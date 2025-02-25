Our Picks
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4770 All-in-one (Print, Scan, Copy) Wireless Inktank Printer with ADF and Fax
boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, BT Calling, Camera & Music Control, IP68 Resistance, Custom Watch Faces (Bold Black)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch| 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable| 3K Display| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZACH0070IN)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display Edition|Anti-Reflective|Anti-Glare|Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3|3.2K Display (28.35 cm /11.16) Tablet|12GB, 256GB|HyperOS 2|68 Bn+ Colours|Dolby Vision Atmos|Sage Green
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Platinum Silver
Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1) Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 256GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Graphite Grey
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Carbon Black)
Boult Newly Launched Flex Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 80H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, 60ms Low Latency, IPX5 (Black)
JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black)
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)
boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black)
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black)
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Fusion Smart Watch 1.83 inch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Wine)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
boAt Newly Launched Wave Force 3 w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Robust Design, Bluetooth Calling, Widget Control, GPS Trajectory, E-Compass, Music & Camera Control, HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Active Black)
Noise NoiseFit Grace Smartwatch - Black Link
Prowatch ZN 1.43 AMOLED Display Smartwatch - 2 Years Warranty | Segment First Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 | Bluetooth Calling | 600 Nits | 110+ Sports Mode | Silicon Strap | Zinc Metallic Body - Grey
Pebble Rio 1.39 Amoled Display | Unique Polygonal Bezel Less Design | Premium Metal Build Smart Watch for Men | BT Calling, DIY Watch Faces (Jet Black)
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)
NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)
CULTSPORT Ranger Xr 1.43 Amoled Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, 850 Nits, Always On Display, Bluetooth Calling, 420Mah Battery, Sports Recognition, Health Tracking, Round Digital Watch, Black
Titan Celestor Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display & AOD, 60Hz Fluid Display, Advanced GPS with Altimeter, Barometer & Compass, Piezoelectric Crown, BT Calling, Upto 7 Day Battery, 3ATM (Beige)
MSI PRO MP275 27 Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, D-Sub (VGA)
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black
Acer B227Q D4 21.5 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED LCD Monitor I Full HD Adjustable Webcam, MIC Support I 100Hz I Tilt, Swivel, Pivot and Height Adjust I HDMI, VGA & USB 2.0 I Eye Care I Stereo Speakers
LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor, 27-Inch QHD (2560x1440), 180Hz 1ms 1000R AMD FreeSync HDR10, HDMI x 2 DisplayPort Borderless Design, Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair FPS Counter - Black
Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD, IPS Display, 100 Hz, 1920 x 1080 Flat Monitor, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Display Port (LS24C330GAWXXL, Black)
Dell 24 inch P2425H Monitor IPS FHD|100Hz| 99% sRGB | 250 cd/m2 (Typical) 5ms| 1500:1 Contrast Ratio| 5X USB 3.2 Gen1 1x HDMI 1.4 1xDP 1xVGA| Height Tilt Swivel Pivot |USB-C Downstream | Flicker Free
ZEBRONICS New Launch N32A 32(80 cm) 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor, QHD 2560x1440, Antiglare, 300Nits, 180Hz, 1ms MPRT, HDR10, 99% sRGB | 92% DCI-P3, Adaptive Sync, 2 x DP | 2 x HDMI | 1 x 3.5mm
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)
Dell P2725H 27/68.58cm FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB,100Hz, 5ms (Fast Mode),Ports: 1x HDMI|1x DP 1.2|1x VGA| 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A) | 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot
HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer for Office: 3-in-1 Print, Copy, Scan, Compact, Affordable, Durable
ZEBRONICS S27A 27 (68.5cm) LED Monitor, 75Hz, FHD 1920x1080, IPS Display, 1ms MPRT, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 300Nits, 16.7M Colors, Dual Input - HDMI + VGA, Built-in Speakers, Wall Mountable
Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD, IPS Display, 100 Hz, 1920 x 1080 Flat Monitor, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Display Port (LS24C330GAWXXL, Black)
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)
BenQ GW2790 27 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black)
HP Laserjet MFP M233dw Printer, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 30 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, Auto Duplex Printing, Black and White, 6GX04A
HP Laserjet 3104fdw Duplex Printer: Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset Dual Band WiFi with self heal, Ethernet, Fast Printing Upto 33ppm, Easy and Secure Setup
Dell S2725HS Silver 68.58cm/27 FHD Monitor 100Hz, Dual Speaker, 4ms(Extreme), 1500:1 Contrast Ratio, 99% sRGB, Ficker-Free, Brightness:300 cd/m2, Ports: 2X HDMI, Tilt Swivel Pivot Height Adjustable
Dell P2725H 27/68.58cm FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB,100Hz, 5ms (Fast Mode),Ports: 1x HDMI|1x DP 1.2|1x VGA| 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A) | 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot
MSI PRO MP275 27 Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, D-Sub (VGA)
Razer Edge - Android Gaming Handheld with Kishi V2 Pro Controller (Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 1, 6.8” 144Hz AMOLED FHD+ Touchscreen Display, HyperSense Haptics, PC, Xbox, and Cloud Gaming) Black
Razer Barracuda X (2022) - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - Black - FRML Packaging RZ04-04430100-R3M1
Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset, 360 Spatial Sound, Works with PC, PS5, 28 Hour Battery, 2.4Ghz Wireless and 3.5mm Audio Jack, Bidirectional Boom Microphone, 40mm Drivers, WH-G500/White
Razer Cobra Pro Compact Wireless Gaming Mouse with Underglow Lighting I High Speed Wireless, Bluetooth, 8 Buttons, 3rd Gen 30K Optical Sensor Switch, Focus Pro-RZ01-04660100-R3A1
Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 DEX Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, 60g Pro-Grade Lightweight Mouse with 5 Programmable Buttons, 44k DPI Sensor, USB-C Charging, for PC/Mac - Black
Lenovo Legion M300 RGB USB Gaming Mouse - Ergonomic, ambidextrous, 8 Button, up to 8000 DPI, 1000Hz Polling Rate, 16.8M RGB Customizable Through Legion Accessory Central
Razer BlackShark V2 X USB Wired Esports Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - 50mm Drivers - 240g Lightweight Build - Noise Cancelling Mic - Hybrid Memory Foam Cushions - Black-RZ04-04570100-R3M1
Razer Huntsman Mini - Mercury Edition - 60% Optical Gaming Keyboard (Clicky Purple Switch) - FRML Packaging
Razer BlackWidow V4 -Yellow Mechanical Switches I 6 Dedicated Macro Keys I 2-Side Underglow and Per-Key Lighting I Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Chroma RGB- Black - RZ03-04691800-R3M1
The Amazon Clearance Store is offering massive discounts of up to 93% on top gadgets and PC accessories. Grab smartwatches, headphones, tablets, monitors, printers, and more at exceptional prices. Want to refresh your setup or find an incredible deal on PC gaming accessories? This is your moment. Plus, enjoy up to 6 months of no cost EMI. Stock is selling fast, so don’t wait too long. From gaming essentials to everyday tech, this sale has something for everyone. If you are shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, these limited time deals won’t last. Shop now before the best offers disappear!
Top deals for you in the Amazon Clearance Store Sale 2025:
Amazon Clearance Store: Up to 55% off on best selling tablets from top brands
The Amazon Clearance Store sale is offering up to 55% off on best selling tablets from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo. If you need a device for work, study, or streaming your favourite content, this sale has plenty of options. Enjoy smooth browsing, stunning displays, and fast processors at discounted prices. Stock is selling quickly, so do not wait too long. Grab your ideal tablet now before the best deals run out.
Top deals on best selling tablets at the Amazon Clearance Store Sale 2025:
Amazon Clearance Store headphone bonanza: Up to 72% off on top rated headphones from Sony, JBL, boAt
Amazon Clearance Store brings you up to 72% off on top rated headphones from brands like Sony, JBL, Bose, Sennheiser, and BoAt. If you want immersive audio for music, powerful bass for gaming, or clear sound for calls, there’s a deal waiting for you. Choose from wireless, noise canceling, and over ear options at unmissable prices. Don’t miss this chance to grab premium headphones at a fraction of the cost. Shop now!
Top deals on most popular headphones at the Amazon Clearance Store Sale 2025:
Amazon Clearance Store sale on smartwatches: Up to 93% off on Apple, Noise, Fire-Boltt
Smartwatches are now available at up to 93% off at the Amazon Clearance Store. Top brands like Apple, Noise, Fire-Boltt and Fitbit offer devices that keep you linked all day. Enjoy features such as health tracking, notifications, and more. Shop now and also get advantage of up to six months no cost EMI. Grab this chance to secure a high quality smartwatch at a bargain price before stocks run out.
Top deals on smartwatches at the Amazon Clearance Store Sale 2025:
Amazon Clearance Store sale 2025: Get up to 63% off monitors from brands like Dell, HP, LG, ASUS
At the Amazon Clearance Store sale 2025, monitors are available at significantly reduced prices, with discounts reaching up to 63%. This event offers you an opportunity to refresh your workstation or set up an engaging entertainment center without overspending. Top brands are featured, providing quality screens for various needs. This sale is ideal for those looking to update their tech setup on a budget. With options that suit office work, gaming, and home entertainment, these monitors deliver excellent visual clarity and smooth operation for daily tasks. Shop now to experience a screen that meets daily demands.
Top deals on monitors at the Amazon Clearance Store Sale 2025:
Amazon Clearance Store Sale 2025: Up to 68% off on printers from leading brands
The Amazon Clearance Store sale 2025 brings exciting deals on printers and monitors at steep discounts. Save up to 68% on quality printers while top monitor brands like Samsung, Dell, HP, ASUS, and Acer see notable price drops. This Amazon sale 2025 brings you the chance to get monitors at the most exceptional prices. So don't keep waiting and check out your preferred brand monitors on Amazon.
Top deals on monitors at the Amazon Clearance Store Sale 2025:
Up to 60% price drop on PC gaming accessories at the Amazon Clearance Store sale 2025
Step into the Amazon Clearance Store sale 2025 and enjoy huge savings on gaming gear. Grab discounted keyboards, mice, and headsets that offer solid support for your gaming setup. Top monitor brands like Dell, LG, and Samsung are available at attractive prices. Act quickly and secure these exclusive deals before they vanish. This is your only last chance to grab the accessories you've been eyeing for a long time.
Top deals on PC gaming accessories at the Amazon Clearance Store Sale 2025:
FAQs
Question : What types of gadgets and accessories are available at the amazon clearance store sale 2025?
Ans : The sale features smartwatches, tablets, monitors, headphones, speakers, pc gaming gear, and much more.
Question : Which brands offer popular smartwatches, tablets, and monitors in the product lineup?
Ans : Leading brands include apple, samsung, xiaomi, dell, lg, and lenovo among others.
Question : How do the available pc gaming accessories compare in quality and design?
Ans : They are crafted with solid build quality and innovative design, tailored for immersive gaming experiences.
Question : What key features should you consider when evaluating the latest gadgets and accessories?
Ans : Consider factors like display clarity, battery longevity, connectivity options, and overall build quality.
Question : Are there budget friendly options for top rated accessories like headphones and speakers?
Ans : Yes, the sale offers numerous cost-effective choices that deliver essential features without spending too much.
