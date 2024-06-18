Avail great deals on car and bike accessories on Amazon and get top-notch safety for your family. Choose from a wide range of products and travel with safety.

Summer road trips with family and loved ones are filled with memories waiting to be made. But ensuring everyone's safety on the journey is paramount. That's why Amazon's current deals on car and bike accessories are a must-see for any responsible driver or rider.

Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or planning your first family road trip, having the right gear can make all the difference. From helmets that offer superior protection to dash cams that record every mile, Amazon has a wide array of products designed to enhance your safety on the road.

With discounts on top brands and essential accessories, now is the perfect time to equip your vehicle for a worry-free travel experience. Explore innovative gadgets like GPS trackers, tire pressure monitoring systems, and even smart dashcams with built-in GPS. Don't miss this opportunity to prioritize safety and make the most of your summer adventures with family and friends.

The Steelbird SBH-17 Terminator IS helmet is a stylish and affordable option for riders seeking basic head protection. Its ISI certification ensures it meets safety standards, and the matte finish with plain visor gives it a sleek look. However, some users find the fit a bit snug, and ventilation could be improved for hot weather riding. It's a good choice for those who prioritize style and budget over advanced features.

Specifications of Steelbird SBH-17 Terminator IS: Size: XS

Material: High Impact ABS

Visor: Plain

Certification: ISI

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Snug fit for some ISI certified for safety Ventilation could be better

The Onelap GO GPS tracker offers a comprehensive solution for vehicle tracking and security, making it a valuable asset for both individual owners and fleet managers. Its compact size and user-friendly interface make it easy to install and operate. The device provides real-time location tracking, allowing you to monitor your vehicle's movements on a map. Additionally, features like geo-fencing, trip history, and overspeeding alerts enhance safety and security. While the subscription-based service might add to the overall cost, the peace of mind it offers can be priceless. Some users have reported that the battery life could be longer, especially for those who require continuous tracking. Overall, the Onelap GO GPS tracker is a reliable and feature-rich option for anyone seeking to safeguard their vehicles.

Specifications of Onelap GO GPS Tracker: Connectivity: GPS, GSM

Battery Life: Up to 7 days

Features: Live tracking, geo-fencing, trip history, overspeeding alerts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile for various vehicles Subscription-based service Easy installation and user-friendly app Battery life could be better for continuous tracking

The REDTIGER F5 dual dash cam is a feature-packed witness to your journeys, capturing both front and interior views in stunning 4K resolution. With built-in GPS, it logs location and speed data alongside footage, providing crucial evidence in case of accidents or disputes. Night vision ensures clarity even in low-light conditions, while Wi-Fi connectivity allows for easy footage transfer to your smartphone. However, the 2.4-inch screen might be small for some users, and the parking mode requires a separate hardwiring kit.

Specifications of REDTIGER F5 WiFi GPS 4K Dual Dash Cam: Resolution: 4K (front), 1080P (interior)

Screen: 2.4 inch IPS

Features: Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Night Vision, Parking Mode (with kit)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K dual-channel recording for comprehensive coverage Relatively small screen size Built-in GPS for location and speed data Parking mode requires separate hardwiring

The Qubo Smart Dash Cam is a budget-friendly option specifically designed for Hero Electric vehicles. Its 1080p Full HD recording captures clear footage of your rides, while the built-in GPS adds location data for added context. The dashcam also boasts Wi-Fi connectivity for easy footage sharing and emergency recording in case of accidents. However, it lacks some advanced features like night vision and might not be compatible with other vehicle brands.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Dash Cam: Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Features: Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Emergency Recording

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable option for Hero Electric vehicles Lacks night vision 1080p Full HD recording Not compatible with other brands

SeTrack's GPS tracker offers a comprehensive vehicle security solution with real-time tracking, instant anti-theft alarms, and remote engine locking via a smartphone app. Its detailed driving history provides insights into your vehicle's usage, while the 5-year warranty adds peace of mind. However, some users find the initial setup a bit complex, and the engine lock feature is intended for emergencies only.

Specifications of SeTrack GPS Tracker Device: Connectivity: GPS, GSM

Features: Live tracking, anti-theft alarm, remote engine lock, driving history

Warranty: 5 years

Additional: Includes SIM card (requires activation)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive vehicle security features Initial setup can be complex Real-time tracking and anti-theft alarm Engine lock for emergencies only

The SKYSHOP 6-in-1 TPMS is a solar-powered tire pressure monitoring system that provides real-time tire pressure and temperature data, promoting safer driving. The system also includes additional features like a high-temperature alarm, a leak alarm, and an auto backlight for improved visibility. However, some users find the installation process a bit tricky, and the solar charging might be less effective in cloudy weather.

Specifications of SKYSHOP 6 in 1 Solar Power TPMS: Power Source: Solar

Display Type: LCD

Features: Tire pressure/temperature monitoring, high-temperature alarm, leak alarm, auto backlight

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Enhances driving safety with real-time tire monitoring Installation can be tricky Solar-powered for convenience Solar charging less effective in low light

The Steelbird SBA-2 7Wings helmet is a stylish and affordable option for riders seeking ISI-certified protection. Its lightweight design and comfortable interiors make it suitable for daily commutes. The helmet also boasts a quick-release visor mechanism and multiple vents for ventilation. However, some users find the visor prone to scratches, and the noise levels could be lower at higher speeds.

Specifications of Steelbird SBA-2: Material: High-impact ABS

Visor: Quick-release, clear

Certification: ISI

Features: Multiple vents for ventilation, hypoallergenic liner

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Visor prone to scratches ISI certified for safety Noise levels can be high at higher speeds

Best Bike and Car Accessories Suitable For Price (INR) Rating Steelbird SBH-17 Terminator IS Helmet Bike 1,839 4.1 Onelap GO GPS Tracker Bike/Car/Truck/Bus 5,109 4.3 REDTIGER F5 WiFi GPS 4K Dual Dash Cam Car 2,999 4 Qubo Smart Dash Cam Car (Hero Electric) 3,490 4.4 SeTrack GPS Tracker Device Car/Bike/Truck/Bus 1,399 4 SKYSHOP 6 in 1 Solar Power TPMS Car 2,799 4.2 Steelbird SBA-2 7Wings ISI Certified Helmet Bike/Scooter 2,143 4.2

Best value for money car and bike accessory: The Qubo Smart Dash Cam offers the best value for money, especially for Hero Electric vehicle owners. Its 1080p Full HD recording, built-in GPS, and Wi-Fi connectivity provide essential features for a budget-friendly price. While it lacks night vision, its affordability and ease of use make it a compelling choice for those seeking a basic yet reliable dashcam.

Best overall product car and bike accessory: The Steelbird SBH-17 Terminator IS helmet stands out as the best overall choice for riders seeking a combination of style, safety, and affordability. Its ISI certification ensures it meets safety standards, while the matte finish and plain visor offer a sleek aesthetic. Although the fit might be snug for some and ventilation could be improved, its value proposition is hard to beat for budget-conscious riders who don't require advanced features.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best car or bike accessory: Safety First : Prioritize accessories that enhance safety, such as helmets, dashcams, and GPS trackers. Look for certifications like ISI for helmets and features like emergency recording for dashcams.

: Prioritize accessories that enhance safety, such as helmets, dashcams, and GPS trackers. Look for certifications like ISI for helmets and features like emergency recording for dashcams. Functionality : Consider the specific features you need. Do you need a dashcam with GPS? A tracker with anti-theft features? Choose accessories that align with your requirements.

: Consider the specific features you need. Do you need a dashcam with GPS? A tracker with anti-theft features? Choose accessories that align with your requirements. Compatibility : Ensure the accessory is compatible with your vehicle model and type. For instance, some dashcams might be designed for specific brands of electric vehicles.

: Ensure the accessory is compatible with your vehicle model and type. For instance, some dashcams might be designed for specific brands of electric vehicles. Ease of Use : Opt for accessories that are easy to install and use. User-friendly apps and intuitive interfaces can enhance the overall experience.

: Opt for accessories that are easy to install and use. User-friendly apps and intuitive interfaces can enhance the overall experience. Budget : Set a budget beforehand and compare prices across different brands and models to find the best value for your money.

: Set a budget beforehand and compare prices across different brands and models to find the best value for your money. Brand Reputation and Reviews: Research the brand's reputation and read user reviews to gauge the product's quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

FAQs Question : Do I need a GPS tracker if my car already has a built-in GPS system? Ans : An aftermarket GPS tracker can offer additional features like real-time tracking, geo-fencing, and alerts, providing enhanced security and convenience. Question : What is the difference between a single-channel and dual-channel dashcam? Ans : Single-channel dashcams record footage from a single camera (usually facing the front), while dual-channel dashcams record from two cameras (front and interior), providing more comprehensive coverage. Question : Can I install a dashcam myself? Ans : Yes, many dashcams come with DIY installation kits. However, professional installation is recommended for hardwiring and ensuring optimal camera placement. Question : Do I need a TPMS if my car has tire pressure warning lights? Ans : TPMS provides real-time tire pressure and temperature data, offering more precise information and potentially earlier warnings compared to standard warning lights. Question : How can I extend the battery life of my GPS tracker? Ans : Adjust the tracking frequency and settings to optimize battery usage. Some trackers offer power-saving modes that can be activated when not in use.

