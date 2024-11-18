Rev up your vehicle with the latest Amazon deals on dash cams, GPS trackers, and essential car accessories. Top brands are now offering unbeatable discounts of over 80%, making this the perfect time to upgrade your ride. From dash cams to capture every moment on the road to GPS trackers that ensure your car's security, these deals cater to every driver's needs. Explore a wide range of premium car gadgets designed for safety, convenience, and style without breaking the bank.

Looking to keep your car organised or amp up your driving experience? Amazon has everything! With top-quality car accessories at such massive discounts, you’ll find something that fits your needs and budget effortlessly. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers to make your driving smoother and safer. Shop today to grab the best car accessory deals of 2024!

1. Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X 3MP 2K 1296p from Hero Group | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle View | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)

Capture every moment on the road with the Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X 3MP 2K 1296p. Made in India, this high-quality dash cam features a super capacitor for better durability, a wide-angle view for full coverage, and emergency recording for added safety. Supporting an SD card up to 1TB, it offers easy DIY setup. Don’t miss out on Amazon deals for this top-rated car accessory—grab yours today!

Specifications of Qubo Car Dash Camera

Resolution: 3MP 2K 1296p

Angle: 170° wide view

Storage: Up to 1TB SD card

Power: Super Capacitor

2. UN1QUE Digital Tyre Inflator for car, 150PSI Electric Car Air Pump, 12V DC Portable Air Compressor, Fast Inflation Speed air inflator for car

The UN1QUE Digital Tyre Inflator offers fast inflation with a powerful 150PSI capacity, making it perfect for quick car tyre maintenance. This portable 12V DC air compressor is designed for ease of use and efficiency, ensuring a hassle-free inflating experience. Ideal for on-the-go, it delivers reliable performance when you need it most. Don’t miss out on this must-have tool at unbeatable prices in the latest Amazon deals.

Specifications of UN1QUE Digital Tyre Inflator for car

Inflation Capacity: 150PSI for quick and efficient inflation

Power Supply: 12V DC, perfect for car use

Portability: Compact and lightweight for easy storage

Speed: Fast inflation for a hassle-free experience

3. Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K by Hero Group, HDR Dual Channel, Made in India, Sony STARVIS IMX335 Sensor, 3K 5MP Front QHD 2MP Rear FHD, 140° View, 3.2" LCD Display, GPS Log, Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card

Explore the Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K by Hero Group, featuring HDR dual channel and Sony STARVIS IMX335 sensor for superior image quality. Capture every detail with 3K 5MP front QHD and 2MP rear FHD cameras, offering a wide 140° view. The 3.2" LCD display, GPS log, and support for up to 1 TB SD cards make it an ideal choice for seamless, high-quality recording. Check out the best Amazon deals now!

Specifications of Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K by Hero Group

Resolution: 3K 5MP Front QHD, 2MP Rear FHD

Sensor: Sony STARVIS IMX335

View Angle: 140° wide angle

Storage: Supports up to 1TB SD card

4. Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator Max from Hero Group | Battery & Car 12V Port Dual Mode | 5200 Mah | Super Fast Inflation | 150 Psi | Digital Display | 5 Air Fill Modes | Multiple Nozzles | Auto Cut-Off |

The Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator Max from Hero Group offers a dual-mode design for both battery and 12V car port. With a powerful 5200mAh battery and 150 PSI capacity, it provides super-fast inflation. Featuring a digital display, five air fill modes, and multiple nozzles, this portable inflator ensures convenience. Plus, the auto cut-off feature prevents over-inflation. Explore the best Amazon deals for reliable car accessories and maintenance tools.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator Max from Hero Group

Dual Mode: Battery and 12V car port compatibility.

Inflation Power: 150 PSI for fast inflation.

Battery: 5200mAh for portability.

Display: Digital screen with auto shut-off.

5. Qubo Wired Bike GPS Tracker from Hero Group | AI Features | Live Tracking + Engine ON-Off Alerts | Anti-Theft | Towing Alerts | Accident Alerts | Bike Pro | 12 Months SIM Data |

Stay ahead with the Qubo Wired Bike GPS Tracker from Hero Group. Equipped with AI features, it offers live tracking, engine on/off alerts, anti-theft protection, towing alerts, and accident notifications. This tracker ensures peace of mind with its 12-month SIM data plan. Perfect for bike owners looking to secure their rides, and an excellent option available through Amazon deals for ultimate protection and convenience.

Specifications of Qubo Wired Bike GPS Tracker from Hero Group

AI Features: Live tracking, engine alerts, and accident notifications.

12-Month SIM: Year-long data included.

Anti-Theft: Real-time theft alerts.

Compatibility: Fits most bikes.

6. GoMechanic Component Speaker for Car - 260 Watts 2-Way Coaxial Music System with Bass Woofer Sound – 4-Inch Stereo System for Car – 600W Max Output (Sonus S1-4 Inch, Black)

Check out the GoMechanic Component Speaker for your car with a 260W 2-way coaxial music system. This 4-inch stereo setup delivers powerful bass and clear sound, offering a maximum output of 600W for a rich audio experience. Perfect for upgrading your car's audio system. Check out the best Amazon deals on car speakers now!

Specifications of GoMechanic Component Speaker for Car

Power Output: 260W RMS, 600W peak

Speaker Type: 2-Way Coaxial System

Size: 4-Inch

Frequency Response: 40Hz - 20kHz

7. Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro (with GPS Log) Dash Cam from Hero Group | Made in India Dashcam | Full HD 1080p | Wide Angle View | G-Sensor | WiFi | Emergency Recording | Upto 256GB SD Card Supported |

The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro from Hero Group offers Full HD 1080p recording with a wide-angle view and built-in GPS log. Made in India, this dashcam features a G-sensor, WiFi connectivity, and emergency recording for added safety. It supports SD cards up to 256GB, ensuring ample storage for your footage. Check out the latest Amazon deals for this premium dashcam to keep your journeys secure.

Specifications of Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro

Resolution: Full HD 1080p

View Angle: Wide Angle

Storage: Supports up to 256GB SD Card

Additional Features: G-sensor, WiFi, Emergency Recording, GPS Log

8. KeepCart Digital Tyre Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings Digital Tire Pressure Checker with Backlit LCD and Non-Slip Grip for Car Truck SUV Motorcycle Bicycle Auto Accessories

The KeepCart Digital Tyre Pressure Gauge offers precise readings up to 150 PSI with four adjustable settings. Its backlit LCD display ensures easy reading, even in low light. The non-slip grip provides comfortable handling, making it perfect for cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. Stay safe on the road with this essential tool. Don't miss out on amazing Amazon deals for this reliable and accurate tyre pressure checker!

Specifications of KeepCart Digital Tyre Pressure Gauge

Maximum Pressure: 150 PSI

Display: Backlit LCD for easy reading

Settings: 4 adjustable pressure units

Grip: Non-slip design for secure handling

9. Bosch Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for Cars with tubeless Tyres | Pack of 4 sensors | Real-Time Tracking & Alerts via Mobile App | 5-Year Warranty

Stay ahead of tyre maintenance with the Bosch Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for cars. Designed for tubeless tyres, this pack of four sensors provides real-time tracking and alerts via a mobile app, ensuring safety and convenience. With a five-year warranty, this system offers durability and peace of mind. Take advantage of Amazon deals to get the best price on this essential car accessory.

Specifications of Bosch Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Real-Time Tracking: Monitors tyre pressure in real-time via mobile app.

Compatibility: Designed for cars with tubeless tyres.

Sensors: Includes a pack of 4 sensors.

Warranty: Comes with a 5-year warranty for added peace of mind.

10. Qubo Car Dash Camera True 4K HDR 2160P UHD Dual Channel from Hero Group, SONY STARVIS IMX415 Sensor, Made in India, ADAS, Rear 1080P, GPS Log, 2.8" Display, 140° Wide Angle, Supports Up to 1TB SD Card

Capture every detail with the Qubo Car Dash Camera True 4K HDR 2160P UHD from Hero Group. Featuring a SONY STARVIS IMX415 sensor, ADAS, and rear 1080P recording, this dash cam ensures clear and crisp footage. With a 140° wide-angle view and GPS log support, it’s perfect for safeguarding your drives. The 2.8" display and 1TB SD card support provide ease of use and storage. Don’t miss out on amazing Amazon deals!

Specifications of Qubo Car Dash Camera

Resolution: 4K HDR 2160P UHD front, 1080P rear

Sensor: SONY STARVIS IMX415

Display: 2.8" LCD

Storage: Supports up to 1TB SD card

11. Philips GoSure 3001 Dash Camera for Car | 2MP FHD 1080p | 360° Rotatable | G-Sensor | 132° Wide Angle | Wi-Fi | Emergency Record | Easy DIY | Mobile App | Up to 128GB | 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty

The Philips GoSure 3001 Dash Camera offers full HD 1080p recording with a 132° wide-angle view. This car dash cam features a 360° rotatable lens, G-sensor, and Wi-Fi connectivity for easy access via the mobile app. It includes emergency recording and supports up to a 128GB SD card. Easy DIY installation and a 1-year manufacturer's warranty make it a great choice. Check out the latest Amazon deals for savings.

Specifications of Philips GoSure 3001 Dash Camera for Car

2MP Full HD 1080p resolution

132° wide-angle lens

G-Sensor and emergency recording

Supports up to 128GB SD card

12. AGARO CR2207 Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music Streaming, Wireless Music/Calling, Supports All Type of Smartphones, Use While Driving, Travelling, Black

The AGARO CR2207 Car Bluetooth Receiver offers hands-free calling and music streaming for a safer driving experience. Compatible with all smartphones, it allows seamless wireless music and calling functionality while you're on the go. Ideal for travel, this compact device ensures convenience with its easy-to-use interface. Take advantage of Amazon deals on this versatile, high-quality Bluetooth receiver for an upgraded driving experience.

Specifications of AGARO CR2207 Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling

Hands-free calling and music streaming

Compatible with all smartphones

Compact and easy-to-use design

Wireless functionality for safer driving

