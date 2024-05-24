Amazon deals bring you the chance to upgrade to a new BLDC fan at great discounts. Choose from best models from reputed brands for unmatched relief during summers.

Fans have long been an essential part of Indian households, offering respite from the extreme heat. For many, especially in regions where air conditioning remains a luxury, fans provide the primary means of cooling. Their widespread usage underscores the need for efficient, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to combat high temperatures.

The latest advancement in fan technology is the Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motor. Unlike traditional fans that use alternating current (AC) motors, BLDC fans operate on direct current (DC), ensuring smoother performance and improved efficiency. This innovation represents a significant leap forward, promising substantial benefits for users.

One of the main advantages of BLDC fans is their energy efficiency. They consume significantly less power than conventional fans, leading to reduced electricity bills. Additionally, BLDC motors offer quieter operation, enhancing comfort without the constant hum of older fan models. They also come with features like remote control operation and variable speed settings, providing convenience and flexibility. The longer lifespan of BLDC fans, due to fewer wear-and-tear components, ensures durability and reliability, making them a smart investment for households across India. This blend of efficiency, convenience, and longevity makes BLDC fans an attractive choice for modern consumers seeking effective cooling solutions.

The Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan offers excellent energy efficiency with its 5-star rated BLDC motor, saving up to 60% on energy consumption. The fan operates smoothly even at lower voltages, thanks to its in-built voltage stabilization. With features like RF remote control and a timer setting for 1/2/3/4 hours, it provides great convenience. Its premium finish and high air delivery make it a stylish and effective choice for any room.00mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

Read Less Read More Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan Motor Type: BLDC with ECO ACTIVE technology

Power Consumption: Up to 60% energy saving

Remote Control: RF type, all direction sensing

Special Features: Timer setting, memory backup for last setting

Air Delivery: High air delivery

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency Higher price point Stylish design with premium finish Limited warranty duration compared to some competitors

The Orient Electric 1200 mm I Tome Remote BLDC Ceiling Fan shines with its impressive energy savings, consuming only 26W at its highest speed. This 5-star rated fan can save up to ₹7000 annually on electricity bills. Its BLDC motor ensures lasting performance and high-speed airflow. The smart remote adds convenience with multiple timer settings and speed adjustments. Ideal for areas with frequent power outages, it runs twice as long on an inverter.

Specifications of Orient Electric 1200 mm I Tome Remote BLDC Energy Saving Ceiling Fan Motor Type: BLDC

Power Consumption: 26W at highest speed, 4W at base speed

Remote Control: Smart remote with multiple functions

Air Delivery: 220 CMM

RPM: 370

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Significant energy savings Moderate customer rating (3.7) High-speed airflow Higher power consumption at highest speed compared to some competitors

The ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan offers excellent energy efficiency, consuming only 28W at full speed. Its smart IR remote with 6-speed control and booster mode enhances convenience. The integrated LED light provides energy-efficient illumination, doubling as a night lamp. The fan's sleek design and double ball bearing ensure smooth, quiet operation and long-term durability.

Specifications of ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan with LED Light Motor Type: BLDC

Power Consumption: 28W at full speed

Remote Control: Smart IR remote with 6-speed control

Special Features: Integrated LED light

RPM: 380

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with low power consumption Limited design colour options Integrated LED light Moderate price point

The Lifelong 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is a 5-star rated product known for its significant energy savings of up to 60%. With its 35W power consumption and noiseless operation at 350 RPM, it provides efficient and quiet cooling. The fan includes a smart remote control, allowing for easy operation and adjustment. Its sleek design fits well in various room types, making it a versatile choice. This fan is perfect for those seeking to lower electricity bills without sacrificing performance or comfort. The combination of energy efficiency and modern features makes it a reliable addition to any household.

Specifications of Lifelong 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Motor Type: BLDC

Power Consumption: 35W

Remote Control: Yes

RPM: 350

Special Features: Noiseless operation

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency Moderate customer rating (3.9) Quiet operation Shorter warranty period not specified

The Crompton Energion Cromair 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan boasts a highly efficient 28W motor, delivering impressive high-speed performance with 220 CMM air delivery. The smart RF remote control provides multiple speed settings and timer functionality, enhancing convenience. The powder-coated aluminium blades ensure lifelong corrosion resistance, adding to the fan's durability. With a 5-year warranty, this fan promises long-lasting efficiency and reliability. Its combination of energy savings, robust build, and modern features makes it a top choice for energy-conscious households.

Specifications of Crompton Energion Cromair 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Motor Type: BLDC

Power Consumption: 28W at high speed

Remote Control: RF remote with multiple settings

Air Delivery: 220 CMM

RPM: 350

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency Higher price point Durable and rust-proof

The ACTIVA Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan features a super-efficient 28W motor and an attractive wooden finish, blending functionality with style. Its smart IR remote offers 6-speed control and modes like booster and timer settings for customized comfort. The double ball bearing design ensures smooth, quiet operation and extended longevity. With a 5-year warranty, this fan is designed for modern home decor, providing efficient air circulation and a touch of elegance. It's an excellent choice for those seeking both performance and aesthetics.

Specifications of ACTIVA Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan Motor Type: BLDC

Power Consumption: 28W

Remote Control: Smart IR remote with multiple features

RPM: 380

Special Features: Wooden finish, double ball bearing

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish wooden finish Higher price point Multiple remote features

Best 3 features of top BLDC fans on Amazon deals

Best BLDC fans on Amazon summer deals Power Consumption Remote Control Features Warranty Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan 32W RF remote with all direction sensing 2 years Orient Electric 1200 mm I Tome Remote BLDC Fan 26W at highest speed Smart remote with multiple functions 3 years ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan with LED Light 28W at full speed Smart IR remote with 6-speed control 3 years Lifelong 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 35W Smart remote control 1 year Crompton Energion Cromair 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 28W at high speed RF remote with multiple speed settings 5 years ACTIVA Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan 28W Smart IR remote with multiple features 5 years

Best value for money BLDC fans? ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan

The best value for money among the listed fans is the ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan with LED Light. Priced at ₹2449, it offers exceptional energy efficiency at just 28W, reducing electricity costs significantly. The integrated LED light adds functionality, and the smart IR remote with 6-speed control provides user-friendly operation. Its sleek design, combined with advanced features, ensures it enhances both the aesthetics and comfort of your living space, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product BLDC fans? Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

The Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan consistently wins as the best overall product. This fan combines high energy efficiency, saving up to 60% on electricity, with a premium finish and decorative design. The RF remote control, which works from any direction, adds a layer of convenience, while the built-in voltage stabilization ensures consistent performance. The fan's high air delivery and 2-year warranty make it a reliable and stylish choice for any household, providing both functionality and elegance.

How to find the right BLDC fans? Finding the right BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fan involves considering several key factors to ensure efficiency, performance, and suitability for your home. First, assess the energy consumption; BLDC fans typically consume less power than traditional fans, leading to significant savings on electricity bills. Look for fans with a high star rating, which indicates better energy efficiency. Next, check the air delivery and RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) to ensure optimal airflow and cooling performance. Features like remote control operation, multiple speed settings, and timer functions add convenience and enhance user experience. It's also essential to consider the fan's noise level; BLDC fans are generally quieter, making them ideal for bedrooms and living areas. Evaluate the design and build quality, ensuring it matches your decor and is durable. Additionally, check the warranty period offered by the manufacturer, as a longer warranty often signifies better quality and reliability. Finally, read user reviews and expert ratings to gauge real-world performance and satisfaction. By carefully considering these factors, you can select a BLDC fan that offers efficiency, comfort, and long-term value.

FAQs Question : What is a BLDC ceiling fan? Ans : A BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) ceiling fan uses a brushless motor, which is more energy-efficient and durable than traditional AC motor fans. Question : How much energy can I save with a BLDC fan? Ans : BLDC fans can save up to 60% energy compared to conventional fans, significantly reducing electricity bills. Question : Do BLDC fans make less noise? Ans : Yes, BLDC fans operate more quietly due to their efficient motor design, providing a more comfortable environment. Question : Are BLDC fans compatible with inverters? Ans : Yes, BLDC fans are highly efficient and can run longer on inverter power, making them suitable for areas with frequent power outages. Question : Do BLDC fans come with remote controls? Ans : Most BLDC fans come with remote controls, offering features like speed adjustment, timer settings, and mode selection for added convenience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!