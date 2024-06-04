Make the most of the Amazon deals on inverter batteries that play a critical role in power backup systems by storing electrical energy and providing uninterrupted power supply during outages. They are essential for homes, offices, and businesses, powering essential appliances and ensuring smooth daily activities and critical operations. In addition to convenience, inverter batteries are crucial for maintaining security systems, communication devices, and other essential infrastructure.

1. Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery with 36 Months Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

The Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 is a durable 200Ah tall tubular inverter battery specifically crafted for demanding tasks. It is built with a sturdy design that includes six water level indicators for effortless upkeep and prolonged efficiency. Operating at a nominal voltage of 12V and containing 20 litres of electrolyte volume, this battery is engineered to provide reliable power output for extended durations.

Specifications of Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

Battery capacity: 200 amp hours

Voltage: 12 volts

Wattage: 2400 watt hours

Dimensions: ‎50.5 x 30.8 x 22 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High capacity Large size may require substantial space Water level indicators

2. Genus Hallabol GTT170 Tall Tubular 150 AH Inverter Battery for Home, Office or Solar Use, 60 Months Warranty, White

The Hallabol GTT170 from the Genus brand is a tall tubular inverter battery with a capacity of 150Ah. It is specifically designed to cater to the needs of modern consumers who require quick charging and durable power supply. With a remarkable warranty period of 60 months, consisting of 30 months of full replacement and an additional 30 months of pro rata warranty, this battery provides a sense of assurance and tranquillity. Constructed using top-notch materials, it ensures high quality and reliability. Moreover, it offers preventive maintenance plans to extend its lifespan to an impressive 6-7 years.

Specifications of Genus Hallabol GTT170 Tall Tubular 150 AH Inverter Battery

Battery capacity: 150 amp hours

Voltage: 12 volts

Wattage: 1800 watt hours

Dimensions: ‎‎18.8 x 40.2 x 50.2 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive 60-month warranty 150Ah may not be sufficient for very high power needs Durable construction

3. Luminous Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery with 60 Months Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

The SC18060 Luminous Shakti Charge is a tall tubular inverter battery with a capacity of 150Ah, specifically designed for heavy-duty applications. It boasts a sturdy construction, equipped with six water level indicators, making it highly durable and reliable even during prolonged power outages. With a nominal voltage of 12V, this battery provides exceptional overcharge tolerance and requires minimal maintenance.

Specifications of Luminous Shakti Charge Inverter Battery

Battery capacity: 150 amp hours

Voltage: 12 volts

Wattage: 1800 watt hours

Dimensions: ‎‎50.2 x 44 x 19.1 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Heavy-duty performance Requires ample space for installation Designed for minimal maintenance

4. Genus Carbon GCT265X Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery for Home and Office, 60 Months Warranty with Nano Technology, Black & White

The Genus Carbon GCT265X is a durable 240Ah tall tubular inverter battery, suitable for a wide range of uses. With its high capacity, this battery ensures rapid charging and long-lasting performance, making it an excellent choice for frequent and extended power interruptions. Its robust design is supported by a comprehensive 60-month warranty (36 months full replacement + 24 months pro-rata), giving users peace of mind and a reliable power supply for years to come. Designed to deliver consistent power, it meets the demands of both residential and commercial settings, ensuring uninterrupted operation of essential appliances and electronics.

Specifications of Genus Carbon GCT265X Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

Battery capacity: 240 amp hours

Weight: 65 Kg

Wattage: 2880 watt hours

Dimensions: ‎‎50.2 x 18.7 x 39 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Extensive power backup Higher initial cost Quick recharge capability

5. V-Guard Vt200 200Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

The V-Guard Vt200 is a tall tubular inverter battery with a high capacity of 200Ah, specifically designed for residential use. It offers a powerful backup of 400 kilowatt-hours, ensuring a dependable and strong power supply. Its composition consists of lead-acid cells, guaranteeing durability and consistent performance over a long period. Please note that the installation process may necessitate additional electrical setup and wiring, which could incur extra charges. Moreover, this battery is both recyclable and exchangeable, providing the opportunity to exchange old batteries for potential value.

Specifications of V-Guard Vt200 200Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

Battery capacity: 200 amp hours

Weight: 60 Kg

Wattage: 400 watt-hours

Dimensions: ‎‎50.5 x 19 x 41.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High capacity Additional charges for installation and wiring Environmentally friendly recycling option

6. Luminous ILTT 18060 150Ah Tall Tubular Plate Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops

The Luminous ILTT 18060 is a top-tier 150Ah tall tubular inverter battery tailored for household applications. Operating at a standard 12V voltage, it boasts a robust design with six water level indicators for effortless upkeep. Featuring a durable, flexible oxidation-resistant gauntlet and a puncture-resistant polyethene separator, this battery minimizes internal short circuits and improves overall resilience. Its sealed plastic enclosure ensures superior durability and a prolonged lifespan.

Specifications of Luminous ILTT 18060 150Ah Tall Tubular Plate Inverter Battery

Battery capacity: 150 amp hours

Voltage: 12 volts

Weight: 65 Kg

Dimensions: ‎‎50.2 x 19.1 x 44 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Water level indicators for easy monitoring Regular maintenance needed Puncture-resistant separator to prevent short circuits

7. Genus Hallabol GTT200 Tall Tubular 165 Ah Inverter Battery with 72 Months Warranty for Home Office & Shops

The Genus Hallabol GTT200 is a tall tubular inverter battery that has a capacity of 165Ah, specifically created for residential, commercial, and retail use. It is constructed with a lead-acid cell composition and delivers 1980-watt hours of power. Equipped with six water level indicators, it guarantees effortless upkeep. This battery is engineered to endure extended and frequent power outages, ensuring exceptional longevity. It is accompanied by a 72-month warranty, comprising 42 months for complete replacement and 30 months for pro-rata warranty.

Specifications of Genus Hallabol GTT200 Tall Tubular 165 Ah Inverter Battery

Battery capacity: 165 amp hours

Voltage: 12 volts

Wattage: 1980 watt hours

Dimensions: ‎‎50.5 x 19 x 41.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Extensive 72-month warranty May require professional installation 165Ah for reliable power backup

8. Luminous LPTT12150H 150Ah Tall Tubular Solar Battery

The Luminous LPTT12150H is a high-capacity 150Ah tall tubular solar battery designed to provide reliable and long-lasting power for various household and office appliances. Composed of durable lead-acid cells, this battery ensures a consistent energy supply, making it ideal for use with fans, lights, refrigerators, and LED TVs. It operates at a nominal voltage of 12V and is known for its reusability and eco-friendly design. Weighing 60 kilograms, it is robust and safe to use, meeting the demands of modern solar energy systems. The model LPTT12150H is specifically crafted to deliver optimal performance with solar applications, ensuring efficient energy storage and usage.

Specifications of Luminous LPTT12150H 150Ah Tall Tubular Solar Battery

Battery capacity: 150 amp hours

Voltage: 12 volts

Weight: 58 Kg

Dimensions: ‎‎‎50.2 x 19.1 x 44 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lead-acid cell composition Lead-acid batteries generally require periodic maintenance Solar compatibility

Top 3 features of the best inverter batteries

Best Inverter batteries Battery Capacity Warranty Special feature Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery 200 amp hours 36 months Fast recharge, 6 water level indicators Genus Hallabol GTT170 Tall Tubular 150 AH Inverter Battery 150 amp hours 60 months Higher backup, low maintenance Luminous Shakti Charge Inverter Battery 150 amp hours 60 months Tubular plate design,6 water level indicators Genus Carbon GCT265X Tall Tubular Inverter Battery 240 amp hours 60 months Heat sealing, auto short-circuit testing V-Guard Vt200 200Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery 200 amp hours 36 months Increased power and efficiency Luminous ILTT 18060 150Ah Tall Tubular Plate Inverter Battery 150 amp hours 60 months Fast charging, tower-type container Genus Hallabol GTT200 Tall Tubular 165 Ah Inverter Battery 165 amp hours 72 months Fast recharge, deep discharge recovery Luminous LPTT12150H 150Ah Tall Tubular Solar Battery 150 amp hours 60 months Solar compatibility

Best value for money inverter battery

Genus Hallabol GTT200 Tall Tubular 165 Ah Inverter Battery

The Hallabol GTT200 from the Genus brand provides outstanding worth due to its 165Ah capability and sturdy tall tubular structure. It is specifically engineered to endure extended and frequent power outages, guaranteeing consistent and dependable performance. Along with its extensive 72-month warranty (42 months full replacement + 30 months pro-rata), it offers both peace of mind and longevity at an affordable cost, making it an exceptional option for cost-conscious customers.

Best overall inverter battery

Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

The Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 stands out as the best overall inverter battery with a 200Ah capacity and tall tubular design. It ensures reliable power backup and long-lasting performance. Its rugged construction, combined with high electrolyte volume and superior overcharge tolerance, makes it ideal for heavy-duty applications. This battery delivers exceptional efficiency and longevity, ensuring uninterrupted power for homes and businesses.

How to find the best inverter batteries

Finding the best inverter batteries involves evaluating several critical factors to ensure you select a battery that meets your power needs and offers reliable performance. Choosing the right battery involves considering factors such as the total power consumption, backup duration required, and maintenance needs. Regular maintenance, such as checking water levels, cleaning terminals, and ensuring proper connections, is crucial for optimal performance and longevity.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between tubular and flat plate inverter batteries?

Ans : Tubular batteries have a longer lifespan and better efficiency, making them ideal for areas with frequent power cuts. They are also more durable and can handle deep discharges better than flat plate batteries. Flat plate batteries, on the other hand, are cheaper and suitable for areas with shorter and less frequent power cuts.

Question : How do I determine the right battery capacity for my inverter?

Ans : To determine the right battery capacity, calculate the total power consumption of the appliances you want to run during a power outage and the duration for which you need backup power. Use the formula: Battery Capacity (Ah) = Total Load (Watts) × Backup Hours / Battery Voltage (usually 12V).

Question : How often should I maintain my inverter battery?

Ans : Regular maintenance is essential for optimal performance. Check the water level every 2-3 months and top it up with distilled water if necessary. Clean the battery terminals and ensure they are tightly connected. Also, periodically check for any signs of corrosion or leaks.

Question : How long does an inverter battery typically last?

Ans : The lifespan of an inverter battery depends on the type, usage, and maintenance. Tubular batteries typically last between 4 to 8 years, while flat plate batteries last around 3 to 5 years. Regular maintenance and proper usage can extend the battery's life.

Question : Can I use an inverter battery for solar applications?

Ans : Yes, many inverter batteries, especially tubular ones, are compatible with solar applications. Ensure that the battery you choose is designed to handle the charging and discharging cycles associated with solar power systems. Check the specifications to confirm solar compatibility.

