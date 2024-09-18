Discover the best smart TV deals in Amazon's Clearance Offers, with discounts up to 53%. From stunning 4K displays to top-notch features like voice control and streaming integration, this sale has something for everyone.

Looking for the best smart TV deals? Amazon's Clearance Offers have you covered with discounts of up to 53% on top-rated smart TVs! Whether you're after stunning 4K displays, built-in streaming services, or voice control features, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment system. These smart TVs offer cutting-edge technology, immersive picture quality, and seamless connectivity—all at unbeatable prices.

With models from trusted brands, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience right from your living room. Whether you’re a movie buff, a sports fan, or a gamer, this sale has the perfect smart TV for everyone. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals before they’re gone. Dive into Amazon’s Clearance Offers today and find the ultimate TV that fits your needs and budget!

Read Less Read More 1. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43

The Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers vibrant visuals with 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features a wide viewing angle and built-in MEMC technology for smooth motion. The TV runs on Android TV 10 with PatchWall 4 and includes 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB. The sound system provides 30 watts output with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (3), USB (2)

Operating System: Android TV 10

Audio Output: 30 watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision 2GB RAM may be limiting for heavy apps Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant Limited to 60Hz refresh rate

2. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X75L

The Sony 43-inch Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features Google TV for easy access to apps and voice search. It boasts a 60Hz refresh rate and supports Dolby Audio with a 20-watt output. The TV includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, providing multiple connectivity options. The X1 4K Processor enhances picture quality and Motion Flow XR200 technology improves motion clarity. It supports popular streaming services and has a sleek design with a thin bezel.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X75L Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI (3), USB (2)

Audio Output: 20 watts

Processor: X1 4K Processor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent picture quality with 4K X-Reality Pro Lower sound output (20W) Google TV with voice search and app support No MEMC for motion smoothing

3. Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1

The Nu 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features a large display with HDR support and a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on WebOS and offers various apps and services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. The TV includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for versatile connectivity. It has a 20-watt audio output with Dolby Atmos support and a sleek design. The TV’s built-in Magic Remote supports voice commands and provides easy navigation.

Specifications of Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1 Screen Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI (3), USB (2)

Audio Output: 20 watts

Operating System: WebOS

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 65-inch 4K display with HDR10+ Lower sound output (20W) for a large screen WebOS with Magic Remote and app support Limited to 60Hz refresh rate

4. TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 55M650MP

The Toshiba 55-inch QLED TV features 4K resolution with Quantum Dot Color and 120 local dimming zones for vivid and bright images. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The TV has a 60Hz refresh rate and a powerful 49-watt audio system with a 2.1 channel REGZA Bass Woofer. It includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, along with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The REGZA ZR Engine enhances picture quality and supports ALLM VRR.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 55M650MP Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI (3), USB (2)

Audio Output: 49 watts

Display Technology: QLED

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quantum Dot technology with HDR10+ VIDAA OS might have fewer apps Powerful 49W sound with a built-in woofer Slightly higher price for QLED technology

5. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL

The Samsung 55-inch QLED TV offers 4K resolution and a 50Hz refresh rate with Quantum Processor Lite 4K for enhanced image quality. It features a 20-watt sound system with Q-Symphony and OTS+. The TV supports a variety of smart features like SmartThings, App Casting, and wireless DeX. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, and Bluetooth. The design includes a slim bezel and advanced motion handling.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 50Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI (3), USB (2), Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20 watts

Display Technology: QLED

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid QLED with 100% color volume and Quantum Processor Lite Only 50Hz refresh rate Extensive smart features like Wireless DeX Lower sound output for a 55-inch screen

6. Nu 109 cm (43 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV LED43UGNX

The Nu 43-inch Google Series TV provides 4K Ultra HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate with HDR10 and HLG support. It runs on Google TV with built-in Google Assistant for easy voice control. The TV features 20-watt sound output and includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. It supports popular streaming services and offers a wide 178-degree viewing angle.

Specifications of Nu 109 cm (43 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV LED43UGNX Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI (3), USB (2)

Audio Output: 20 watts

Operating System: Google TV

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Google TV with built-in Chromecast and voice control Limited 20W sound output Supports HDR10 and HLG for vivid visuals Basic design and features for a 2023 model

7. Hyundai 126 cm (50 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Hyundai 50-inch Frameless Series TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. It features WebOS and supports various apps like Netflix and Prime Video. The TV includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for versatile connectivity. It has a 20-watt audio output with Dolby surround sound. The TV’s slim design provides a modern look.

Specifications of Hyundai 126 cm (50 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Screen Size: 50 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI (3), USB (2)

Audio Output: 20 watts

Operating System: WebOS

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek, frameless design Limited 1.5 GB RAM Dolby Surround Sound Only 60 Hz refresh rate

8. Onida 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 43UIF

The Onida 43-inch Fire TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has built-in Fire TV with Alexa voice remote, allowing easy access to streaming apps and channels. The TV includes 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports, and supports screen mirroring. With a wide viewing angle and decent sound output, it offers good performance for streaming and everyday use.

Specifications of Onida 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 43UIF Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI (2), USB (2)

Audio Output: Not specified

Operating System: Fire TV

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Built-in Fire TV with Alexa 1.5 GB RAM only Access to 12,000+ apps Basic 20W sound output

9. Karbonn 109 cm (43 inches) Karnival Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android IPS LED TV

The Karbonn 43-inch Karnival Series TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android TV with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. The TV includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, providing ample connectivity. It offers 20-watt audio output with Dolby Audio. The IPS panel ensures wide viewing angles and vibrant colours.

Specifications of Karbonn 109 cm (43 inches) Karnival Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android IPS LED TV Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI (3), USB (2)

Audio Output: 20 watts

Operating System: Android TV

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable Android TV Average sound quality (20W) Built-in Chromecast Only 8GB of internal storage

10. Onida 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 55UIF1

The Onida 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV offers a large, vibrant display with integrated Fire TV for access to over 12,000 apps. It features Alexa voice control, a 70+ free live channel service, and supports multiple user profiles. The 20W Dolby sound ensures decent audio performance, while built-in mirroring enables easy screen sharing from mobile devices.

Specifications of Onida 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 55UIF1 Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Operating System: Fire TV with Alexa

Sound: 20W Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Special Feature: Voice Remote with Alexa, 70+ free live channels

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Built-in Fire TV with Alexa Basic 20W audio system Large 55-inch 4K display Average 1.5GB RAM

Check out more smart TV deals on Amazon

Top 3 features of best smart TV

Best smart TV on Amazon Screen Size Resolution Features Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Built-in Chromecast, Dolby Audio Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X75L 43 inches 4K Ultra HD X1 4K Processor, Google TV with Voice Search Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1 65 inches 4K Ultra HD HDR10+ support, WebOS with Magic Remote TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 55M650MP 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Quantum Processor Lite 4K, Wireless DeX Nu 109 cm (43 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV LED43UGNX 43 inches 4K Ultra HD HDR10 & HLG support, Built-in Chromecast Hyundai 126 cm (50 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Dolby Surround Sound, Frameless Design Onida 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 43UIF 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Alexa Voice Control, Access to 12,000+ Apps Karbonn 109 cm (43 inches) Karnival Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD IPS Panel, Dolby Audio Onida 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 55UIF1 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Alexa Voice Remote, Dolby Audio

Best value for money smart TV The Nu 65-inch WebOS Series is the best value for money smart TV, offering a large 4K Ultra HD display with HDR10+ for superior picture quality. Priced affordably compared to other models of similar size, it includes the user-friendly WebOS system with access to popular streaming apps and services. The Magic Remote makes navigation and voice control simple, while the wide connectivity options (Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB) ensure flexibility for multiple devices. Although it has a 20W audio output, Dolby Atmos enhances the sound experience, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a big-screen experience.

Best overall smart TV The Redmi X43 stands out as the best overall smart TV in the 43-inch category. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision ensures stunning visual quality, ideal for streaming, gaming, or daily TV viewing. Powered by Android TV 10 with PatchWall 4, it offers access to a wide range of apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant enhance convenience, while MEMC technology ensures smooth motion. With a 30W Dolby Audio system, this TV offers excellent value and performance for its price, catering to users seeking advanced features without compromise.

Factors to consider when buying a smart TV Screen Size: The ideal size depends on room size and viewing distance. For larger rooms, opt for 55 inches or above; for smaller spaces, 43-50 inches is ideal.

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD is the standard, offering crisp visuals, especially for larger screen sizes. Ensure the TV supports HDR for better colour and contrast.

Operating System: Smart TVs run on various platforms like Android TV, WebOS, and Google TV. Choose a familiar, user-friendly interface with access to the apps you need.

Connectivity Options: Ensure sufficient HDMI, USB ports, and wireless connectivity like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. These are essential for connecting external devices like gaming consoles or soundbars.

Sound Quality: Look for built-in sound features like Dolby Audio or DTS, especially if you're not planning on using external speakers.

Refresh Rate: A minimum of 60Hz is recommended for smooth playback, particularly for sports or gaming.

Smart Features: Voice control, screen mirroring, and access to streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video are key smart TV features.

Similar articles for you Comprehensive buying guide to choosing the perfect TV for movies, games, and everything in between

FAQs Question : What is the difference between 4K UHD and Full HD? Ans : 4K UHD offers four times the resolution of Full HD, providing sharper and more detailed images, particularly noticeable on larger screen sizes. Question : How important is the refresh rate for a Smart TV? Ans : The refresh rate determines how smooth motion appears on screen. A 60Hz rate is standard, but higher rates like 120Hz are better for fast-moving content like sports or gaming. Question : Do Smart TVs come with built-in voice assistants? Ans : Yes, many Smart TVs now come with built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa, allowing for voice control and smart home integration. Question : Can I use a Smart TV without an internet connection? Ans : Yes, you can use a Smart TV without an internet connection, but smart features like streaming apps, voice control, and updates will be unavailable. Question : What is HDR, and do I need it on my Smart TV? Ans : HDR (High Dynamic Range) improves the brightness, contrast, and color range, making content look more vivid and lifelike. It’s a valuable feature, especially for 4K TVs.