Amazon deals on chimneys: Get up to 70% off and more with additional bank offers

Tired of smoke, strong cooking smells, and greasy kitchen walls? What if we told you that you can now upgrade to a high performing chimney with better suction power and smart features at 70% discount? With Amazon’s limited time deals on kitchen chimneys, brands like Elica, Faber, Glen, Inalsa and many more are now offering their top-rated chimneys at discounted prices!

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black) View Details Get Price INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black) View Details ₹5,455 Get This Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO View Details ₹11,990 Get This Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details ₹13,999 Get This Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details ₹13,990 Get This View More

If you’re redoing your kitchen, this is the kind of deal you don’t want to miss. And if you’ve never installed a chimney before, this is hands down the best time to get one, as it’s not every day you find top-rated models at half the price.

We’ve gone ahead and picked out some of the best deals for you to explore. Just scroll through, compare features, and grab the one that fits your space and budget before the discounts disappear.

1. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Keep your kitchen fresh and smoke-free with the Faber 60 cm chimney, now available at 69% off on Amazon. Ideal for medium to large kitchens, it offers a strong suction power of 1000 m³/hr, perfect for heavy cooking. The classic pyramid shape blends well with most Indian kitchens, while the baffle filter ensures oil and grease are effectively trapped.

With push button controls, it’s simple to operate, and the noise-reduction design keeps things quiet while you cook. Built to last, it also comes with a 12-year motor warranty.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filter Control Push Button Noise Level 52 dB Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

The INALSA EKON 60 cm chimney is currently available at a 68% discount, making it a decent option for those looking to cut down on smoke and oil build-up. It offers 1100 m³/hr suction power, suitable for medium-sized kitchens. The filterless design aims to reduce maintenance, while dual LED lights help with better visibility while cooking.

Its push button controls let you switch between speeds easily. Noise levels stay under 59 dB, and the brand offers a 5-year motor warranty. The pyramid-shaped build gives it a standard look that blends with most setups.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1100 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless Control Push Button Noise Level <59 dB Click Here to Buy INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black)

The Elica 60 cm chimney, now at 60% off, features a 1200 m³/hr suction capacity with twin inlets for better smoke coverage. Its filterless design aims to reduce regular cleaning hassles, while the auto-clean function collects oil residue into a tray using heat. You also get motion sensor controls alongside a touch panel, allowing hands-free use while cooking.

Designed with a slant/vertical mount, this model suits compact kitchens looking for a more modern layout. The chimney comes with a 15-year warranty on the motor and 2 years on the product.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor Filter Type Filterless with Auto-Clean Mount Type Wall-Mounted (Slant Design) Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO

This Glen chimney, now available at 53% off, offers 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, which suits larger kitchens or frequent heavy cooking. The filterless design eliminates the need for routine cleaning, and the auto-clean function uses heat to collect residue in an oil tray.

Equipped with a BLDC motor, it’s built to consume less power and generate less noise (up to 58 dB). The touch and gesture controls make operation easier when your hands are full. It also includes aeration technology to enhance air circulation while cooking.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Motor Type BLDC with Thermal Overload Protection Control Touch + Gesture Noise Level 58 dB Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

Available at 52% off, this Elica 60 cm wall-mounted chimney features a 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, making it suitable for kitchens that handle frequent heavy cooking. The filterless design reduces the need for regular maintenance, while the auto-clean function simplifies oil removal with a dedicated tray.

It comes with a BLDC motor for energy efficiency and quieter performance (58 dB max). You get touch controls paired with motion sensing for hands-free use and 9-speed levels to match cooking intensity.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor Motor Type BLDC Noise Level 58 dB Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

The KAFF KEC 60A 60 cm chimney is designed for medium-sized kitchens with 2–4 burner stoves. With a 1450 m³/hr suction capacity, it effectively removes smoke and grease during heavy frying or grilling. Its filterless design reduces cleaning effort, while the dry heat auto-clean feature and built-in oil collector simplify maintenance.

This chimney is easy to operate with a thermostatic touch panel and gesture controls. The curved glass body with a matte black finish adds a sleek, modern touch, and dual LED lamps offer clear visibility while cooking.

Specifications Suction Power 1450 m³/hr Size 60 cm Control Touch + Motion Sensor Noise Level 58–61 dB Auto-Clean Dry Heat + Oil Collector Click Here to Buy KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black)

The Faber 60cm chimney is a powerful pick for Indian kitchens, especially if you cook frequently with oil and spices. With a strong 1500 m³/hr suction, it handles smoke and grease from 2–4 burner stoves with ease. The baffle filter suits Indian cooking needs, while the auto-clean alarm and mood light add convenience and modern flair.

Touch and gesture controls make it easy to use, and its sleek curved design complements contemporary setups. It also comes with 12 years motor warranty and 2 years of comprehensive coverage.

Specifications Suction 1500 m³/hr Size 60 cm Filter Baffle Controls Touch + Gesture Noise 59 dB Click Here to Buy Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black

At 50% off, the Elica 90cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney is a good solution for spacious kitchens with 3–4 burner stoves. With 1350 m³/hr suction, it easily clears smoke, grease and fumes, ideal for deep frying and tadka cooking. The auto-clean feature with an oil collector keeps maintenance hassle-free.

The curved glass design adds elegance, while dual LED lamps light up your cooking area. Backed by a 15-year motor warranty and 2 years comprehensive cover, it's a durable and stylish upgrade for Indian homes.

Specifications Suction 1350 m³/hr Size 90 cm Filter Filterless Controls Touch + Motion Sensor Noise 58 dB Click Here to Buy Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Now at 56% off, the Elica 60cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney could be a smart pick for 2–4 burner cooktops. With a powerful 1350 m³/hr suction, it efficiently tackles smoke and oil from daily Indian cooking. Its T-shaped design with auto-clean function and oil collector ensures minimal maintenance.

The touch + motion sensor controls make it user-friendly, while dual LED lamps brighten your workspace. Designed for durability and efficiency, it comes with a 5-year motor warranty and 2-year overall warranty.

Specifications Suction 1350 m³/hr Size 60 cm Filter Filterless Control Touch + Motion Sensor Noise 58 dB Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney | FL 600 SPT HAC MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

The Hindware Amyra BLDC 60cm Chimney is a good option for Indian kitchens with 2–4 burners. With a powerful 1400 m³/hr suction, filterless design, and auto-clean technology, it ensures a fresh, grease-free kitchen.

The energy-efficient BLDC motor reduces power consumption, while the motion sensor and touch controls offer hands-free convenience. Built with a curved glass design, it looks stylish and performs silently.

Specifications Suction 1400 m³/hr Size 60 cm Motor BLDC Control Motion Sensor + Touch Noise Low Click Here to Buy Hindware Smart Appliances Amyra BLDC 60cm | 1400 CMH | Filterless | Autoclean | Curved Glass | Motion Sensor, Touch Control | Wall Mounted Chimney | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 3 Yrs on Product by Brand

Similar stories for you Blockbuster deals on top rated chimneys from your kitchen: 7 models we recommend for a smokeless cooking experience