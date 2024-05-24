Fans have long been an essential part of Indian households, offering respite from the extreme heat. For many, especially in regions where air conditioning remains a luxury, fans provide the primary means of cooling. Their widespread usage underscores the need for efficient, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to combat high temperatures.
The latest advancement in fan technology is the Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motor. Unlike traditional fans that use alternating current (AC) motors, BLDC fans operate on direct current (DC), ensuring smoother performance and improved efficiency. This innovation represents a significant leap forward, promising substantial benefits for users.
One of the main advantages of BLDC fans is their energy efficiency. They consume significantly less power than conventional fans, leading to reduced electricity bills. Additionally, BLDC motors offer quieter operation, enhancing comfort without the constant hum of older fan models. They also come with features like remote control operation and variable speed settings, providing convenience and flexibility. The longer lifespan of BLDC fans, due to fewer wear-and-tear components, ensures durability and reliability, making them a smart investment for households across India. This blend of efficiency, convenience, and longevity makes BLDC fans an attractive choice for modern consumers seeking effective cooling solutions.
The Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan offers excellent energy efficiency with its 5-star rated BLDC motor, saving up to 60% on energy consumption. The fan operates smoothly even at lower voltages, thanks to its in-built voltage stabilization. With features like RF remote control and a timer setting for 1/2/3/4 hours, it provides great convenience. Its premium finish and high air delivery make it a stylish and effective choice for any room.00mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan
Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan
Motor Type: BLDC with ECO ACTIVE technology
Power Consumption: Up to 60% energy saving
Remote Control: RF type, all direction sensing
Special Features: Timer setting, memory backup for last setting
Air Delivery: High air delivery
Warranty: 2 years
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
High energy efficiency
Higher price point
Stylish design with premium finish
Limited warranty duration compared to some competitors
The Orient Electric 1200 mm I Tome Remote BLDC Ceiling Fan shines with its impressive energy savings, consuming only 26W at its highest speed. This 5-star rated fan can save up to ₹7000 annually on electricity bills. Its BLDC motor ensures lasting performance and high-speed airflow. The smart remote adds convenience with multiple timer settings and speed adjustments. Ideal for areas with frequent power outages, it runs twice as long on an inverter.
Specifications of Orient Electric 1200 mm I Tome Remote BLDC Energy Saving Ceiling Fan
Motor Type: BLDC
Power Consumption: 26W at highest speed, 4W at base speed
Remote Control: Smart remote with multiple functions
Air Delivery: 220 CMM
RPM: 370
Warranty: 3 years
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
Significant energy savings
Moderate customer rating (3.7)
High-speed airflow
Higher power consumption at highest speed compared to some competitors
Also read: BLDC fans vs traditional fans: Top recommendations, features, differences, and more
The ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan offers excellent energy efficiency, consuming only 28W at full speed. Its smart IR remote with 6-speed control and booster mode enhances convenience. The integrated LED light provides energy-efficient illumination, doubling as a night lamp. The fan's sleek design and double ball bearing ensure smooth, quiet operation and long-term durability.
Specifications of ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan with LED Light
Motor Type: BLDC
Power Consumption: 28W at full speed
Remote Control: Smart IR remote with 6-speed control
Special Features: Integrated LED light
RPM: 380
Warranty: 3 years
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
Energy-efficient with low power consumption
Limited design colour options
Integrated LED light
Moderate price point
Also read: Best BLDC fans in India: Top 10 energy efficient fans to keep your home cool this summer
The Lifelong 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is a 5-star rated product known for its significant energy savings of up to 60%. With its 35W power consumption and noiseless operation at 350 RPM, it provides efficient and quiet cooling. The fan includes a smart remote control, allowing for easy operation and adjustment. Its sleek design fits well in various room types, making it a versatile choice. This fan is perfect for those seeking to lower electricity bills without sacrificing performance or comfort. The combination of energy efficiency and modern features makes it a reliable addition to any household.
Specifications of Lifelong 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan
Motor Type: BLDC
Power Consumption: 35W
Remote Control: Yes
RPM: 350
Special Features: Noiseless operation
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
High energy efficiency
Moderate customer rating (3.9)
Quiet operation
Shorter warranty period not specified
Also read: Best Havells BLDC fans in India: Top 10 energy saving options to blow away the heat
The Crompton Energion Cromair 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan boasts a highly efficient 28W motor, delivering impressive high-speed performance with 220 CMM air delivery. The smart RF remote control provides multiple speed settings and timer functionality, enhancing convenience. The powder-coated aluminium blades ensure lifelong corrosion resistance, adding to the fan's durability. With a 5-year warranty, this fan promises long-lasting efficiency and reliability. Its combination of energy savings, robust build, and modern features makes it a top choice for energy-conscious households.
Specifications of Crompton Energion Cromair 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan
Motor Type: BLDC
Power Consumption: 28W at high speed
Remote Control: RF remote with multiple settings
Air Delivery: 220 CMM
RPM: 350
Warranty: 5 years
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
High energy efficiency
Higher price point
Durable and rust-proof
Also read: Orient ceiling fans are your trusted summer companion: Top 6 picks for your home
The ACTIVA Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan features a super-efficient 28W motor and an attractive wooden finish, blending functionality with style. Its smart IR remote offers 6-speed control and modes like booster and timer settings for customized comfort. The double ball bearing design ensures smooth, quiet operation and extended longevity. With a 5-year warranty, this fan is designed for modern home decor, providing efficient air circulation and a touch of elegance. It's an excellent choice for those seeking both performance and aesthetics.
Specifications of ACTIVA Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan
Motor Type: BLDC
Power Consumption: 28W
Remote Control: Smart IR remote with multiple features
RPM: 380
Special Features: Wooden finish, double ball bearing
Warranty: 5 years
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
Stylish wooden finish
Higher price point
Multiple remote features
Also read: Best Orient electric fans: Enjoy the comfort of breeze-like air with these top 8 picks
Best 3 features of top BLDC fans on Amazon deals
Best BLDC fans on Amazon summer deals
Power Consumption
Remote Control Features
Warranty
Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan
32W
RF remote with all direction sensing
2 years
Orient Electric 1200 mm I Tome Remote BLDC Fan
26W at highest speed
Smart remote with multiple functions
3 years
ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan with LED Light
28W at full speed
Smart IR remote with 6-speed control
3 years
Lifelong 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan
35W
Smart remote control
1 year
Crompton Energion Cromair 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan
28W at high speed
RF remote with multiple speed settings
5 years
ACTIVA Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan
28W
Smart IR remote with multiple features
5 years
Best value for money BLDC fans?
ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan
The best value for money among the listed fans is the ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan with LED Light. Priced at ₹2449, it offers exceptional energy efficiency at just 28W, reducing electricity costs significantly. The integrated LED light adds functionality, and the smart IR remote with 6-speed control provides user-friendly operation. Its sleek design, combined with advanced features, ensures it enhances both the aesthetics and comfort of your living space, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall product BLDC fans?
The Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan consistently wins as the best overall product. This fan combines high energy efficiency, saving up to 60% on electricity, with a premium finish and decorative design. The RF remote control, which works from any direction, adds a layer of convenience, while the built-in voltage stabilization ensures consistent performance. The fan's high air delivery and 2-year warranty make it a reliable and stylish choice for any household, providing both functionality and elegance.
Also read: Best Atomberg fans: Top 8 options to keep your space cool and comfortable all year round
How to find the right BLDC fans?
Finding the right BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fan involves considering several key factors to ensure efficiency, performance, and suitability for your home. First, assess the energy consumption; BLDC fans typically consume less power than traditional fans, leading to significant savings on electricity bills. Look for fans with a high star rating, which indicates better energy efficiency. Next, check the air delivery and RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) to ensure optimal airflow and cooling performance. Features like remote control operation, multiple speed settings, and timer functions add convenience and enhance user experience. It's also essential to consider the fan's noise level; BLDC fans are generally quieter, making them ideal for bedrooms and living areas. Evaluate the design and build quality, ensuring it matches your decor and is durable. Additionally, check the warranty period offered by the manufacturer, as a longer warranty often signifies better quality and reliability. Finally, read user reviews and expert ratings to gauge real-world performance and satisfaction. By carefully considering these factors, you can select a BLDC fan that offers efficiency, comfort, and long-term value.
FAQs
Question : What is a BLDC ceiling fan?
Ans : A BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) ceiling fan uses a brushless motor, which is more energy-efficient and durable than traditional AC motor fans.
Question : How much energy can I save with a BLDC fan?
Ans : BLDC fans can save up to 60% energy compared to conventional fans, significantly reducing electricity bills.
Question : Do BLDC fans make less noise?
Ans : Yes, BLDC fans operate more quietly due to their efficient motor design, providing a more comfortable environment.
Question : Are BLDC fans compatible with inverters?
Ans : Yes, BLDC fans are highly efficient and can run longer on inverter power, making them suitable for areas with frequent power outages.
Question : Do BLDC fans come with remote controls?
Ans : Most BLDC fans come with remote controls, offering features like speed adjustment, timer settings, and mode selection for added convenience.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!