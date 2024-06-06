Planning to buy a new chimney for your kitchen? Get rid of all foul smells and fumes with the best deals on chimney. Avail up to 73% on attractive models from top brands.

Keeping your kitchen smoke-free and odourless is essential for a pleasant cooking experience, and a reliable chimney can make all the difference. Amazon's latest deals on kitchen chimneys offer discounts of up to 73%, making it the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen ventilation. These top-rated chimneys not only help in maintaining a clean and fresh kitchen environment but also add a touch of modern elegance to your cooking space.

From powerful suction capabilities to sleek designs and energy-efficient operations, the range of chimneys available in this sale caters to diverse needs and preferences. Whether you’re looking for a wall-mounted model, an island chimney, or a built-in option, there's something for every kitchen layout and style. Brands renowned for their quality and performance, such as Faber, Elica, and Hindware, feature prominently in this selection, ensuring you get the best value for your investment.

In this article, we’ll explore the top 8 chimney options that take an edge in terms of performance, design, and affordability. Discover how these deals can help you maintain a healthier, more enjoyable kitchen environment, and learn about the key features that make these chimneys must-haves for any modern home.

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers an efficient and stylish solution for modern kitchens. Its filterless technology ensures powerful suction, removing unhealthy smoke and oily fumes to keep your kitchen fresh. The motion sensing technology allows easy operation with a wave of your hand, and the autoclean feature uses a heating element to eliminate sticky oil particles. With a lifetime warranty on the motor and a two-year comprehensive warranty, this wall-mounted chimney is a reliable and low-maintenance choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Noise Level: 58 dB

Filter: Filterless Technology

Autoclean Feature: Yes

Type: Wall Mounted

Shape: Curved Glass

Warranty: 15 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1200 m3/hr suction Higher noise level at 58 dB Filterless technology for easy maintenance Premium price point

2. INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney combines functionality with an elegant design. Its pyramid shape and premium black finish make it a stylish addition to any kitchen. With a suction capacity of 1050 m3/hr, it efficiently handles medium to heavy frying and grilling. The double baffle filters are easy to clean and maintain, while the push button control ensures smooth operation. This chimney also comes with efficient dual LED lamps and a five-year warranty on the motor, making it a dependable and practical choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1050 m3/hr

Control Type: Push Button

Filter: Double Baffle Filter

Type: Wall Mounted

Shape: Pyramid Design

Warranty: 5 Years on Motor

Lamps: Dual LED

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant pyramid design Lower suction capacity compared to some models Easy-to-clean double baffle filters Push button controls instead of touch or motion sensors

The Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a top-tier choice for those seeking powerful performance and advanced features. With a suction capacity of 1500 m3/hr, it ensures efficient removal of smoke and grease. The chimney includes an autoclean alarm and mood light, enhancing both functionality and ambiance. The baffle filter is effective and easy to maintain, while the touch and gesture controls provide user-friendly operation. Backed by a 12-year warranty on the motor and a two-year comprehensive warranty, this chimney is designed for durability and high performance in busy kitchens.

Specifications of Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1500 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch & Gesture

Filter: Baffle Filter

Type: Wall Mounted

Noise Level: 59 dB

Dimensions: 48 x 60 x 60 cm

Warranty: 12 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 1500 m3/hr suction power Slightly higher noise level at 59 dB Advanced touch and gesture controls Higher price point

The Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is designed to provide a smoke-free and clean cooking environment. Featuring two baffle filters, it efficiently eliminates smoke and grease. The autoclean feature uses a heating pad to remove sticky oil particles, collected in an oil collector below. Motion sensing technology allows hands-free operation, and touch controls add convenience. With a suction capacity of 1425 m3/hr, it covers a wide area, ensuring thorough ventilation. The chimney comes with a 15-year motor warranty and a two-year comprehensive warranty, making it a reliable and long-lasting addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1425 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Filter: Baffle Filter

Type: Wall Mounted

Shape: Curved Glass

Warranty: 15 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

Lamps: 2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity of 1425 m3/hr Moderate noise level at 58 dB Motion sensing and touch controls Higher cost due to advanced features

Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO)

Product Review:

The Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is ideal for larger kitchens. Its filterless technology ensures powerful suction, removing smoke and fumes efficiently. The motion sensing technology allows easy control with a wave of your hand, while the autoclean feature simplifies maintenance by using a heating element to clear oil particles. With a 15-year motor warranty and a two-year comprehensive warranty, this wall-mounted chimney is a durable and practical choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1425 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Noise Level: 58 dB

Filter: Filterless Technology

Autoclean Feature: Yes

Type: Wall Mounted

Shape: Curved Glass

Warranty: 15 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity for larger kitchens Higher noise level at 58 dB Filterless technology for low maintenance Larger size may not fit all kitchens

6. Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney (HOOD VENICE IN HC SC FL LG 60)

The Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Chimney combines Italian design with practical features. Its filterless technology and 1200 m3/hr suction capacity ensure efficient smoke and grease removal. The chimney features a heat auto-clean chamber that simplifies maintenance. With touch and gesture controls, operating the chimney is convenient. It also includes an eight-year warranty on the motor and a two-year comprehensive warranty, providing peace of mind. The sleek black finish with curved glass adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch & Gesture

Filter: Filterless Technology

Type: Wall Mounted

Noise Level: 59 dB

Dimensions: 41 x 60 x 43 cm

Warranty: 8 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant Italian design Moderate suction capacity compared to others Filterless technology for easy maintenance Slightly higher noise level

7. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60)

The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney features a classic pyramid design and a dependable motor. Its suction capacity of 1000 m3/hr is suitable for medium-sized kitchens. The chimney uses baffle filters for effective smoke and grease removal, and the push button control offers straightforward operation. It comes with a 12-year motor warranty and a one-year product warranty, ensuring long-term reliability. The pyramid design and black finish add a stylish touch to any kitchen.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1000 m3/hr

Control Type: Push Button

Filter: Baffle Filter

Type: Wall Mounted

Noise Level: 59 dB

Dimensions: 56 x 60 x 60 cm

Warranty: 12 Years on Motor, 1 Year Comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Classic pyramid design Lower suction capacity compared to others Effective baffle filters Basic push button controls

The Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney combines a modern design with powerful performance. Its slant shape and black finish with front glass make it a stylish addition to any kitchen. With a suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr, it efficiently removes smoke and grease. The filterless technology and auto clean feature ensure low maintenance, while the touch and gesture controls offer convenient operation. It includes a 12-year motor warranty and a two-year comprehensive warranty, making it a reliable choice for contemporary kitchens.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1350 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch & Gesture

Filter: Filterless Technology

Type: Wall Mounted

Noise Level: 59 dB

Dimensions: 31 x 60 x 41 cm

Warranty: 12 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Modern slant design Slightly higher noise level at 59 dB Powerful 1350 m3/hr suction Higher price point

Top 3 features of the best chimneys with Amazon offers

Chimneys With Amazon Offers Suction Capacity Control Type Special Features Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1200 m3/hr Touch + Motion Sensor Filterless Technology, Autoclean, 15 Years Motor Warranty INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 1050 m3/hr Push Button Double Baffle Filter, Dual LED Lamps, 5 Years Motor Warranty Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1500 m3/hr Touch & Gesture Autoclean Alarm, Mood Light, 12 Years Motor Warranty Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1425 m3/hr Touch + Motion Sensor Baffle Filters, Autoclean, 15 Years Motor Warranty Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1425 m3/hr Touch + Motion Sensor Filterless Technology, Autoclean, 15 Years Motor Warranty Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Chimney 1200 m3/hr Touch & Gesture Filterless Technology, Autoclean, 8 Years Motor Warranty Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 1000 m3/hr Push Button Baffle Filters, Pyramid Design, 12 Years Motor Warranty Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney 1350 m3/hr Touch & Gesture Filterless Technology, Autoclean, 12 Years Motor Warranty

Best value for money chimney with Amazon offers INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney is singled out as the best value for money. It offers a balance of performance and affordability with its 1050 m³/hr suction capacity, effective double baffle filters, and user-friendly push button control. The elegant pyramid design and dual LED lamps add aesthetic appeal and functionality. With a five-year warranty on the motor, this chimney provides excellent value, making it a practical choice for medium-sized kitchens without breaking the bank.

Best overall chimney with Amazon offers Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is the best overall product. With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, it effectively removes smoke and fumes, ensuring a fresh kitchen environment. The filterless technology and autoclean feature minimize maintenance, while the touch and motion sensor controls offer ease of use. Additionally, the 15-year motor warranty provides peace of mind, making this chimney a reliable and high-performing addition to any modern kitchen.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best chimney When selecting a kitchen chimney, several factors should be considered to ensure you choose the best one for your needs. First, evaluate the suction capacity, which determines the chimney's ability to remove smoke and fumes. For heavy cooking, a suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr or higher is recommended. Next, consider the filter type. Baffle filters are suitable for Indian kitchens due to their effectiveness in trapping oil and grease, while filterless models require less maintenance. The control type is also important; touch and motion sensor controls offer convenience and modern functionality.

Another crucial aspect is the size and design of the chimney. Ensure the chimney size matches your stove size (typically 60 cm for 2-3 burner stoves and 90 cm for larger stoves). The design should complement your kitchen decor. Additionally, check the noise level; chimneys with lower noise levels (below 60 dB) provide a more comfortable cooking environment. Warranty is another important consideration, with longer warranties offering better protection and peace of mind. Finally, consider additional features such as autoclean technology and LED lighting, which enhance usability and convenience.

FAQs Question : How do I determine the right suction capacity for my kitchen chimney? Ans : The right suction capacity depends on your cooking habits and kitchen size. For heavy cooking, a suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr or higher is recommended. For lighter cooking, 800-1000 m³/hr may suffice. Question : What is the difference between baffle filters and filterless chimneys? Ans : Baffle filters are effective in trapping oil and grease, ideal for Indian kitchens. Filterless chimneys use centrifugal force to separate grease and require less maintenance, offering a more modern, hassle-free option. Question : How often should I clean or replace the filters in my chimney? Ans : Baffle filters should be cleaned every 2-3 weeks, depending on usage. Filterless chimneys require less frequent cleaning, typically needing a check every 6 months or so. Question : Are touch and motion sensor controls reliable in kitchen chimneys? Ans : Yes, touch and motion sensor controls are reliable and user-friendly. They offer modern functionality, making it easier to operate the chimney even with greasy hands. Question : What additional features should I look for in a kitchen chimney? Ans : Look for features like autoclean technology, which simplifies maintenance, LED lighting for better visibility, and a good warranty for long-term reliability. Some models also offer advanced features like mood lighting and motion sensors for added convenience.

