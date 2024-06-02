The ongoing Amazon sale presents an excellent opportunity for buyers to acquire kitchen chimneys at discounted prices of up to 50%. This is an ideal time to invest in this essential kitchen appliance, which plays a vital role in maintaining a clean and odour-free cooking environment. By effectively eliminating smoke, grease, and odours produced during cooking, a kitchen chimney significantly enhances indoor air quality. Additionally, it safeguards kitchen walls from staining and reduces the frequency of cleaning required.

Modern chimneys are equipped with advanced features such as powerful suction capacities, filterless technology, auto-clean functions, and user-friendly controls like touch and motion sensors. These features not only ensure efficient performance but also make maintenance hassle-free. During the Amazon sale, buyers can choose from a wide range of designs, sizes, and brands to find a chimney that perfectly suits their kitchen layout, cooking style, and budget. Taking advantage of the substantial discounts and deals available, this is an opportune time to make a wise investment in a kitchen chimney.

1. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

With its strong suction power, the Elica Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney effectively eliminates smoke and greasy fumes. Its innovative motion-sensing technology allows for convenient operation through simple hand gestures.The control type features Touch + Motion Sensor Control, ensuring a noise level of 58 dB. The Autoclean function employs a heating element to eliminate sticky oil particles, which are then collected in an oil collector.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 58 dB

Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Dimension: 42.6 x 60 x 47.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto-clean function Advanced touch and motion sensor controls may be complex for some users Easy, hands-free operation

GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

Featuring touch controls with a motion sensor, the GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney ensures effortless operation. Its unique filterless design eliminates the need for filter maintenance. With a powerful airflow rate of 1200 m³/hr, it guarantees a fresh and smoke-free kitchen environment. The chimney comes with a 7-year motor warranty, highlighting its durability. Additionally, the energy-efficient 1.5 W LED lamp provides excellent lighting while conserving energy.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 58 dB

Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Dimension: 60 x 43 x 47 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Touch controls with a motion sensor Needs regular maintenance The 1.5 W LED lamp provides ample illumination

3. Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look, Push Button Control, Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Double Baffle Filter (Black)

The Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia Kitchen Chimney, with its 60 cm pyramid shape and sleek black finish, is a stylish and functional addition to kitchens with 2-3 burner stoves. Boasting a robust 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, it's ideal for medium to heavy cooking activities. The double baffle filter simplifies cleaning and upkeep, while the intuitive push-button controls make operation straightforward. Additionally, the bright dual LED lights provide excellent visibility, enhancing your cooking experience. This chimney artfully blends aesthetics with practicality, ensuring your kitchen is both elegant and efficient.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 58 dB

Suction capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Dimension: 47.5 x 60 x 52 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Push-button controls are simple to use 60 cm size may not be sufficient for larger stoves Double baffle filters for easy maintenance

Wonderchef Power Curve Wall-Mount Chimney

The Wonderchef Power Curve Wall-Mount Chimney is equipped with advanced features such as a 1200 m³/hr suction capacity and thermal auto-clean technology. It also comes with a removable oil collector, making it convenient to maintain. This chimney is specifically designed for 2 to 5-burner cooktops and effectively eliminates grease, fumes, smoke, odour, heat, and steam from kitchens that are under 220 sq. ft. The stainless steel baffle filter is not only durable but also easy to clean, making it an excellent choice for Indian kitchens. Additionally, it offers 3-speed motion and touch control, ensuring a quiet and versatile operation with a noise level below 60 dB.

Specifications of Wonderchef Power Curve Wall-Mount Chimney

Size: 90 cm

Noise Level: 60 dB

Suction capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Dimension: 93L x 53W x 46H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction capacity Advanced controls might be complex for some users Stainless steel baffle filter

Also Read: Best kitchen chimney under ₹20000: Upgrade your kitchen with these top recommendations

5. Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60,Black

The Faber Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a 60 cm device with a powerful suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, designed to efficiently remove smoke and odors with its effective baffle filter. It offers a 12-year motor warranty and a complete 2-year warranty for reliable performance. This chimney comes with Touch & Gesture Control for effortless use, as well as an Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, and Auto Clean function. With a noise level of just 59 dB, it harmoniously integrates efficiency, convenience, and durability.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 59 dB

Suction capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Dimension: 48D x 60W x 60H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction capacity Advanced controls might be complex for some users Stainless steel baffle filter

Also Read: Stylish kitchen chimneys for modern homes: Add aesthetics with top 9 options

6. Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm)

The Hindware Smart Appliances Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, in a sleek black polished finish features powerful filterless technology with a 1200 m³/hr suction capacity. The auto-clean technology simplifies maintenance with a touch control panel. Energy-efficient LED lamps provide excellent lighting for cooking. Motion sensor technology allows for easy control with simple hand gestures, making it highly convenient even when hands are messy.

Specifications of Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

Size: 90 cm

Noise Level: 60 dB

Suction capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Dimension: 34D x 89.7W x 85H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Extensive coverage, thanks to its size Not suitable for large kitchen User-Friendly controls

Also Read: Best electric kitchen chimneys in India: Top 8 options to consider for a clean and efficient kitchen

INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The INALSA EKON 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney boasts a stylish pyramid design and sleek black finish, elevating the aesthetic charm of your kitchen space. Designed for 2-3 burner stoves, this 60cm chimney offers a robust suction capacity of 1050 m3/hr, making it perfect for handling medium to heavy cooking tasks. Equipped with double Baffle Filters known for their easy maintenance, this chimney ensures a clean and fresh kitchen atmosphere. Its user-friendly push-button control allows for effortless operation, providing a smooth and odour-free cooking experience.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 65 dB

Suction capacity: 1050 m³/hr

Dimension: 47.5D x 60W x 52H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Double baffle filters Suction power is less as compared to other models Sleek design

Also Read: Best chimney for modern homes: Cook without smoke issues with these top picks

8. Faber 75cm 1250 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Chimney with Gesture & Touch Control, 8 Years Warranty on Motor & 2 Years Comprehensive on Product [Hood BONITO 3D IND HC SC FL BK 75]

The Faber Bonito 3D IND HC SC FL BK 75 is a robust kitchen chimney boasting a filterless design and powerful 1250 m³/hr suction capacity. Its sleek black metallic facia and corrosion-resistant GI powder-coated body ensure durability and style. The chimney features advanced gesture and touch controls for convenient operation, along with LED lighting for enhanced visibility. Equipped with electro thermal auto-clean technology and a slim oil collector, maintenance is simplified. With an 8-year warranty on the motor and 2 years comprehensive warranty, this Faber chimney offers reliability and performance for years to come.

Specifications of Faber 75cm 1250 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Chimney

Size: 75 cm

Noise Level: 58 dB

Suction capacity: 1250 m³/hr

Dimension: 42.5D x 75W x 47H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Electro thermal auto-clean technology Size may not fit smaller kitchen spaces 8-year motor warranty and 2 years comprehensive warranty

Also Read: Best chimney: Keep your kitchen smoke-free to stay healthy with our top 8 efficient and stylish picks

Kutchina Virgose DLX 60

Measuring 60 cm, The Kutchina Virgose DLX 60 Filterless Autoclean Chimney combines a mild steel durable body with a powerful 215-watt copper winded motor, offering a 1300 m³/hr suction capacity. It features a sleek curved glass design, perfect for modern kitchens, operating quietly at just 58 dB. The chimney includes touch control and advanced wave sensor gesture controls for effortless operation. Its 3rd generation auto-clean technology simplifies maintenance, while the 1.5W LED lamp provides bright illumination. The product comes with a 9-year motor warranty and a 1-year product warranty.

Specifications of Kutchina Virgose DLX 60

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 58 dB

Suction capacity: 1300 m³/hr

Dimension: 6L x 4.8W x 5.4H m

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction capacity Oil collector needs regular maintenance Advanced touch controls

Also Read:

Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney

Enhance your kitchen with the Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney, renowned for its powerful suction capacity of 1400 m³/hr, effectively eliminating smoke and oil fumes to maintain a clean and spotless cooking space. Featuring touch control and motion sensor technology, this chimney offers effortless operation with a simple hand wave. The heat auto-clean function efficiently removes oil particles from the blower, which are conveniently collected in an oil collector tray for easy cleaning. The plastic blower ensures efficient suction and long-lasting durability. Inspired by Italian design and built to meet German quality standards, this chimney is accompanied by a reliable Wonderchef warranty.

Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney

Size: 90 cm

Noise Level: 55 dB

Suction capacity: 1400 m³/hr

Dimension: 98D x 43.5W x 56.5H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction capacity Baffle filter and oil collector needs regular maintenance Heat auto-clean technology

Top 3 features of the best chimney

Best chimney Size Suction capacity Noise level Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1200 m3/hr 58 dB GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1200 m3/hr 58 dB Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1200 m3/hr 59 dB Wonderchef Power Curve Wall-Mount Chimney 90 cm 1200 m3/hr 60 dB Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1500 m3/hr 59 dB Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney 90 cm 1200 m3/hr 60 dB INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1050 m3/hr 65 dB Faber 75cm 1250 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Chimney 75 cm 1250 m3/hr 58 dB Kutchina Virgose DLX 60 60 cm 1300 m3/hr 58 dB Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney 90 cm 1400 m3/hr 55dB

Best value for money chimney with Amazon offers

Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney is a great choice. It offers a decent suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, a double baffle filter for efficient cleaning, and efficient dual LED lamps for illumination. The push-button control is user-friendly, and the chimney has an elegant look, making it a good balance between features and affordability.

Best overall chimney with Amazon offers

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney stands out. It has a higher suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, a filterless design for easy maintenance, and advanced touch and motion sensor controls for convenience. Additionally, it comes with a 15-year warranty, ensuring long-term reliability and peace of mind.

How to find the best chimney for the kitchen

When selecting the ideal chimney for your kitchen, it is crucial to take into account various factors to guarantee that it aligns with your specific requirements and preferences. Below is a detailed guide to assist you in this process:

Suction Power: Consider the suction power (measured in cubic meters per hour or m³/hr) of the chimney.

Size: Measure the size of your kitchen to determine the appropriate chimney size.

Control options: Choose between different control options such as push buttons, touch controls, or even motion sensor controls based on your preference for ease of use.

Filter Type: Decide on the type of filter based on your requirements. Baffle filters are effective at trapping grease and require regular cleaning.

Auto-Clean Feature: Look for chimneys with auto-clean technology, which reduces the hassle of manual cleaning by automatically cleaning the filters or collecting oil residues.

Brand and Warranty: Research reputable brands known for quality kitchen chimneys. Check for warranty details, especially on the motor and product, to ensure long-term reliability and after-sales support.

Read Reviews and Compare: Lastly, read customer reviews, compare features, and consider expert recommendations to make an informed decision and find the best chimney for your kitchen.

Similar articles for you

Glen chimneys will keep your kitchen smoke-free and smelling fresh after intensive cooking sessions

Best ductless chimneys in India: Pick from top 7 options for clean and smoke free kitchen

Best Chimneys for Smoke-Free Cooking: Top 5 options for clean and odour odour-free Kitchens

FAQs

Question : What size chimney do I need for my kitchen?

Ans : The size of the chimney depends on the size of your cooking area. Measure the width of your stove or hob and choose a chimney size that covers the entire cooking surface for optimal efficiency. For example, a 60 cm chimney is suitable for a standard 2-4 burner stove.

Question : How often should I clean the chimney filters?

Ans : It is recommended to clean the chimney filters every 2-3 months for efficient performance. However, this frequency may vary based on your cooking habits. If you cook frequently or use a lot of oil, you may need to clean the filters more often.

Question : What is the difference between baffle and carbon filters?

Ans : Baffle filters are made of multiple layers of metal and are effective at trapping grease and oil particles. They require regular cleaning but are durable and long-lasting. Carbon filters, on the other hand, are effective at removing odors and require replacement every 3-6 months depending on usage.

Question : Can I install a chimney myself or do I need professional help?

Ans : While some chimney models come with DIY installation kits, it is generally recommended to seek professional help for installation. Professional installers ensure proper placement, ventilation, and electrical connections, maximizing the efficiency and safety of the chimney.

Question : What is the auto-clean feature in chimneys?

Ans : The auto-clean feature is a technology that automates the cleaning process of chimney filters. It typically involves heating the filters to a high temperature to liquefy and remove oil and grease residues, which are then collected in an oil collector. This feature reduces the manual effort required for chimney maintenance.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!