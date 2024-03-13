During the Amazon clearance sale, get yourself a spacious and feature-rich side-by-side refrigerator. These refrigerators offer ample storage space and advanced features, making them ideal for modern kitchens. With the sale's discounts, shoppers can upgrade their kitchen appliances without breaking the bank. The clearance sale provides an excellent opportunity to invest in a high-capacity refrigerator that meets their needs and preferences.

The side-by-side refrigerator's design allows for easy access to both the refrigerator and freezer sections, making it convenient to organize and retrieve items. Many models come equipped with innovative features such as adjustable shelves, door-in-door compartments and advanced cooling technology. These features ensure optimal food preservation and efficient storage management.

Additionally, side-by-side refrigerators are known for their sleek and modern appearance, adding a touch of elegance to any kitchen. With the Amazon clearance sale offering up to 40% discount on these refrigerators, now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with a spacious and advanced side-by-side refrigerator.

1. Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator

The Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator offers a spacious 592-litre capacity, ideal for families with 5 or more members. It features Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to control refrigerator and freezer temperatures using the Miraie app remotely. The inverter compressor and auto defrost technology prevent excess ice build-up. Special features include a double vegetable box, fast ice function, child lock and Ag+ technology. The refrigerator comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.

Specifications of Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator

Brand: Panasonic

Capacity: 592 litres

Configuration: Side-by-Side

Energy Star: 3 Star

Warranty: 1 year on Product

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious 592 litres capacity It may be expensive for some Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control Large footprint Inverter compressor for energy efficiency

2. Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

The Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers spacious and efficient cooling for your food storage needs. With a capacity of 700 litres, it provides ample space for all your groceries. The refrigerator features Spacemax Technology, ensuring more space inside without compromising on performance. Its All-around Cooling system keeps your food fresh everywhere. The Digital Inverter Compressor reduces energy consumption by half and operates at a low noise level. The refrigerator's seamless and sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 700 litres

Configuration: Side-by-Side

Energy Star Rating: 5 stars

Product Dimensions: 71.6D x 91.2W x 178H centimeters

Special Features: Spacemax Technology, Voltage Range: 100V - 300V, Stabilizer-Free Operation, All-around Cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious 700 litres capacity Large size may not fit all kitchens Energy-efficient Inverter Technology Higher price point

Also read: Best refrigerator in India: Top 10 choices for modern kitchens

3. Hisense 507 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

The Hisense 507 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator offers spacious storage and convenient features suitable for large families. Its multi-door design with a water dispenser ensures easy access and efficient organization. The refrigerator boasts a capacity of 507 litres, making it ideal for households with five or more members. The auto-defrost function prevents ice build-up, while the digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, silent operation, and durability. The My Fresh Choice Zone allows for flexible temperature settings, converting between fridge and freezer modes. With spill-proof toughened adjustable glass shelves, this refrigerator offers convenience and ease of use.

Specifications of Hisense 507 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 507 liters

Freezer Capacity: 192 liters

Fresh Food Capacity: 315 litres

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Shelf Type: Spill-proof toughened adjustable glass shelves

Special Features: My Fresh Choice Zone for flexible temperature settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious storage for large families High initial cost Multi-door design for easy organization Large footprint

4. LG 594 L Frost-Free Inverter Linear Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator

The LG 594 L Frost-Free Inverter Linear Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator is a premium refrigerator suitable for families with 5 or more members. It features a 594-litre capacity with a freezer capacity of 250 litres and a fresh food capacity of 344 litres. The refrigerator comes with a range of special features including Door Cooling+, LED Display, Multi Air Flow, LG ThinQ, Smart Diagnosis, Hygiene Fresh+ and Exterior Display. The Inverter linear compressor provides higher energy efficiency, reducing energy wastage and maintaining the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer.

Specifications of LG 594 L Frost-Free Inverter Linear Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Product Dimensions: 73.4D x 83.5W x 178.7H Centimeters

Brand: LG

Capacity: 594 litres

Configuration: Side-by-Side

Colour: Platinum Silver III

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity suitable for big families May be too large for smaller kitchens Energy-efficient Inverter linear compressor

5. Lifelong 505L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

The Lifelong 505L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a spacious and efficient appliance suitable for families with 5 or more members. It features a large capacity split between the freezer and regular fridge sections, with a convenient in-built LED display panel for easy temperature control. The refrigerator offers a Holiday Mode for worry-free vacations, quick freeze and quick cool features for food preservation, and precise temperature control. The multi-airflow system ensures uniform cooling, while the auto-defrost technology prevents ice buildup. With a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty, this refrigerator provides reliable performance.

Specifications of Lifelong 505L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Brand: Lifelong

Model: LLSBSR505

Capacity: 505 litres

Annual Energy Consumption: 120 Kilowatt Hours

Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 289 litres

Freezer Capacity: 216 Litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity suitable for families May be too large for smaller households In-built LED display for easy control Higher energy consumption due to size

6. Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

The Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers a spacious and efficient cooling solution for large families. With its 692-litre capacity, it's ideal for households with five or more members. The side-by-side configuration provides easy access to both the refrigerator and freezer sections. The refrigerator features a digital inverter compressor, which is energy-efficient, produces less noise, and is more durable. The appliance also includes a Curd Maestro, allowing you to make fresh curd easily. Additionally, Samsung offers a 1-year warranty on the product and an impressive 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Specifications of Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 692 liters

Configuration: Side-by-Side

Colour: Steel

Digital Inverter Compressor: Yes

Warranty: 1 Year On Product, 10 Years On Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious capacity None Energy efficient

Also read: Best frost-free refrigerators: Top 10 technologically advanced options for your home

7. LG 688 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Side-By-Side Refrigerator

The LG 688 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Side-By-Side Refrigerator is a spacious and efficient appliance ideal for large families. Its 688-litre capacity, with 264 litres for the freezer and 424 litres for fresh food, easily caters to the needs of families with 5 or more members. The refrigerator features a 5-star energy rating, ensuring low power consumption. It comes with auto-defrost functionality to prevent ice build-up. The Smart Inverter Compressor technology enhances energy efficiency and reduces noise levels. With a sleek Dark Graphite Steel finish and convenient storage options, this refrigerator combines style and functionality seamlessly.

Specifications of LG 688 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Product Dimensions: 74.3D x 91.3W x 179H Centimeters

Brand: LG

Capacity: 688 litres

Configuration: Side-by-Side

Energy Star Rating: 5 stars

Warranty: 1 year on Product and 10 years on compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious capacity Large footprint Energy-efficient High initial cost

Top 3 features

Product Capacity Inverter Technology Special Features Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator 592 L Yes Wi-Fi Connectivity, Double Vegetable Box Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator 700 L Yes Spacemax Technology, All-around Cooling Hisense 507 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser 507 L Yes Multi-Door Design, My Fresh Choice Zone LG 594 L Frost-Free Inverter Linear Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator 594 L Yes Wi-Fi Connectivity, Door Cooling+ Lifelong 505L Frost free Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Compressor 505 L Yes LED Display, Quick Freeze and Cool Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator 692 L Yes Curd Maestro, Digital Inverter Compressor LG 688 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Side-By-Side Refrigerator 688 L Yes Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Digital Sensors

Best value for money

The Lifelong 505L Frost-free Side by Side Refrigerator offers the best value for money with its ample capacity, inverter compressor for energy efficiency, and useful features like an in-built LED display panel for easy temperature control. It also includes Holiday Mode for energy savings during vacations, quick freeze for instant ice making, and precise temperature control for maintaining food freshness. With a 10-year compressor warranty and a sleek design, this refrigerator provides excellent value for families looking for a reliable and feature-rich appliance without the premium price tag.

Best overall product

The Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator stands out as the best overall product due to its spacious capacity, advanced technology including Wi-Fi connectivity and inverter compressor, and innovative features like the Double Vegetable Box for organized storage. It offers convenient control options through the Miraie app, ensuring easy temperature adjustments and real-time monitoring. With a 10-year compressor warranty, this refrigerator provides peace of mind. Its premium design and energy-efficient operation make it an ideal choice for families seeking a high-quality, feature-rich appliance.

How to find the best side by side refrigerator?

To find the best side-by-side refrigerator, consider your family's size and storage needs, look for advanced features like inverter technology for energy efficiency, and consider brands known for reliability and customer service. Read reviews and compare specifications to ensure the refrigerator meets your requirements for capacity, special features, and warranty. Additionally, check for promotions or discounts to get the best value for your purchase.

FAQs

Question : How do I clean the water dispenser on my side by side refrigerator?

Ans : To clean the water dispenser, mix a solution of equal parts water and vinegar, then dispense the mixture through the water dispenser. Rinse thoroughly with water and wipe dry.

Question : Can I change the direction in which the doors of my side by side refrigerator open?

Ans : Yes, most side by side refrigerators allow you to change the door swing direction. Refer to the user manual for instructions specific to your model.

Question : How often should I replace the water filter in my side by side refrigerator?

Ans : It is recommended to replace the water filter every 6 months or according to the manufacturer's instructions to maintain water quality.

Question : Why is there condensation on the outside of my side by side refrigerator?

Ans : Condensation on the outside of the refrigerator can occur due to high humidity levels in the surrounding environment. Ensure proper ventilation around the refrigerator to reduce condensation.

Question : Can I use my side by side refrigerator immediately after delivery?

Ans : It is recommended to let the refrigerator stand upright for at least 4 hours after delivery before plugging it in, to allow the refrigerant to settle.

