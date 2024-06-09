Amazon deals on air fryers will help you elevate your cooking skills while saving money. Check out the top 6 options for your home.

Amazon’s latest offers brings incredible discounts of up to 56% on air fryers, making it the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen appliances. Air fryers have completely reshaped cooking by offering a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods, using hot air circulation to achieve that crispy texture with significantly less oil. These convenient appliances are perfect for busy individuals and health-conscious families alike, providing a quick and efficient way to prepare a variety of dishes, from fries and chicken wings to vegetables and desserts.

Leading brands such as Philips, Agaro, and Inalsa are on deals, offering their top-rated models at unbeatable prices. With features like digital touch screens, multiple cooking presets, and easy-to-clean components, these air fryers make cooking convenient and enjoyable. Whether you’re an experienced cook or a kitchen novice, an air fryer can simplify meal preparation and help you create delicious, guilt-free meals with ease.

In this article, we’ll explore the top 8 air fryers available on Amazon, highlighting their key features, benefits, and what sets them apart. Discover how these discounted deals can enhance your cooking experience, save you time, and promote healthier eating habits for you and your family.

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is an excellent addition to any kitchen, offering healthier cooking with up to 95% less oil. Its 360° high-speed air circulation technology ensures evenly cooked, crispy snacks every time. With 8 preset menus, you can easily prepare a variety of dishes, from French fries to cakes. The digital display and delay start function add convenience, allowing you to plan and monitor your cooking with ease. This 1200W air fryer also features a defrost function, making it versatile for different cooking needs. Overall, it's a great investment for health-conscious families.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer: Capacity: 4.2 litres

Power: 1200 watts

Cooking Technology: 360° high-speed air circulation

Preset Menus: 8

Temperature Range: 100°C to 250°C

Additional Features: Digital display, Delay start, Defrost function

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 95% less oil usage Smaller capacity for larger families 8 preset menus for versatility

The Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90 offers a healthier way to enjoy your favourite fried foods, using up to 90% less fat. Its patented Rapid Air technology ensures even cooking without the need to flip food, providing consistently delicious results. With a 4.1-litre capacity and, 1400W power, it is perfect for medium-sized families. The air fryer features a 60-minute timer with auto-off and a wide temperature control range from 80°C to 200°C. Its extra-long cord length and dishwasher-safe parts make it convenient and easy to use. This model is ideal for those looking to enjoy a variety of dishes with minimal oil.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90: Capacity: 4.1 litres

Power: 1400 watts

Cooking Technology: Rapid Air Technology

Timer: 60 minutes with auto-off

Temperature Range: 80°C to 200°C

Additional Features: Extra-long 1.8 m cord, Dishwasher-safe

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 90% less fat usage Basic features Patented Rapid Air technology

The Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 is designed for those who seek convenience and healthier cooking. It uses Rapid Air Technology to cook food with up to 90% less fat, ensuring even and delicious results. The touch panel offers easy operation, and the 7 preset menus simplify the cooking process. With a 4.1-litre capacity, and 1400W power, it's suitable for medium-sized families. Additional features like the auto-shut off function and extra-long cord length enhance its usability. This air fryer is perfect for preparing a variety of meals quickly and efficiently, making it a valuable kitchen appliance.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90: Capacity: 4.1 litres

Power: 1400 watts

Cooking Technology: Rapid Air Technology

Preset Menus: 7

Temperature Range: 80°C to 200°C

Additional Features: Touch panel, Auto shut-off, Extra-long 1.8 m cord\

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 90% less fat usage Limited capacity for larger families 7 preset menus for convenience Basic features Easy-to-clean with dishwasher-safe parts

The INALSA Air Fryer offers a healthy cooking experience with its Smart AirCrisp Technology, reducing oil usage by up to 99%. Its 360° hot air convection system ensures faster and more efficient cooking. The 4.2-litre capacity and 1400W power make it suitable for families. Unique features like the visible cooking window and internal light allow you to monitor food without opening the basket. The 6-in-1 functionality lets you air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast, and reheat, providing versatile cooking options. This air fryer is user-friendly, with easy-to-clean components and a smoke vent to absorb unwanted odours.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer for Home: Capacity: 4.2 litres

Power: 1400 watts

Cooking Technology: Smart AirCrisp Technology

Temperature Range: 80°C to 200°C

Additional Features: Visible cooking window, Internal light, Smoke vent

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 99% less oil usage Basic design Visible cooking window

The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is a versatile appliance that combines the functionalities of an air fryer, toaster, and oven. With a large 12-litre capacity and 1800W power, it is perfect for large families. The air fryer features 9 preset menus and 3 assist cooking functions, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes. Its 360° heat circulation technology ensures even cooking, while the digital touch screen and transparent cooking window add convenience. The bevelled LED screen design enhances its modern look. This air fryer offers healthy cooking with 90% less fat, making it an excellent addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Air Fryer: Capacity: 12 litres

Power: 1800 watts

Cooking Technology: 360° heat circulation

Preset Menus: 9

Temperature Range: 80°C to 200°C

Additional Features: Digital touch screen, Transparent cooking window, Bevelled LED screen

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 12-liter capacity Higher power consumption 9 preset menus for variety Bulky size

The Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi is a versatile appliance that combines the benefits of an air fryer and an OTG. With its Aero crisp technology, it uses advanced hot air to fry foods quickly and evenly with no oil. The digital control with 9 preset menus ensures precise cooking, while the large rotisserie function allows for preparing big meals easily. Its extra-large capacity is ideal for families, and the 1500W power ensures efficient cooking. This air fryer is perfect for those looking to fry, grill, bake, or roast their favourite dishes healthily, making it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi: Capacity: 9 litres

Power: 1500 watts

Cooking Technology: Aero crisp technology

Preset Menus: 9

Temperature Range: Adjustable (exact range not specified)

Additional Features: Digital control, Dehydrator, Large rotisserie function

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Combines air fryer and OTG Higher power consumption 9 preset menus for variety Bulky size

Best 3 features of top air fryers

Best air fryers Capacity Power Special Features Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer 4.2 litres 1200 watts 360° High-Speed Air Circulation, 8 Preset Menus, Delay Start Function PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 4.1 litres 1400 watts Rapid Air Technology, 90% Less Fat, Dishwasher-Safe PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 4.1 litres 1400 watts Rapid Air Technology, 7 Preset Menus, Touch Screen INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 litres 1400 watts Visible Cooking Window, 6-in-1 Appliance, Smart AirCrisp Technology AGARO Regency Air Fryer 12 litres 1800 watts 9 Preset Menus, Transparent Cooking Window, Bevelled LED Screen Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi 9 litres 1500 watts Aero Crisp Technology, 9 Preset Menus, Large Rotisserie Function

Best value for money air fryer The INALSA Air Fryer stands out as the best value for money. It offers a generous 4.2-litre capacity and 1400W power, making it ideal for small to medium-sized families. Features like the visible cooking window, Smart AirCrisp Technology, and 6-in-1 functionality add significant value. With the ability to air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast, and reheat, this versatile air fryer is available at a competitive price during the Amazon sale, ensuring you get excellent performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product air fryer The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is the best overall product. It offers a 4.2-litre capacity and 1200W power, ideal for small families. Its 360° high-speed air circulation technology ensures evenly cooked meals with up to 95% less oil. The digital display, delay start function, and 8 preset menus provide convenience and versatility. The current Amazon deal makes it an even more attractive option, offering great features at a discounted price. Its advanced technology and ease of use make it a standout choice for any health-conscious kitchen.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best air fryers: When choosing the best air fryer, several factors should be considered to ensure you make the right choice for your needs. First, capacity is crucial; smaller models (around 4 litres) are suitable for individuals or small families, while larger models (8-12 litres) are ideal for bigger families or cooking larger quantities. Power is another important factor; higher wattage (1200W to 1800W) generally means faster and more efficient cooking.

Cooking technology is also essential. Look for features like 360° air circulation or Rapid Air Technology, which ensure even cooking and crispy results. Preset menus and digital controls can greatly enhance convenience, allowing you to cook a variety of dishes with minimal effort. Additionally, ease of cleaning is important; dishwasher-safe parts can save you time and hassle.

Consider extra features like visible cooking windows, touch screens, and additional cooking modes (bake, grill, roast, reheat). These can add versatility and make the appliance more user-friendly. Finally, brand reputation and customer reviews can provide insights into reliability and performance. Balancing these factors will help you find an air fryer that meets your cooking needs and budget.

FAQs Question : What is the benefit of using an air fryer? Ans : Air fryers offer a healthier alternative to traditional frying by using hot air circulation to cook food, requiring significantly less oil and reducing fat intake by up to 90%. Question : Can I cook multiple types of food in an air fryer? Ans : Yes, air fryers are versatile and can cook a wide variety of foods, including fries, chicken wings, vegetables, cakes, and even reheating leftovers. Question : How do I clean my air fryer? Ans : Most air fryer baskets and trays are dishwasher-safe. For manual cleaning, use warm soapy water and a non-abrasive sponge. Avoid harsh chemicals to maintain the non-stick coating. Question : Is preheating necessary for an air fryer? Ans : Preheating an air fryer can help achieve more even cooking and crispy results. Some models come with a preheat function, while others require setting the desired temperature and running it for a few minutes before adding food. Question : What capacity should I choose for my air fryer? Ans : Choose an air fryer capacity based on your family size and cooking needs. Smaller models (around 4 liters) are suitable for individuals or small families, while larger models (8-12 liters) are ideal for bigger families or for cooking larger quantities.

