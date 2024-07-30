Amazon clearance sale offers up to 65% off on top washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys, and ACs. Don't miss out on incredible deals for your home appliances. Shop now and save big on high-quality products.

Amazon's clearance sale is now live, which means you can avail unbeatable discounts of up to 65% off on the best washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys, and ACs. This is your chance to upgrade your home with top-notch appliances at incredibly low prices. Whether you’re looking for energy-efficient washing machines, spacious and stylish refrigerators, high-performance chimneys, or powerful air conditioners, this sale has something for everyone.

Browse through a wide selection of products from trusted brands, ensuring you get the quality and reliability you expect. The Amazon clearance sale provides an excellent opportunity to upgrade your home with the latest technology and innovations in home appliances. Don't miss out on these amazing deals and the chance to transform your living space with state-of-the-art gadgets.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer and make significant savings on essential home appliances. With discounts this steep, items are selling fast, so act quickly to secure your desired products. Shop now on Amazon and enjoy up to 65% off on the best washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys, and ACs. Go ahead and experience the convenience and efficiency of modern appliances at prices you won't find anywhere else.

Read Less Read More Washing machines

The Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers advanced cleaning with its in-built heater, ensuring efficient stain removal. As part of Amazon’s clearance sale, you can get one of the best washing machines at an incredible discount. Don't miss this chance to upgrade your laundry routine with top-rated appliances at unbeatable prices. Shop now and save big on your next washing machine purchase.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine Capacity: 7.5 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

In-Built Heater

Fully Automatic Top Load

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 Star Energy Rating Higher initial cost compared to semi-automatic models Efficient stain removal with in-built heater Limited colour options available

2. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (NEO DIVA BXS 7010) combines efficiency with modern design. With a 5-star energy rating, 2X Power Steam, and an in-built heater, it ensures thorough cleaning and gentle care for your clothes. Available in stylish white and black, it also comes with a 4-year comprehensive warranty for peace of mind. Take advantage of Amazon’s clearance sale to get one of the best washing machines at a fantastic price. Shop now and save big.

Specifications of IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

2X Power Steam

4 years Comprehensive Warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 Star Energy Rating Higher initial cost compared to top-load models 2X Power Steam for enhanced cleaning Requires more space due to front-load design

3. Samsung 7 kg, 5 star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R20GLSS/TL) offers superior performance with its Hygiene Steam and inbuilt heater. The digital inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation. Rated 5 stars for energy saving, this model is designed to provide thorough and hygienic cleaning. The trendy silver finish adds a modern touch to any laundry room. Take advantage of Amazon’s clearance sale to get one of the best washing machines at an amazing price. Shop now and enjoy significant savings.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg, 5 star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Hygiene Steam technology

Digital Inverter technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 Star Energy Rating for efficiency Higher price compared to some top-load models Hygiene Steam for effective cleaning Requires more space due to front-load design

Top 3 features of the best washing machines with Amazon clearance sale

Best washing machines Capacity Cleaning Features Additional Features Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load 7.5 Kg Stainwash Pro In-built heater IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 7 Kg 2X Power Steam 4 years Comprehensive Warranty Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 7 kg Hygiene Steam Digital Inverter

Refrigerators 4. LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

The LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator offers advanced cooling with its convertible feature and Express Freeze. With a gorgeous Shiny Steel finish, this refrigerator is both stylish and efficient. Rated 3 stars for energy savings, it’s perfect for modern homes. Take advantage of Amazon’s clearance sale to get one of the best refrigerators at an unbeatable price. Shop now and upgrade your kitchen with this high-quality appliance.

Specifications of LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Capacity: 343 L

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Smart Inverter Compressor

Convertible with Express Freeze

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible feature for flexible storage 3 Star energy rating, not the most efficient Smart Inverter Compressor for quiet operation and durability Higher initial cost compared to smaller models

5. Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 183 L, 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator in Blooming Saffron Blue features a Digital Inverter for energy efficiency and quiet operation. Its base stand drawer offers additional storage space. This 2024 model combines style and functionality, making it an excellent addition to any kitchen. Take advantage of Amazon’s clearance sale to get one of the best refrigerators at a fantastic price. Shop now and upgrade your kitchen with this high-quality appliance.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Capacity: 183 L

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Digital Inverter Technology

Base Stand Drawer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Digital Inverter Technology for energy efficiency and quiet operation Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger families Stylish Blooming Saffron Blue design 3 Star energy rating, not the highest efficiency

6. Haier 602L, 3-Star Convertible Fridge

The Haier 602L, 3-Star Side by Side Refrigerator offers a 100% convertible fridge space for maximum flexibility. With Expert Inverter technology, it ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation. Its stylish Black Yellow Glass finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen. Rated 3 stars for energy savings, this refrigerator is perfect for large families. Take advantage of Amazon’s clearance sale to get one of the best refrigerators at an incredible price. Shop now and upgrade your kitchen with this high-quality appliance.

Specifications of Haier 602L, 3-Star Convertible Fridge Capacity: 602L

Energy Rating: 3 Star

100% Convertible Fridge Space

Expert Inverter Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 100% Convertible Fridge Space for flexibility 3 Star energy rating, not the most efficient Large 602L capacity, ideal for big families Higher price due to advanced features

Top 3 features of the best refrigerators with Amazon clearance sale

Best refrigerators Capacity Cooling features Additional features LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator 343 L Frost-Free Convertible with Express Freeze Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 183 L Direct-Cool Base Stand Drawer Haier 602L, 3-Star, Vogue 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator 602 L 100% Convertible Fridge Space Expert Inverter Technology

Air conditioners

The Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC combines efficiency and advanced technology in a sleek white design. This 2023 model features convertible 5-in-1 cooling, multi-sensors, and dust filters for optimal performance and cleanliness. The copper coils ensure durability, while the blue fins enhance heat exchange efficiency. Take advantage of Amazon’s clearance sale to grab one of the best ACs at an incredible price. Upgrade your cooling system now and enjoy comfort all summer long with this high-quality air conditioner.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.3 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling

Copper coils with Blue Fins

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible 5-in-1 cooling for versatile use 3 Star energy rating, not the most efficient Durable copper coils and blue fins for enhanced performance Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter models

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers advanced cooling with its convertible 6-in-1 feature. It’s designed with copper coils and ensures durability and efficient performance. The dual filtration system, including HD and PM 2.5 filters, provides clean air, while the auto cleanser function keeps the unit hygienic. Its slim white design adds a modern touch to any room. Take advantage of Amazon’s clearance sale to secure one of the best ACs at an unbeatable price and enjoy ultimate comfort year-round.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 Star energy rating for better efficiency Higher initial cost compared to lower-rated models Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for customised comfort May require professional installation due to inverter technology

9. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC features 5-in-1 convertible cooling, allowing you to customise your comfort based on your needs. Its stabiliser-free operation ensures reliable performance without voltage fluctuations, making it a perfect choice for varied weather conditions. The sleek white design adds a modern touch to any room. Take advantage of Amazon’s clearance sale to grab one of the best ACs at an incredible price. Upgrade your home cooling system now and enjoy comfort throughout the year!

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

5-in-1 Convertible Cooling

Stabiliser Free Operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 Star energy rating for energy efficiency May be pricier than non-inverter models 5-in-1 convertible cooling for customisable comfort Installation may require professional assistance

Top 3 features of the best ACs with Amazon clearance sale

Best ACs Capacity Cooling Features Star Rating Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.3 Ton Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling 3 Star Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling 5 Star Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling 5 Star

Chimneys

The Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney offers powerful performance with a maximum suction power of 1200 m³/hr. Featuring advanced autoclean technology and filterless design, it ensures a hassle-free cooking experience by reducing maintenance. The motion sensor technology allows for easy operation, making it a smart addition to any modern kitchen. With its sleek black finish, this chimney enhances the aesthetics of your cooking space. Take advantage of Amazon’s clearance sale to grab one of the best chimneys at an unbeatable price. Upgrade your kitchen today!

Specifications of Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney Size: 90 cm

Maximum Suction Power: 1200 m³/hr

Autoclean Technology

Motion Sensor Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction power of 1200 m³/hr for effective ventilation May be pricier compared to basic models Autoclean and filterless design for easy maintenance Installation may require professional help

11. Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 60cm Chimney

The Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 60cm Chimney combines style and functionality with a powerful suction capacity of 1400 m³/hr. Designed for modern kitchens, it features an auto-clean function that ensures effortless maintenance and an oil collector for added convenience. With its low noise operation, you can enjoy a peaceful cooking environment without disruptive sounds. The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. Take advantage of Amazon’s clearance sale to grab this exceptional chimney and elevate your cooking experience today!

Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 60cm Chimney Size: 60 cm

Maximum Suction Power: 1400 m³/hr

Auto Clean Function

Low Noise Operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction power of 1400 m³/hr for effective ventilation May require a higher budget compared to other models Auto clean function and oil collector for easy maintenance Installation may need professional assistance

The GLEN 60 cm Kitchen Chimney (Selena XL Black) features a powerful suction capacity of 1400 m³/hr, making it perfect for modern kitchens. This auto-clean, filterless chimney ensures hassle-free maintenance, allowing you to enjoy a clean cooking environment with ease. Equipped with motion sensor and touch controls, it offers convenient operation for users. Its sleek black design adds elegance to your kitchen decor while effectively eliminating smoke and odours. Take advantage of Amazon’s clearance sale to get this top-quality chimney at an incredible price today!

Specifications of GLEN Auto-Clean Filterless Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm

Maximum Suction Power: 1400 m³/hr

Auto-Clean and Filterless Design

Motion Sensor and Touch Controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction power of 1400 m³/hr for effective ventilation Higher price compared to traditional chimneys Auto-clean and filterless design for easy maintenance Installation may require professional help

Top 3 features of the best chimneys with Amazon clearance sale

Best chimneys Suction power Key feature Additional feature Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Technology Motion Sensor Technology Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 60cm Chimney 1400 m³/hr Auto Clean Function Oil Collector and Low Noise GLEN 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney 1400 m³/hr Motion Sensor and Touch Controls Filterless Design

