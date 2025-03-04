Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Utra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-85S30 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-85XR90 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR43UDIGU2875AT (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50DUE70BKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50V6B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
acer 126 cm (50 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR50UDIGU2875AT (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L50MA-AUIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 126 cm (50 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50QDXGU2875AT (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50MT5011 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50C61B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L55MA-AIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 55QD7020 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C61B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Blaupunkt 164 cm (65 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 65QD7030 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) U6N PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV 65U6N PRO (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Pro Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32HDIGU2841AT (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
BLACK+DECKER 80 cm (32 inches) A1 Series HD Ready LED Smart Google TV BXTVGU32HD2841ATIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32E43N (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ONIDA 80 cm (32 inches) Nexg Series HD Ready Smart Google QLED TV QZ32HI
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Utra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-85S30 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN90BAKXXL (Titan Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 215 cm (85 inches) C655 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 85C655 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 215 cm (85 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR85QDXGU2875AT (Black) 2024 Model
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 85C755 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TOSHIBA 215 cm (85 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 85C450NP (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hisense 215 cm (85 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 85Q7N (Dark Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Vu 215cm (85 inches) The Masterpiece 4K Ultra HD Android QLED TV 85QPX (Armani Gold) (2020 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Enjoy this cricket season on a large-screen OLED TV and experience every detail of the match like never before. Amazon makes upgrading your TV easier with its Champions Store, offering incredible deals on best-selling models. To help you find the perfect TV, we've curated a list of the top options, categorised by screen size, from 43-inch and 55-inch to massive 85-inch models. Whether you're looking for a compact TV or a cinematic experience, there's something for everyone. Don't wait—bring the stadium home and enjoy the game on a stunning Smart TV!
Top models
43 inch smart TV deals on Amazon
A 43-inch Smart TV is a great choice for bedrooms, small living spaces, or secondary entertainment areas. With Full HD or 4K resolution, you get vibrant visuals and smart features for seamless streaming. In the Amazon Sale, top brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG offer excellent discounts, making it the perfect time to upgrade affordably.
50 inch smart TV deals
A 50-inch Smart TV strikes the perfect balance between size and performance, ideal for mid-sized living rooms. With 4K UHD resolution, HDR support, and smart connectivity, it delivers an immersive viewing experience. Look out for amazing deals in the Amazon Sale, where leading brands offer big discounts on their most popular models.
55 inch smart TVs
A 55-inch Smart TV is one of the most popular choices for home entertainment, offering a cinematic experience with stunning visuals. Whether you love watching sports, movies, or streaming content, this size provides the perfect mix of immersion and space efficiency. With discounts of up to 60% in the Amazon Sale, now is the best time to upgrade.
65 inch smart TV deals
For those who want a truly immersive viewing experience, a 65-inch Smart TV is a fantastic choice. With 4K and even 8K options, advanced picture technologies, and powerful audio, it turns your living room into a home theatre. Whether you're gaming or watching the latest blockbuster, this size offers stunning clarity and performance.
32-inch smart TVs
A 32-inch Smart TV is perfect for smaller spaces, guest rooms, or even as a secondary screen. Despite its compact size, modern 32-inch models come with HD or Full HD resolution, smart features, and streaming app support. If you're looking for an affordable option, the Amazon Sale brings some of the best deals on budget-friendly Smart TVs.
Premium smart TVs
If you're looking for a cinematic experience at home, an 85-inch or larger Smart TV is the ultimate choice. With massive screen sizes, 4K and 8K resolutions, and advanced HDR support, every detail comes to life. Perfect for large living rooms, these TVs redefine home entertainment. The Amazon Sale offers great discounts, making it the best time to buy big.
Factors to consider when buying a smart TV
- Screen size and resolution should match your room size for an immersive viewing experience
- Display technology like OLED, QLED, or LED affects picture quality and contrast levels
- Refresh rate is important for smooth motion, especially for gaming and sports
- Smart features and operating system determine app compatibility and ease of use
- Sound quality matters, so check for Dolby Atmos or enhanced audio support
- Connectivity options like HDMI, USB and Bluetooth ensure seamless device integration
- HDR support enhances colour accuracy and brightness for lifelike visuals
- Brand reputation and warranty provide reliability and long-term assurance
- Energy efficiency helps reduce power consumption and running costs
Similar articles for you
Best Smart TVs in India: Top 10 TVs with seamless streaming and vibrant displays for an exceptional viewing experience
Best TVs under ₹25000: Top 10 affordable options with smart features, stunning designs and more from top brands
Best smart TVs in India 2024: Top 10 picks with advanced features and enhanced picture quality from LG, Samsung and more
Best LED TVs: Top 10 picks from big brands like Samsung and LG for effortless quality entertainment at home
Best QLED TVs of 2025: Top 10 picks for stunning visuals, smart features, and immersive entertainment
Best 43 inch smart TVs: Top 10 choices from Samsung, LG and more with unbeatable value for every home
FAQs
Question : What is the best screen size for a Smart TV?
Ans : The ideal screen size depends on your room size and viewing distance. For small rooms, 32 to 43 inches work well, while larger spaces benefit from 55 inches or more.
Question : Which brands offer the best Smart TV deals in the Amazon Sale?
Ans : Top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL offer great discounts on Smart TVs during the Amazon Sale.
Question : What is the difference between OLED and QLED TVs?
Ans : OLED TVs provide deeper blacks and better contrast, while QLED TVs offer brighter images and vibrant colours with quantum dot technology.
Question : How many HDMI ports should a Smart TV have?
Ans : A Smart TV should have at least three HDMI ports to connect streaming devices, gaming consoles, and sound systems.
Question : Do Smart TVs come with built-in apps?
Ans : Yes, most Smart TVs come with built-in apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, along with app stores for downloading more.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.