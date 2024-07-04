Amazon deals on chimneys are something you cannot afford to miss. A kitchen chimney is an essential appliance. It is designed to improve kitchen ventilation and maintain a clean cooking environment. Installed above the stove or cooktop, a kitchen chimney effectively removes smoke, odours, grease, and airborne particles generated during cooking. This appliance operates by drawing in the polluted air through a filtration system, which traps grease and other particles, then either expelling the cleaned air outside or recirculates it back into the kitchen. There are various types of kitchen chimneys, including wall-mounted, island, built-in, and downdraft models, each catering to different kitchen layouts and designs.

Modern kitchen chimneys on Amazon come with advanced features such as auto-clean functions, multiple speed settings, LED lighting, and noise reduction technologies, enhancing both functionality and user convenience. The installation of a kitchen chimney not only ensures a healthier cooking environment by reducing indoor pollution but also helps maintain the cleanliness of kitchen walls and cabinets by preventing grease and grime buildup.

1. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney excels at removing smoke and greasy fumes, ensuring a clean and fresh kitchen environment. The chimney incorporates innovative motion-sensing technology, allowing users to operate it effortlessly through simple hand gestures. This feature enhances convenience and modernizes the cooking experience. The Elica chimney is equipped with a Touch + Motion Sensor Control, providing intuitive and easy-to-use controls. Despite its powerful performance, it maintains a relatively low noise level of 58 dB, ensuring a peaceful cooking atmosphere. A standout feature of this kitchen chimney is its Autoclean function, which utilizes a heating element to tackle sticky oil particles effectively. These particles are melted and collected in a dedicated oil collector, simplifying maintenance and ensuring consistent performance. The filterless design further enhances efficiency, reducing the need for frequent manual cleaning and maintenance.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Size: 90 cm

Noise Level: 58 dB

Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Dimension: 42.6 x 90 x 47.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Strong suction power Motion sensors might require occasional calibration Provides intuitive and user-friendly control options

2. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Designed to offer superior functionality for a 2-4 burner stove when wall-mounted, the Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney boasts a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m3/hr. Suitable for larger kitchens measuring over 200 sqft and for those who enjoy extensive cooking, this chimney features a baffle filter design that effectively traps grease and smoke, catering to Indian cooking styles. With user-friendly push-button controls and a noise level of 49 dB, it ensures ease of operation and a comfortable cooking atmosphere. The chimney's sleek pyramid shape and black finish bring a modern touch to your kitchen.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Weight: 19.8 kg

Noise Level: 49 dB

Dimension: 39 x 60 x 37 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Operates quietly at a noise level of 49 dB Requires manual cleaning of the filters User-friendly push-button control

3. INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Enhance your kitchen's aesthetic appeal with the INALSA EKON 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney, boasting a stylish pyramid design and a sleek black finish. This chimney delivers a robust suction capacity of 1050 m3/hr, making it highly efficient for medium to heavy cooking tasks. The INALSA EKON 60BK is equipped with double Baffle Filters, which efficiently trap grease and oils, ensuring cleaner air and easier maintenance. These filters are designed for effortless cleaning, enhancing the overall user experience. The chimney also features user-friendly push-button controls, allowing for seamless and intuitive operation.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Wattage: 93 Watts

Noise Level: 65 dB

Dimension: 47.5 x 60 x 52 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish pyramid design with a premium black finish Lacks advanced features Features durable double baffle filters

4. GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney is designed with touch controls that are further enhanced by a motion sensor for easy and convenient operation. Its filterless design eliminates the need for filter maintenance, providing a hassle-free experience. With a powerful airflow rate of 1200 m³/hr, it effectively keeps your kitchen fresh and free from smoke. The chimney also boasts a notable 7-year motor warranty, showcasing its durability and reliability. Additionally, the energy-efficient 1.5 W LED lamp offers excellent lighting while conserving energy, improving the functionality and efficiency of your kitchen.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Noise Level: 58 dB

Dimension: 60 x 43 x 47 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Touch controls with a motion sensor Requires regular maintenance The 1.5 W LED lamp provides ample illumination

5. Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm)

Experience an enhanced cooking journey with the Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney, designed with state-of-the-art features. Its Filterless Technology ensures powerful suction, effectively removing smoke from your kitchen. The Auto-clean technology simplifies maintenance with a simple tap on the control panel. With a maximum suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, it guarantees a clean, hassle-free, and energy-efficient cooking environment. LED lamps provide energy-saving illumination, while Motion Sensor technology enables hands-free operation through gestures or touches. This chimney's advanced functionalities, including auto-clean, strong suction, LED lighting, and motion sensing, make it a perfect addition to contemporary kitchens.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

Size: 90 cm

Wattage: 200 Watts

Noise Level: 60 dB

Dimension: 34 x 89.7 x 85 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Motion sensor technology Higher initial cost Auto clean technology

6. Whirlpool 90 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The sleek black Whirlpool 90 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney (CG 901 HAC HOOD) is designed for 3-5 burner stoves in wall-mounted configurations. With touch control for easy use, it offers a powerful suction capacity of 1100 m3/hr, perfect for larger kitchens or heavy cooking. Enjoy a 1-year warranty and a 10-year warranty on the motor for long-term peace of mind. Operate it with the touch panel control and experience minimal noise at up to 58 dB for a quiet cooking atmosphere.

Specifications of Whirlpool 90 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Size: 90 cm

Wattage: 200 Watts

Noise Level: 58 dB

Dimension: 90 x 48 x 40 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Features a sturdy curved glass design Regular maintenance of filters and the chimney is necessary Comes with a 10-year warranty on the motor

7. Wonderchef Power Curve Wall-Mount Chimney

The advanced Wonderchef Power Curve Wall-Mount Chimney in sleek black is designed for efficient kitchen ventilation. It features thermal auto-clean technology and a removable oil collector, making it suitable for 2 to 5-burner cooktops and gas stoves. With a suction capacity of 1200m3/hr, it effectively eliminates airborne grease, fumes, smoke, odours, heat, and steam from kitchens up to 220 sq. ft. The chimney also comes with a durable stainless steel baffle filter, designed for Indian cooking needs and easy maintenance. It offers 3-speed motion and touch controls tailored for various Indian cooking styles while operating quietly at less than 60 dB for a comfortable kitchen environment.

Specifications of Wonderchef Power Curve Wall-Mount Chimney

Size: 90 cm

Wattage:193 Watts

Noise Level: 60 dB

Dimension: 93 x 53 x 46 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Features thermal auto-clean technology May not be suitable for larger kitchen Stainless steel baffle filter

8. BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Chimney for Kitchen with Free Installation Kit, 15 Year Warranty on Motor, Motion Sensor Stylish Curved Hood, Auto Clean & Oil Collector (EVANA L BAC MS)

The BLOWHOT EVANA L 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Chimney offers robust smoke extraction with its stylish Curved Toughened Glass design and Dual LED lights. Equipped with Touch & Motion Sensor Control, Autoclean function, Filterless Technology, and a spacious stainless-steel oil cup, it ensures efficient filtration and easy maintenance. Operating quietly at less than 60 dB, it provides a peaceful kitchen environment. Backed by a 15-year motor guarantee, it promises long-lasting reliability. This chimney not only enhances cooking convenience but also adds visual appeal to your kitchen, making it a comprehensive choice for effective ventilation and modern aesthetics.

Specifications of BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Chimney for Kitchen

Size: 90 cm

Weight: 19 kg

Noise Level: 59 dB

Dimension: 98 x 60 x 58 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Motion sensor control May need regular maintenance 15 years warranty period

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

