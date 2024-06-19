Amazon offers up to 73% discounts on best-selling earbuds and headphones. Take advantage of these deals to get high-quality audio gear at significantly reduced prices; perfect for music lovers and audiophiles looking for premium sound at a bargain.

Are you looking for top-notch audio gear at unbeatable prices? Look no further. Currently, Amazon is currently offering massive discounts of up to 73% on best-selling earbuds and headphones. Our picks are well-suited for music enthusiasts, podcast aficionados, or someone who simply enjoys high-quality sound. In the ongoing sale, there is something for everyone.

We've selected the top 10 options and each option comes with impressive features, great reviews, and significant savings. This list includes noise-cancelling headphones that are ideal for impeccable listening to wireless earbuds. With these picks, you can enjoy music while working out and during daily commutes, making these deals a great way to take advantage and upgrade your audio experience.

What are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to get good quality earphones and headphones at a fraction of the cost. Jump into your list and find the perfect audio companion to meet your lifestyle and needs.

The boAt Rockerz 258 Pro+ Bluetooth in-ear earphones will make for a great purchase this sale season. These earphones offer up to 60 hours of playback with ASAP Charge technology for quick recharging. In addition, they also feature IPX7 water resistance, dual pairing capabilities, and Bluetooth v5.0, allowing these earphones to provide a reliable audio experience. Currently, you can buy these earphones with up to 72% off, and it is available in the Active Black variant. These earphones are great for people who want long-lasting performance and convenience, whether you’re at the gym or on your way to work. Impressive battery life and good sound quality in this price range make these earphones a great buy.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 258 Pro+ Bluetooth in-ear earphones: Playback Time: Up to 60 hours

Charging: ASAP Charge technology for quick recharging

Water Resistance: IPX7 rating

Connectivity: Dual pairing with Bluetooth v5.0

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life: Up to 60 hours of playback. Fit: May not be comfortable for all ear sizes. Quick charging: ASAP Charge technology. Sound isolation: May lack advanced capabilities.

The boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth on-ear headphones are a great pick this sale season. These earphones guarantee up to 15 hours of playback with 40MM drivers for sound quality that feels like home. In addition, it features padded ear cushions for comfort, integrated controls for easy use, and dual modes for quick connectivity. You can use these headphones to enjoy a premium audio experience. Currently available in a Luscious Black variant, these earphones are great for music lovers who want style and functionality in a single package. Go ahead and enjoy high-quality sound and long lasting-performance with these boAt headphones, currently available at 57% off on Amazon.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth on-ear headphones: Playback Time: Up to 15 hours

Driver Size: 40MM drivers for superior sound quality

Comfort: Padded ear cushions

Connectivity: Dual modes (Bluetooth and wired)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long Battery Life: Up to 15 hours. Build Quality: Plastic may feel less durable. Superior Sound Quality: 40MM drivers. Comfort: May cause discomfort during extended use.

Are you ready to experience great sound with the realme Buds T300 Truly Wireless Earbuds? These earbuds come with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver with Dolby Atmos support to help you experience rich audio quality and clear calls. You also get a 360-degree Spatial Audio Effect for a lifelike listening experience wherever you are. In addition, it comes with up to 40 hours of battery life and fast charging, allowing you to stay connected all day. Available in Dome Green at 45% discount, these earbuds combine style with powerful performance for your audio pleasure.

Specifications of realme Buds T300 Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds: Active noise cancellation: 30dB ANC for clearer audio in noisy environments.

Audio driver: 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver with Dolby Atmos support.

Battery life: Up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Fast charging: Quick recharge capability for uninterrupted use.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active Noise Cancellation for clearer audio. Higher price compared to some competitors. Dynamic Bass Boost Driver with Dolby Atmos. Preference for more established brands for reliability.

The AKG K92 closed-back headphones in black are designed for reliable audio performance with a wired connection. It features a closed-back design, which provides better sound isolation, making these headphones ideal for those never-ending listening experiences and detailed monitoring. Who should buy these headphones? If you want to enjoy comfort during extended use with their over-ear design and adjustable headband. You will get to experience accurate sound reproduction across the frequency spectrum, making these headphones suitable for both casual listening and professional studio work - currently available at up to 53% discount.

Specifications of AKG K92 closed-back headphones: Design: Closed-back for improved sound isolation.

Drivers: 40mm drivers for accurate sound.

Comfort: Over-ear with adjustable headband.

Connectivity: Wired with 3.5mm audio jack.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent sound isolation with closed-back design. Wired connectivity may not be preferred by some users. Accurate sound reproduction with 40mm drivers. May lack wireless or Bluetooth connectivity options.

It’s time to experience wireless freedom with the Sony WH-CH520 Bluetooth headphones in blue. With this purchase, buyers can enjoy up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge, making this product a great pick for your extended listening sessions. It features DSEE Upscale technology and improves audio quality for rich and detailed sound. With these headphones, you can also enjoy multipoint connectivity, enabling dual pairing with two devices simultaneously. A dedicated app on your phone will help you easily access voice assistants for extra convenience. On-ear design and microphone make these headphones great for comfort and clear communication - currently at 33% off on Amazon.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH520 wireless on-ear Bluetooth headphones: Battery Life: Up to 50 hours on a single charge.

Audio enhancement: DSEE Upscale technology for improved sound quality.

Connectivity: Multipoint connectivity allows dual pairing with two devices.

Features: Built-in microphone for calls and voice assistant support via mobile app.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. On-ear design may not provide as much noise isolation. DSEE Upscale technology enhances audio quality. Wired users might prefer headphones with a physical jack.

Change the way you listen to music with the OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth truly wireless earbuds in Matte Black. On these earbuds, you get Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capability to block out external noise for clearer audio. In addition, you can enjoy the convenience of fast charging, wherein 10 minutes can provide ample playtime. Up to 38 hours of battery life, you can enjoy extended usage frequent recharges. The built-in mic will make taking calls easier. Entertain yourself and stay connected with these OnePlus earbuds, available at 36% discount.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth in-ear earbuds: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Provides enhanced audio clarity by reducing external noise.

Fast Charging: 10 minutes of charging offers substantial playtime.

Battery Life: Up to 38 hours of total battery life with the charging case.

Microphone: Built-in mic for clear communication during calls.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active Noise Cancellation enhances audio clarity. May not fit well for users with smaller ear sizes. Fast charging: 10 minutes provide substantial playtime. Higher price point compared to some competitors.

Enjoy audio excellence with the JBL Tune 760NC over-ear headphones in black. These headphones feature up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge and are great companions for long listening sessions. With these headphones, you get Pure Bass sound, along with deep and powerful audio. Users can also enjoy support for multi-device connectivity along with AUX input for versatile usage. With its integrated microphone, buyers can experience hands-free calls, along with voice assistant support for added convenience. Enjoy premium sound in comfortable headphones, now available at 38% off.

Specifications of JBL Tune 760NC Headphones: Active noise cancellation: Reduces background noise for immersive listening.

Battery life: Up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Audio quality: Features JBL's Pure Bass sound for deep, powerful bass.

Connectivity: Supports multi-device connectivity with AUX input included.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active noise cancellation (ANC) Build quality concerns: Some users report issues with durability or build quality over time. Long battery life (Up to 50 Hours) Sound quality consistency: Sound quality may vary depending on the source and settings.

The Srhythm NC25 wireless headphones are worth considering for your next purchase with Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity and low latency, making these headphones also good for gaming. They also feature a lightweight, over-ear design with effective noise cancellation that considerably improves focus in noisy environments. The addition of a Game Mode is able to further reduce latency while optimising audio synchronisation during gameplay. Currently, you can buy these headphones at a discounted price, with up to 26% off.

Specifications of Srhythm NC25 wireless headphones: Bluetooth 5.3: Offers stable wireless connectivity.

Active noise cancellation: Reduces ambient noise effectively.

Game mode: Minimises latency for synchronised audio during gaming.

Comfortable design: Lightweight and over-ear for extended wear comfort.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective Active Noise Cancellation Potential Sound Quality Variability Low Latency Game Mode Durability Concerns

The Boult UFO wireless earbuds are remarkable for various reasons. For starters, these earbuds come with 48 hours of playtime and feature 45ms low latency gaming for seamless audio synchronisation. They also include four microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear communication. In addition, the earbuds also boast 13mm bass drivers for improved audio quality and are accompanied by a built-in app for customisable settings. For your visual delight, these earbuds also sport breathing LEDs and are designed and made in India, now available at 60% off.

Specifications of Boult Audio UFO in-ear earbuds: Battery Life: Up to 48 hours of playtime.

Low Latency Gaming: 45ms latency for synchronized audio in gaming.

Microphone: Four mics with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

Drivers: 13mm bass drivers for enhanced sound quality.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long Battery Life (Up to 48 Hours) Fit and Comfort Issues: Some users may find the fit uncomfortable Good bass performance

It’s your time to enjoy uninterrupted audio with Noise Aura Buds truly wireless earbuds in Aura White. Buyers can enjoy up to 60 hours of playtime and quick charge capability, with 10 minutes providing 150 minutes of use. It’s also equipped with a 12mm Polymer Composite Driver and Quad Mic with ENC, allowing them to deliver clear sound and unmatched voice quality. What else do you get? Dual Device Pairing via Bluetooth v5.3 for seamless connectivity. These earbuds are stylish and functional and will significantly take your listening experience to the next level - at 73% discount.

Specifications of Noise Aura Buds in-ear earbuds: Battery Life: Up to 60 hours with charging case.

Quick Charge: 10 minutes = 150 minutes of playtime.

Audio Driver: 12mm Polymer Composite Driver.

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3 with Dual Device Pairing.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 60 hours of playtime with a charging case. May be larger or bulkier compared to some other earbuds. Quick charge feature: 10 minutes provides 150 minutes of playtime. Advanced features may come with a higher price tag.

Best value for money earbuds and headphones with Amazon deals Get exceptional value with the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in Blue. Users can enjoy up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge, enhanced by DSEE Upscale technology for superior audio. These headphones support multipoint connectivity, allowing dual pairing with mobile devices, and feature built-in microphone and voice assistant support for added convenience and functionality on the go.

Best overall earbuds and headphones with Amazon deals Experience ultimate versatility with the boAt Rockerz 258 Pro+ Bluetooth earphones in Active Black. These earphones offer up to 60 hours of playback and ASAP Charge technology for uninterrupted music sessions. With IPX7 water resistance, Bluetooth v5.0 for stable connectivity, and dual pairing capabilities, these boAt earphones cater to both active lifestyles and audio enthusiasts, delivering an exceptional all-around performance.

Factors to consider while buying earbuds and headphones with Amazon deals When considering buying earbuds or headphones with Amazon deals, here are six factors to keep in mind:

Sound Quality: Check reviews and specifications for sound quality. Look for details on bass, clarity, and overall sound profile to ensure it meets your preferences.

Comfort and Fit: Comfort is crucial for extended use. Look for ergonomic designs and different ear tip sizes for earbuds, or adjustable headbands and cushioning for headphones.

Wireless Connectivity: If opting for wireless, consider Bluetooth version (e.g., Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity and range), compatibility with your devices, and battery life (longer is generally better).

Battery Life: For wireless earbuds and headphones, battery life affects how long you can use them between charges. Check if it meets your needs, especially if you use them for extended periods.

Durability and Build Quality: Look for materials used (e.g., metal vs. plastic) and reviews mentioning durability. This is particularly important if you plan to use them in varied conditions or during physical activities.

Additional Features: Consider features like noise cancellation (active or passive), water resistance (IPX ratings for earbuds), controls (touch or physical buttons), and compatibility with virtual assistants (e.g., Alexa or Google Assistant). By evaluating these factors against Amazon deals, you can make a more informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

Top 3 features of the best earbuds and headphones with Amazon deals

Best earbuds and headphones Product Type Music Features Connectivity boAt Rockerz 258 Pro+ Bluetooth Earphones Upto 60 Hours Playback, ASAP Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth v5.0 Bluetooth boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth Headphones Upto 15 Hours Playback, 40MM Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes Bluetooth realme Buds T300 Truly Wireless Earbuds 30dB ANC, 360° Spatial Audio Effect, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver, Dolby Atmos Support, Upto 40Hrs Battery, Fast Charging Bluetooth AKG K92 Closed Back Headphones Wired Wired Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant App Support Bluetooth OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Earbuds Active Noise Cancellation, 10 Minutes Flash Charge, Upto 38 Hours Battery Bluetooth JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Active Noise Cancellation, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support Bluetooth Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.3, Lightweight Noise Cancelling, Low Latency, Game Mode Bluetooth Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless Earbuds 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, 4 Mics ENC, 13mm Bass Drivers, Breathing LEDs, Made in India Bluetooth Noise Aura Buds Truly Wireless Earbuds 60H Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Dual Device Pairing, Instacharge (10 min=150 min), 12mm Polymer Composite Driver, BT v5.3 Bluetooth

Similar articles for you Best ANC earbuds in India: Top 10 earbuds to remove distractions and immerse yourself in music

FAQs Question : What should I look for in terms of sound quality? Ans : Focus on factors like driver size, frequency response range, and audio codec support (e.g., AAC, aptX) for high-quality audio transmission. Reviews and user feedback can also provide insights into sound clarity, bass response, and overall audio performance. Question : How important is battery life when choosing wireless models? Ans : Battery life determines how long you can use your earbuds or headphones before needing to recharge. Look for models with longer battery life, especially if you use them extensively throughout the day. Also, consider fast-charging capabilities for quick top-ups. Question : What features should I consider for comfort and usability? Ans : Comfortable fit is crucial, especially for extended listening sessions. Look for ergonomic designs, adjustable headbands, and different ear tip sizes for earbuds. Features like padded ear cushions and lightweight materials can enhance comfort for headphones. Question : What are the benefits of noise cancellation and how do I choose the right type? Ans : Active noise cancellation (ANC) reduces ambient noise, enhancing your listening experience. Consider headphones or earbuds with ANC if you frequently use them in noisy environments. Check reviews for effectiveness and whether it suits your needs. Question : How do I ensure compatibility with my devices? Ans : Check the connectivity options such as Bluetooth version (e.g., Bluetooth 5.0 for better range and stability), and compatibility with your devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops). Some models also support multi-device pairing, which can be convenient if you switch between devices often.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!