Are you looking for a laptop but can’t decide? Now’s the perfect time to upgrade with Amazon's incredible deals on best-selling laptops. Buyers can enjoy discounts of up to 48% on top models from the most reputable brands in the world of laptops.

We’ve curated the top 10 options with amazing discounts, whether you’re a student in need of a reliable device for school, a professional seeking powerful performance for work, or a tech enthusiast who loves the latest features, you can find your latest computing companion with our picks.

Brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Acer are offering some of their best laptops at unbeatable prices as part of Amazon deals.

Sleek ultrabooks, powerful computing machines, and more in your reach now with these deals that cover a wide range of needs and preferences. Do not miss out on this chance to get a high-quality laptop at a fraction of the cost. Explore our top 10 picks of best-selling laptops with Amazon offers and meet your needs within your budget with ease. Hurry, these deals will not last long!

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/HD Camera/1 Year ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400BGIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a good choice for your next laptop. Why? It features a 15.6-inch FHD display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor. With its 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, you can expect smooth performance, along with support for Windows 11 and Office 2021. What else do you get with this laptop? An HD camera, weighs just 1.6Kg, and comes in a sleek grey finish. Buyers will also receive a 1-year accidental damage protection (ADP) free, adding to its overall value - whether you to wish or play - currently at 48% off on Amazon. Go ahead and buy a new Lenovo laptop today!

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U.

Display: 15.6-inch FHD.

Memory and Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

Operating System: Windows 11 with Office 2021.

Weight: 1.6Kg.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor. Limited to 8GB RAM, which may not be upgradeable. Lightweight and portable at 1.6Kg. Integrated graphics may not handle heavy gaming.

2. HP Pavilion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i7 16GB SDRAM/1TB SSD 14 inch(35.6cm) FHD,IPS,Micro-Edge Display/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/B&O/Win 11/Alexa Built-in/Backlit KB/FPR/MSO 2021/Natural Silver,14-dv2015TU

The HP Pavilion 14 laptop is a great pick for your next purchase. It features a 14-inch FHD IPS micro-edge display powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and also comes with 16GB SDRAM and a 1TB SSD for fast performance and ample storage. In addition, this laptop includes Intel Iris Xe Graphics, B&O audio, and runs Windows 11 with Alexa built-in. What else can you expect? Additional features include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and Microsoft Office 2021. This laptop is available in the silver colour and promises powerful performance and advanced features for both work and entertainment - currently available at 19% off.

Specifications of HP Pavilion 14 laptop:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7.

Memory and Storage: 16GB SDRAM, 1TB SSD.

Display: 14-inch FHD IPS micro-edge.

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Additional Features: Backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Alexa built-in, B&O audio, Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2021.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Higher price point compared to other models. 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD for excellent performance. Integrated graphics may not suit high-end gaming.

3. Dell [Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor/8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6"(39.62cm) FHD/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant KB/Grey/1.48kg

The Dell 15 laptop is loaded with some of the best-in-class features, including a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD to reliably meet all your computing needs. It also has a 15.6-inch FHD display and Intel UHD Graphics for clear visuals. In addition, this Dell laptop runs on Windows 11 and comes bundled with Microsoft Office 2021, and also includes 15 months of McAfee security - making it a great buy with Amazon deals. Users will also get a spill-resistant keyboard for durability, while its lightweight 1.48kg design will add portability to its overall usage. Currently available in a grey finish with 42% off, this laptop is a good choice for students and professionals alike.

Specifications of Dell15 laptop:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U.

Memory and Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

Display: 15.6-inch FHD.

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics.

Additional Features: Spill-resistant keyboard, Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2021, 15-month McAfee security.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. Limited graphics capability for intensive gaming or design. Ample 8GB RAM and fast 512GB SSD storage. Basic integrated graphics may not meet high-end needs.

Also Read: Convertible laptops: What they are, who they're for, and which ones to buy

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i7 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/1 Year ADP Free/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803B6IN

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is equipped with a range of great features, including an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a 15.6-inch FHD display. Buyers can enjoy powerful performance and vibrant visuals with this laptop that also features 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a worthy pick if you seek ample storage and fast multitasking capabilities. In addition, it also includes Windows 11 and Office 2021, a backlit keyboard for added convenience, and comes in Arctic Grey at 1.65Kg. Users will also get a 1-year accidental damage protection (ADP) plan and is currently available at 24% discount.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop:

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7.

Memory: 16GB RAM.

Storage: 512GB SSD.

Display: 15.6-inch FHD.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Heavier weight at 1.65Kg may not be ultra-portable. Ample 16GB RAM and fast 512GB SSD storage. Integrated graphics may limit high-end gaming potential.

5. Acer [Smartchoice] Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/MSO) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG

The Acer Aspire Lite laptop is a great consideration for your next purchase, especially with Amazon offers that mean you can avail up to 40% off. This laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and guarantees powerful performance in a compact design. You can also take advantage of its specifications, including 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for fast multitasking. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and includes Microsoft Office, allowing it to provide a seamless user experience. What else can you expect? An attractive metal body in Steel Grey and a 15.6-inch Full HD display. A striking balance between style and functionality, this laptop weighs just 1.6 kg and is a great choice if you want efficiency in a small package.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U.

Memory: 16 GB RAM.

Storage: 512 GB SSD.

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD.

Operating System: Windows 11 Home.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor. Integrated graphics may not support high-end gaming. Ample 16GB RAM and fast 512GB SSD storage. Metal body may make it slightly heavier compared to plastic alternatives.

Also Read: AI laptops: What they are, how they work, and which ones to buy

6. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i7-12650H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ741WS

The ASUS Vivobook 15 could be your next laptop purchase for many reasons. For starters, it features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, delivers powerful performance in a thin and light design, and is currently available at up to 23% off. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, allowing it to offer excellent multitasking capabilities and ample storage. Also, it runs on Windows 11 and includes Office 2021, allowing it to deliver a smooth and productive user experience. Weighing just 1.7 kg, this trendy blue laptop strikes the perfect balance between portability and functionality and is an ideal choice for both entertainment and work on the go.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H.

Memory and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD.

Operating System: Windows 11 with Office 2021.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Slightly heavier at 1.7 kg compared to some competitors. Ample 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for excellent performance. Integrated graphics may not support intensive gaming.

7. Acer Aspire 3 (Intel Core i3 1215U Processor/ 8GB/ 512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office) A315-59 with 39.6 cm (15.6") Full HD Display /1.78kg

The Acer Aspire 3 laptop has some of the best specifications and features in its price range. Currently available at 42% off, the laptop boasts an Intel Core i3 1215U processor, provides reliable performance for everyday tasks, and is equipped with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking. In addition, the 15.6-inch Full HD display effectively delivers clear and vibrant visuals, making it a great choice for work and entertainment. The Acer laptop, currently available with Amazon offers, comes with Windows 11 Home and includes Microsoft Office, which means you can expect a seamless user experience. In addition, it weighs just 1.78kg, making it a great choice for students and professionals alike.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 3 laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i3 1215U.

Memory: 8GB RAM.

Storage: 512GB SSD.

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD.

Operating System: Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable Intel Core i3 1215U processor. Basic integrated graphics not suitable for gaming. 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for smooth performance. Weighs 1.78kg, which might be heavy for some users.

Also Read: Best external monitors for laptops: Top 9 options to consider for smooth multitasking

8. ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023)Thin & Light Laptop,Intel Core i9-13900H 13th Gen, 16" (40.64 cm) FHD+(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/Black/1.88 kg) X1605VA-MB947WS

The ASUS Vivobook 16 laptop is an impeccable choice for buyers. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor that promises great performance. It also comes with a 16-inch FHD+ display for clear visuals, complemented by 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to achieve all your tasks without any hassle. On top of this all, the laptop includes Intel Iris Xe graphics, Windows 11, and Office 2021 for a comprehensive user experience. It has a range of other features such as a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader. The laptop weighs 1.88 kg and is a potent balance of power and portability, making it a worthy purchase at up to 27% off.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16 laptop:

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H.

Memory and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

Display: 16-inch FHD+.

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe.

Additional Features: Backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor. Heavier at 1.88 kg, less portable. 16-inch FHD+ display for stunning visuals. Integrated graphics may limit high-end gaming performance.

9. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office)

Available at a discount of 43%, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptop features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1335U processor for impressive performance, all-day-long. In addition, it comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, providing smooth multitasking and ample storage for your diverse needs. Besides, the 15.6-inch display offers will satisfy you with vibrant visuals, making this laptop ideal for both work and entertainment. This laptop runs Windows 11 Home and includes Microsoft Office, making this thin and light laptop worth considering for your laptop purchase, at a weight of just 1.58 kg. Its silver design adds value to your purchase, making the Galaxy Book3 a great choice if you want power, efficiency, and style in a single laptop.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptop:

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1335U

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. Integrated graphics may not support high-end gaming. Ample 16GB RAM and fast 512GB SSD storage. Weighs 1.58 kg, which may be slightly heavy for some users.

Also Read: Definitive buyer’s guide to Intel Core Ultra laptops for unmatched computing

10. ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Creator/Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 3050/Win11/Backlit KB/FP Sensor/Silver/1.65 kg), M3500QC-L1502WS

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 laptop is able to seamlessly balance powerful performance with stunning visuals. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and a 15.6-inch FHD OLED display, allowing users to enjoy crisp imagery and smooth gameplay. What else can you expect? With 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a dedicated 4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card, this laptop is aptly able to handle intensive tasks and gaming effortlessly. In addition, it has a wide range of features such as Windows 11, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor for added security. This ASUS laptop weighs 1.65 kg in a silver design and is an ideal choice for creators and gamers - currently available at 38% off.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4GB VRAM

Display: 15.6-inch FHD OLED

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor. OLED displays may be more prone to screen burn-in. Dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card for gaming. Weighs 1.65 kg, slightly heavier for ultra-portability.

Top 3 features of the best laptops with Amazon deals

Best laptops with Amazon deals Laptop processor RAM and storage Screen size Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD 15.6 inches FHD HP Pavilion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i7 16GB SDRAM / 1TB SSD 14 inches FHD Dell Smartchoice 15 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD 15.6 inches FHD Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i7 11th Gen 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD 15.6 inches FHD Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD 15.6 inches FHD ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Core i7-12650H 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD 15.6 inches FHD Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3 1215U 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD 15.6 inches FHD ASUS Vivobook 16 Intel Core i9-13900H 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD 16 inches FHD+ Samsung Galaxy Book3 Intel Core i5 1335U 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD 15.6 inches FHD AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD 15.6 inches FHD OLED

Best value for money laptop with Amazon deals

The Dell 15 laptop offers exceptional value with its 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2021, and a 15-month McAfee subscription. In addition, it weighs just 1.48kg, includes a spill-resistant keyboard and comes in a stylish grey design, making it a perfect blend of performance and affordability.

Best overall laptop with Amazon deals

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop stands out as the best overall choice with its powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also features Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2021, an HD camera, and includes 1 year of free accidental damage protection. In addition, it weighs 1.6kg and sports a sleek grey design, allowing it to offer excellent performance and reliability in a portable package.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop with Amazon deals

When considering buying a laptop with Amazon deals, here are six important factors to keep in mind:

Specifications: Check the processor, RAM, storage, and graphics card to ensure they meet your performance needs.

Reviews and ratings: Look at customer reviews to gauge reliability, performance, and user satisfaction.

Price and discounts: Compare prices with other retailers and track discounts to ensure you're getting a good deal.

Warranty and support: Check warranty details and available support options to protect your investment.

Return policy: Understand Amazon's return policy and ensure you have the option to return or exchange the laptop if needed.

Additional features: Consider extras like battery life, display quality, port selection, and keyboard ergonomics based on your usage preferences.

Similar articles for you

Gaming laptop buying guide: Transform the way you play games with our key considerations

Best premium laptops in 2024: Top 8 powerful laptops perfect for tech enthusiasts and gamers alike

Want reliable computing on a budget? Check out top refurbished laptops from multiple brands on Amazon

Best gaming laptops 2024: Top 8 picks for every budget with powerful performance and immersive graphics

Best i5 10th generation laptops: Top 9 models to handle daily tasks without breaking sweat

FAQs

Question : What should I consider when buying a laptop?

Ans : Factors to consider include the processor (CPU), RAM, storage (SSD/HDD), display size and resolution, graphics card (if needed for gaming or graphic-intensive tasks), battery life, portability, and operating system compatibility.

Question : How much RAM and storage do I need?

Ans : The amount of RAM (memory) and storage depends on your usage. For general use like web browsing and office tasks, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD are typically sufficient. For gaming or video editing, consider 16GB of RAM and higher storage capacities.

Question : What is the difference between SSD and HDD storage?

Ans : SSD (Solid State Drive) storage is faster, more durable, and consumes less power compared to HDD (Hard Disk Drive) storage, which uses spinning disks. SSDs offer quicker boot times and faster data access, making laptops more responsive.

Question : How long should a laptop battery last?

Ans : Battery life varies widely depending on usage and laptop model. On average, a laptop battery can last between 4-to-12 hours on a single charge. Factors such as screen brightness, CPU usage, and background applications affect battery life.

Question : Should I buy a laptop with a touchscreen?

Ans : A touchscreen can enhance productivity, especially for tasks like drawing or navigating touch-based interfaces. However, it may also add weight and cost. Consider your preferences and intended use before opting for a touchscreen laptop.

Question : What should I do to maintain my laptop?

Ans : To maintain your laptop's performance, regularly update the operating system and drivers, keep the laptop clean from dust, avoid overheating by using it on a flat surface, and consider using a cooling pad if necessary. Also, be cautious with liquids near the laptop and use a surge protector to safeguard against power surges.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!