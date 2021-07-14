Amazon considered developing Alexa wearable device for children

The complaint also said the company retained recordings from the devices indefinitely, unless a parent explicitly requested they be deleted, and said the process for reviewing what information the devices collected was burdensome. Several U.S. senators also called on the FTC to investigate whether Amazon had violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act with the device. Amazon said at the time that it was compliant with the law and on its corporate website lays out the steps it has taken to protect the privacy of FreeTime subscribers.