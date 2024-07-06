Amazon is currently offering incredible deals on a variety of car and bike accessories, providing an excellent opportunity to enhance your vehicle's functionality and maintenance. Dash cams are essential for recording your journeys and providing crucial evidence in case of incidents, ensuring peace of mind on the road. GPS trackers add an extra layer of security by allowing real-time tracking of your vehicle’s location. For maintaining a spotless interior, vacuum cleaners are a must-have, making it easy to remove dust and debris. Pressure washers are perfect for keeping the exterior of your car or bike clean, delivering powerful cleaning action to remove dirt and grime.

These accessories not only enhance your vehicle's performance and appearance but also contribute to its overall safety and longevity. With Amazon deals, you can choose from top brands and high-quality products at discounted prices, making it an ideal time to invest in these essential accessories. Upgrade your vehicle today with these fantastic offers and enjoy enhanced convenience, safety, and cleanliness. Explore the best deals on dash cams, GPS trackers, vacuum cleaners, and pressure washers, and make the most of these limited-time discounts to keep your car and bike in top-notch condition.

1. Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)

The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X is a reliable and user-friendly dashcam for capturing your journeys in stunning Full HD 1080p. Its wide-angle lens ensures a comprehensive view of the road, while the night vision and emergency recording features provide added security. The super capacitor ensures durability in extreme temperatures, making it suitable for Indian conditions. However, it lacks built-in GPS for location tracking.

Specifications of Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X:

Resolution: Full HD 1080p @ 30fps

Sensor: 2MP CMOS Image Sensor

Lens: Wide-angle with Infra-Red filter

Features: Night vision, loop recording, emergency recording, time-lapse

Storage: Supports up to 1TB SD card (not included)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Operating Temperature: -5°C to 65°C

Made in India

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD 1080p recording for clear footage No built-in GPS for location tracking Wide-angle lens for comprehensive view SD card not included Night vision and emergency recording for added security

2. Qubo Car DashCam Pro 3K Dual Channel from Hero Group, 3K 5MP Front QHD 2MP Rear FHD, Sony IMX335 Sensor, 140° View, 3.2" LCD Display, GPS Logger, Emergency Recording, Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card

The Qubo Car DashCam Pro 3K takes your driving experience to the next level with its dual-channel recording in 3K (front) and Full HD (rear). The Sony IMX335 sensor ensures exceptional image quality, even in low light. Its 3.2-inch LCD and built-in GPS provide real-time information and location tracking. While this dashcam offers a comprehensive package, it might be pricier than other options.

Specifications of Qubo Car DashCam Pro 3K Dual Channel:

Resolution: 3K (front), Full HD (rear)

Sensor: Sony IMX335 (front), 2MP (rear)

Lens: 140° wide-angle (front and rear)

Display: 3.2-inch LCD

Features: GPS logger, emergency recording, loop recording

Storage: Supports up to 1TB SD card (not included)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, GPS

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual-channel recording for comprehensive coverage Higher price point compared to others 3K front camera and Sony IMX335 sensor for exceptional image quality

Top 3 features of the best dash cam

Best dash cam Resolution & Lens Additional Features Connectivity Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group Full HD 1080p, Wide Angle Night vision, emergency recording, time-lapse Wi-Fi Qubo Car DashCam Pro 3K Dual Channel from Hero Group 3K (front), Full HD (rear), 140° wide-angle GPS logger, 3.2-inch LCD display Wi-Fi, GPS

3. Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker for Car, Kids School Bag, Family Vehicles, Scooty or Anything with (1 Year Pre-Recharged SIM Included + Android + iOS app)

The Onelap GO Wireless GPS Tracker offers peace of mind for parents and vehicle owners alike. Its compact design and long-lasting 10,000 mAh battery make it easy to discreetly track your loved ones or assets. The included pre-recharged SIM and user-friendly app simplify setup and usage. While it excels at real-time tracking and geofencing, some users may find the battery life varies depending on usage.

Specifications of Onelap GO Wireless GPS Tracker:

Battery: 10,000 mAh (rechargeable)

Connectivity: GPS, GSM (SIM card included)

Features: Live tracking, geofencing, travel history, over-speed alerts, voice monitoring (with separate SIM)

Compatibility: Any moving object (vehicles, luggage, etc.)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and easy to hide Battery life can vary depending on usage Pre-recharged SIM card for easy setup Voice monitoring requires a separate SIM

Also Read: Best tyre inflator for car: Top 10 options to rev up your tyre maintenance and stay stress-free

4. Ajjas Lite (Remote Engine Lock) - Wired Hidden GPS Tracker with Location Tracking, Geo Fence Alert, More 15+ Features for Car, Bike, Truck, Bus with (1 Year Free Premium App)

The Ajjas Lite GPS tracker offers a comprehensive vehicle security solution with its remote engine lock feature, live tracking, geofencing, and overspeed alerts. Its discreet design and low battery consumption make it easy to install and use without draining your vehicle's battery. While it boasts an impressive array of features, the 1-year SIM data activation requires an additional fee.

Specifications of Ajjas Lite GPS Tracker:

Connectivity: GPS, GSM (SIM card included, requires activation)

Features: Remote engine lock, live tracking, geofencing, overspeed alerts, fuel consumption monitoring

Compatibility: Cars, bikes, trucks, buses

App: Android and iOS

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Remote engine lock for added security Additional fee for SIM data activation Comprehensive tracking features with live updates Requires professional installation

Best 3 features of the top GPS trackers

Best GPS tracker Key Features Connectivity & Subscription Additional Features Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker Live tracking, geofencing, travel history, over-speed alerts GPS, GSM (SIM included) 10,000 mAh battery, voice monitoring* Ajjas Lite (Remote Engine Lock) - Wired Hidden GPS Tracker Remote engine lock, live tracking, geofencing, overspeed alerts, fuel consumption GPS, GSM (SIM included) 1-year warranty, low battery consumption

5. WOSCHER 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner for Deep Cleaning, Hand Held Portable Cars Vacuum for car cleaning with DC 12V, 140W Vacuum Motor & 5000 PA Powerful Suction, Black

The WOSCHER 2003 is a powerful car vacuum cleaner with a 140-watt motor and 3500PA suction, making it effective at removing dirt, pet hair, and debris from your vehicle. The HEPA filter ensures a thorough clean, while the large dust container minimises the need for frequent emptying. Its 16ft cord and various nozzles make it easy to reach tight spaces. However, some users might find it less portable than cordless options.

Specifications of WOSCHER 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner:

Power: 140 watts

Suction: 3500PA

Filter: HEPA filter

Cord Length: 16 feet

Nozzles: 3 different nozzles included

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction for thorough cleaning Not as portable as cordless options HEPA filter for trapping fine particles Large dust container for less frequent emptying

Also Read: Best 4K dash cam: Choose the top 7 picks for high-resolution recording and enhanced safety

6. Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, High Power Cordless Mini Vacuum Cleaner (Black), HEPA Filter, 40 liter

The Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers convenience and portability for quick clean-ups in your car or home. Its powerful suction and HEPA filter effectively remove dirt and dust, while the cordless design allows for easy manoeuvrability. The included crevice nozzle and brush tool make it versatile for various cleaning tasks. However, the 22-minute runtime might be limiting for larger cleaning jobs.

Specifications of Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner:

Power Source: Cordless, rechargeable battery

Battery Life: Approximately 22 minutes

Charging Time: 2.5-3 hours

Filter: HEPA filter

Accessories: Crevice nozzle, brush tool, extension hose

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cordless and portable for easy use Limited runtime for larger cleaning tasks Powerful suction for effective cleaning

Best 3 features of top vacuum cleaners for car and bike

Best vacuum cleaner for car and bike Power Source Suction Power Filter Type Additional Features WOSCHER 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner 12V DC (corded) 3500PA HEPA 16ft cord, 3 nozzles Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Rechargeable Not specified HEPA Cordless, crevice nozzle, brush tool

7. AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer, Car Washer, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 8 Meters Outlet Hose, Portable, Car, Bike & Home Cleaning, Black and Orange

The AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer packs a powerful punch with its 1800-watt motor and 120 bar pressure, making it ideal for tackling tough cleaning tasks around your car, bike, or home. Its adjustable nozzle allows you to customise the water spray for various surfaces, and the included foam bottle simplifies soap application. While it offers impressive cleaning power, users should be mindful of the 15-20 minute continuous use limit to prevent overheating.

Specifications of AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer:

Power: 1800 watts

Pressure: 120 bar

Flow Rate: 6.5 litres/min

Hose Length: 8 meters

Accessories: Adjustable nozzle, foam bottle, various attachments

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1800-watt motor for tough cleaning tasks 15-20 minute continuous use limit 120 bar pressure for effective dirt removal Requires regular oil changes

Also Read: Best auto tyre inflator: Top 8 reliable and effective options for every car owner

8. Shakti Technology S5 High Pressure Car Washer Machine 1900 Watts, Pressure 125 Bar, 8L/Min Flow Rate and 10 Meter Hose Pipe with Professional 1L Foam Cannon Snow Lance

The Shakti Technology S5 High Pressure Car Washer Machine boasts a 1900-watt motor and 125 bar pressure, making it a powerful tool for cleaning vehicles and outdoor surfaces. Its self-intake function and auto-stop feature add convenience, while the included foam cannon enhances cleaning efficiency. However, the warranty covers only the machine, not the accessories, and some users have reported issues with customer service.

Specifications of Shakti Technology S5 High Pressure Car Washer Machine:

Power: 1900 watts

Pressure: 125 bar

Flow Rate: 8 litres/min

Hose Length: 10 meters

Accessories: Foam cannon, various attachments

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1900-watt motor for deep cleaning Warranty doesn't cover accessories 125 bar pressure for removing stubborn dirt Some users report issues with customer service

Top 3 features of the best pressure washer for cars and bikes

Best pressure washer Power (Watts) Pressure (Bar) Flow Rate (L/min) Additional Features AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer 1800 120 6.5 Adjustable nozzle, foam bottle, 8-metre hose Shakti Technology S5 High Pressure Car Washer Machine 1900 125 8 Self-intake, auto-stop, foam cannon, 10-metre hose

9. Amazon Basics 12 watts DC Digital Tyre Inflator with with Digital Pressure Gauge,150 Pounds_Per_Square_Inch and Light

The Amazon Basics 12 Watts DC Digital Tyre Inflator is a handy and affordable tool for keeping your tires properly inflated. Its digital pressure gauge ensures accurate readings, while the LED light aids in nighttime use. It's capable of inflating a standard car tire from 0 to 35 PSI in under 10 minutes, making it convenient for emergencies or regular maintenance. However, its power cord might be a bit short for some vehicles.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 12 Watts DC Digital Tyre Inflator:

Power: 12 watts

Maximum Pressure: 150 PSI

Inflation Time: Under 10 minutes for a standard car tire

Features: Digital pressure gauge, LED light, auto shut-off

Additional Uses: Inflating balls, air pillows, cushions, etc.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable and easy to use Short power cord for some vehicles Digital pressure gauge for accurate readings Not suitable for heavy-duty use

Also Read: Best dash cam for 2024: You can now stay secure on the road with our top picks

10. TUSA Digital Tyre Inflator for Car - 12V DC Portable Air Compressor Pump with LED Light

The Tusa Digital Tyre Inflator is a reliable and convenient solution for quickly inflating car tires on the go. Its powerful motor can inflate a tire to 30 PSI in under 4 minutes, and the 12.10-foot cable provides ample reach for all four tires. The smart auto shut-off feature prevents over inflation, and the LED light makes it easy to use at night. However, the lack of a digital pressure gauge might be a drawback for some users.

Specifications of Tusa Digital Tyre Inflator for Car:

Power Source: 12V DC

Inflation Time: Under 4 minutes to 30 PSI

Cable Length: 12.10 feet

Features: Auto shut-off, LED light

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast and easy to use No digital pressure gauge Long cable for reaching all tires

Best 3 features of the top pressure washers for your car and bike

Product Name Power Source Inflation Time Additional Features Amazon Basics 12 Watts DC Digital Tyre Inflator 12V DC (corded) Under 10 minutes Digital pressure gauge, LED light Tusa Digital Tyre Inflator for Car 12V DC (corded) Under 4 minutes Auto shut-off, LED light

FAQs

Question : Why should I buy a dashcam?

Ans : Dashcams provide evidence in case of accidents, deter theft and vandalism, and can capture unexpected events on the road.

Question : Can I track my vehicle in real-time with a GPS tracker?

Ans : Yes, most GPS trackers offer real-time tracking through a mobile app or web interface, allowing you to monitor your vehicle's location and movement.

Question : What's the difference between a corded and cordless vacuum cleaner for my car?

Ans : Corded vacuum cleaners typically offer more powerful suction but require a power outlet, while cordless models are more portable and convenient for quick cleanups.

Question : Is a pressure washer safe for use on my car or bike?

Ans : Yes, but it's important to use the correct nozzle and pressure setting to avoid damaging the paint or finish. Start with a lower pressure setting and gradually increase it if needed.

Question : How often should I check and inflate my tires?

Ans : You should check your tire pressure at least once a month and before long trips. Refer to your vehicle's owner's manual for the recommended tire pressure.

