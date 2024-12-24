|Product
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Upto 49Db Active Noise Cancellation,12.4Mm Dynamic Drivers,10Mins for 11Hrs Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Music Playback[Black]View Details
₹2,899
realme Buds T110 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 38 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Punk Black)View Details
₹1,299
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)View Details
₹6,999
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black)View Details
₹2,299
Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Calm Beige)View Details
₹2,499
Sony New ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-BlackView Details
₹14,989
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/CopperView Details
₹23,990
AKG K72 Closed Back Studio Headphones, Black, Pack of 1View Details
₹2,698
JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, 50 Hours Playtime with Quick Charging Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Dual Pairing, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)View Details
₹3,999
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty-BlackView Details
₹14,990
Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.3,Lightweight Noise Cancelling Headset Over-Ear with Low Latency,Game ModeView Details
₹7,199
The Amazon Christmas offers are here, bringing incredible deals on TWS earphones and headphones just in time for the festive season. Whether you're looking for high-end audio quality or budget-friendly options, Amazon’s Christmas Sale has something for everyone. From popular brands like Sony, OnePlus and Sennheiser to emerging favourites, the discounts available will ensure you get the best sound experience without breaking the bank.
With more people gifting tech this Christmas, wireless earphones and headphones are top on the list, offering both style and functionality. Whether you're commuting, exercising, or relaxing at home, these audio gadgets enhance your day-to-day life with superior sound quality and seamless connectivity. Don’t miss out on the amazing offers, grab these limited-time deals and elevate your music experience this holiday season! Keep reading to find the best deals on the top TWS earphones and headphones during the Amazon Christmas Sale.
1. boAt Nirvana Ion
The boAt Nirvana Ion wireless earbuds are designed for long-lasting use and superior audio quality. With a massive 120-hour battery life, crystal-clear sound supported by dual EQ modes, and advanced ENx technology for clear calls, these earbuds offer a perfect blend of performance and convenience. They feature low latency for gaming, in-ear detection for seamless playback, and a compact, portable design. The earbuds are sweat-resistant with an IPX4 rating and equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 for smooth connectivity.
boAt Nirvana Ion
2. pTron Bassbuds Duo Pro
The pTron Bassbuds Duo Pro TWS in-ear earbuds deliver a premium audio experience with deep bass and immersive sound, thanks to 13mm dynamic drivers. They feature TruTalk AI-ENC for clear calls and have a long-lasting battery, offering 38 hours of combined playback. With a 50ms low latency for movies and music, Bluetooth 5.3 ensures fast pairing and stable connectivity. The earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant and lightweight, offering a snug fit. The compact charging case supports fast Type-C charging. You can enjoy stereo or mono sound, and they are compatible with voice assistants.
pTron Bassbuds Duo Pro
3. Boult K10 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
The Boult K10 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are designed for convenience, comfort, and superior performance. With an impressive 50-hour battery life, they are perfect for long usage. The Zen Quad Mic ENC ensures clear calls by reducing background noise. A low latency mode enhances gaming experiences with real-time sound. The 10mm drivers deliver exceptional audio quality, while Type-C fast charging ensures quick power-ups. These earbuds are ergonomically designed for a comfortable fit and come with touch controls for seamless operation. Durable and reliable, they are ideal for music, calls, and gaming enthusiasts.
Boult K10 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
4. Noise Buds N1
The Noise Buds N1 are stylish truly wireless earbuds with a chrome finish, designed for excellent performance and convenience. Offering up to 40 hours of playtime, they ensure uninterrupted music and calls. With features like ultra-low latency, quad mic with ENC, and a fast charging option, they cater to both gamers and professionals. The Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity ensures a stable connection, while the 11mm drivers deliver rich and powerful sound.
Noise Buds N1
5. Truke BTG Ultra True Wireless Earbuds
The Truke BTG Ultra True Wireless Earbuds are designed for gamers, offering ultra-low 40ms latency for quick response, immersive 360Spatial Audio, and crystal-clear Quad Mic calls. With up to 60 hours of battery life and rapid charging, they ensure uninterrupted gaming. Bluetooth 5.4 technology provides stable connectivity, while Siri and Google Assistant integration allows hands-free control. Built with noise cancellation and a 12-month warranty, these earbuds are reliable and user-friendly, making them a perfect companion for gaming enthusiasts.
Truke BTG Ultra True Wireless Earbuds
Check out more TWS earbud deals on Amazon Sale
The Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones offer impressive sound quality with 40mm drivers and four generations of refinement. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) provides an immersive listening experience, complemented by a 22-hour battery life and Rapid Charge for convenience. The headphones also include an Ambient Mode for tuning into your surroundings with a simple button press. Designed for practicality and performance, they are perfect for music lovers who value quality without breaking the bank.
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
The HAMMER Bash Max Over-The-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are perfect for music lovers and travellers. They feature touch controls for easy operation, up to 40 hours of playtime for uninterrupted listening, and a comfort-fit design for extended use. The headphones use Bluetooth 5.3 for a strong and stable connection, providing high-quality sound powered by 40mm drivers. Designed with superior ear cushions, they offer an immersive and comfortable experience.
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black)
8. boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
The boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones are designed for long-lasting comfort and superior audio quality. With a battery life of up to 20 hours, 50mm drivers for immersive sound, and soft padded ear cushions, they offer an enjoyable listening experience. The headphones feature physical noise isolation for undisturbed music and dual connectivity options (Bluetooth V5.0 and AUX port) for convenience. Ideal for music lovers seeking comfort and performance.
boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
The Noise Airwave Max 4 wireless over-ear headphones offer superior sound quality and convenience for work or leisure. With a 70-hour battery life and ultra-low latency of 40ms, these headphones ensure uninterrupted, immersive audio. Features like dual device pairing and quick charging make them practical for everyday use. The 40mm drivers deliver rich, clear sound, while ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) enhances call clarity.
Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Calm Beige)
The Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N headphones are premium wireless Bluetooth headphones designed for an immersive music experience. They feature powerful bass, advanced noise-cancelling, and a comfortable fit. With a long battery life and quick charging, they're perfect for music lovers on the go. The headphones also include features like crystal-clear hands-free calling and multipoint connectivity for added convenience.
Sony New ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
