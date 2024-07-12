What is the best time to buy a new air purifier or a water purifier? How can you get the most amount of discount on your purchase? We are here to solve that problem for you. There are multiple air purifiers and water purifiers with heavy discounts on Amazon and you can grab that for your home. We'll take you through the best water purifiers, ensuring your drinking water is free from harmful contaminants. We'll also step into the world of air purifiers, which can eliminate allergens, pollutants, and unpleasant odours, promoting better respiratory health for everyone in your household.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your existing purification systems or make your first investment in cleaner living, Amazon's wide selection of top-rated brands and models has something for every budget and need. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to safeguard your family's health and create a truly clean and healthy home.

1. Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver, currently available at a discounted price on Amazon, is a top contender for those seeking an efficient and comprehensive water purification solution. Its 9-stage purification process, including RO+UV+UF+MC tech, promises to remove a wide range of contaminants, from bacteria and viruses to heavy metals and pesticides. The Aquasaver technology claims to save up to 60% water compared to regular RO purifiers. However, the filter's lifespan is relatively short, requiring replacement after 6000 liters or one year.

Specifications of Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver:

Purification Stages: 9 (RO+UV+UF+MC)

Water Saving: Up to 60% compared to regular RO purifiers

Filter Life: Up to 6000 liters or 1 year

Features: Taste adjuster, mineral charge, smart LED indicators, works with all water sources

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 9-stage purification for comprehensive filtration Filter life could be longer Up to 60% water saving with Aquasaver technology

2. Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine (With Free Pre Filter)

The Kinsco Aqua Punch stands out with its unique combination of copper storage and advanced RO+UV+UF purification. The 15-liter copper tank not only stores purified water but also infuses it with the potential health benefits of copper. The TDS adjuster allows customization of the water's mineral content. While it caters to various water sources, the lack of detailed information about filter life and maintenance could be a concern for some buyers.

Specifications of Kinsco Aqua Punch Water Purifier:

Capacity: 15 liters

Material: Copper tank, plastic body

Purification: RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster

Features: Free pre-filter

Suitable for: All water types (tap, pump, etc.)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Copper tank for potential health benefits of copper Lack of information on filter life and maintenance RO+UV+UF purification for comprehensive filtration

3. HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 stage wall mounted counter top black 7L Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV water purifier is a reliable choice for ensuring safe and healthy drinking water. Its 6-stage RO+UV purification effectively removes contaminants while retaining essential minerals. The 7-liter storage capacity is sufficient for most households, and the Smartsense indicators provide timely filter replacement reminders. However, some users might find the wall-mounted design less convenient compared to countertop models.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV Water Purifier:

Capacity: 7 liters

Purification: 6-stage RO+UV

Features: Mineral enrichment, Smartsense indicators, power-saving mode

Suitable for: All water types (borewell, tanker, tap) up to 2000 PPM TDS

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 6-stage RO+UV purification for effective removal of contaminants Wall-mounted design might be less convenient for some Mineral enrichment for added health benefits

Also Read: Sharp air purifiers will help you tackle pollution indoors: Check top 8 options

4. Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | 10-Stage Water Purifier | Benefits worth ₹ 4500 | RO+UV+Active Copper | Taste Adjuster | Saves 50% Water | 2 Year Warranty (including Filters)

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life is impressive for its innovative 2-year filter life and unconditional 2-year warranty, offering hassle-free maintenance and peace of mind. The 10-stage purification process with Active Copper technology ensures clean and healthy water enriched with essential minerals. The taste adjuster and water-saving RO technology are additional benefits. However, the 7-liter capacity might be insufficient for larger families.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 2X Life Water Purifier:

Purification Stages: 10 (RO+UV+Active Copper)

Filter Life: Up to 2 years

Water Saving: Up to 50%

Warranty: 2 years (including filters)

Capacity: 7 liters

Features: Taste adjuster, active copper technology, smart service alerts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 2-year filter life and warranty for hassle-free maintenance 7-liter capacity might be insufficient for larger families 10-stage purification with Active Copper technology

5. HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF 6 stage 7L Wall mount Up to 45% Water Savings Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water (Blue & white)

The HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF is a wall-mountable water purifier that promises clean and mineral-enriched water. Its 6-stage purification process with a mineral enhancer cartridge ensures the removal of contaminants while retaining essential minerals. The Smartsense indicators provide timely alerts for filter replacement. However, the wall-mounted design might not be suitable for all kitchens, and the 45% water-saving claim might not be as significant as some other models.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF:

Capacity: 7 liters

Purification: 6-stage RO+MF

Features: Mineral enhancer cartridge, Smartsense indicators, 2x longer-lasting iSF

Water Saving: Up to 45%

Suitable for: All water types (borewell, tanker, tap)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 6-stage RO+MF purification with mineral enrichment Wall-mounted design might not be suitable for all kitchens Smartsense indicators for filter replacement 45% water saving might not be as high as other models

Best 3 features of the top water purifiers

Best water purifier Purification Stages Storage Capacity (Liters) Additional Features Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9 (RO+UV+UF+MC) 7 Up to 60% water saving, taste adjuster, 2-in-1 mineral charge, smart LED indicators Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster 15 Copper tank, free pre-filter HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 (RO+UV) 7 Mineral enrichment, Smartsense indicators, power-saving mode Aquaguard Aura 2X Life 10 (RO+UV+Active Copper) 7 2-year filter life, 2-year warranty, taste adjuster, water-saving RO technology, smart service alerts HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF 6 (RO+MF) 7 Mineral enhancer cartridge, Smartsense indicators, 2x longer-lasting iSF, up to 45% water saving

Also Read: Best water purifier: 7 options to ensure healthy living

6. Levoit 300S Smart Air Purifier for Home, HEPA Filter traps 99.97% virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 2 Years Warranty, Real Time Air Quality Indicator, App Control, compatible with Alexa

The Levoit 300S smart air purifier, currently on sale on Amazon, is a top seller for good reason. It's a compact and efficient air purifier ideal for bedrooms and small to medium-sized rooms. Its three-fold HEPA filter effectively captures 99.97% of airborne particles, including viruses and allergens, ensuring cleaner and healthier air. The quiet sleep mode and customizable timers add to its convenience. While the coverage might be limited for larger spaces, its performance and features make it a valuable addition to any home.

Specifications of Levoit 300S Smart Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: 50 m² (538 sq. ft)

CADR: 240 m³/h

Filter: Three-fold HEPA filter (Pre-filter, True HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter)

Noise Level: As low as 22dB (sleep mode)

Features: Smart app control, Alexa compatibility, real-time air quality indicator, timer, sleep mode

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High CADR for quick air purification Filter replacement costs (long-term) Effective HEPA filter for removing pollutants Limited coverage for larger spaces

7. Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White

The Coway Airmega 150 is a professional-grade air purifier designed for home use. Its unique Green Anti-Virus True HEPA filter captures 99.99% of harmful particles, including viruses, allergens, and pollutants. With a 303 cubic meters per hour Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), it effectively purifies the air in medium-sized rooms. The filter's impressive lifespan of 8500 hours and the 7-year warranty on the motor make it a long-lasting and valuable investment. However, some users might find it slightly noisy at higher fan speeds.

Specifications of Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: 355 sq. ft (33 sq. meters)

CADR: 303 cubic meters/hour

Filter: Special Green Anti-Virus True HEPA filter

Noise Level: 22-49dB

Warranty: 7 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High CADR for efficient air purification Can be noisy at higher fan speeds Special Green Anti-Virus True HEPA filter

Also Read: Best air purifier in India: Enjoy healthy and clean indoor air at home with our top 10 picks

8. Philips AC1711 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 350 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 15000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms

The Philips AC1711 is an excellent choice for those seeking a quiet and efficient air purifier for their bedrooms. With a 3-layer HEPA filtration system, it captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, including viruses and allergens. Its 360° air suction and large coverage area of 350 sqft ensure thorough purification. The long-lasting filter, with a life of up to 15000 hours, provides value for money. However, the lack of smart features might be a drawback for tech-savvy users.

Specifications of Philips AC1711 Smart Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: Up to 350 sq. ft

CADR: 300 m³/h

Filter: 3-layer HEPA filter (Prefilter + Carbon + HEPA)

Noise Level: 15dB (sleep mode)

Filter Life: Up to 15000 hours

Features: Real-time AQI display, 360° air suction

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quiet operation (15dB in sleep mode) Lacks smart features like app control Effective 3-layer HEPA filtration

9. FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Air Filter, Quiet Air Cleaner With Night Light,Portable Small Air Purifier for Home, Pet, Office, Living Room (White)

The FULMINARE Air Purifier is a budget-friendly option for those seeking cleaner air in smaller spaces. Its H13 True HEPA filter effectively captures 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, and pet dander. The quiet operation and independent night light make it suitable for bedrooms. With its compact design and five timer options, it's a convenient choice for those who prioritize simplicity and affordability. However, the limited coverage area might not be sufficient for larger rooms.

Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom:

Coverage Area: Up to 215 sq. ft (20 sq. meters)

Filter: H13 True HEPA filter

Noise Level: Around 24dB (low fan speed)

Features: Independent night light, 5 timers (2/4/8/10/12 hours)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Limited coverage area H13 True HEPA filter for effective filtration

Also Read: Best water purifiers in May 2024: Top 10 clean water solutions to stay hydrated and healthy

10. Philips AC1715 Smart Air Purifier for Home | Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 350 sqft | Removes 99.97% of Viruses, Allergens, Dust and PM2.5 | HEPA Filter |App Control| Ideal for Bedrooms

The Philips AC1715 is a smart air purifier designed for bedrooms and living rooms, offering comprehensive protection with its 3-layer HEPA filtration system. It captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, including viruses, allergens, and dust. The real-time AQI display and smart app control provide convenience and monitoring capabilities. The quiet operation and energy efficiency make it ideal for any room. However, the initial investment might be a consideration for some users.

Specifications of Philips AC1715 Smart Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: Up to 350 sq. ft

CADR: 300 m³/h

Filter: 3-layer HEPA filter (Prefilter + Carbon + HEPA)

Noise Level: 15dB (sleep mode)

Features: Real-time AQI display, smart app control, 360° air suction, long-lasting filter

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective 3-layer HEPA filtration Relatively high price Real-time AQI display and smart app control

Best 3 features of the top air purifiers

Best air purifier Coverage area (sq. ft) CADR (m³/h) Filter Type Additional Features Levoit 300S Smart Air Purifier for Home 50 (20 sq. meters) 240 Three-fold HEPA filter Smart app control, Alexa compatibility, real-time AQI display Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home 355 (33 sq. meters) 303 Special Green Anti-Virus True HEPA 8500-hour filter life, 7-year warranty on motor Philips AC1711 Smart Air Purifier for Home 350 300 3-layer HEPA (Prefilter + Carbon + HEPA) Real-time AQI display, 360° air suction, long-lasting filter (15000 hours) FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom 215 (20 sq. meters) 210 H13 True HEPA Independent night light, 5 timers Philips AC1715 Smart Air Purifier for Home 350 300 3-layer HEPA (Prefilter + Carbon + HEPA) Real-time AQI display, 360° air suction, smart app control

Similar Stories for you

How to buy the right water purifier? The ultimate buying guide to ensure safe drinking water

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best deals on air purifiers with discounts up to 70% off on top brands

Best Aquaguard water purifiers: Top 9 options with smart features for clean drinking water

Buying an air purifier? Things to keep in mind

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF purification technologies?

Ans : RO (Reverse Osmosis): Removes dissolved impurities like salts, heavy metals, and chemicals. UV (Ultraviolet): Kills bacteria and viruses by disrupting their DNA. UF (Ultrafiltration): Removes suspended particles like dust, dirt, and cysts.

Question : How often should I replace the filters in my water purifier?

Ans : The frequency of filter replacement varies depending on the model and water quality. Most manufacturers recommend replacing filters every 6-12 months.

Question : What is CADR, and why is it important?

Ans : CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) measures how quickly an air purifier can clean the air in a room. A higher CADR means the purifier can clean the air more efficiently.

Question : Do air purifiers remove odors?

Ans : Some air purifiers have activated carbon filters that help absorb and remove odors. Look for models specifically mentioning odour removal if this is a concern.

Question : Can air purifiers help with allergies?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters can effectively capture allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, potentially reducing allergy symptoms.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!