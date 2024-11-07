Looking to upgrade your water purifier without compromising your budget? Amazon deals on water purifiers bring you unbeatable discounts, with savings of up to 75% on top-rated models from trusted brands like Aquaguard, Urban Company, and others.

Clean, fresh water is essential for health, and now you can access some of the best water purifiers at incredible prices. These exclusive Amazon deals offer a wide range of options to suit your needs, from compact systems for small homes to high-capacity models for larger families.

With powerful filtration technologies, easy-to-use features, and energy-efficient designs, these water purifiers promise top-notch performance at a fraction of the cost. Don’t miss out on these amazing offers—make your home’s water cleaner and safer today with the best water purifiers available. Act fast to secure your deal before it's too late!

1. AQUA AVIVA 12L Multi-Stage RO Water Purifier with Copper Alkaline Filter, UV, UF, TDS Controller with Multiple Water Source Compatibility & Energy Saving Mode, Best for Home and Office

The AQUA AVIVA 12L Multi-Stage RO Water Purifier offers advanced filtration with a Copper Alkaline Filter, UV, UF, and TDS Controller, ensuring pure, healthy water for your home or office. It’s designed for multiple water sources and comes with an energy-saving mode, making it both efficient and eco-friendly. Take advantage of Amazon deals on water purifiers to get this top-rated model at an unbeatable price. Enjoy the benefits of one of the best water purifiers for your daily hydration needs!

Specifications of AQUA AVIVA

Filtration: Multi-stage RO, Copper Alkaline, UV, UF, TDS Controller

Capacity: 12L

Compatibility: Multiple water sources

Energy-Saving: Eco-friendly mode

2. Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier combines advanced RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline filtration in a 10-stage system, offering pure, healthy water. With a smart IoT feature and 8L capacity, this purifier requires no servicing for 2 years. Ideal for homes and offices, it includes a 2-year warranty and is designed to boost health with its 4-in-1 functionality. Discover top deals on water purifiers and enjoy a clean, fresh water experience with one of the best water purifiers available today.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier

Filtration: 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline purification

Capacity: 8L water tank

Features: Smart IoT, 4-in-1 health booster

Warranty: 2 years, no servicing required for 2 years

3. Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm)

The Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier offers powerful 7-stage purification with a toughened glass exterior, making it a durable choice for your home. Designed for municipal water (TDS <200 ppm), it features a TDS indicator to ensure clean, safe drinking water. As one of the slimmest UV purifiers, it fits into tight spaces without compromising performance. Don't miss out on the Amazon deals on water purifiers for this and other best water purifiers for your home.

Specifications of Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier

Purification Stages: 7-stage purification

Exterior: Toughened glass

Compatibility: Suitable for municipal water (TDS <200 ppm)

Indicator: TDS indicator for water quality monitoring

Check out the best water purifiers below:

5. Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

The Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier offers a powerful 10-stage purification process with RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline filtration to ensure pure, safe water for your home. With a 2-year no-service guarantee and 8L capacity, it’s designed for health, featuring a 4-in-1 health booster. Enjoy hassle-free maintenance with included filters and a 2-year warranty. Discover Amazon deals on water purifiers and experience the quality of one of the best water purifiers for your home.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier

Filtration System: RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline with 10-stage purification

Capacity: 8L

Warranty: 2-year warranty, no service required for 2 years

Special Features: 4-in-1 health booster, IoT-enabled smart features

6. Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Storage Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | Input & Output TDS Indicator | 2.5L Storage Tank | 8-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm)

The Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Storage Water Purifier combines advanced features with a stylish design, perfect for homes. It boasts a toughened glass exterior, an input & output TDS indicator, and a 2.5L storage tank for convenience. With 8-stage purification and the ability to purify municipal water with TDS <200 ppm, it ensures you enjoy safe, clean drinking water. Take advantage of Amazon deals on water purifiers to get one of the best water purifiers for your home.

Specifications of Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Storage Water Purifier

Purification Stages: 8-stage filtration for enhanced water quality

Storage Capacity: 2.5L storage tank for consistent supply

TDS Indicator: Input & output TDS indicator to monitor water quality

Design: Toughened glass exterior for durability and modern look

Also read: Best alternatives to Aquaguard water purifier: Check out the top 7 options with modern designs and the latest features

7. HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF 6 stage 7L Wall mount Up to 45% Water Savings Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water (Blue & white)

The HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF offers advanced 6-stage filtration for cleaner, healthier water. With a 7L capacity, this wall-mounted purifier is perfect for borewell, tanker, and municipal water. It ensures up to 45% water savings, making it eco-friendly and efficient. The innovative mineral cartridge preserves essential minerals for taste and health, while the RO+MF technology guarantees pure drinking water. Check out Amazon deals on water purifiers and get the best water purifiers for your home!

Specifications of HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF 6 stage purifier

Filtration Stages: 6-stage RO+MF purification

Capacity: 7L storage

Water Sources: Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water

Water Savings: Up to 45% water savings

8. Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life water purifier offers exceptional filtration with its 8-stage RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster system, ensuring safe and clean water for your home. It requires no service for two years, making it hassle-free and convenient. Suitable for all water sources, this purifier provides pure, great-tasting water. With an unconditional 2-year warranty (filters included), it’s one of the best water purifiers available. Take advantage of the Amazon deals on water purifiers and enjoy the benefits of advanced purification technology.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 2X water purifier

Purification Technology: 8-stage RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster

Service Requirement: No service needed for 2 years

Warranty: Unconditional 2-year warranty (includes filters)

Water Compatibility: Suitable for all water sources

Also read: Best water purifiers in May 2024: Top 10 clean water solutions to stay hydrated and healthy

9. Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient UV+UF+Active Copper, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm)

The Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient Water Purifier offers advanced UV+UF+Active Copper technology, ensuring clean and safe drinking water. It features a dual stainless steel tank for durability and long-lasting performance. This purifier is ideal for municipal water with TDS levels below 200 ppm and provides instant hot and ambient water. Not suitable for borewell or tanker water. You must check out unbeatable deals on the best water purifiers with Amazon's latest offers for a healthier lifestyle.

Specifications of Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient Water Purifier

Purification: UV+UF+Active Copper.

Capacity: Dual stainless steel tank.

Compatibility: Municipal water (TDS < 200 ppm).

Instant Water: Hot & ambient water.

10. AO Smith Z9 Pro Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Save upto 55% Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home

AO Smith Z9 Pro Instant Hot & Ambient Water Purifier features RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech technology, providing 8-stage purification for clean, safe water. With a 10L storage capacity, it delivers hot water in a stainless steel tank and saves up to 55% water. Ideal for home use, this purifier offers both hot and ambient water options, ensuring convenience and quality. Benefit from a healthier lifestyle with one of the best water purifiers for your home.

Specifications of AO Smith Z9 Pro Water Purifier

Purification Technology: RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech

Storage Capacity: 10L

Water Saving: Saves up to 55% water

Tank Material: Stainless steel for hot water storage

Also read: How to buy the right water purifier? The ultimate buying guide to ensure safe drinking water

11. Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years by Livpure- Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier offers 10-stage advanced purification with RO+UV+UF, Copper, Alkaline, and Mineraliser technologies, ensuring clean and healthy water for your home. It features in-tank UV sterilisation for extra protection and a 7L capacity for consistent water supply. With no service costs for 2.5 years and filters included, it’s one of the best water purifiers for long-lasting performance. Take advantage of Amazon deals on water purifiers to get the Livpure Allura Premia today!

Specifications of Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier

Purification Stages: 10-stage advanced purification (RO+UV+UF, Copper, Alkaline, Mineraliser)

Storage Capacity: 7L

In-tank UV Sterilisation: Ensures extra protection from contaminants

Service & Warranty: No service cost for 2.5 years; filters included

FAQs

Question : What is the best type of water purifier for home use?

Ans : The best water purifier depends on your water source. For municipal water, UV or RO purifiers work well. For borewell or tanker water, RO-based purifiers with UV and UF are ideal for effective filtration.

Question : How often should I change the filters in my water purifier?

Ans : Typically, filters should be replaced every 6-12 months, depending on water quality and purifier usage. Always check manufacturer guidelines for optimal maintenance.

Question : Do water purifiers remove TDS from water?

Ans : Yes, water purifiers with RO technology can effectively reduce Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in water, ensuring clean and safe drinking water.

Question : Can I use a water purifier for both hot and cold water?

Ans : Some water purifiers, like the AO Smith Z9 Pro, offer hot and ambient water options. Choose a model with this feature for versatility in your household.

Question : Are water purifiers energy-efficient?

Ans : Many modern water purifiers, including those with energy-saving modes, are designed to consume less power. Look for models that promote water and energy conservation.

