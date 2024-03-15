Explore top kitchen chimneys to pick the best one for your kitchen. Grab huge discounts on chimneys during Amazon's clearance sale.

Looking for the best chimneys at unbeatable prices? Amazon's clearance sale is the place to be! Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or simply in need of a reliable smoke extractor, these deals offer top-notch chimneys at discounted rates. The Amazon clearance sale features a wide range of chimney options, from sleek and modern designs to high-performance models. Available at huge discounts, these chimneys enhance your cooking experience and keep your kitchen fresh and clean. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect chimney for your home. That's where we come in. Our buying guide is here to help you navigate through the best chimneys on offer during the Amazon clearance sale. We've researched and compiled a list of the top-rated chimneys, highlighting their key features, performance, and value for money. Whether you're looking for a chimney with powerful suction, energy-efficient LED lighting, or easy-to-clean filters, we've got you covered. So, let's dive in and find the perfect chimney to suit your needs!

1. Faber 90 cm Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 90 cm Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and efficient addition to your kitchen. With a powerful suction capacity of 1100 m3/hr, it keeps the kitchen nice and clean by removing all the smoke easily. The chimney features filterless technology for enhanced suction efficiency and easy maintenance. The push-button control offers convenience, and the black tempered glass adds a stylish touch. Ideal for 3-5 burner stoves and kitchens larger than 200 sqft, this chimney is the perfect choice for a smoke-free cooking experience.

Specifications of Faber 90 cm Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Product Dimensions: 50D x 90W x 60H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Filterless Technology, Push Button Control, Heat Auto Clean

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Type: Curved Glass, Wall Mounted, Auto Clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity May be relatively loud at higher speeds Filterless technology for easy maintenance Installation may require professional help

2. Elica 60 cm Auto Clean Chimney

The Elica 60 cm Auto Clean Chimney offers a sleek and efficient solution for your kitchen. With a suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, it is suitable for large kitchen than 200 sqft and heavy frying or grilling. The chimney features touch and motion sensor control for easy operation. It comes with a matte black finish, adding a touch of elegance to your kitchen. The chimney includes 2 baffle filters and a free installation kit. With a 5-year warranty on the motor and 2-year comprehensive warranty, this chimney ensures durability and peace of mind.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm Auto Clean Chimney

Brand: Elica

Product Dimensions: 48D x 60W x 50H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Auto Clean, Touch Control, Free Installation Kit

Finish Type: Matte

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design May be pricey for some budgets High suction capacity Requires installation

3. Hindware Elena 60cm Kitchen Chimney

The Hindware Elena 60cm Kitchen Chimney is a powerful addition to any kitchen, featuring a 1100 m3/hr suction capacity suitable for heavy frying and grilling. Its stainless steel baffle filter is easy to clean and durable. It features a separate oil cup to collect all the oil while keeping the chimney filter clean. The chimney's Thermal Auto Clean Technology effortlessly cleans oil and residue with just one touch. With push-button control and LED lamps, this chimney combines convenience with functionality, all wrapped in an elegant black curved glass design.

Specifications of Hindware Elena 60cm Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Hindware

Product Dimensions: 47D x 60W x 53H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Stainless Steel Baffle Filter, Push Button Control, Thermal Auto Clean

Technology: 1100 m3/hr Suction Capacity, Stainless Steel Oil Collector

Finish Type: Christmas

Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/hr

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity May be relatively expensive Easy-to-clean stainless steel baffle filter Installation might require professional help

4. KAFF 60 CM Filter-less Auto Clean Slant Kitchen Chimney

The KAFF 60 CM Filter-less Auto Clean Slant Kitchen Chimney combines powerful functionality with a sleek design. With a suction capacity of 1250 m3/hr, it efficiently removes smoke and odours from your kitchen. The chimney features a motion sensor for convenient operation, touch control for easy settings adjustment, and a motorized vent opening system for enhanced efficiency. Its filter-less design and dry heat auto-clean technology ensure hassle-free maintenance. The chimney comes in a stylish black finish, adding a modern touch to your kitchen.

Specifications of KAFF 60 CM Filter-less Auto Clean Slant Kitchen Chimney

Brand: KAFF

Product Dimensions: 73.7D x 57.1W x 43.2H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: 60 CM Filter less Auto Clean Slant Kitchen Chimney

Finish Type: Black Finish

Suction Capacity: 1250 m3/hr

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity May be relatively expensive Motion sensor for convenient operation Requires wall mounting

5. Inalsa Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney

The Inalsa Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney offers a sleek design with practical features. Its auto-clean function and filterless design ensure hassle-free maintenance, while the touch control and motion sensor add convenience to your cooking experience. With a suction capacity of 1500 m3/hr, it effectively eliminates smoke and odours from your kitchen. The chimney's 60 cm size is suitable for 4 burner stoves, making it ideal for medium to large kitchens. The black powder-coated finish and toughened glass top give it a stylish look that complements modern kitchen decor.

Specifications of Inalsa Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Inalsa

Product Dimensions: 19.1D x 24.2W x 20.5H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Auto Clean, Touch Control

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Type: Pyramid style with side wall mounting, black powder coated and decorative finish, toughened glass top

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient suction capacity No thermal auto clean feature Stylish design Limited warranty

6. Glen Chimney Melissa A Clean BL 60 1200

The Glen Chimney Melissa A Clean BL 60 1200 is a sleek and efficient kitchen chimney designed to enhance your cooking experience. With its curved glass and black finish, it adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. The chimney features a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, suitable for kitchens larger than 200 sqft and both grilling and frying. It comes equipped with baffle filters and touch sensor controls for ease of use. The chimney also includes special features like a cooling fan, oil collector, noise reduction and auto-clean function, ensuring a clean and pleasant cooking environment.

Specifications of Glen Chimney Melissa A Clean BL 60 1200

Brand: Glen

Product Dimensions: 47D x 60W x 53.5H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Cooling Fan, Oil Collector, Noise Reduction, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Painted

Type: Curved Glass, Wall Mounted

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design No heat auto clean feature Powerful suction capacity

7. BLOWHOT 90cm chimney

The BLOWHOT 90cm chimney offers a powerful suction of 1,300 m3/h, keeping your kitchen smoke and odour-free. It features heat auto-clean technology for low maintenance, motion-sensing technology for easy operation, and a low noise level. The chimney has a sleek black powder-coated body with a curved glass design, enhancing your kitchen's aesthetics. The filterless technology and durable stainless steel oil cup ensure top-notch filtration. With a 15-year warranty on the motor and a free installation kit, the BLOWHOT chimney is a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of BLOWHOT 90cm chimney

Brand: BLOWHOT

Product Dimensions: 53D x 90W x 48H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Features: Filterless with motion sensing technology, heat auto clean technology, and powerful suction

Finish Type: Black powder-coated body with curved glass design

Noise Level: <59 dBA

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction keeps kitchen smoke and odor-free Motion-sensing technology may not suit all preferences Low maintenance with heat auto-clean function

8. Whirlpool 90 cm 1250 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

The Whirlpool 90 cm 1250 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney offers advanced features for efficient and hassle-free kitchen ventilation. Its filterless design with a sealed motor ensures durability and prevents oil deposits, while the true suction capacity of 1250 m3/h covers a wide area for effective smoke extraction. The auto-clean function uses a heating element to remove sticky oil particles, maintaining cleanliness. With touch and motion sensor controls, two lamps, and curved glass, this chimney combines style and functionality for a modern kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool 90 cm 1250 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

Brand: Whirlpool

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Motion Sensor, Touch Control

Material: Glass

Noise Level: 58 dB

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless design for easy maintenance May require professional installation High suction capacity for effective smoke extraction Auto-clean function may require periodic maintenance

Top 3 feature

Product Name Suction Type Features Faber curved glass Kitchen Chimney 1100 m3/hr Curved glass, wall mounted, auto clean Filterless technology, Push Button, Black Elica Auto Clean Chimney 1200 m3/hr Curved Glass, Wall Mounted 2 Baffle Filters, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black Hindware Elena Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney 1100 m3/hr Curved Glass, Wall Mounted Stainless Steel Baffle Filter, LED Lamps, Black KAFF Filter-less Auto Clean Slant Kitchen Chimney 1250 m3/hr Slant Kitchen Chimney, Wall Mounted Filterless, Touch Control, Motorized Vent Opening System, Black Inalsa Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Filterless Kitchen Chimney 1500 m3/hr Black Powder Coated, Curved Glass Pyramid style with side wall mounting, black powder coated Glen Chimney Melissa A Clean BL 60 1200 1200 m3/hr Curved Glass, Wall Mounted Baffle Filters, Touch Sensor Controls, Black BLOWHOT Filterless Autoclean Chimney 1300 m3/hr Stylish Curved Hood, Wall Mounted Filterless, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor, Oil Collector, Black Whirlpool Filterless Auto Clean Chimney 1250 m3/hr Wall Mounted Filterless, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black

Best value for money The Hindware Elena 60cm 1100 m3/hr Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney offers excellent value for money with its powerful suction capacity, stainless steel baffle filter, and auto-clean technology. It provides efficient smoke and oil fume extraction, making your kitchen clean and smoke-free. The chimney's durable construction ensures long-lasting performance, while the auto clean feature simplifies maintenance. Overall, this chimney delivers high performance at a reasonable price, making it a cost-effective choice for those looking for a reliable and efficient kitchen ventilation solution.

Best overall product The Faber 90 cm 1100 m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best overall product due to its superior features and performance. With a suction capacity of 1100 m3/hr, filterless technology and a sleek design, it effectively removes smoke and oily fumes from your kitchen, keeping it clean and odour-free. The auto-clean function simplifies maintenance, while the push-button control ensures ease of use. Overall, the Faber chimney offers exceptional performance, durability, and aesthetics, making it the top choice for those seeking a high-quality kitchen chimney.

How to find the best chimney? To find the best chimney, consider factors like suction capacity, filter type, control type, and installation requirements. Look for a chimney with a high suction capacity suitable for your kitchen size and cooking needs. Choose a chimney with an efficient filter type, such as baffle or filterless, for better smoke and oil fume extraction. Opt for a chimney with user-friendly controls, such as a touch or motion sensor, for easy operation. Additionally, ensure the chimney is compatible with your kitchen layout and has features like auto-clean for hassle-free maintenance. Reading customer reviews and comparing options can also help you make an informed decision.

FAQs Question : Q: How often should I clean my chimney filters? Ans : A: It is recommended to clean baffle filters every 2-3 weeks and replace them every 6-12 months, depending on usage. Filterless chimneys require cleaning of the oil collector and internal components every 3-4 months. Question : Q: Can I install a chimney myself? Ans : A: While it is possible to install a chimney yourself, it is recommended to hire a professional for installation to ensure proper fitting and functionality. Question : Q: How much noise do chimneys make? Ans : A: The noise level of chimneys varies depending on the model and settings but generally ranges from 50-70 dB(A) during operation. Question : Q: What is the difference between a ducted and ductless chimney? Ans : A: A ducted chimney vents smoke and odors outside through a duct, while a ductless chimney uses filters to clean the air before recirculating it back into the kitchen. Question : Q: How do I maintain my chimney for optimal performance? Ans : A: Regular cleaning of filters, oil collectors, and internal components is essential for maintaining optimal performance. Additionally, schedule professional servicing annually to ensure smooth operation.

