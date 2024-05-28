Staying cool during the sweltering summer months just got more affordable, thanks to Amazon's incredible deals and offers on air conditioners. With discounts of up to 53% on both split and window AC models, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home’s cooling system without breaking the bank. Amazon's extensive selection features top brands known for their reliability and advanced cooling technologies, ensuring you find the perfect AC to suit your needs and budget.

Split ACs, known for their efficient cooling and quieter operation, are ideal for larger rooms and provide a sleek, modern look. On the other hand, window ACs offer a more budget-friendly option and are easier to install, making them perfect for smaller spaces. With a range of energy-efficient models available, you can enjoy powerful cooling while keeping electricity costs down.

These limited-time deals include air conditioners equipped with the latest features, such as fast cooling, smart controls, and energy-saving modes. Whether you’re looking to replace an old unit or add cooling to a new room, these Amazon deals provide an excellent opportunity to invest in a high-quality air conditioner at a significantly reduced price. Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers to keep your home comfortable all summer long.

1. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, 2024 Model, TW-Q18WUXA, White)

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC is an excellent choice for medium-sized rooms, offering energy-efficient cooling with a 3-star rating. Featuring a DUAL Inverter Compressor, this AC adjusts power depending on heat load, ensuring consistent performance and reduced electricity consumption. The 4-way air swing provides uniform cooling, while the HD filter ensures clean air. With special features like Ocean Black Protection, a smart diagnosis system, and stabilizer-free operation, this AC offers durability and convenience. Amazon deals make this high-quality, versatile window AC more affordable, making it a great investment for summer comfort.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

Type: Window AC with Inverter Compressor

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 1115.04 units

ISEER Value: 3.26

Air Circulation: 459 CFM

Noise Level: 44 dB

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor with Gas Charging

Special Features: Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter, Low Gas Detection, Ocean Black Protection, Smart Diagnosis System

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 3-star rating Limited to 1.5 Ton capacity DUAL Inverter Compressor Manual 4-way air swing

2. LG 1 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split Ac (Copper, AI Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q12CNXE, White)

The LG 1 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC is perfect for small rooms, providing efficient cooling with a 3-star energy rating. Featuring an AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling system, it allows flexibility in adjusting cooling capacity. The HD filter with antivirus protection ensures clean air, while the copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection enhances durability. Special features like VIRAAT Mode, smart diagnosis, and stabilizer-free operation make this AC a reliable choice. Thanks to Amazon deals, this high-quality split AC is more accessible, offering great value for superior cooling and advanced features.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC

Type: Split AC with Inverter Compressor

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 642.26 units

ISEER Value: 3.96

Air Circulation: 425/989 CFM (In/Out)

Noise Level: 21 dB (Indoor)

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor with Gas Charging

Special Features: AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, VIRAAT Mode, Smart Diagnosis System

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Limited to small rooms HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible mode, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on room temperature, ensuring energy efficiency. The anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters provide clean air, while the corrosion-resistant blue fins enhance durability. With special features like turbo cool, low gas detection, and stabilizer-free operation, this AC ensures reliable performance. Amazon deals make this feature-packed AC more affordable, providing excellent value for those seeking advanced cooling solutions.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Type: Split AC with Inverter Compressor

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 956.79 units

ISEER Value: 3.84

Noise Level: 32 dB (IDU)

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Component, 10 Years on Compressor

Special Features: 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Turbo Cool, Low Gas Detection, Blue Fins Evaporator

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Higher energy consumption Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

4. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms, offering efficient cooling with a 5-star energy rating. Its 5-in-1 convertible mode and inverter compressor ensure flexibility and energy efficiency. The anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters enhance air quality, while the golden fins evaporator ensures durability. With features like turbo cool, low gas detection, and stabilizer-free operation, this AC delivers reliable performance. Available through Amazon deals, this AC provides exceptional value for those seeking efficient and advanced cooling solutions.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Type: Split AC with Inverter Compressor

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 533.89 units

ISEER Value: 5.07

Noise Level: 32 dB (IDU)

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Special Features: 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Turbo Cool, Low Gas Detection, Golden Fins Evaporator

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Limited to small rooms Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

5. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, 2024 Model,Estra EXi -CIW18SC3R34F0,White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC is a reliable and economical option for medium-sized rooms. It features an inverter compressor that adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring energy efficiency. The AC includes a high-density filter for dust filtration and offers 2-way air directional control. With features like turbo mode, low noise operation, and energy saver mode, this AC ensures comfort and efficiency. Amazon deals make this high-quality window AC more affordable, providing excellent value for effective cooling and advanced features.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC

Type: Window AC with Inverter Compressor

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 1210.35 units

ISEER Value: 3.2

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor, 1 Year on Product

Special Features: High-Density Filter, 2-Way Air Directional Control, Turbo Mode, Energy Saver Mode

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-density dust filter Higher energy consumption Turbo mode for fast cooling

6. Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling with its 4-in-1 convertible mode. It features a turbo cool mode for instant cooling and an eco mode for energy savings. The AC includes a dehumidifier and anti-corrosive blue fins for enhanced durability. With a 4-star energy rating, it ensures efficient cooling while keeping electricity costs low. Available through Amazon deals, this AC provides excellent value for those seeking flexible and efficient cooling solutions.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

Type: Split AC with Inverter Compressor

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Special Features: Turbo Cool, Energy Saver Mode, Dehumidifier (Dry Mode), Anti-Corrosive Blue Fins, Comfort Sleep, Fix & Lock (4-in-1 Convertible)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling Limited to small rooms Turbo cool mode

7. Lloyd Stellar 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd Stellar 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC offers advanced cooling with its 6-in-1 expandable mode. It features a heavy-duty compressor that adjusts power based on room temperature, ensuring efficient cooling. The AC includes an in-built air purifier, mood lighting, and direct voice command for added convenience. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures low electricity consumption. Thanks to Amazon deals, this feature-rich AC is more affordable, providing excellent value for those seeking smart and efficient cooling solutions.

Specifications of Lloyd Stellar 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

Type: Wi-Fi Split AC with Inverter Compressor

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 752.72 units

ISEER Value: 5.35

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Special Features: 6-in-1 Expandable, Mood Lighting, In-Built Air Purifier, Direct Voice Command, Anti-Corrosion Coating, Rapid Cooling, Anti-Viral Dust Filter

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 6-in-1 Expandable Cooling Higher price point In-built air purifier

Best 3 features of top ACs on Amazon deals

Product Name Cooling Features Energy Efficiency Features Additional Features LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC DUAL Inverter Compressor 3 Star Energy Rating Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, Smart Diagnosis System, Ocean Black Protection LG 1 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling 3 Star Energy Rating VIRAAT Mode, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Smart Diagnosis System Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling 3 Star Energy Rating Turbo Cool, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Blue Fins Evaporator Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling 5 Star Energy Rating Turbo Cool, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Golden Fins Evaporator Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC High-density Dust Filter 3 Star Energy Rating Turbo Mode, Low Noise Operation, 2-Way Air Directional Control Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC Turbo Cool, 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling 4 Star Energy Rating Dehumidifier (Dry Mode), Energy Saver Mode, Anti-Corrosive Blue Fins Lloyd Stellar 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC 6-in-1 Expandable Cooling 5 Star Energy Rating In-Built Air Purifier, Mood Lighting, Direct Voice Command

Best value for money AC on Amazon deals

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC offers excellent value for money. It combines energy efficiency with effective cooling, featuring a high-density dust filter and turbo mode for fast cooling. The AC operates quietly, ensuring comfort without noise disturbance. With Amazon deals, this high-quality window AC is more accessible, providing great value for those seeking an efficient and reliable cooling solution for medium-sized rooms.

Best overall AC on Amazon deals

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC stands out as the best overall product. This AC combines energy efficiency with advanced cooling features, making it perfect for medium-sized rooms. The DUAL Inverter Compressor ensures consistent performance and reduced electricity consumption. With additional features like Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, Smart Diagnosis System, and Ocean Black Protection, this AC offers durability and convenience. Thanks to Amazon deals, this versatile window AC is a great investment for summer comfort.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best ac for you

Room Size and AC Capacity : Match the AC capacity (in tons) with your room size for efficient cooling. For example, a 1.5-ton AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms (150-180 sq ft).

: Match the AC capacity (in tons) with your room size for efficient cooling. For example, a 1.5-ton AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms (150-180 sq ft). Energy Efficiency : Look for ACs with higher star ratings (3-star and above) to ensure lower electricity bills. Check the ISEER value for more detailed energy efficiency information.

: Look for ACs with higher star ratings (3-star and above) to ensure lower electricity bills. Check the ISEER value for more detailed energy efficiency information. Cooling Technology : Inverter ACs are more energy-efficient as they adjust the compressor speed based on the cooling load. Convertible ACs offer flexibility by adjusting cooling capacity.

: Inverter ACs are more energy-efficient as they adjust the compressor speed based on the cooling load. Convertible ACs offer flexibility by adjusting cooling capacity. Air Quality Features : Features like HD filters, anti-viral protection, and PM 2.5 filters improve indoor air quality by removing dust, allergens, and viruses.

: Features like HD filters, anti-viral protection, and PM 2.5 filters improve indoor air quality by removing dust, allergens, and viruses. Durability : Copper condenser coils are more durable and offer better cooling efficiency. Look for features like anti-corrosive coatings (e.g., Blue Fins or Ocean Black Protection) to enhance durability.

: Copper condenser coils are more durable and offer better cooling efficiency. Look for features like anti-corrosive coatings (e.g., Blue Fins or Ocean Black Protection) to enhance durability. Additional Features : Consider features like smart diagnosis systems, turbo cooling, stabilizer-free operation, and noise levels. These features enhance convenience and performance.

: Consider features like smart diagnosis systems, turbo cooling, stabilizer-free operation, and noise levels. These features enhance convenience and performance. Installation and Maintenance : Check if the AC comes with free installation and essential accessories. Features like auto-clean and low gas detection simplify maintenance.

: Check if the AC comes with free installation and essential accessories. Features like auto-clean and low gas detection simplify maintenance. Budget: Set a budget and compare features across different models within that range to find the best value.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between window AC and split AC?

Ans : Window ACs are single units installed in a window or wall, suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. Split ACs have two units (indoor and outdoor) and offer quieter operation, better aesthetics, and are suitable for larger spaces.

Question : How do inverter ACs save energy?

Ans : Inverter ACs adjust the compressor speed based on the cooling demand, reducing energy consumption by avoiding frequent on-off cycles and maintaining a consistent temperature.

Question : Why is a copper condenser coil preferred over aluminum?

Ans : Copper condenser coils offer better heat transfer, durability, and are easier to maintain compared to aluminum coils, making them more efficient and long-lasting.

Question : What is the significance of an ISEER rating?

Ans : The ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) rating measures the efficiency of an AC over a typical cooling season. Higher ISEER values indicate better energy efficiency and lower operating costs.

Question : How often should AC filters be cleaned or replaced?

Ans : AC filters should be cleaned every 1-2 months to maintain optimal performance and air quality. Replacement depends on the type of filter and usage but generally should be done every 6-12 months.

