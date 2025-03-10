Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer JarView Details
₹4,994
Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler-95L; Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads.View Details
₹9,999
Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Ivory), Pack of 1View Details
Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf)View Details
Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - RecyclableView Details
₹15,435
Amazon's coolest deals are here, bringing big discounts on summer essentials for your home. With rising temperatures, air coolers, fans, and inverter batteries become must-have appliances to keep your space comfortable. In the kitchen, juicers, ice makers, mixer grinders, and water purifiers help you stay refreshed and ready for the season. These appliances make daily tasks easier while providing relief from the heat.
This Amazon sale offers exciting deals on products from well known brands making it the right time to shop. From powerful air circulation to chilled beverages every appliance plays a key role in tackling summer challenges. Don’t miss out on these offers grab the appliances that fit your needs and enjoy a hassle free season.
Get ready for Amazon's amazing sale on coolers, offering up to 64% off! It's the right time to pick up coolers for your bedroom or living room and stay comfortable throughout the warmer months. These coolers provide the ideal airflow for your space, helping you beat the heat without worrying about high energy bills. With huge discounts from top brands, you’ll enjoy a relaxing atmosphere in your home at an incredible price. Don’t miss these limited time offers and grab yours today!
Top deals on best selling coolers during Amazon Sale:
Stay cool this summer with amazing deals on table fans, standing fans, and ceiling fans. Need a portable fan for your desk or a ceiling fan for larger spaces? Amazon offers up to 62% off, featuring top brands and a variety of models to meet your needs. Don't miss out on these limited-time Amazon coolest deals. Shop these fans before it's too late!
Top deals on different types of fans during Amazon Sale:
Get the best deals on inverters and inverter batteries with amazing discounts up to 53% off during Amazon's current sale. Leading brands like Luminous, Microtek, V-Guard, and Exide are offering great offers on reliable power backup solutions for your home or office. Shop now for combo packs or individual units to secure uninterrupted power supply. Don't miss out on these incredible discounts to ensure you’re prepared for power outages!
Top deals on inverters and inverter battery combos during Amazon Sale:
Amazon’s sale brings huge savings of up to 58% on juicers from popular brands like Philips, Bajaj, and Havells. These juicers offer a simple and convenient way to enjoy fresh juices every day. From daily use to occasional juicing, you'll find models that fit your lifestyle. With top brands offering competitive prices, now is the best time to grab a quality juicer for your kitchen. Don't miss out on these limited time Amazon coolest deals. Grab them before they're gone!
Top deals on juicers during Amazon Sale:
Summer is here, and Amazon is offering up to 81% off on ice maker machines. If you need extra ice for daily drinks or large gatherings, you’ll find models to fit your needs. From space saving designs to larger machines, there’s something for everyone. With top brands offering great prices, it’s the ideal time to pick up a reliable ice maker. Now enjoy fresh ice at home anytime with these limited-time Amazon coolest deals on this kitchen appliance.
Top deals on ice makers during Amazon Sale:
Big savings are here on water purifiers with discounts of up to 84% in the Amazon Sale. Popular names like Kent, Eureka Forbes, and Aquaguard are offering their trusted products at great prices. Keep your home or office stocked with clean water all year round. Grab these exclusive Amazon coolest deals while they last and make the most of this flash sale.
Top deals on water purifiers during the Amazon Sale:
The Amazon Sale is the right time to grab a kitchen appliance like a mixer grinder at an incredible discount! With savings of up to 66%, you can bring home top-quality models from leading brands that make meal prep easier and faster. From grinding spices to blending smoothies and making chutneys, a reliable mixer grinder is an essential kitchen appliance. Don’t miss out on these fantastic Amazon’s coolest deals. Grab yours now and make your cooking experience fuss-free while enjoying great savings!
Top deals on mixer grinders during the Amazon Sale:
Amazon offers on kitchen appliances: Grab up to 70% off on water purifiers, air fryers, chimneys and more
Exclusive Amazon discounts: Over 55% off on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers from top brands
Buy top mixer grinders for home in March 2025 with powerful motors, multi use jars and advanced safety features
Best mixer grinders under ₹5000 with high speed motors and sharp blades for effortless grinding, blending, and mixing
Best water purifiers in India in 2025: Top 10 picks on Amazon that purify water without losing the essential minerals
Best Atomberg fans: Our top 10 models come with the latest technology and styles to keep up with your needs at home
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.