Amazon Clearance Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home appliances with a brand new one. The sale is offering massive discounts on multiple home appliances including refrigerators, washing machines and ACs. With prices slashed on top brands, it's the perfect opportunity to refresh your home without breaking the bank.

In this guide, we've curated the best deals from Amazon’s clearance event, highlighting top-rated products that combine quality, performance, and value. From energy-efficient refrigerators that help you save on bills to washing machines with advanced features and air conditioners designed to beat the summer heat, you'll find options to suit every need and budget.

Don't wait too long, these deals are available for a limited time, and stock is moving fast. Dive into our list and snag the best appliances at a fraction of their regular price. Whether you're replacing an old appliance or upgrading your home, Amazon's Clearance Sale is the place to shop smart and save big.

1. Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Haier 8 Kg front load washing machine is designed for small families, offering superior wash quality and energy efficiency with its 5-star rating. Equipped with an AI-powered Inverter Motor and a 525mm Super Drum, it delivers fast, thorough cleaning. The PuriSteam feature ensures hygienic washes, while the stainless steel drum provides durability and hygiene. It includes 15 wash programs catering to various fabrics and needs, making it a versatile choice for busy households.

Specifications of Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg

Motor Speed: 1200 RPM

Wash Programs: 15

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Motor

PuriSteam Feature

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 15 versatile wash programs Higher price point Energy-efficient 5-star rating Suitable only for small families

2. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (Stainwash Pro H 7.5 Kg 5 Star with In-Built Heater)

The Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Stainwash Pro is an affordable top-load washing machine ideal for small to medium-sized families. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures efficiency and cost savings. The inbuilt heater and Hard Water Wash program ensure effective cleaning even in challenging water conditions. Whirlpool’s 6th Sense Technology optimizes washing performance by adjusting settings automatically, making laundry effortless.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 7.5 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inbuilt Heater

Hard Water Wash Program

6th Sense Technology

Stainless Steel Drum

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective in hard water conditions Limited wash programs Affordable with inbuilt heater Shorter warranty on the product

3. Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA2E4U1IN,Cast Iron Grey)

The Bosch 10.5/6 KG Washer Dryer combines washing and drying in one appliance, making it perfect for large families. The Inverter Motor ensures energy efficiency, while the LED touch display offers easy control. With 10.5 kg washing and 6 kg drying capacity, it handles heavy loads with ease. It also includes Hygiene Care and Tub Clean programs for optimal cleanliness.

Specifications of Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer

Capacity: 10.5/6 Kg (Washing/Drying)

Inverter Motor

LED Touch Display

Wash & Dry Cycle

Hygiene Care

Steel Drum

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Combines washing and drying Heavy and bulky Large capacity for big families Higher energy consumption

Also Read: Best refrigerators under ₹25000 in India: Top 9 choices with advanced features, energy-efficiency and performance

4. Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 9 Kg front load washing machine is ideal for large families. With a 5-star energy rating and a 1400 RPM digital inverter motor, it delivers fast and efficient cleaning. The machine features 12 wash programs, including Hygiene Steam and Quick Wash, and the Diamond Drum design ensures gentle care for fabrics. It also has an inbuilt heater and a 20-year warranty on the inverter.

Specifications of Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 9 Kg

Motor Speed: 1400 RPM

Wash Programs: 12

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Digital Inverter Motor

Diamond Drum Design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-speed motor for quick drying Expensive upfront cost Gentle on fabrics with Diamond Drum Might be too large for small spaces

Check out more washing machine deals on Amazon Sale

5. Haier 596L, 3 star, Side by Side Refrigerator

The Haier 596L refrigerator is designed for large families, offering ample storage with a 100% convertible fridge space that allows temperature adjustments from -24 to 5 degree celcius. It features Expert Inverter technology for enhanced energy efficiency, quiet operation, and long-lasting performance. With a fresh food capacity of 392 litres and a freezer capacity of 204 litres, this refrigerator is both versatile and efficient.

Specifications of Haier 596L, 3 star, Side by Side Refrigerator

100% Convertible Fridge Space

596L Capacity (Fresh Food: 392L, Freezer: 204L)

3-Star Energy Rating

Expert Inverter Technology

1-Year Product Warranty, 10-Year Compressor Warranty

Toughened Glass Shelves and Anti-Bacterial Gasket

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 100% Convertible Fridge Space Only 3-Star Energy Rating Quiet operation with Expert Inverter Technology Limited to 4 compartments and 4 drawers

Also Read: Best refrigerators to keep your groceries fresh: Top 8 efficient options for your home

7. LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

The LG 655L refrigerator is a premium side-by-side model designed for large families. It features Smart Inverter technology for energy efficiency and reduced temperature fluctuations, helping to keep food fresh longer. The refrigerator has a freezer capacity of 239 litres and a fresh food capacity of 416 litres. Additional features include a door alarm, tempered glass shelves, and a smart diagnosis system for easy troubleshooting.

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator

655L Capacity (Fresh Food: 416L, Freezer: 239L)

Smart Inverter Compressor

1-Year Product Warranty, 10-Year Compressor Warranty

Tempered Glass Shelves

Door Alarm and Smart Diagnosis

Express Freeze and Multi Air-Flow System

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient Smart Inverter Compressor Higher price point Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting Manual ice maker

7. Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator

The Samsung 653L refrigerator is a versatile, AI-enabled model that suits large households. It features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode, allowing you to optimize storage based on your needs, whether for everyday use or during vacations. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and long-term reliability, with a 20-year warranty. Additional smart features include Wi-Fi connectivity, AI energy management, and fingerprint-resistant finishes for easy maintenance.

Specifications of Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator

Convertible 5-in-1 Mode

653L Capacity (Fresh Food: 409L, Freezer: 244L)

3-Star Energy Rating

Digital Inverter Compressor

1-Year Product Warranty, 20-Year Compressor Warranty

Wi-Fi Enabled and AI Smart Features

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AI-enabled smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity Only 3-Star Energy Rating Convertible 5-in-1 mode for flexible storage High initial cost

Check out more refrigerator deals on Amazon Sale

Also Read: Best 5 star ACs for your home: Top 6 efficient options to cool your space and save money

10. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0,White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is designed for mid-sized rooms (111-150 sq. ft.) and offers advanced cooling with Flexicool technology. This technology allows you to adjust the cooling capacity, helping you save up to 50% on energy. The AC features a high-density filter, auto-cleanser, and operates efficiently even at high temperatures. It also comes with a copper condenser coil that is durable and low-maintenance, ensuring uninterrupted cooling.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

1.5 Ton capacity

3-star energy rating (964.1 units/year)

Flexicool 6-in-1 inverter technology

High-density filter and auto cleanser

100% copper condenser with Aqua Clear Protection

10-year warranty on the compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Flexicool technology for energy savings 3-star energy rating is lower than some competitors Durable copper condenser with anti-corrosion coating Suitable for smaller rooms only (up to 150 sq. ft.)

9. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms (151-180 sq. ft.), offering high energy efficiency with a 5-star rating. It features AI-driven 6-in-1 convertible cooling, which adjusts the cooling capacity based on room size and occupancy, enhancing comfort and energy savings. The AC also has a 4-way air swing, HD filter with anti-virus protection, and a durable copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection to prevent rust and corrosion.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

1.5 Ton capacity

5-star energy rating (744.99 units/year)

AI 6-in-1 convertible cooling

4-way air swing

HD filter with anti-virus protection

10-year warranty on the compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency (5-star rating) Higher upfront cost due to advanced features AI 6-in-1 convertible cooling for flexible usage Suitable for larger rooms, may be overkill for smaller spaces

Also Read: Best ACs in India: Choose from the top 10 options for energy savings and maximum cooling

12. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER PRO Exi, CAI18ES5R34F1,White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is suitable for mid-sized rooms (111-150 sq. ft.) and offers exceptional cooling efficiency. It features Flexicool technology, allowing you to adjust the cooling capacity and save up to 50% on energy. With dual filtration (HD and PM 2.5 filters) and an auto-cleanser, this AC ensures cleaner air and reduced maintenance. It also includes a copper condenser coil with Aqua Clear Protection for durability.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

1.5 Ton capacity

5-star energy rating (754.05 units/year)

Flexicool 6-in-1 inverter technology

Dual filtration (HD & PM 2.5 filters)

Auto-cleanser feature

10-year warranty on the compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual filtration for cleaner air Higher energy consumption than some other 5-star models Advanced Flexicool technology for energy savings Limited to mid-sized rooms (111-150 sq. ft.)

Check out more AC deals on Amazon Sale

Similar articles for you

Best washing machine brands: Top 10 must have options that combine innovation and efficiency

Best washing machines under ₹20000: Top 8 budget washing machines

Best washing machine 2024: Top 8 high performance models for every budget and home

Best refrigerator under ₹15000: Top 8 energy-efficient and budget-friendly fridge options

FAQs

Question : What are the key features to look for in a refrigerator?

Ans : Consider size, energy efficiency, and storage options. Features like adjustable shelves, humidity control, and frost-free technology can enhance convenience and food preservation.

Question : How do I choose the right washing machine for my home?

Ans : Decide between front-load and top-load models based on space and preference. Look for features like load capacity, spin speed, and energy efficiency to match your laundry needs.

Question : What types of air conditioners are available?

Ans : Common types include window units, split systems, and portable ACs. Choose based on room size, cooling capacity (measured in BTUs), and whether you need additional features like dehumidifiers or smart controls.

Question : Are there specific maintenance tips for these appliances?

Ans : Regularly clean refrigerator coils, check washing machine hoses for leaks, and clean AC filters to ensure efficiency. Proper maintenance extends the lifespan of your appliances.

Question : What does Energy Star certification mean for these products?

Ans : Energy Star-certified appliances meet strict energy efficiency standards set by the EPA. These products use less energy, reducing utility costs and environmental impact.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.