As many parts of India face serious heat waves with temperatures soaring above 50 degrees Celsius, traditional cooling solutions like fans and air coolers are proving inadequate. In such extreme conditions, air conditioners emerge as the most effective solution to beat the heat. Fortunately, staying cool doesn't have to come at a high cost. Amazon is offering significant discounts of up to 52% on a range of split ACs, making this an ideal time to invest in a reliable cooling system.

Top brands like Lloyd, Blue Star, and Voltas are part of these deals, bringing high-quality models within reach of budget-conscious consumers. These air conditioners are equipped with advanced features such as smart cooling, inverter technology, and the ability to cool efficiently even at temperatures up to 60 degrees Celsius. This means not only will you get relief from the blistering heat, but you'll also benefit from energy-efficient performance, leading to lower electricity bills.

Don't miss out on these fantastic deals to ensure your home remains a cool haven during the relentless summer heat waves. With Amazon's attractive offers, now is the perfect time to upgrade your cooling system and enjoy a more comfortable living environment.

1. Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with (Copper, Smart Ready, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, 2023Model, IC315YNU,White)

The Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a versatile and efficient cooling solution, perfect for the summer heat. With its 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes, you can adjust the cooling capacity to meet your needs. The Turbo Cool mode provides instant relief during extreme heat. Additionally, the Smart Ready feature allows seamless integration with Blue Star's Smart App and voice commands through Amazon Alexa or Google Home. The AC's acoustic jacket ensures quiet operation, and anti-corrosive blue fins enhance durability. Take advantage of Amazon deals to get this versatile and smart AC at a great price.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.3 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Technology: Inverter, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling

Special Features: Turbo Cool, Smart Ready, Acoustic Jacket, Anti Corrosive Blue Fins

Warranty: 5 Years Comprehensive

Connectivity: Compatible with Blue Star's Smart App, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes Additional cost for Smart App and voice command Turbo Cool mode for instant cooling

2. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White)

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is designed for modern living. With its 7-in-1 convertible modes and True AI Mode, it adapts to your cooling needs efficiently. The PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter ensures clean, dust-free air. Control your AC effortlessly with the Miraie App or through voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. This model’s smart features and reliable cooling make it a great choice for summer, and Amazon deals offer a fantastic discount, making it an excellent value.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Technology: Inverter, 7-in-1 Convertible with True AI Mode

Special Features: PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, Wi-Fi Control, Voice Control

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Connectivity: Miraie App, Alexa, Google Assistant

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid True AI Mode for optimal cooling Higher power consumption PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter

Also read: Amazon deals and offers on ACs bring you up to 53% off on split and window models

3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a high-performance air conditioner that combines efficiency with advanced features. Its patented inverter swing compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation. The Dew Clean Technology and PM 2.5 filter guarantee healthy, clean air. The Coanda Airflow ensures uniform cooling throughout the room. Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms, this model is now available at a discount through Amazon deals, making it a great investment for the hot summer months.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Technology: Inverter, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow

Special Features: PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Cooling Capacity: 572 CFM with 16 meters air throw

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dew Clean Technology for healthy air Limited smart features Patented inverter swing compressor for efficiency

4. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 2 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q18JNXE3, White)

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers advanced cooling with its AI Convertible 6-in-1 feature, allowing users to adjust cooling capacity as needed. It operates efficiently with a dual inverter compressor and features a 2-way air swing for better airflow. With an HD filter that includes antivirus protection, it ensures clean air. The Ocean Black Protection enhances durability. Available at a discount through Amazon deals, this AC is perfect for those seeking reliable performance and smart features.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Technology: DUAL Inverter, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

Special Features: HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Ocean Black Protection, Magic Display

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Connectivity: Smart Diagnosis System

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AI Convertible 6-in-1 for flexible cooling Higher initial cost HD Filter with anti-virus protection

Also read: Best Carrier split AC to install at home or office for staying comfortable during Summer: Top 6 options to consider

5. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is an efficient cooling solution with its 4-in-1 adjustable mode, allowing different cooling needs from 20% to 120% capacity. The anti-dust filter ensures clean air, and the stabilizer-free operation within a wide voltage range adds convenience. This model’s reliability and performance make it a smart choice, especially with the current discounts available on Amazon.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Technology: Inverter, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode

Special Features: Anti-Dust Filter, Stabilizer Free Operation

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 10 Years on Compressor

Connectivity: Digital Temperature Display

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4-in-1 adjustable mode for flexible cooling Noise level higher than some models Anti-dust filter for clean air

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC offers advanced cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible mode. It adjusts cooling capacity based on room temperature and heat load, ensuring efficiency. Features like PM 2.5 filter and blue fins for corrosion resistance enhance air quality and durability. Available at attractive prices on Amazon, this AC is a reliable choice for summer.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Technology: Inverter, 5-in-1 Convertible

Special Features: PM 2.5 Filter, Blue Fins, Hidden LED Display

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Component, 10 Years on Compressor

Cooling Capacity: Cools at 52°C

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-in-1 convertible mode for versatile cooling Higher annual energy consumption PM 2.5 filter for clean air

Also read: Best Blue Star split AC: Top 10 stellar picks for effortless cooling in your home or office

7. Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model,ESTER Exi - CAI12ER3R33F0,White)

The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers flexible cooling with its 4-in-1 convertible technology. It adjusts cooling capacity and saves up to 50% energy. Dual filtration with HD and PM 2.5 filters ensures clean air. With the current Amazon deals, this AC is an affordable and efficient cooling solution.

Specifications of Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Technology: Flexicool Inverter, 4-in-1 Convertible

Special Features: Dual Filtration with HD and PM 2.5 Filters, Auto Cleanser

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Cooling Capacity: Cools at 52°C

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Flexicool inverter technology for energy savings Limited to small-sized rooms Dual filtration for clean air

Also read: Choose from top 6 Voltas split ACs to keep your home cool and comfortable in sweltering summer

Best 3 features of top split ACs on Amazon deals

Best split ACs Cooling Modes Star Rating Special Features Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 Convertible 3 Star Turbo Cool, Smart Ready, Acoustic Jacket Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 7-in-1 Convertible 3 Star True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Filter, Miraie App Control Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Standard Cooling 3 Star Dew Clean Technology, PM 2.5 Filter, Coanda Airflow LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 6-in-1 Convertible 3 Star AI Convertible, Ocean Black Protection, HD Filter Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 4-in-1 Adjustable 3 Star Anti-Dust Filter, Stabilizer Free Operation, LED Display Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 Convertible 3 Star PM 2.5 Filter, Blue Fins, Hidden LED Display Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 4-in-1 Convertible 3 Star Dual Filtration, Auto Cleanser, Flexicool Technology

Also read: Buying guide to LG split ACs in India with top notch features and impressive cooling capabilities

Best value for split AC

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers the best value for money. With its 7-in-1 convertible modes and True AI Mode, it adapts efficiently to cooling needs. The PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter ensures clean air, and the Miraie App enables smart control via your smartphone. This AC combines advanced technology, efficient cooling, and smart features, making it a great investment, especially with the discounts available on Amazon.

Best overall split AC

Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star

The Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is the best overall product. It features 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes, allowing users to adjust the cooling capacity for optimal comfort. The Turbo Cool mode provides instant relief during extreme heat, while the Smart Ready feature offers seamless integration with smart home systems. With an acoustic jacket for quiet operation and anti-corrosive blue fins for enhanced durability, this AC delivers excellent performance and value.

Also read: Best 1 ton split AC for your home in 2024: Top 10 options to beat summer time heat efficiently

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best split ACs with Amazon Deals

When selecting the best split ACs with Amazon deals, several factors should be considered to ensure you get the most out of your purchase. Firstly, evaluate the cooling capacity and modes. Convertible cooling modes, such as 4-in-1 or 5-in-1, offer flexibility in adjusting the cooling output based on the room’s needs and occupancy. Secondly, check the star rating and energy efficiency. A higher star rating indicates better energy efficiency, which can significantly reduce electricity bills. Look for features like inverter technology that enhance performance and efficiency.

Additionally, consider the special features that cater to your specific needs. For example, smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control provide convenience, while air purification filters ensure cleaner air. The build quality and durability of components, such as copper condensers and anti-corrosive coatings, are also crucial for long-term reliability. Finally, take advantage of the warranties and after-sales services offered by the manufacturer, ensuring peace of mind and support if any issues arise. Amazon deals often include significant discounts and offers, making it the perfect time to invest in a high-quality, efficient split AC.

FAQs

Question : What is the advantage of a convertible cooling mode in split ACs?

Ans : Convertible cooling modes allow the AC to operate at different capacities, providing flexibility to adjust the cooling output based on the room size, number of occupants, and specific cooling needs, enhancing comfort and energy efficiency.

Question : How does inverter technology benefit split ACs?

Ans : Inverter technology in split ACs allows the compressor to adjust its speed according to the cooling demand. This results in consistent temperature maintenance, reduced energy consumption, and quieter operation compared to non-inverter ACs

Question : Are smart features like Wi-Fi and voice control useful in split ACs?

Ans : Yes, smart features such as Wi-Fi and voice control add convenience by allowing you to control the AC remotely using a smartphone app or voice commands through smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. This enables easier management of settings and schedules.

Question : What should I consider regarding the warranty when buying a split AC?

Ans : Check the warranty terms for both the product and key components like the compressor and PCB. A comprehensive warranty provides coverage against manufacturing defects, while extended warranties on specific parts ensure long-term reliability and support.

Question : How important are air purification filters in split ACs?

Ans : Air purification filters, such as PM 2.5 or PM 0.1 filters, are essential for maintaining indoor air quality. They remove dust, allergens, and other pollutants from the air, ensuring a healthier environment, especially important for individuals with allergies or respiratory issues

More articles for you:



Best 3 star window AC: Experience otherworldly cooling at home with our top 8 picks

Best Blue Star window AC: Beat the heat and stay cool with the top 5 picks for every budget

Make cool choices this summer with our definitive guide to 1 ton window ACs for your home

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!