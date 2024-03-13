During the Amazon clearance sale, get yourself a spacious and feature-rich side-by-side refrigerator. These refrigerators offer ample storage space and advanced features, making them ideal for modern kitchens. With the sale's discounts, shoppers can upgrade their kitchen appliances without breaking the bank. The clearance sale provides an excellent opportunity to invest in a high-capacity refrigerator that meets their needs and preferences.
The side-by-side refrigerator's design allows for easy access to both the refrigerator and freezer sections, making it convenient to organize and retrieve items. Many models come equipped with innovative features such as adjustable shelves, door-in-door compartments and advanced cooling technology. These features ensure optimal food preservation and efficient storage management.
Additionally, side-by-side refrigerators are known for their sleek and modern appearance, adding a touch of elegance to any kitchen. With the Amazon clearance sale offering up to 40% discount on these refrigerators, now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with a spacious and advanced side-by-side refrigerator.
1. Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator
The Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator offers a spacious 592-litre capacity, ideal for families with 5 or more members. It features Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to control refrigerator and freezer temperatures using the Miraie app remotely. The inverter compressor and auto defrost technology prevent excess ice build-up. Special features include a double vegetable box, fast ice function, child lock and Ag+ technology. The refrigerator comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.
Specifications of Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator
Brand: Panasonic
Capacity: 592 litres
Configuration: Side-by-Side
Energy Star: 3 Star
Warranty: 1 year on Product
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Spacious 592 litres capacity
|It may be expensive for some
|Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control
|Large footprint
|Inverter compressor for energy efficiency
2. Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator
The Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers spacious and efficient cooling for your food storage needs. With a capacity of 700 litres, it provides ample space for all your groceries. The refrigerator features Spacemax Technology, ensuring more space inside without compromising on performance. Its All-around Cooling system keeps your food fresh everywhere. The Digital Inverter Compressor reduces energy consumption by half and operates at a low noise level. The refrigerator's seamless and sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.
Specifications of Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Brand: Samsung
Capacity: 700 litres
Configuration: Side-by-Side
Energy Star Rating: 5 stars
Product Dimensions: 71.6D x 91.2W x 178H centimeters
Special Features: Spacemax Technology, Voltage Range: 100V - 300V, Stabilizer-Free Operation, All-around Cooling
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Spacious 700 litres capacity
|Large size may not fit all kitchens
|Energy-efficient Inverter Technology
|Higher price point
Also read: Best refrigerator in India: Top 10 choices for modern kitchens
3. Hisense 507 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator
The Hisense 507 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator offers spacious storage and convenient features suitable for large families. Its multi-door design with a water dispenser ensures easy access and efficient organization. The refrigerator boasts a capacity of 507 litres, making it ideal for households with five or more members. The auto-defrost function prevents ice build-up, while the digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, silent operation, and durability. The My Fresh Choice Zone allows for flexible temperature settings, converting between fridge and freezer modes. With spill-proof toughened adjustable glass shelves, this refrigerator offers convenience and ease of use.
Specifications of Hisense 507 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator
Capacity: 507 liters
Freezer Capacity: 192 liters
Fresh Food Capacity: 315 litres
Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Shelf Type: Spill-proof toughened adjustable glass shelves
Special Features: My Fresh Choice Zone for flexible temperature settings
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Spacious storage for large families
|High initial cost
|Multi-door design for easy organization
|Large footprint
4. LG 594 L Frost-Free Inverter Linear Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator
The LG 594 L Frost-Free Inverter Linear Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator is a premium refrigerator suitable for families with 5 or more members. It features a 594-litre capacity with a freezer capacity of 250 litres and a fresh food capacity of 344 litres. The refrigerator comes with a range of special features including Door Cooling+, LED Display, Multi Air Flow, LG ThinQ, Smart Diagnosis, Hygiene Fresh+ and Exterior Display. The Inverter linear compressor provides higher energy efficiency, reducing energy wastage and maintaining the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer.
Specifications of LG 594 L Frost-Free Inverter Linear Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator
Product Dimensions: 73.4D x 83.5W x 178.7H Centimeters
Brand: LG
Capacity: 594 litres
Configuration: Side-by-Side
Colour: Platinum Silver III
Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Large capacity suitable for big families
|May be too large for smaller kitchens
|Energy-efficient Inverter linear compressor
5. Lifelong 505L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator
The Lifelong 505L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a spacious and efficient appliance suitable for families with 5 or more members. It features a large capacity split between the freezer and regular fridge sections, with a convenient in-built LED display panel for easy temperature control. The refrigerator offers a Holiday Mode for worry-free vacations, quick freeze and quick cool features for food preservation, and precise temperature control. The multi-airflow system ensures uniform cooling, while the auto-defrost technology prevents ice buildup. With a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty, this refrigerator provides reliable performance.
Specifications of Lifelong 505L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Brand: Lifelong
Model: LLSBSR505
Capacity: 505 litres
Annual Energy Consumption: 120 Kilowatt Hours
Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 289 litres
Freezer Capacity: 216 Litres
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Large capacity suitable for families
|May be too large for smaller households
|In-built LED display for easy control
|Higher energy consumption due to size
6. Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator
The Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers a spacious and efficient cooling solution for large families. With its 692-litre capacity, it's ideal for households with five or more members. The side-by-side configuration provides easy access to both the refrigerator and freezer sections. The refrigerator features a digital inverter compressor, which is energy-efficient, produces less noise, and is more durable. The appliance also includes a Curd Maestro, allowing you to make fresh curd easily. Additionally, Samsung offers a 1-year warranty on the product and an impressive 10-year warranty on the compressor.
Specifications of Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Brand: Samsung
Capacity: 692 liters
Configuration: Side-by-Side
Colour: Steel
Digital Inverter Compressor: Yes
Warranty: 1 Year On Product, 10 Years On Compressor
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Spacious capacity
|None
|Energy efficient
Also read: Best frost-free refrigerators: Top 10 technologically advanced options for your home
7. LG 688 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Side-By-Side Refrigerator
The LG 688 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Side-By-Side Refrigerator is a spacious and efficient appliance ideal for large families. Its 688-litre capacity, with 264 litres for the freezer and 424 litres for fresh food, easily caters to the needs of families with 5 or more members. The refrigerator features a 5-star energy rating, ensuring low power consumption. It comes with auto-defrost functionality to prevent ice build-up. The Smart Inverter Compressor technology enhances energy efficiency and reduces noise levels. With a sleek Dark Graphite Steel finish and convenient storage options, this refrigerator combines style and functionality seamlessly.
Specifications of LG 688 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Side-By-Side Refrigerator
Product Dimensions: 74.3D x 91.3W x 179H Centimeters
Brand: LG
Capacity: 688 litres
Configuration: Side-by-Side
Energy Star Rating: 5 stars
Warranty: 1 year on Product and 10 years on compressor
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Spacious capacity
|Large footprint
|Energy-efficient
|High initial cost
Top 3 features
|Product
|Capacity
|Inverter Technology
|Special Features
|Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator
|592 L
|Yes
|Wi-Fi Connectivity, Double Vegetable Box
|Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator
|700 L
|Yes
|Spacemax Technology, All-around Cooling
|Hisense 507 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser
|507 L
|Yes
|Multi-Door Design, My Fresh Choice Zone
|LG 594 L Frost-Free Inverter Linear Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator
|594 L
|Yes
|Wi-Fi Connectivity, Door Cooling+
|Lifelong 505L Frost free Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Compressor
|505 L
|Yes
|LED Display, Quick Freeze and Cool
|Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator
|692 L
|Yes
|Curd Maestro, Digital Inverter Compressor
|LG 688 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Side-By-Side Refrigerator
|688 L
|Yes
|Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Digital Sensors
Best value for money
The Lifelong 505L Frost-free Side by Side Refrigerator offers the best value for money with its ample capacity, inverter compressor for energy efficiency, and useful features like an in-built LED display panel for easy temperature control. It also includes Holiday Mode for energy savings during vacations, quick freeze for instant ice making, and precise temperature control for maintaining food freshness. With a 10-year compressor warranty and a sleek design, this refrigerator provides excellent value for families looking for a reliable and feature-rich appliance without the premium price tag.
Best overall product
The Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator stands out as the best overall product due to its spacious capacity, advanced technology including Wi-Fi connectivity and inverter compressor, and innovative features like the Double Vegetable Box for organized storage. It offers convenient control options through the Miraie app, ensuring easy temperature adjustments and real-time monitoring. With a 10-year compressor warranty, this refrigerator provides peace of mind. Its premium design and energy-efficient operation make it an ideal choice for families seeking a high-quality, feature-rich appliance.
How to find the best side by side refrigerator?
To find the best side-by-side refrigerator, consider your family's size and storage needs, look for advanced features like inverter technology for energy efficiency, and consider brands known for reliability and customer service. Read reviews and compare specifications to ensure the refrigerator meets your requirements for capacity, special features, and warranty. Additionally, check for promotions or discounts to get the best value for your purchase.
FAQs
Question : How do I clean the water dispenser on my side by side refrigerator?
Ans : To clean the water dispenser, mix a solution of equal parts water and vinegar, then dispense the mixture through the water dispenser. Rinse thoroughly with water and wipe dry.
Question : Can I change the direction in which the doors of my side by side refrigerator open?
Ans : Yes, most side by side refrigerators allow you to change the door swing direction. Refer to the user manual for instructions specific to your model.
Question : How often should I replace the water filter in my side by side refrigerator?
Ans : It is recommended to replace the water filter every 6 months or according to the manufacturer's instructions to maintain water quality.
Question : Why is there condensation on the outside of my side by side refrigerator?
Ans : Condensation on the outside of the refrigerator can occur due to high humidity levels in the surrounding environment. Ensure proper ventilation around the refrigerator to reduce condensation.
Question : Can I use my side by side refrigerator immediately after delivery?
Ans : It is recommended to let the refrigerator stand upright for at least 4 hours after delivery before plugging it in, to allow the refrigerant to settle.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!