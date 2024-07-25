Make the most of Amazon deals on air fryers, ovens and chimneys. Enhance your cooking routine with top-quality air fryers that provide healthier options for frying, allowing you to savour your favourite dishes without the guilt. Elevate your baking and roasting skills with efficient ovens designed for accuracy and speed, simplifying meal preparation. Maintain a clean and pleasant cooking atmosphere with powerful chimneys that keep your kitchen free from smoke and odours.

Whether you're a cooking enthusiast or simply want to upgrade your kitchen, Amazon's range of discounted air fryers, ovens, and chimneys has something for everyone. Don't miss the chance to upgrade your cooking experience with these limited-time offers. Take al ook at all the options in this article and seize these incredible deals before they disappear!

The amazon basics 1700 W Digital Air Fryer is a versatile and powerful kitchen appliance designed to enhance your cooking experience. With a substantial 5.5-litre capacity and 1700 watts of power, it is ideal for preparing meals for the whole family. The air fryer features 8 pre-set functions, allowing you to air fry, roast, bake, and grill with ease. The user-friendly LCD Touch Panel lets you set the temperature (ranging from 80 to 220 degrees Celsius) and time (up to 1 hour) effortlessly. Made from food-grade materials, it includes a non-stick, aluminum-plated frying basket. Additional features include a dehydrate function, an electronic thermostat, and an automatic shut-off to prevent overheating. Safety is prioritized with a BIS-certified cable and cooking completion indicators.

Specifications of amazon basics Air Fryer with Touchscreen Panel Capacity: 5.5 litresDimensions: 25.8D x 32.4W x 32.4H cm Wattage:1700 WattsMaterial: Plastic, Metal

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 5.5-liter capacity Not suitable for smaller kitchens 8 versatile pre-set functions

The Nutricook 3.3 Litre Air Fryer is a powerful yet compact appliance that makes healthy cooking a breeze. With 1500 watts of power and a 3.3-litre capacity, it uses up to 85% less oil than traditional frying methods, so you can enjoy your favourite fried foods guilt-free. This air fryer is equipped with SmartTemp technology, which adjusts the temperature automatically to ensure your food is crispy outside and tender inside. It also has a shake reminder for even cooking and 8 one-touch presets for consistent results. The sleek design adds a touch of style to any kitchen, and the non-stick basket and cooking tray are PFOA-free, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Its small size makes it ideal for smaller kitchens or limited counter space.

Specifications of Nutricook 3.3 Litre Air Fryer

Capacity: 3.3 litresDimensions: 10D x 10W x 10H cmWattage:1500 WattsMaterial: FBA Approved. Non-Stick Material

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Uses less oil for healthier cooking May not be suitable for larger families SmartTemp technology for perfectly cooked food

The Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer is a multifunctional appliance that combines style and functionality to deliver healthier meals with ease. With a generous 6-litre capacity and 1500 watts of power, this air fryer can fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, and reheat your favourite foods using up to 85% less oil. The 360° Rapid Air Technology and Swirl Cooking Method ensure even and quick cooking. The non-stick sliding pan allows for easy food release and cleaning, while the temperature and time control features enable precise cooking. Equipped with a digital touch panel, 8 preset menus, and a view window, this air fryer lets you monitor your food as it cooks. The sleek black design adds a modern touch to your kitchen, and it comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer

Capacity: 6 litresDimensions: 35.5D x 28W x 33.8H cmWattage:1500 WattsMaterial: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 6-litre capacity May require more counterspace Non-stick pan for easy cleaning

Top 3 features of the best air fryers on Amazon deals

Best air fryers on Amazon deals Capacity Colour Special feature amazon basics Air Fryer with Touchscreen Panel 5.5 litres Black Non-Stick Basket with Metallic Interior Nutricook 3.3 Litre Air Fryer 3.3 litres Multi-colour options available SmartTemp Technology Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer 6 litres Black 8-Preset Menu, LED Display and Touch Control

Amazon deals on ovens:

The Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven is a great choice for individuals and small families. It has a 20-litre capacity and 800 watts of power for quick and even cooking. With 51 auto-cook menus, you can easily prepare a wide range of dishes. The reheat and defrost functions are programmed to maintain the taste and texture of your food. The vapour clean feature keeps the oven clean and odour-free with just the touch of a button. Its sleek silver design and compact size make it a perfect addition to any kitchen, and the touch keypad and digital display make it easy to use. Plus, it comes with a turntable, rotating ring, and user manual.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litresDimensions: 34D x 44.3W x 25.8H cm Wattage: 800 WattsMaterial: Iron

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto-cook menus for diverse cooking options Limited to solo microwave functions Vapour clean feature for easy maintenance

5. LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

The LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven is a versatile appliance suitable for bachelors and small families. With a 20-litre capacity and 700 watts of power output, it is perfect for reheating, defrosting, and cooking a variety of meals. The microwave features 44 auto-cook menus, including health plus options, ensuring you can prepare healthy and delicious dishes effortlessly. The i-wave technology ensures even cooking by circulating microwaves evenly inside the cavity, while the steam clean feature makes maintenance a breeze. The black finish and compact design add a modern touch to your kitchen.

Specifications of LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litresDimensions: 32D x 45.5W x 25.2H cm Wattage: 700 WattsMaterial: Stainless steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Steam clean feature for easy maintenance Lower power output Anti-bacteria cavity reduces bacteria growth

The IBELL EO40LGDLX Electric Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) is a versatile appliance with a 40-litre capacity, perfect for larger families or those who love to entertain. It has a powerful 2000 watts, offering five heating modes and features convection and a motorized rotisserie for even cooking and grilling. The illuminated chamber lets you keep an eye on your food as it cooks, while the temperature control and timer functions ensure precision in your cooking. Made of black iron, this appliance is durable and adds a sleek look to your kitchen. Enjoy a 1-year standard warranty, with an additional year upon registration within 30 days of purchase.

Specifications of IBELL EO40LGDLX Electric Oven Toaster Grill

Capacity: 40 litresDimensions: 38D x 51W x 35H cm Wattage: 2000 WattsMaterial: Iron

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convection and motorised rotisserie for even cooking Less portable due to heavyweight Large 40-litre capacity

Top 3 features of the best ovens on Amazon deals

Best ovens on Amazon deals Capacity Colour Special feature Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven 20 litres Silver Defrost, Turntable, Auto-Heat, Timer LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven 20 litres Black Auto-cook, Health Plus Menu and Steam Clean IBELL EO40LGDLX Electric Oven Toaster Grill 40 litres Black Temperature Control, Timer

Amazon deals on chimneys:

The Elica 60 cm Kitchen Chimney is a stylish and contemporary addition to any kitchen, created to maintain a smoke-free and tidy cooking space. Boasting a strong suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, this chimney effectively eliminates harmful smoke and greasy fumes. Its filterless technology guarantees minimal upkeep with maximum efficiency. Equipped with motion-sensing technology, you can effortlessly control the chimney with a simple hand gesture. The auto-clean function utilizes a heating element to eliminate stubborn oil particles, which are then gathered in the integrated oil collector. This chimney comes in a chic black finish and features touch and motion sensor controls for easy operation.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Warranty: 15 years Dimensions: 42.6D x 60W x 47.5H cm Suction power: 1200 m3/hrNoise level: 58 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology for efficient performance Higher noise level at 58 dB Auto-clean feature with built-in oil collector

8. INALSA 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

The INALSA Enya BKBF Kitchen Chimney is the perfect blend of functionality and style, ideal for modern kitchens. Measuring 60 cm, this pyramid-style chimney is designed for 2-4 burner stoves. It has a powerful suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr, effectively eliminating smoke and odours from kitchens up to 175 sqft. The stainless steel baffle filter ensures durability and easy maintenance. Equipped with push button controls, operating the chimney is a breeze. It also features an energy-efficient LED light to brighten up your cooking space. The black and silver finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor.

Specifications of INALSA 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Warranty: 1 year on product and 5 years on motorDimensions: 196.9L x 236W x 253H cm Suction power: 1050 m3/hr Noise level: 65 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stainless steel baffle filter Higher noise level at 65 dB Energy-efficient LED lighting

9. GLEN 90 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 90 cm Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney offers a blend of advanced technology and modern design to enhance your cooking experience. With a powerful airflow of 1200 m³/hr, it efficiently keeps your kitchen free from smoke and odours. The filterless technology eliminates the need for frequent filter cleaning, while the built-in oil collector ensures easy maintenance. This chimney features touch controls with motion sensor technology, allowing you to start it with a wave of your hand. The curved glass design and black powder-coated finish add a contemporary touch to your kitchen. The energy-saving 1.5 W LED lamp provides ample illumination for cooking.

Specifications of GLEN 90 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Warranty: 5 yearsDimensions: 90D x 47W x 52H cm Suction power: 1200 m3/hrNoise level: 58 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish curved glass design Large size may not fit smaller kitchens Motion sensor and touch controls

Top 3 features of the best chimneys on Amazon deals

Best chimneys on Amazon deals Material Colour Special feature Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Stainless steel Black Touch + Motion Sensor Control INALSA 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Alloy steel Black Baffle Filters, Push Button Control GLEN 90 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Stainless steel, glass Black Motion Sensor+Touch Controls

FAQs Question : What is the difference between a solo microwave and a convection microwave oven? Ans : A solo microwave oven is used for basic microwave functions like reheating, cooking, and defrosting. A convection microwave oven, on the other hand, combines microwave energy with a convection fan to bake, roast, and crisp food, offering more versatility. Question : What is the benefit of a filterless kitchen chimney? Ans : A filterless kitchen chimney eliminates the need for regular filter cleaning, reducing maintenance. It also offers more efficient suction, as there are no filters to obstruct airflow, and typically includes auto-clean functions to handle oil and grease. Question : Can I cook frozen foods directly in an air fryer? Ans : Yes, you can cook frozen foods directly in an air fryer. Air fryers are excellent for cooking frozen foods like French fries, chicken nuggets, and vegetables, offering a crispy texture with less oil. Question : How often should I clean the filters in my kitchen chimney? Ans : The frequency of cleaning depends on the type of filter and your cooking habits. For baffle filters, it's recommended to clean them every 2-3 weeks. For mesh filters, clean them every 1-2 weeks. Filterless chimneys require less frequent cleaning but should be checked periodically. Question : How do I prevent food from sticking to the basket of my air fryer? Ans : To prevent food from sticking, lightly coat the air fryer basket with a small amount of cooking oil or use parchment paper designed for air fryers. Ensure that you shake or turn the food halfway through the cooking process for even cooking and to prevent sticking.

