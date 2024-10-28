As the Amazon Diwali Dhamaka Sale heads into its final days, now is the time to score massive savings on essential home appliances like water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and inverters! With discounts reaching new heights. This sale offers an incredible opportunity to refresh and upgrade your home essentials just in time for Diwali festivities. Whether you need the latest water purifier for clean drinking water, a high-performance vacuum for spotless cleaning, or an air purifier to tackle seasonal pollution, Amazon’s got a range of top brands and models at unbeatable prices. Don’t wait—these exclusive Diwali offers are set to end on October 29, so act fast to grab the best deals and elevate your home essentials!

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Over 70% savings on top vacuum cleaners from leading brands – our best picks!

Water purifiers are essential to stay healthyWater purifiers are essential for ensuring clean, safe drinking water, especially with rising concerns about contaminants and water quality. They effectively remove harmful pollutants like bacteria, viruses, chemicals, and heavy metals, making tap water safe and healthier. Modern purifiers offer advanced features such as UV and RO filtration, smart indicators, and energy efficiency. When choosing a purifier, consider water quality in your area and the capacity that fits your family’s needs. Look for discounted options during the Diwali sale for added savings!

Water purifiers under ₹10,000

Water purifiers under ₹20,000

Amazon sale

Water purifiers under ₹30,000

Also read: Exclusive Diwali sale offer on air purifiers during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Tackle air pollution efficiently

Air purifiers on Amazon Diwali sale will keep the infection at bay

Air purifiers are becoming indispensable in homes, especially in regions with high pollution levels. These devices capture dust, pollen, smoke, and harmful pollutants, ensuring cleaner indoor air that’s easier on the lungs. Advanced models feature HEPA filters and smart sensors to adapt purification levels based on air quality in real time. Ideal for homes with children, pets, or residents with allergies, they help reduce respiratory issues and improve overall well-being. This Diwali sale is a great time to invest in one!

Air purifiers under ₹5,000

Air purifiers under ₹15,000

Air pufieirs under ₹25,000

Premium air purifiers above ₹25,000

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Our pick of deals with up to 50% off on vacuum cleaners, water purifiers and more

Vacuum cleaners will make your festive cleaning easier

Vacuum cleaners are important for festive cleaning, helping make homes spotless for Diwali celebrations. They efficiently remove dust, pet hair, and debris from floors, carpets, and furniture. Advanced models even offer HEPA filtration, trapping allergens and keeping the air fresher. Handheld and robotic vacuum options also allow for targeted or automated cleaning, adding convenience to your routine. Investing in a quality vacuum cleaner during the sale not only upgrades your cleaning game but also enhances your home’s hygiene.

Vacuum cleaners under ₹2,000

Vacuum cleaners under ₹5,000

Vacuum cleaners under ₹10,000

Premium vacuum cleaners

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 60% off on the best water purifiers for clean and healthy drinking water

Ensure light during festival with inverters during Amazon sale

Inverters and power backups are lifesavers, especially during festive times when uninterrupted power is a must. They keep your lights, appliances, and even internet running smoothly during power outages, ensuring celebrations aren’t interrupted. Modern inverters come with advanced features like fast charging, eco-friendly battery options, and smart displays that monitor usage. For both homes and small businesses, inverters are a reliable power solution, giving peace of mind. The Diwali sale is an ideal time to grab deals on these essential devices!

Inverters under ₹10,000

Inverters under ₹20,000

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Big offers up to 83% off on air purifiers, vacuum cleaners and dehumidifiers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Steal Deals: Up to 60% off on best selling water purifiers from Aquaguard, Pureit and more

Amazon Diwali Sale: Only 3 days left to save up to 50% off on premium appliances from Dyson, Electrolux and more

You can not miss out on these expertly curated Diwali deals on water purifiers during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.