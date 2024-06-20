Finding the perfect kitchen chimney can transform your cooking experience, making it hassle-free. With numerous options available, it can be challenging to choose the best one for your needs. Thankfully, we've compiled a list of the top kitchen chimneys, featuring exclusive Amazon deals that offer excellent value for money. These chimneys combine powerful suction, sleek designs, and advanced features to ensure your kitchen remains smoke-free and fresh.

In this article, we'll guide you through the best kitchen chimneys available on Amazon, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you have a compact kitchen or a spacious one, there's a chimney to suit your needs. From traditional models to modern, smart designs, our selection caters to various preferences and budgets. Don't miss out on these fantastic Amazon deals that can help you upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank.

1. KAFF K-Series KEC 90A Curved Glass Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney

KAFF KEC 90A filterless kitchen chimney features a high suction capacity of 1450 m3/hr. The KAFF Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney is designed for modern kitchens, featuring advanced DHC (Dry Heat Auto Clean) technology. This wall-mounted chimney comes with a filterless design and an auto-clean function, ensuring minimal maintenance. With a powerful air suction capacity of 1450 m3/hr, it effectively eliminates smoke and odours. The thermostatic touch panel and 3-speed gesture motion control offer convenient operation. The stainless steel body with a sleek black finish adds a stylish touch to your kitchen. Additionally, it includes an oil collector and LED lighting, enhancing functionality and ease of use.

Specifications of KAFF K-Series KEC 90A Curved Glass Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney

Type: Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Technology: DHC (Dry Heat Auto Clean)

Filter Type: Filterless

Air Suction Capacity: 1450 m3/hr

Size: 90 CM

Control Type: Thermostatic Touch Panel with 3 Speed Gesture Motion Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient air suction capacity Noise levels may be high Sleek black design Requires adequate kitchen space

2. GLEN 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

GLEN 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney comes with motion sensor and touch controls for additional convenience and ease of use. It is a filterless chimney, which eliminates the need to clean filters. The airflow is 1200m3/hr which quickly removes the odour and smoke from the kitchen. This energy efficient chimney operates at a very low power to save energy. It comes with 7 years of warranty on the motor for piece of mind.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Glen

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Built-In Oil Collector

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Control Type: Touch controls with motion sensor

Airflow: 1200m3/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Convenient touch controls Might not fit smaller kitchens Filter-less design Initial cost might be high

3. Faber 60 cm 1000 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

Faber 60 cm filterless Kitchen Chimney comes with a high suction power of 1000 m3/hr to quickly remove all the smoke from the kitchen. The 60 cm size is enough for a 2 to 4 burner stove and heavy frying or grilling. The baffle filter is perfect for Indian kitchens to filter out the oil and debris. This wall mounted chimney comes with a pyramid design and push buttons to control all the functions. Faber is offering up to 12 years of warranty on the motor, and is available at a discount during an Amazon sale.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Product Dimensions: 39D x 60W x 37H cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Noise Reduction

Material: Powdered Metal Steel

Suction Capacity: 1000 m3/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity suitable for large kitchens Might be overkill for small kitchens Noise reduction feature for a quieter kitchen environment Installation may require professional help

4. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Elica 90 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney comes with a filterless technology to ensure quick and efficient smoke removal and keeps the kitchen smoke-free. It features motion sensing technology that lets the user control the functions just by a wave of the hand. The chimney operates at a low noise level of 58 decibels. Brand is backing up the chimney with 2 years of comprehensive and lifetime warranty on the motor.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Colour: Black

Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Technology: Filterless

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Noise Level: Max 58 dB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Filterless technology for powerful suction Wall-mounted design may not suit all kitchens Motion sensing technology for easy operation

5. Faber 60 cm Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The Faber Curved Glass Wall Mounted Chimney is a stylish and functional kitchen appliance with a sleek black finish and curved glass design. It's equipped with an efficient heat auto-clean chamber and a powerful suction capacity of 1100m3/hr, ideal for kitchens between 100 to 200 sqft and heavy frying or grilling. The chimney features a push-button control for ease of use, operates at 240W power, and includes a 1.5W LED lamp. Despite its high performance, it maintains a noise level of 58 dB, ensuring a quieter kitchen environment.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Type: Curved glass, Wall mounted

Size: 60 cm

Control Type: Push Button

Power: 240W

Noise Level: 58 dB

Suction Capacity: 1100m3/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish black finish Requires regular cleaning Efficient heat auto-clean Relatively high noise level (58 dB)

6. Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12Yr Warranty on Motor (2Yr Comprehensive), Itailan Design, (HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)

The Faber Filterless Auto Clean Chimney offers advanced features for a clean and smoke-free kitchen. Its sleek black finish with front glass adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. With a powerful suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr, it effectively removes smoke and odours. The chimney comes with LED lighting and touch and gesture control for easy operation. It also features a filterless design, reducing maintenance efforts. Faber provides a 2-year warranty on the product and a 12-year warranty on the motor, ensuring long-term reliability.

Specifications of Faber 60cm Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

Color: Black

Special Features: LED Lighting, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Suction Capacity: 1350 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch & Gesture Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr Slightly noisy at 59 dB Elegant black finish with front glass May require professional installation

7. GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney (Hood Anya,Touch+Motion Sensor Controls,Black)

The Glen 90 cm Auto Clean Chimney is designed to keep your kitchen fresh and free from smoke and odours. It features touch controls with a motion sensor, allowing you to wave and start the chimney effortlessly. The filter-less design means no more hassle with cleaning filters. Its inclined design makes it easy to collect oil, while the powerful airflow of 1200 m3/hr ensures effective ventilation. Additionally, it boasts energy-saving LED lamps, noise reduction, an auto-off function, and a rust-proof, powder-coated finish.

Specifications of Glen 90cm Auto Clean Chimney

Brand: Glen

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Rust Proof, Noise Reduction, Auto-off function, Auto Clean, Energy saving

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Airflow: 1200 m3/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Touch controls with motion sensor for easy operation Requires installation, which might be complex for some Filter-less design reduces maintenance Larger size may not fit smaller kitchens

8. BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney: 60 cm With Free Installation Kit | 1200 m³/h Suction Power | 3 Speed Push Control | Dual Baffle Filter | LED Lights | 10-Year Motor Warranty

The BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney is a 60 cm kitchen chimney with powerful 1200 m3/h suction, ensuring a smoke-free and fresh cooking environment. Its sleek, pyramid-shaped design with a black powder-coated finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen. The chimney features dual baffle filters for efficient filtration, and its 3-speed push control allows for customized ventilation. The dual LED lights illuminate your cooking area, while the low noise level ensures a quiet kitchen experience. With a 10-year motor warranty, this chimney is both durable and easy to maintain.

Specifications of BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney

Suction Power: 1200 m3/h

Control: 3-Speed Push Control

Filters: Dual Baffle Filters

Noise Level: <59 dBa

Lighting: Dual LED Lights

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction power of 1200 m3/h effectively removes smoke and odours Slightly bulky design may not suit all kitchen sizes Dual baffle filters provide efficient filtration and easy maintenance Requires professional installation despite the free kit

9. Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black)

Hindware Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney is a filterless option with metallic oil collector. It features motion sensor and touch control to easily control the functions without tapping physical buttons. It comes with an auto clean function with metallic oil collector for easy maintenance. The 60 cm size is perfect for a medium size kitchen and comes with a high suction power of 1500 m3/hr. It also features a turbo speed option to instantly remove all the smoke and odours from the kitchen during heavy frying or grilling.

Specifications of Hindware Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Hindware Smart Appliances

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Oil Collector

Finish Type: Polished

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1500 m3/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity ensures effective smoke and odour removal. Noise level of 58 dB may be considered loud for some users. User-friendly touch control with motion sensor for easy operation. Higher price point compared to other kitchen chimneys.

10. Hindware Cleo Plus 90 Kitchen Chimney

The Hindware Cleo Plus 90 is a top-notch kitchen chimney with a maximum suction capacity of 1300 m3/hr, ideal for grilling and frying. It features thermal auto clean technology, which uses a heating pad to remove oily particles, and a metallic oil collector to trap impurities. The chimney has touch control with motion sensor technology for easy operation and energy-efficient LED lights to brighten up your cooking area. Its metallic blower ensures optimal suction and durability, making it a reliable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Hindware Cleo Plus 90 Kitchen Chimney

Max Suction Capacity: 1300 m3/hr

Thermal Auto Clean Technology

Touch Control with Motion Sensor

Energy Efficient LED Lights

Built-In Oil Collector

Metallic Blower

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction for effective smoke clearance Brushed finish may require extra care Thermal Auto Clean technology for easy maintenance Installation may require duct connectivity

Top 3 features of best kitchen chimneys

Kitchen chimney Size Suction Power Features KAFF K-Series KEC 90A Curved Glass Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney 90 cm 1450 m3/hr Thermostatic Touch Panel with 3 Speed Gesture Motion Control, DHC Technology GLEN 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Touch Controls with Motion Sensor, Built-In Oil Collector Faber 60 cm 1000 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1000 m3/hr Noise Reduction, Baffle Filter Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Motion Sensing Technology, LED Lighting Faber 60 cm Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Push Button Control, Heat Auto-Clean Chamber Faber 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Chimney 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Touch & Gesture Control, LED Lighting Glen 90 cm Auto Clean Chimney 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Touch Controls with Motion Sensor, Rust Proof BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Dual Baffle Filters, Dual LED Lights Hindware Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Motion Sensor, Oil Collector Hindware Cleo Plus 90 Kitchen Chimney 90 cm 1300 m3/hr Thermal Auto Clean Technology, Built-In Oil Collector

Best value for money kitchen chimney on Amazon sale

The Hindware Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney offers exceptional value for money with its high suction power of 1500 m3/hr and user-friendly features. Its filterless technology ensures minimal maintenance, while the metallic oil collector makes cleaning easy. The touch control with motion sensor adds convenience, allowing easy operation without physical contact. This chimney is perfect for medium-sized kitchens and efficiently removes smoke and odors, even during heavy cooking. Its sleek design and high performance, combined with an affordable price, make it the best value for money kitchen chimney.

Best overall kitchen chimney on Amazon sale

The KAFF K-Series KEC 90A stands out as the best overall kitchen chimney due to its impressive features and performance. With a high suction capacity of 1450 m3/hr, it effectively eliminates smoke and odours, keeping your kitchen fresh. The DHC (Dry Heat Auto Clean) technology and filterless design ensure minimal maintenance. The thermostatic touch panel and 3-speed gesture motion control offer easy operation, while the stainless steel body with a sleek black finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen. Its advanced features and stylish design make it the top choice for discerning buyers.

How to find the best kitchen chimney?

Finding the best kitchen chimney involves considering several factors to ensure it meets your needs:

Size : Choose a chimney that matches your stove size. Typically, 60 cm chimneys are suitable for 2-4 burner stoves, while 90 cm chimneys are ideal for larger stoves.

: Choose a chimney that matches your stove size. Typically, 60 cm chimneys are suitable for 2-4 burner stoves, while 90 cm chimneys are ideal for larger stoves. Suction power : Look for a chimney with adequate suction power. For Indian kitchens, a suction capacity of 1000-1500 m3/hr is recommended to handle heavy frying and grilling.

: Look for a chimney with adequate suction power. For Indian kitchens, a suction capacity of 1000-1500 m3/hr is recommended to handle heavy frying and grilling. Filter type : Decide between baffle filters (good for Indian cooking) or filterless designs (less maintenance).

: Decide between baffle filters (good for Indian cooking) or filterless designs (less maintenance). Auto-clean technology : Opt for chimneys with auto-clean features to reduce manual cleaning efforts.

: Opt for chimneys with auto-clean features to reduce manual cleaning efforts. Control type : Consider touch or motion sensor controls for easy operation.

: Consider touch or motion sensor controls for easy operation. Noise level : Check the noise level to ensure a quieter kitchen environment.

: Check the noise level to ensure a quieter kitchen environment. Warranty: Look for a product with a good warranty on the motor and overall unit for peace of mind.

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal suction power for a kitchen chimney?

Ans : For Indian kitchens, a suction power of 1000-1500 m3/hr is ideal to handle heavy frying and grilling, ensuring effective removal of smoke and odours.

Question : How often should I clean the filters of my kitchen chimney?

Ans : For chimneys with baffle filters, it's recommended to clean the filters every 3-4 weeks. Filterless chimneys require less frequent cleaning, focusing more on the auto-clean function.

Question : What is the advantage of a filterless kitchen chimney?

Ans : Filterless chimneys require less maintenance as there are no filters to clean. They use centrifugal force to separate oil and other residues, making them more efficient and easier to maintain.

Question : How does auto-clean technology work in kitchen chimneys?

Ans : Auto-clean chimneys use heat or water to dissolve and collect oil and grease particles in a separate container. This reduces manual cleaning efforts and ensures the chimney remains efficient.

Question : Can a kitchen chimney be installed in a small kitchen?

Ans : Yes, kitchen chimneys come in various sizes, and you can choose one that fits your kitchen dimensions. Ensure proper installation to maintain kitchen aesthetics and functionality.

