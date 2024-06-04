Amazon’s deals on air cooler are here to extinguish the heat and save you cash. With discounts on top-rated models, you can finally create a cool oasis without breaking the bank. The prices are slashed up to 38% so you can spend less and get more. Popular brands like Bajaj, Symphony, and Hindware are all represented in this selection. No matter your preference, you'll find the right option for your home and stay cool this summer.

This comprehensive guide dives deep into the 10 best air coolers on the market, catering to a variety of needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency for eco-conscious cooling or feature-packed models loaded with options for ultimate comfort, we've got you covered. Our in-depth breakdown analyses each air cooler, highlighting its strengths and functionalities. No more wading through a sea of options, we'll navigate you towards the perfect cooling solution to keep you comfortable all summer long. So, ditch the discomfort and say hello to a refreshing haven with our ultimate guide to discounted air coolers on Amazon!

1. Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| DuramarinePump| 3-Yr Warranty| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable Air Cooler For Home| White

The Bajaj PX97 Torque is a versatile personal air cooler perfect for home use, featuring a robust 36-litre water tank and a powerful air throw of 30 feet. This cooler ensures optimal cooling with its TurboFan Technology and adjustable 3-speed control. It is highly portable with convenient castor wheels, making it easy to move around. The DuraMarine pump provides enhanced durability, while the Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Technology pads offer clean and hygienic air. Additionally, it comes with a 3-year warranty, ensuring long-term reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque

Brand: Bajaj

Water Tank Capacity: 36 litres

Air Flow Capacity: 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Power Consumption: 100 Watts

Special Features: Adjustable Speed, Portable

Coverage Area: 200 Square Feet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 36-litre water tank May not be suitable for very large rooms Portable with castor wheels Manual water filling required

2. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler is designed for small rooms up to 12 square meters. It features a 12-liter water tank, powerful blower, and i-Pure Technology for clean air. The honeycomb pad ensures efficient cooling while the low power consumption of 170 watts makes it energy-efficient. The cooler's sleek design, ergonomic dial knobs, and multi-directional wheels enhance usability, making it a practical choice for compact spaces. Operable on inverters, it provides a convenient cooling solution during power cuts, ensuring a refreshing and comfortable summer experience.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

Coverage Area: Up to 12 square meters

Water Tank Capacity: 12 liters

Power Consumption: 170 watts

Cooling Technology: Honeycomb Pad

Air Purification: i-Pure Technology

Portability: Multi-directional wheels

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with low power consumption Limited cooling capacity for larger rooms Multi-stage air purification with i-Pure Technology Requires doors and windows to be open for effective cooling

3. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler is a compact and portable cooling solution for small rooms up to 16 square meters. It features a powerful fan and 3-side honeycomb pads for efficient cooling. The i-Pure Technology ensures clean air by filtering out pollutants, odors, and allergens. With a low power consumption of just 95 watts, it can operate on inverters, making it cost-effective and reliable during power cuts. The 27-liter water tank and ergonomic dial knobs make it easy to use and maintain, providing a convenient way to stay cool during summer.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Features: Portable, Low Power Consumption, Compact

Colour: White/Blue

Reservoir Capacity: 27 liters

Power Consumption: 95 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with low power consumption Limited coverage area Effective air purification with i-Pure Technology Requires open doors and windows for effective cooling

Also Read: Air cooler price (April 2024): Top 8 options that promise exceptional cooling and advanced features

4. Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler is designed to deliver efficient and effective cooling for rooms up to 220 square feet. Featuring a powerful blower and i-Pure Technology, it eliminates air pollution, odors, and allergens for fresh living. The cooler includes a 31-liter water tank with a level indicator, a honeycomb cooling pad, and a durable pump for even cooling. Its touch control panel and remote provide easy adjustments. With low power consumption (185 Watts) and compatibility with inverters, it ensures cooling without high electricity bills.

Specifications of Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Reservoir Capacity: 31 litres

Air Flow Capacity: 17 CMPH

Power Consumption: 185 Watts

Control Type: Remote and Touch Panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Low power consumption Limited to small rooms Features i-Pure Technology for clean air Requires open doors and windows for best cooling

5. Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

5. Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler is designed to deliver exceptional cooling performance for rooms up to 16 square meters. Equipped with a powerful blower and honeycomb cooling pads, it ensures rapid and efficient cooling. The i-Pure Technology provides advanced filtration for fresh and clean air. With a 40-liter water tank and low power consumption of about 150 Watts, this cooler is both economical and efficient. Its user-friendly dial knobs and castor wheels make it easy to operate and move around, ensuring a hassle-free cooling experience.

Specifications of Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

Coverage Area: 16 square meters

Cool Flow Dispenser: Even distribution of water

i-Pure Technology: Advanced air filtration

Powerful Blower: Rapid cooling

Honeycomb Cooling Pads: Enhanced cooling efficiency

Power Consumption: 150 Watts

Tank Capacity: 40 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced i-Pure Technology for clean air Not suitable for larger rooms Low power consumption May require frequent water refilling

Also Read: Best tower air coolers in India: Top 8 space saving options for cool comfort anywhere

6. Bajaj MD 2020 54L Window Air Cooler

The Bajaj MD 2020 54L Window Air Cooler is perfect for rooms up to 400 sq. ft., featuring a 54-litre capacity. It boasts advanced technologies like the DuraMarine Pump, which offers enhanced insulation to protect against moisture, and Maxcool & Typhoon Blower Technology for superior cooling. With an 80-feet powerful air throw and 3-speed control, it ensures effective air distribution. The cooler also includes Anti-bacterial Hexacool Technology and Turbo Fan Technology, providing a hygienic and efficient cooling experience. Its 4-way swing deflection optimizes air circulation for maximum comfort.

Specifications of Bajaj MD 2020 54L Window Air Cooler

Capacity: 54 litres

Suitable for room size up to 400 sq. ft.

DuraMarine Pump for moisture protection

Maxcool & Typhoon Blower Technology

80-feet powerful air throw

3-speed control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective cooling for medium-sized rooms Limited colour options Durable DuraMarine Pump May be noisy at higher speeds

7. Symphony Sumo 70-G Desert Air Cooler For Home with Aspen Pads, Powerful Fan, Cool Flow Dispenser and Low Power Consumption (70L, Grey)

The Symphony Sumo 70-G Desert Air Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for your home. With a reservoir capacity of 70 litres and a coverage area of up to 30 square meters, this air cooler is perfect for medium-sized rooms. It features a Cool Flow Dispenser for even water distribution, ensuring effective cooling. The i-Pure technology helps eliminate air pollution and allergens, providing a fresh living environment. Additionally, it consumes only 150 Watts of power, making it energy-efficient and suitable for use with inverters. The durable dura pump and aspen cooling pads ensure long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Symphony Sumo 70-G Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Low Power Consumption

Colour: Grey

Controls Type: Knob

Reservoir Capacity: 70 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with low power consumption Large size may not be suitable for small spaces Fresh and clean air with i-Pure Technology Manual knob controls might be less convenient

Also Read: Best coolers under ₹7000 in India: Top 6 budget friendly options to consider for your home

8. Bajaj DC 2050 DLX 70L Desert Air Cooler

The Bajaj DC 2050 DLX 70L Desert Air Cooler is a home cooling solution with advanced features. Its DuraMarine Pump ensures durability with a 2-year warranty, while the 70-liter water tank and 80-feet air throw provide long-lasting cooling. Hexacool Technology pads inhibit bacterial growth, maintaining hygiene and freshness. Turbo Fan Technology circulates air effectively, and the adjustable 3-speed control offers customized cooling. With a freestanding design and white colour, it blends well in any room. Reasons to buy: Efficient cooling with Hexacool & Turbo Fan Technology, durable DuraMarine Pump with 2-year warranty. Reasons to avoid: Large size may not suit smaller spaces, high power consumption at 200 Watts.

Specifications of Bajaj DC 2050 DLX 70L Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Bajaj

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed

Colour: White

Air Flow Capacity: 3400 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Reservoir Capacity: 70 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling technology Large size may not fit small spaces Durable pump with 2-year warranty High power consumption (200 Watts)

9. Symphony Touch 80 Personal Air Cooler For Home with 4-Side Aspen Pads, Powerful Double Blowers, i-Pure Technology and Closable Louvers (80L, White)

The Symphony Touch 80 Personal Air Cooler offers powerful cooling for your home. With 4-Side Aspen Pads and Powerful Double Blowers, it ensures efficient and even air distribution. The i-Pure Technology filters out pollutants, ensuring fresh and clean air. The Closable Louvers keep out dust and mosquitoes, enhancing air quality. It's energy-efficient, consuming only 185 Watts, and works with inverters. The 80-liter tank provides ample cooling time, suitable for rooms up to 33 square meters. With easy-to-use controls and a sleek design, this air cooler is a great addition to any home.

Specifications of Symphony Touch 80 Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Double Blower

Colour: White

Air Flow Capacity: 24 Cubic Feet Per Second

Controls Type: Knob

Reservoir Capacity: 80 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling with double blowers Large size may not fit in all spaces Energy-efficient with low power consumption Requires manual control with knob

Also Read: Air cooler buying guide: Here's how to find the right option for your cooling needs

10. Hindware Snowcrest CRUZO 52L Desert Air Cooler

The Hindware Snowcrest CRUZO 52L Desert Air Cooler offers high air delivery of 3800 m³/hr, ensuring cooling in every corner of the room. Its woodwool pads and plastic body provide effective cooling. The 52-litre reservoir with a water level indicator helps in easy refilling. Inverter compatibility ensures uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. The cooler is durably built with a plastic body and offers easy mobility with 4 caster wheels. However, it consumes 200 Watts of power and has a simple knob control interface, which might be less intuitive for some users.

Specifications of Hindware Snowcrest CRUZO 52L Desert Air Cooler

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: 4 Caster Wheels, Ice Chamber

Colour: Black & White

Air Flow Capacity: 3800 CMPH

Controls Type: Knob

Reservoir Capacity: 52 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High air delivery High power consumption Inverter compatibility for power cuts Simple knob controls may be less intuitive

Top 3 features of best air cooler

Air cooler Capacity Power consumption Features Bajaj PX97 Torque 36 Litres 100 Watts DuraMarine pump, TurboFan technology Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler 12 Litres 170 Watts Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler 27 Litres 95 Watts Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler 31 Litres 185 Watts Remote and Touch Control Panel with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler 40 Litres 150 Watts Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology Bajaj MD 2020 54L Window Air Cooler 54 Litres 200 Watts DuraMarine Pump, Maxcool & Typhoon Blower Technology Symphony Sumo 70-G Desert Air Cooler 70 Litres 150 Watts Aspen Pads, Powerful Fan, Cool Flow Dispenser Bajaj DC 2050 DLX 70L Desert Air Cooler 70 Litres 200 Watts Hexacool & Turbo Fan Technology, 80-Feet Powerful Air Throw Symphony Touch 80 Personal Air Cooler 80 Litres 185 Watts 4-Side Aspen Pads, Powerful Double Blowers, i-Pure Technology Hindware Snowcrest CRUZO 52L Desert Air Cooler 52 Litres 200 Watts Woodwool pads, inverter compatible

Best value for money air cooler

Symphony HiFlo 40

The Symphony HiFlo 40 is your budget-friendly hero! This cooler blasts cool air through medium-sized rooms with its powerful fan and fancy honeycomb cooling pads. Plus, it cleans the air while it chills you down with its i-Pure Technology (whatever that is!). Worried about electricity bills? Don't sweat it – this cooler sips power at only 150 watts. The 40-liter tank keeps you cool for hours, and the easy-to-use knobs and wheels mean you can adjust your comfort zone on the fly. Who needs fancy bells and whistles when you've got cool air, clean air, and easy living at a price that won't break the bank?

Also Read: Best air coolers under ₹15000: Top 9 options to save money and keep you cool all summer

Best overall air cooler

Bajaj PX97 Torque

The Bajaj PX97 Torque stands out as the best overall air cooler, it is a versatile air cooler packed with features for optimal home use. Its 36-liter water tank, powerful air throw, and TurboFan Technology combine to deliver cool air. It's also easy to move around thanks to its portability and castor wheels. Durability is enhanced with a DuraMarine pump and Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Technology pads, and a 3-year warranty provides peace of mind.

How to find the perfect air cooler for your home?

Consider the following factors to choose the right air cooler:

Space efficiency & cooling capacity : Prioritize a cooler sized appropriately for your room. CMH (Cubic Meters per Hour) or CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) ratings should correspond to your room's square footage.

: Prioritize a cooler sized appropriately for your room. CMH (Cubic Meters per Hour) or CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) ratings should correspond to your room's square footage. Climatic conditions : For arid regions, prioritize high airflow desert coolers. In humid areas, a personal cooler with a focus on moisture control may be sufficient.

: For arid regions, prioritize high airflow desert coolers. In humid areas, a personal cooler with a focus on moisture control may be sufficient. Water tank capacity : Evaluate refill frequency needs. Larger tanks offer extended use but require more space.

: Evaluate refill frequency needs. Larger tanks offer extended use but require more space. Enhanced functionality: Consider features that improve user experience. Variable speed controls adjust cooling power, timers optimize energy use, and casters enable effortless mobility.

Similar articles for you

Air cooler buying guide: Here's how to find the right option for your cooling needs

Best coolers under ₹7000 in India: Top 6 budget friendly options to consider for your home

Best air coolers under ₹15000: Top 9 options to save money and keep you cool all summer

Best coolers under ₹2000: Top 10 affordable and budget-friendly options for your home

FAQs

Question : Are air coolers effective in all climates?

Ans : Air coolers function best in hot, dry environments (typically below 60% humidity). In humid climates, the evaporative process becomes less efficient, and the added moisture can make the air feel uncomfortably muggy.

Question : How much maintenance do air coolers require?

Ans : Regular maintenance is crucial for optimal performance and longevity. This includes refilling the water reservoir, cleaning the cooling pads to prevent mineral buildup, and ensuring proper ventilation around the unit.

Question : Are air coolers noisy?

Ans : Air cooler noise levels vary depending on the model and fan speed setting. Generally, they are quieter than traditional air conditioners, but some users may find them disruptive during sleep.

Question : What are the advantages of using an air cooler?

Ans : Air coolers offer a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling option compared to air conditioners. They are also typically more affordable to purchase and maintain.

Question : Is an air cooler safe to use in a room with children or pets?

Ans : Air coolers are generally safe for use around children and pets. However, it's important to keep them out of direct reach to avoid accidental tipping or contact with the fan blades.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!