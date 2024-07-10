Explore Amazon deals on printers, monitors, and other computer accessories, with discounts of up to 57% on the top 10 products. Enjoy significant savings on essential tech gear for your home or office setup.

Looking to upgrade your home or office setup? Amazon's latest deals on printers, monitors, and other computer accessories offer significant savings, with discounts of up to 57% on the top 10 products.

Whether you need a high-quality printer for your home office, a new monitor for a better viewing experience, or essential accessories to boost your productivity, this sale has you covered. From trusted brands like HP, Dell, and Logitech, you'll find a range of products that combine performance, reliability, and value.

Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to upgrade your tech at unbeatable prices. Explore our curated list of the best deals available on printers, monitors and computer accessories, and make the most of Amazon's incredible discounts. Shop now and enjoy top-tier technology at a fraction of the cost.

We’ve picked the top 10 products that will take your home or work computing experience to the next level.

Read Less Read More Computer accessories deals on Amazon - up to 57% off 1. Portronics Toad One Bluetooth Mouse

The Portronics Toad One Bluetooth Mouse offers dual wireless connectivity with 2.4 GHz and BT 5.3. It features 6 buttons, RGB lights, and a rechargeable battery. This ergonomic mouse can connect to three devices simultaneously, making it ideal for use with laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Its attractive white design ensures comfortable handling and seamless switching between devices, helping you take your productivity to the next level while adding convenience for users. Currently, it’s available at 57% off with Amazon deals.

Specifications of Portronics Toad One Bluetooth Mouse Dual Wireless Connectivity: 2.4 GHz & BT 5.3

Multi-Device Connection: Connect up to 3 devices simultaneously

RGB Lights: Customisable lighting for enhanced aesthetics

Ergonomic Design: Comfortable handling for extended use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual wireless connectivity (2.4 GHz & BT 5.3) Limited to white color option Connects up to 3 devices simultaneously May not be suitable for heavy gaming use

2. Logitech M186 Wireless Mouse

The Logitech M186 Wireless Mouse features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with a USB mini receiver for seamless operation. Its 1000 DPI optical tracking ensures precise cursor control, while the ambidextrous design caters to both left and right-handed users. With a 12-month battery life, this mouse offers long-lasting performance. Compatible with PC, Mac, and laptops, it provides reliable and efficient functionality for everyday use. Its compact and ergonomic design makes it ideal for both home and office environments, and it is currently available at 50% off with Amazon deals.

Specifications of Logitech M186 Wireless Mouse Wireless Connectivity: 2.4GHz with USB mini receiver

Optical Tracking: 1000 DPI for precise control

Battery Life: 12-month battery life

Design: Ambidextrous, suitable for both left and right-handed users

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long 12-month battery life Basic features, lacking advanced functionality Ambidextrous design for both left and right-handed users May not be suitable for gaming or design work

3. ZEBRONICS Companion 301 2.4GHz wireless keyboard & mouse combo

The ZEBRONICS Companion 301 is a 2.4GHz wireless keyboard and mouse combo in Aqua Green. Featuring UV printed, retro-style keys, this combo offers a unique look and durable design. The keyboard includes 104 standard keys plus 12 integrated multimedia keys for better functionality. The mouse boasts a high precision 1600 DPI sensor for smooth and accurate tracking. This stylish and efficient combo is perfect for both work and leisure, providing a seamless and comfortable typing and navigation experience. Currently, it is available at 47% off with Amazon deals.

Specification of ZEBRONICS Companion 301 2.4GHz wireless keyboard & mouse combo Wireless Connectivity: 2.4GHz

Keyboard Design: UV printed, retro-style keys with 104 standard keys + 12 multimedia keys

Mouse Precision: 1600 DPI high precision sensor

Colour: Aqua Green

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish UV printed retro-style keys Basic 2.4GHz wireless connectivity Integrated multimedia keys for convenience Limited colour options

4. Logitech Pebble 2 Combo

The Logitech Pebble 2 Combo offers a seamless blend of functionality and portability with a wireless keyboard and mouse in Tonal Graphite. Designed for quiet operation and portability, it features Logi Bolt and Bluetooth connectivity with Easy-Switch compatibility for Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and Chrome OS devices. CustomiSable and ergonomic, this combo is ideal for versatile use across different operating systems, providing a convenient and efficient setup for home or office environments, and currently available at 22% off.

Specifications of Logitech Pebble 2 Combo Wireless Connectivity: Logi Bolt and Bluetooth

Keyboard Type: Quiet, portable design

Compatibility: Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS

Colour: Tonal Graphite

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quiet and portable design May not be suitable for intensive gaming Logi Bolt and Bluetooth connectivity Limited colour options

Top 3 features of the best computer accessories with Amazon deals

Best computer accessories with Amazon deals Product Type Connectivity Additional Features Portronics Toad One Bluetooth Mouse 2.4 GHz & BT 5.3 Dual Wireless Rechargeable, RGB Lights, Connects 3 Devices, Ergonomic Design Logitech M186 Wireless Mouse 2.4GHz with USB Mini Receiver 12-Month Battery Life, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, Ambidextrous ZEBRONICS Companion 301 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse 2.4GHz UV Printed Retro Style Keys, 104 + 12 Integrated Multimedia Keys, 1600 DPI Logitech Pebble 2 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Logi Bolt, Bluetooth Quiet and Portable, Customisable, Easy-Switch for Multiple Devices

Monitor deals on Amazon - up to 43% off 1. Samsung 43-Inch M7 UHD 4K Smart Monitor

The Samsung 43-Inch (108cm) M7 UHD 4K Smart Monitor in black offers versatile functionality with mouse and keyboard control. It features OTT apps, IoT integration, and access to Office 365. This monitor includes a workout tracker, multiple connectivity ports, adaptive sound, built-in speakers, Bluetooth compatibility, and a convenient remote. Ideal for both work and entertainment, it combines crisp 4K resolution with smart features for enhanced productivity and immersive multimedia experiences. Currently, it is available at 43% off with Amazon deals.

Specifications of Samsung 43-Inch M7 UHD 4K Smart Monitor Display Size: 43 inches (108 cm)

Resolution: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: OTT apps, IoT integration, Office 365

Connectivity: Multiple ports, Bluetooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp UHD 4K resolution Large size may not fit smaller spaces Smart features like OTT apps, IoT integration Higher price point compared to standard monitors

2. LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor

The LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor in Black offers a 27-inch display with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440). It boasts a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 support, and sRGB 99% colour accuracy. Equipped with G-Sync compatibility and Freesync Premium, it ensures smooth gameplay. Connectivity options include HDMI x 2 and DisplayPort, with a headphone out port. This monitor is ideal for gamers seeking high performance and immersive visuals in a sleek, modern design and is currently available at 36% off with Amazon deals.

Specifications of LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor Display Size: 27 inches

Resolution: QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels)

Response Time: 1 ms

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution QHD display May be considered overkill for casual users or non-gamers Fast 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate Higher cost compared to standard HD monitors

3. Dell 24 inch FHD Gaming Monitor

The Dell 24-inch (60.96 cm) FHD gaming monitor is designed for smooth gameplay and features a high refresh rate of 165Hz, an IPS panel for vibrant colours, and a fast 1ms response time. Certified NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible and equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, it eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. Connectivity options include 2x HDMI ports, DisplayPort, and a headphone line out for audio. This monitor is ideal for gamers seeking immersive visuals and responsive performance in competitive gaming environments. It may be purchased as part of Amazon deals with 19% off.

Specifications of Dell 24 inch FHD Gaming Monitor Display Size: 24 inches (60.96 cm)

Refresh Rate: 165Hz

Response Time: 1ms

Technology: NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate (165Hz) for smooth gameplay Smaller screen size (24 inches) may not be ideal for all users Fast 1ms response time for reduced lag Limited to FHD resolution, not 4K

Top 3 features of the best monitors with Amazon deals

Best monitors with Amazon deals Display Size Connectivity Additional Features Samsung 43-Inch M7 UHD 4K Smart Monitor 43 inches (108cm) Multiple Ports, Bluetooth OTT Apps, IoT, Office 365, Adaptive Sound, Workout Tracker LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor 27 inches (68cm) 2x HDMI, DisplayPort, HP Out 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, G-Sync, FreeSync Dell-G2422HS-Black FHD Gaming Monitor 24 inches (60.96cm) 2x HDMI, DisplayPort, HP Line Out 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, G-Sync, FreeSync Premium

Printer deals on Amazon - up to 24% off 1. HP Deskjet 2820 Printer

The HP Deskjet 2820 Printer is perfect for home use, offering print, copy, and scan functions. It features WiFi with self-reset, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity, ensuring versatile connection options. The printer is easy to set up with the HP Smart App, making it user-friendly for all household members. Its compact design fits seamlessly into any home office, providing reliable performance for everyday tasks and it is ideal for those seeking convenience and efficiency in one device. Currently, it’s available at 24% off with Amazon deals.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2820 Printer Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Connectivity: WiFi with self-reset, Bluetooth, USB

Setup: Simple setup with HP Smart App

Ideal Use: Home office

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functions (print, copy, scan) Slower printing speed compared to higher-end models Easy setup with HP Smart App Limited to basic home office tasks

2. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer in black is ideal for home and small office use. It offers print, copy, and scan functions with high-capacity ink tanks for cost-effective printing. Featuring Wi-Fi connectivity, it allows wireless printing from smartphones and tablets, enhancing convenience. The EcoTank system ensures easy refilling and reduces ink costs. With high-quality printing and reliable performance, this printer is perfect for users seeking an efficient and economical printing solution. The compact design fits seamlessly into any workspace and may be bought at 22% off with Amazon deals.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Ink System: High-capacity ink tanks for cost-effective printing

Compatibility: Wireless printing from smartphones and tablets

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Cost-effective printing with high-capacity ink tanks Initial setup can be complex Wireless printing from smartphones and tablets Slower print speed compared to some laser printers

3. HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi Colour Printer

The HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi Colour Printer is perfect for office or home use. It offers print, scan, and copy functions with high-capacity ink tanks, capable of printing up to 6000 black and 6000 colour pages from the ink included in the box. Featuring WiFi connectivity, it supports wireless printing from various devices, enhancing convenience and efficiency. The compact design fits seamlessly into any workspace, providing reliable and cost-effective performance for all your printing needs and currently available at 21% off with Amazon deals.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi Colour Printer Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Ink System: High-capacity ink tanks

Print Capacity: Up to 6000 pages (black and colour combined) with included ink

Connectivity: WiFi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity ink tanks for cost-effective printing Initial setup may be complex Wireless printing capability Slower print speed compared to laser printers

Top 3 features of the best printers with Amazon deals

Best printers with Amazon deals Printer Type Connectivity Additional Features HP Deskjet 2820 Printer Inkjet All-in-One WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Copy, Scan, Self Reset, Simple Setup Smart App Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Printer Ink Tank All-in-One WiFi, USB High-capacity ink tanks, Cost-effective printing HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi Color Printer Ink Tank All-in-One WiFi, USB Print, Scan, Copy, High page yield (up to 6000 pages), Wireless

FAQs Question : What should I consider when buying a monitor? Ans : Consider the display size, resolution (like Full HD or 4K), refresh rate (for gaming), panel type (IPS for better colors), and connectivity options (HDMI, DisplayPort). Question : How do I choose a printer for home use? Ans : Look for functions you need (print, scan, copy), print quality (dpi), printing speed, connectivity (USB, WiFi), and if you prefer inkjet (colour accuracy) or laser (speed and efficiency). Question : What are the benefits of using an external monitor with a laptop? Ans : External monitors offer larger screens for better productivity, higher resolutions for sharper images, additional ports, and ergonomic benefits by allowing you to adjust screen height and angle. Question : What accessories are essential for a home office setup? Ans : Essential accessories include a good keyboard and mouse for comfort, a reliable surge protector or UPS for power management, and external storage (like SSDs or HDDs) for backup and file management. Question : How do I extend the life of my computer accessories? Ans : Keep accessories clean and dust-free, use surge protectors to prevent electrical damage, update drivers regularly, avoid overheating by maintaining good ventilation, and handle them gently to prevent physical damage.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!