Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
boAt Nirvana Zenith Truly Wireless in Ear Ear Buds w/Dolby Audio, 50dB ANC, Adaptive EQ Powered by Mimi, 6-Mic AI-ENx™, 50 Hrs. Playback & Hearables App Support(Mystique Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt Solaris 1.78” AMOLED Always-on Display with 368 * 448 px Resolution, 123 Sports Mode, IP68 Water-Resistant, Long-Lasting Battery Life and Comprehensive Health Tracking (Pink)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laserjet Tank 2606dn Duplex Printer for Home: Print+Copy+Scan, Mess-Free 15-Sec Toner Refill, Lowest Cost Per Page for B&W Prints, Smart Guided Buttons, Easy Mobile Printing
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ZEBRONICS EA224 24(60.4cm) Slim Gaming Monitor, 165Hz, FHD 1920x1080, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 250Nits, 16.7M Colors, Dual Input - HDMI + DP, 3.5mm Jack, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM3A Full-Frame 42.4MP Mirrorless Camera Body (4K Full Frame, Real-Time Eye Auto Focus, Animal Eye AF, Tiltable LCD, 2.7 Optical Zoom) - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 2400, 180W Signature Sound, Wired Subwoofer, 2 Rear Satellites, Multi Compatibility, EQ Modes & Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Travel Hub USB -C G3 A/P
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Nirvana Zenith Truly Wireless in Ear Ear Buds w/Dolby Audio, 50dB ANC, Adaptive EQ Powered by Mimi, 6-Mic AI-ENx™, 50 Hrs. Playback & Hearables App Support(Mystique Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fastrack Fpods FQ100|BT5.4 TWS Earbuds, 50Hrs Playtime, Quad mic ENC for Crystal Clear Calls, Low Latency Gaming Mode Upto 40ms,NitroFast Charge - 200 Min in 10 Min,13mm Extra Deep Bass Drivers,IPX4
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Newly Launched Wave Flex in-Ear Wireless Earbuds TWS with Mic,App for Custom Extra Bass EQ, 32Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, IP54 Water & Dust Proof, Ambient Aware, Talk-Thru,Google FastPair (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt BassHeads 162 V2 Wired Earphones with 10mm Drivers, Metallic Earbuds, Integrated Controls, in-Line Microphone, Ergonomic Fit, Braided Cable & 3.5mm Jack(Bold Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Newly Launched Wave Flex in-Ear Wireless Earbuds TWS with Mic,App for Custom Extra Bass EQ, 32Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, IP54 Water & Dust Proof, Ambient Aware, Talk-Thru,Google FastPair (White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt Solaris 1.78” AMOLED Always-on Display with 368 * 448 px Resolution, 123 Sports Mode, IP68 Water-Resistant, Long-Lasting Battery Life and Comprehensive Health Tracking (Pink)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Newly Launched Wave Force 3 w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Robust Design, Bluetooth Calling, Widget Control, GPS Trajectory, E-Compass, Music & Camera Control, HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Active Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Cult Ranger XR1-1.43 AMOLED Display,Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, Bluetooth Calling, 8 Days Battery, Continous Heart Rate,100+ Sports Mode, Live Cricket Score, Built-in Flashlight, Free Strap
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
MUSTARD Magma Smart Watch with 1.8 Amoled Display, Bluetooth Calling, Water Proof IP68, 100+ Sports Mode, 150+ Watch Faces, Dedicated Spo2, and Dynamic Heart Rate Analysis,(Gold)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
itel ICON-2 Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.83 HD Display, 550 nits Peak Brightness, Functional Crown, IP68, 150+ Watch Faces, 24Hr Health Monitor and Voice Assistant (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Prowatch ZN 1.43 AMOLED Display Smartwatch -2 Years Warranty | Segment First CORNING® GORILLA® GLASS 3| Bluetooth Calling |600 Nits | 110+ Sports Mode | Stainless Steel Straps | Metallic Body (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Noise Agile Smartwatch with 1.28 Full Touch Display, Blood Oxygen (Spo2) Monitoring, 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Stress Monitor, 14 Sports Modes, 5ATM Waterproof (Robust Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Turet Sourcandy Smart Watch for Kids, Watch for Boys and Girls with Camera, Phone Book, SMS, 2-Way Video Calling, 4G Sim, No GPS - No App (Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell SE2725H 27/68.58cm FHD Monitor,Aspect Ratio 16:9, 75Hz, Tilt, Brightness 300 cd/m2(Typical), 5ms, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio, 1xHDMI, 1xVGA, 1x Power Connector, 1x Security Lock, Comfortview Plus
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
MSI PRO MP275 27 Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, D-Sub (VGA)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ZEBRONICS S32A, 1800R Curved Gaming Monitor, 32 inch (80cm), 280 nits, 180Hz, WQHD, 2560x1440, FreeSync, 1ms MPRT, HDMI, DP, HDR10, Bezel Less, Built-in Speakers, Wall Mountable
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ZEBRONICS New Launch N32A 32(80 cm) 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor, QHD 2560x1440, Antiglare, 300Nits, 180Hz, 1ms MPRT, HDR10, 99% sRGB | 92% DCI-P3, Adaptive Sync, 2 x DP | 2 x HDMI | 1 x 3.5mm
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer B227Q D4 21.5 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED LCD Monitor I Full HD Adjustable Webcam, MIC Support I 100Hz I Tilt, Swivel, Pivot and Height Adjust I HDMI, VGA & USB 2.0 I Eye Care I Stereo Speakers
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
BenQ GW2485TC 24 inch (60 cm) IPS Full HD 75Hz Ultra-Slim Bezel Monitor with Height Adjustment, Eye Care, Brightness Intelligence, Speakers, USB-C (PD 60W), HDMI, DP, Coding Mode, Daisy Chain (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
BenQ PD2705Q 27 2560x1440 QHD 60Hz IPS|HDR10| 100% sRGB & Rec.709|Pantone Validated|Calman Verified|Daisy Chain|Animation Mode|DesignVue Color Accurate Monitor|Auto Pivot|HDMI|DP|USB-C(65W) (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laserjet Tank 2606dn Duplex Printer for Home: Print+Copy+Scan, Mess-Free 15-Sec Toner Refill, Lowest Cost Per Page for B&W Prints, Smart Guided Buttons, Easy Mobile Printing
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laserjet Tank 1005 Print+Copy+Scan, Lowest Cost/Page - B&W Prints, Easy 15 Sec Toner Refill, Smart Guided Buttons, Best for Business
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer for Office: 3-in-1 Print, Copy, Scan, Compact, Affordable, Durable
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W Printer for Home: Print, Copy, & Scan, Affordable, Compact, Easy Mobile Printing
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laserjet M208dw Printer, Wireless, Single Function, Print, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 30 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, Black and White, 6GW64A
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laser MFP 1188a, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 715A2A
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laserjet Tank MFP 1005W,Wireless,Print,Copy,Scan,Hi-Speed USB 2.0,Bluetooth Monochrome Laser Printers Le,Up to 22 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,1-Year Warranty,Black&White,381U4A
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Travel Hub USB -C G3 A/P
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 6 Cover - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP M120 Wireless Mouse, USB-A Nano Dongle, 2.4 Ghz Wireless Connection, 6 Buttons, Up to 1600 Dpi, Optical Sensor, Ergonomic Design, 12-Month Battery Life, 3-Year Warranty, 60G±5%, Black, 7J4G4Aa
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP DHE-6002 Wired Speaker, 3.5mm aux connectivity, Surround Sound, PC and Phone Compatible, Easy Volume Controls, Touch-Controlled RGB Lighting, 1-Year Warranty, 0.77 kg, Black, 8C573AA
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP H100 Wireless Neckband Headset, Tablets, Smartphones, PCs, and Other Devices with Bluetooth®
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP S300 Wireless Speaker,Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP 250 Dual Mode Wireless Mouse (2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth/Multidevice,1 AA Battery Gives 12 Months Life, Upto 1600 DPI Wireless Optical Mouse) Matte Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP 220 Silent Wireless Mouse, 2.4 GHz Dongle, 15 Month Life Battery, Compatible with Windows, Mac, Chromebook/PC/Laptop (391R4AA), Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 2400, 180W Signature Sound, Wired Subwoofer, 2 Rear Satellites, Multi Compatibility, EQ Modes & Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Cinema SB190 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel with Remote, Sound Mode for Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (380W)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony HT-A3000 A Series Premium Soundbar 3.1Ch 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Soundbar For Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos(DTS:X,360RA,BT,HDMI eArc&Optical,Alexa,Spotify),Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony New SRS-XV500 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker | IPX4 Splash-Proof | 25 Hrs Battery | Mega Bass | Built-in Power Bank | Ambient Lights | Guitar & MIC- 2024 Model
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Alpha ILCE-7CM2L Full-Frame Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera (Body + 28-60 mm Zoom Lens) | Made for Creators| 33.0 MP| Artificial Intelligence based Autofocus | 4K 60p Recording-Silver
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony E-Mount FE 85 mm F1.4 GM II Full-Frame Lens (SEL85F14GM2) I Gorgeous Bokeh I Superb Resolution | Compact and Lightweight | Portrait Lens - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Alpha ZV-E10 APS-C Camera | 24.2 MP vlog Camera | Made for Creators | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM3A Full-Frame 42.4MP Mirrorless Camera Body (4K Full Frame, Real-Time Eye Auto Focus, Animal Eye AF, Tiltable LCD, 2.7 Optical Zoom) - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
The Amazon Clearance Store brings the best deals with massive discounts of up to 75% on top brands like Sony, JBL, BenQ, HP, and Zebronics. From headphones and monitors to printers and other must-have gadgets, this sale brings you the best prices on high-quality products.
Since stocks are limited, this is your chance to grab your favourite gadgets before they sell out. This sale has something for everyone with devices for personal use, work, or entertainment. Wireless headphones, high-resolution monitors, and top-notch printers are all available at prices that won’t hurt your pocket.
Don’t wait too long, as these deals won’t last forever. Visit the Amazon Clearance Store now and enjoy big savings!
Unmissable deals on Amazon Clearance Store
Up to 75% off on Amazon Clearance Store | Price drop on headphones
Get the best audio experience with top-quality headphones and earphones at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Clearance Sale. Enjoy up to 75% off on leading brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, and Zebronics. Choose from wireless earbuds, noise-cancelling headphones, and powerful bass earphones for music, calls, and gaming. With crystal-clear sound and long battery life, these devices are perfect for daily use. Don’t miss these amazing Amazon offers—shop now before stocks run out!
Up to 75% off | Price drop on smartwatch on Amazon Sale
Get the best deals on smartwatches with prices dropping by up to 75% in the Amazon Clearance Sale. Choose from top brands like Fire-Boltt, Noise, and boAt, offering stylish designs packed with advanced features. Track your heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and fitness goals with ease. Stay connected with call, message, and app notifications on your wrist. With these Amazon offers, grab a premium smartwatch at an unbeatable price before stocks run out!
Amazon Clearance Sale up to 70% off | Price drop on monitors
Grab the best deals on monitors with prices dropping by up to 70% in the Amazon Clearance Store. This is the perfect chance to get a high-quality display at an unbeatable price. Choose from top brands like BenQ, LG, Acer, and Dell, offering features like Full HD, 4K resolution, high refresh rates, and eye-care technology. A good monitor makes work, gaming, and entertainment more comfortable. If you need a bigger screen for office tasks, a high-refresh-rate display for gaming, or a sharp panel for watching movies, these deals are worth checking out.
Up to 40% off | Price drop on printers on Amazon Clearance Sale
With up to 40% off in the Amazon Clearance Sale, choose from trusted brands like HP, offering laser, inkjet, and wireless models to suit different needs. Print documents, photos, and reports with sharp quality and efficiency. Many models come with WiFi connectivity, auto-duplex printing, and cost-effective ink systems, making them a smart choice for everyday use. With a discount on printers, you can save big on a must-have device. Stocks are limited, and these Amazon offers won’t last long.
Up to 75% Off | Price drop on PC accessories on Amazon Sale
Amazon Clearance Sale is your chance to get high-quality keyboards, mice, headsets, and more at unbeatable prices. Shop from top brands like HP, Xiaomi and more offering durable and feature-packed accessories for work and gaming. Find mechanical keyboards, wireless mice, RGB gaming headsets, cooling pads, and more at massive discounts. You can choose from a fast-response gaming mouse, a comfortable keyboard for long hours, or a high-quality webcam for video calls.
Up to 65% off on Amazon Clearance Store | Price drop on speakers & soundbars
Enjoy powerful sound at unbeatable prices with up to 65% off on speakers and soundbars in the Amazon Clearance Sale. This is your chance to grab top-quality audio devices from brands like JBL, Sony, boAt, and Zebronics at a massive discount. Choose from wireless Bluetooth speakers and premium soundbars for a rich and immersive audio experience. With a heavy discount on speakers and soundbars, you can bring home top-notch sound without overspending. Visit the Amazon Clearance Store now and grab the best deals before stocks run out!
Up to 65% off | Price drop on cameras on Amazon Sale
Sony offers advanced autofocus, 4K video recording, high-resolution sensors, and superior low-light performance, making these cameras ideal for professionals and hobbyists. If you are looking for a compact vlogging camera, a full-frame model for photography, or an action camera for travel, the Amazon sale has the best options. With a discount on cameras, you can get premium features without overspending. This is the perfect time to grab a high-performance DSLR, mirrorless, or point-and-shoot camera at an unbeatable price.
Similar articles for you
VU launches Vibe range of television with built-in soundbar: Innovation for utility or just shebang? Let's find out
The itel Unicorn smartwatch review: Smartwatch or pendant? It's both!
Best luxury smartwatches under ₹35,000 you can buy today: Top 6 sophisticated picks
Best ultrawide monitors for gaming and office use: Top 6 choices to transform your viewing experience
IZI IRIS pocket 4K vlogging camera review: A complete filming setup in a compact package
Best laser printers: Top 8 models for home and office use with excellent performance
FAQs
Question : Do wireless printers work without WiFi?
Ans : Yes, many wireless printers support Bluetooth, USB, or direct WiFi connections, allowing printing even without an internet connection
Question : What should I look for when buying a soundbar?
Ans : Consider sound quality, number of channels (2.1, 5.1, etc.), connectivity options (Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, AUX), and features like Dolby Atmos for an immersive experience.
Question : Is a gaming mouse better than a regular mouse?
Ans : A gaming mouse offers higher DPI, faster response times, and additional customizable buttons, making it ideal for gaming and productivity tasks.
Question : Does a 4K monitor make a difference for everyday use?
Ans : Yes, a 4K monitor offers sharper images and better color accuracy, making it great for creative work, movies, and general tasks.
Question : Which smartwatch features are useful for fitness tracking?
Ans : Look for heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, step counting, GPS, and workout modes to track your fitness effectively.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.