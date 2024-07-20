LIVE UPDATES

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 LIVE: This sale unveils unbeatable deals, expect tech and home appliance bonanza!

8 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2024, 02:23 PM IST

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Live: Discover unmatched deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, soundbars, smartwatches, ACs, washing machines, and water purifiers at Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. Upgrade your tech and home essentials with massive discounts!