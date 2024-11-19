Looking for clean and healthy water at unbeatable prices? Check out these amazing Amazon deals on water purifiers, offering up to 80% off on top brands! With so many options available, it's never been easier to invest in the best water purifiers for your home. Our top 10 picks provide a wide range of features, including multi-stage filtration, UV protection, and RO technology to ensure your water is pure and safe to drink.

These water purifiers are designed to meet all your needs, from removing harmful contaminants to improving taste and odour. Whether you're looking for a compact purifier for a small space or a high-capacity option for a larger household, our curated selection has something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these incredible savings — check out the Amazon deals on water purifiers today and enjoy fresh, clean water for your family!

1. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

Looking for a reliable water purifier? The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF offers advanced filtration with 7L storage capacity. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier ensures clean and safe drinking water. Enjoy free standard installation and great Amazon deals on this top-rated purifier, perfect for your home. Get yours today and experience the best in water purification technology!

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF water purifier

Filtration System: RO+UV+UF for advanced purification

Storage Capacity: 7L for consistent clean water

Installation: Free standard installation included

Water Compatibility: Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water

2. KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | RO + UV LED + UF + TDS Control | ISI Marked | Extra 1000 Off on Exchange | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | White

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier offers advanced RO+UV+UF filtration with TDS control, ensuring pure water for your home. With an 8L tank and 20 LPH flow rate, it’s ideal for large families. Enjoy 4 years of free service and an additional ₹1000 off on exchange. ISI marked for quality assurance. Check out the latest Amazon deals on best water purifiers and enjoy pure water every day.

Specifications of KENT Grand RO Water Purifier

Filtration: RO + UV + UF with TDS control

Tank Capacity: 8L

Flow Rate: 20 LPH

Warranty: 4 years free service, ISI Marked

3. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹ 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier combines RO+UV+UF technology to ensure the purest water for your home. Enjoy a free service plan worth ₹2000. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources. Take advantage of Amazon deals on top-rated water purifiers and secure clean water for your family with this trusted brand.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier

Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF 6-Stage Filtration

Free Service Plan: ₹2000 Service Plan Included

Water Compatibility: Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, and Municipal Water

Brand: Aquaguard

4. AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

The AQUA D PURE 4-in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier offers 10-stage filtration, combining RO, UV, UF, and a TDS Adjuster for optimal water purification. With a 12-litre large storage tank, it’s ideal for all types of water supply. Take advantage of the latest Amazon deals to get this top-rated purifier and enjoy clean, safe water for your home.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier

Filtration: 10-stage RO, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster

Storage: 12L tank

Water Type: Suitable for all water sources

Health: Copper-infused purification

Also read: How to buy the right water purifier? The ultimate buying guide to ensure safe drinking water

5. KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI & NSF Certified | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED in Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Purification, White

Get clean, purified water with the KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier. Offering RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control, it ensures superior purification and taste. The 8L tank and 20 LPH purification ensure you always have fresh water. Enjoy 4 years free service and the peace of mind of ISI & NSF certification. Take advantage of Amazon deals on the best water purifiers.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier

Purification Technology: RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control

Tank Capacity: 8L

Purification Speed: 20 LPH

Certification: ISI & NSF Certified, UV LED in Tank

6. Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier offers advanced purification with RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline technology. Its 10-stage filtration ensures pure, healthy water, while its 4-in-1 health booster improves water quality. With 8L capacity, smart IoT features, and a 2-year warranty, this purifier requires no servicing for two years. Check out amazing Amazon deals on top water purifiers for clean and safe drinking water at home.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier

Purification Technology: RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline for thorough water purification

10-Stage Filtration: Ensures clean, healthy drinking water

Capacity: 8L water storage

Warranty: 2-year warranty with no service required for 2 years

Also read: Urban Company water purifiers vs other top brands: A comparison guide for pure water at home

7. Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine, Black (With Free Pre Filter)

The Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper Water Purifier combines RO, UV, UF, and TDS adjustment technologies for superior water purification. Designed with a built-in copper chamber, it promotes healthy hydration. This high-performance dispenser features a 15L capacity and includes a free pre-filter. Get the best water purification system with exclusive Amazon deals on the Kinsco Aqua Punch for clean, safe drinking water at home.

Specifications of Kinsco Aqua Punch water purifier

15L capacity for continuous water supply

RO, UV, UF, and TDS adjuster for comprehensive purification

Copper chamber for added health benefits

Includes free pre-filter for enhanced filtration

8. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Water Purifier

Experience efficient hydration with the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF purifier. Designed for wall-mounted or countertop placement, it features a 10-litre tank, ensuring an uninterrupted water supply. Save up to 60% water with its eco-friendly purification technology. Its triple-layered RO, UV, and MF process removes impurities while retaining essential minerals. Explore Amazon deals on this top-rated purifier and enjoy clean, safe, and refreshing water every day.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco water purifier

Capacity: 10 litres, perfect for families

Purification: RO+UV+MF with mineral retention

Water Savings: Saves up to 60% water with advanced technology

Installation Options: Wall-mounted or countertop design

Also read: Best water purifiers in India: Top 8 RO and UV picks with advanced features for clean drinking water at home

9. BLACK+DECKER Zenith RO Water Purifier | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO+UV+UF+Cu+Alkaline | Mineral Controller | Black | From the House of KENT RO | Free Installation

Explore the BLACK+DECKER Zenith RO Water Purifier, combining style and performance for clean, safe drinking water. Featuring advanced RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline purification with a mineral controller, it ensures superior water quality. ISI-marked for reliability, this purifier comes from the trusted house of KENT RO. The elegant black design suits any kitchen, and free installation adds convenience. Grab this essential appliance during Amazon deals to secure healthy water at home.

Specifications of BLACK+DECKER Zenith RO Water Purifier

Multi-Stage Purification: RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline for superior water quality.

Mineral Controller: Retains essential minerals for healthier drinking water

ISI Marked: Certified for safety and performance

Free Installation: Hassle-free setup included with purchase

10. Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier | UV+UF+Cu Guard |7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Pre & Post Carbon| Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water| Pressure & Purification Indicator | Upto 200 TDS | (Black)

The Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier delivers clean and healthy drinking water with UV+UF+Cu Guard technology and a robust 7-stage filtration system. Perfect for low-TDS sources like municipal water, this purifier features a 7-litre tank, pressure and purification indicators, and pre- and post-carbon filters. Designed for TDS levels up to 200, it ensures every sip is safe and refreshing. Explore top deals on Amazon for the best water purifier today!

Specifications of Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier

Technology: UV+UF+Cu Guard with 7-stage filtration

Storage Capacity: 7-litre tank

Compatibility: Ideal for municipal water, supports TDS levels up to 200

Indicators: Pressure and purification status indicators

Also read: Best V Guard water purifiers: Top 5 picks that will ensure clean and safe drinking water for your family

11. Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life water purifier delivers exceptional convenience with its 2-year no-service promise, including filters. Enjoy pure water with 8-stage purification featuring RO, UV, Active Copper, and a Taste Adjuster for a refreshing experience. Compatible with all water sources, its advanced filtration ensures safety and superior taste. Explore this innovative solution and unbeatable performance in Amazon deals to secure one of the best water purifiers for your home.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 2X Life

Purification Technology: 8-stage purification with RO, UV, Active Copper, and Taste Adjuster.

No-Service Promise: 2-year unconditional warranty with filters included.

Water Compatibility: Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Capacity: 8-litre storage for uninterrupted water supply

FAQs

Question : What is the best water purifier for borewell water?

Ans : RO water purifiers with TDS control, like KENT and Aquaguard models, are ideal for borewell water.

Question : How often should I replace water purifier filters?

Ans : Replace filters every 6–12 months, depending on usage and water quality.

Question : Are UV water purifiers good for municipal water?

Ans : Yes, UV purifiers effectively kill bacteria in treated municipal water.

Question : Which water purifiers are best for large families?

Ans : Purifiers with 10+ litre storage, like HUL Pureit or Aquaguard Aura, suit large families.

Question : Can water purifiers remove heavy metals?

Ans : RO water purifiers can efficiently remove heavy metals like lead and arsenic.

