacement guarantee.

Here are some of the products on offer under the Budget Bazaar Store during ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival’:

Smartphones

Oppo A31 – The smartphone features a 2.3GHz octa-core processor. The Oppo A31 gets a 4230mAh battery. The device gets a triple-lens setup. The camera setup comprises a 12MP primary lens, a macro lens and a depth sensor. This smartphone is available at a price of ₹11,490.

Redmi 9A – The smartphone comes with 13MP rear camera with AI portrait, 6.53 inch HD+ display with 1600x720 resolution, 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory which is expandable up to 512GB. This smartphone is priced at ₹6,799.

Samsung Galaxy M12: It gets a 6000mAH lithium-ion battery, 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup. It also gets a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD - infinity v-cut display. The phone is available for ₹9,499.

Smart TVs

Mi TV 4A Pro: The HD ready TV by Xiaomi brings comes with built-in Wi-Fi, PatchWall, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more. Mi TV 4A Pro also features a Vivid Picture Engine. The Mi TV 4A Pro can be purchased for ₹14,999. Buyers can also avail a 10% instant discount on select bank cards.

Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Android Smart LED: The TV comes with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support. Its gets 64-bit quad-core processor with Mali G31 MP2 - GPU and 8 GB Storage + 1 GB RAM. The smart TV is available for ₹14,499.

Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series – The 32-inch Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready TV comes with 20W Speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus support and features like Personal Computer, Screen Share, Music System, Content Guide, Connect Share Movie. The TV gets PurColour display technology. It comes at a starting price of ₹17,490. Buyers can get additional savings with coupons and Instant Bank discount with select bank cards.

