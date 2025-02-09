Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Blue Cloud Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42 mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminium Case with Light Blush Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Midnight Pulse)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Archaic Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AGEasy Protec Fall Detection Smartwatch for Seniors with 4G LTE Calling, SOS Button for Emergencies, 1.28” AMOLED Display, IP68 Water Resistance, Pill Reminder & One Full Day Battery Life (Rich Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Huawei Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch, 44mm FullView AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Healthy Living Management, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Fitness Tracking, Auto Spo2 Monitor, 5 ATM, Midnight Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IMOO Kids Phone Watch Z1 – Kids Smart Watch with GPS Tracker, 4G Video & Voice Calls, Advanced Parental Controls, Durable Quality with IPX8 Water Resistance, SOS, for Kids (Grapefruit Red)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazfit Cheetah Lightweight Running 47mm Smart Watch with Dual-Band GPS, Route Navigation & Offline Maps, Personalized Training Plans, HR & SpO2, Music, 5 ATM Waterproof (Round) Speedster Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Noise Vortex Plus 1.46” AMOLED Display, AoD BT Calling, Sleek Metal Finish, 7 Days Battery Life, All New OS and with 100+ Watch Faces & Health Suite (Elite Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt Visionary Ultra 1.78 AMOLED, Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling with Rotating Crown, 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection (Gold)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch, Bluetooth Phone Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, 11-Day Battery, Watch Face, 24 Hour Health Monitoring, 1.91 High-Resolution Display, Android/iOS (Charcoal)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Functional Crown, Metallic Build, Intelligent Gesture Control, Instacharge (Jet Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Light Gold
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Noise Diva 2 Fashion Smart Watch for Women - Sleekest Dial, 36mm AMOLED Display, Snug Fit, Improved Female Cycle Tracker, BT Calling, Sleep Tracking, AI Voice Assistant, Password Protection-Rose Link
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Lunar Oasis w/TBT Navigation, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS 1.43 (3.6 cm) AMOLED Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Olive Green)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt Elemento 1.95 Full IPS Touch Screen with a high Resolution 320 * 385 Pixel, 360 Health Monitoring, Wireless Charging Rugged Casing with Always On Display
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch 2.01 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Wave Beat Call Smart Watch w/Advanced BT Calling Chip, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins, 1.69 (4.2 cm) HD Display, Health Ecosystem, Live Cricket Scores, Quick Replies, HR & SpO2(Deep Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt ARC 49.8mm (1.96 inch) AMOLED Always On Curved Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Wireless Charging, 100+ Sports Modes, Water-Resistant 100+ Cloud Watch Faces (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Prowatch VN Smart Watch - 2 Years Warranty | 1.96 TFT Display | Bluetooth Calling | Heart Rate, SpO2, Stress Measurement | 500 Nits Brightness | Zinc Alloy Metal Body | Silicone Strap (Moore Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Xtend Call Plus Smart Watch w/ 1.91 HD Display, Advanced BT Calling, Coins, ENx Tech, HR & SpO2, English & Hindi Languages, Multiple Watch Faces,100+Sports Modes(Deep Purple)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Cult Ranger XR1-1.43 AMOLED Display,Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, Bluetooth Calling, 8 Days Battery, Continous Heart Rate,100+ Sports Mode, Live Cricket Score, Built-in Flashlight, Free Strap
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
beatXP Marv Aura 1.83” HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Metal Body, 240 * 284 px, 500 Nits, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 100+ Sports Modes, 24x7 Health Tracking, IP67 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt 4G Pro Volte Calling Smart Watch- 2.02” TFT Display, 4G Nano-SIM GPS, Health Suite, Sports Modes, 400mAh Battery (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Garmin Fenix 8 – 43mm, AMOLED, Premium Multisport GPS Smartwatch, Long-Lasting Battery Life, Dive-Rated, Built-in LED Flashlight, Silver with Whitestone Band
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt Rise Smart Watch, 1.85 HD Display, Metal Body with Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Crown, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, Neon UI, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring (Rise, Gold Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Enigma Daze Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.3”(3.3cm) Luminous Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Functional Crown, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, HR & SpO2 (Metallic Gold)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt Rise Smart Watch, 1.85 HD Display, Metal Body with Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Crown, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, Neon UI, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Huawei Watch GT5 Pro 46 mm Smartwatch, Sharp-Edged Design, Upto 14 Days Battery Life, Pro-Level Sports Watch, Health Tracking, iOS & Android Compatible, (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt Rise Smart Watch, 1.85 HD Display, Metal Body with Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Crown, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, Neon UI, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring (Rise, Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19” (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Metallic Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt Brillia Smart Watch with 51.3mm (2.02 inch) AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring, 120+ Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, Long Battery Life (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Amazon deals on best smartwatches for all budgets: bring top brands like Apple, Samsung, and more at unbeatable prices. A smartwatch isn't just about notifications—it transforms how you track fitness, monitor health, and stay connected. From heart rate tracking to SpO2 monitoring, these devices help you take charge of your well-being effortlessly. With GPS, workout modes, and sleep tracking, they offer real-time insights for a healthier lifestyle. Whether you're an athlete or need a productivity boost, the right smartwatch enhances daily efficiency.
Apple Watch models provide advanced health features, while Samsung smartwatches balance performance with style. Budget-friendly options from Noise and Amazfit deliver essential tracking without breaking the bank. This sale is the perfect chance to invest in a device that blends functionality with convenience. Don’t miss Amazon’s exclusive discounts on premium and affordable smartwatches, helping you find the best fit for your lifestyle and budget.
Amazon deals on premium smartwatches
Amazon deals on best smartwatches for all budgets: grab top models from Apple, Samsung, Amazfit, and OnePlus at discounted prices. A smartwatch goes beyond timekeeping—it helps track heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and workouts, making fitness management effortless. Whether you need GPS for outdoor runs or stress monitoring for better well-being, the right smartwatch can transform daily life. With Amazon’s exclusive offers, now is the perfect time to invest in a premium smartwatch that supports both health and productivity.
Top deals for you:
Also read: Best Noise smartwatches in India: Top 10 stylish picks with modern designs and advanced features
Amazon deals on mid-range smartwatches
With Amazon deals on best smartwatches for all budgets, find mid-range options from Noise, boAt, and Amazfit at great discounts. A smartwatch keeps track of heart rate, sleep, and workouts, making fitness goals easier to achieve. With features like SpO2 monitoring and step tracking, the right device can improve daily activity and overall well-being. Whether for work or workouts, these smartwatches help maintain a balanced lifestyle. Grab the best offers now and invest in a smarter, healthier routine.
Top deals for you:
Also read: Smart rings vs smartwatches: Which wearable should you buy for fitness? A comparison with our top picks
Amazon deals on budget smartwatches
Budget-friendly smartwatches from boAt, Fire-Boltt, and Noise are now available at great discounts. Amazon deals on best smartwatches for all budgets bring you feature-packed options with heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and multiple sports modes. These devices help you stay active while ensuring health data is always within reach. Smart notifications and fitness insights make daily routines smoother. Grab these affordable picks now and elevate your workout efficiency without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on these offers!
Top deals for you:
Also read: Selecting the ideal smartwatch for your health and fitness: Comprehensive buying guide
Newly launched smartwatches
Stay ahead with the latest smartwatches from Garmin, Huawei, boAt, and Fire-Boltt. Amazon deals on best smartwatches for all budgets bring you cutting-edge options with advanced health tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and fitness insights. These new launches help you stay on top of workouts while keeping an eye on overall well-being. With smart notifications and multiple sports modes, they seamlessly fit into daily routines. Upgrade your fitness game with these fresh arrivals at exciting prices. Don’t miss out!
Top deals for you:
Similar articles for you
Best smartwatches under ₹55000: Top 7 options to blend elegance with cutting edge features
Best smartwatches with heart rate monitoring: Top 10 options for health analysis with latest features and more
Best smartwatches under ₹25000 in India 2024: Top 5 picks that are stylish, functional and affordable
FAQs
Question : Which is the best smartwatch for fitness tracking?
Ans : Smartwatches from Garmin, Apple, and Amazfit offer accurate fitness tracking with heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, and multiple sports modes.
Question : Are budget smartwatches worth buying?
Ans : Yes, brands like boAt, Noise, and Fire-Boltt offer great value with fitness tracking, notifications, and decent battery life at affordable prices.
Question : How long do smartwatch batteries last?
Ans : Battery life varies by brand, ranging from one day on Apple Watches to two weeks on Amazfit and Garmin models.
Question : Do smartwatches work without a phone?
Ans : Some models with built-in GPS and eSIM support can function independently, but most require a phone for full connectivity.
Question : Can smartwatches measure blood oxygen levels accurately?
Ans : Most premium smartwatches provide reliable SpO2 readings, but they are not a substitute for medical-grade pulse oximeters.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.