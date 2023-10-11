Amazon Diwali Sale 2023: Explore up to 80% discounts on Fire-Boltt smartwatches

Get ready to make your Diwali celebrations truly spectacular with the most sizzling tech deals of 2023! The highly anticipated Amazon Diwali Sale 2023 will bring with it exclusive discounts on Fire-Boltt smartwatches that will ignite your excitement. As the festival of lights draws near, what better way to revel in the festivities than by indulging in cutting-edge wearable technology? This blog is your gateway to uncovering the treasure trove of top-notch deals on Fire-Boltt smartwatches , where we'll delve deep into their remarkable features, impeccable style, and seamless functionality.

Whether you're a dedicated fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual on the hunt for the latest gadgetry, or simply seeking the perfect Diwali gift to brighten someone's day, the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023 is poised to be the beacon of your celebrations.

Picture this: adorning your wrist with a state-of-the-art Fire-Boltt smartwatch that seamlessly blends fashion and function. These incredible wearables are more than just timekeepers; they are your personal fitness companions, your notification hubs, and your style statements all rolled into one. And what's even more exciting is the prospect of grabbing them at prices that defy imagination.

In the upcoming sections of this blog, we'll embark on a thrilling journey through the top deals on Fire-Boltt smartwatches, exploring their ability to track your health and fitness goals, keep you connected, and enhance your daily life. Brace yourself for a Diwali filled with tech-inspired brilliance, as the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023 is all set to illuminate your path to the future of wearable technology. Don't miss out on the chance to make this Diwali truly special – stay tuned for a tech-infused celebration!

1. Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368 * 448 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown & 60Hz Refresh Rate 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance (Black)

The Fire-Boltt Visionary is a cutting-edge smartwatch featuring a vibrant 1.78" AMOLED display with a high resolution of 368x448 pixels. It boasts a rotating crown for easy navigation, a swift 60Hz refresh rate, and Bluetooth calling capability. With over 100 sports modes, TWS connectivity, and voice assistance, this sleek black smartwatch is your ultimate companion for fitness and connectivity needs.

Product Specifications of Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368 * 448 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown & 60Hz Refresh Rate 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance (Black):

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Manufacturer: Fire-Boltt, Boltt Games Pvt Ltd

Model: BSW046

Model Name: Visionary

Model Year: 2021

Product Dimensions: 46.4 x 37.9 x 11.8 cm; 57 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Item model number: BSW046

Pros Cons High-resolution AMOLED display (368x448) Limited colour options (only available in black) Rotating crown for easy navigation Battery life may vary depending on usage Wide range of sports modes (100+) May not have as many advanced health features

2. Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe 1.43" Super AMOLED Display Luxury Smartwatch, Stainless Steel Build, 600 NITS Brightness with Single BT Bluetooth Connection, IP68, Dual Button Technology (Stainless Black)

The Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe is a luxurious smartwatch featuring a dazzling 1.43" Super AMOLED display with 600 NITS brightness. Crafted from stainless steel, it exudes elegance. It combines style and functionality seamlessly with a single BT Bluetooth connection, IP68 water resistance, and dual-button technology. The Stainless Black variant adds a touch of sophistication to your daily life.

Product Specifications of Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe 1.43" Super AMOLED Display Luxury Smartwatch, Stainless Steel Build, 600 NITS Brightness with Single BT Bluetooth Connection, IP68, Dual Button Technology (Stainless Black):

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Manufacturer: Fire-Boltt, Boltt Games Pvt Ltd

Series: Dagger Pro

Colour: Stainless Black

Standing screen display size: 1.43 Inches

Product Dimensions: 27.5 x 4.91 x 1.43 cm; 66.5 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Item model number: BSW149

Connectivity Type: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display with high brightness (600 NITS) Limited colour options (only available in Stainless Black) Premium stainless steel build Single BT Bluetooth connection may limit connectivity options IP68 rating for water and dust resistance Dual-button Technology might be unfamiliar for some users

3. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Gold Black)

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus is a feature-packed smartwatch with a vivid 1.43" AMOLED display. It offers Bluetooth calling, seamless TWS connection, and an extensive selection of 300+ sports modes. With 110 in-built watch faces, 4GB storage, and AI voice assistance, it's a versatile companion. The Gold Black variant adds a touch of elegance to your tech-savvy lifestyle.

Product Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Gold Black):

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Manufacturer: Fire-Boltt, Boltt Games Pvt Ltd

Series: Invincible Plus

Colour: Gold Black

Standing screen display size: 1.43 Inches

Product Dimensions: 4.65 x 4.25 x 1.28 cm; 155 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Item model number: BSW097

Pros Cons AMOLED display for vibrant visuals Limited colour options (only available in Gold Black) Bluetooth calling capability Feature-rich design may require more frequent charging Extensive sports modes (300+) Complexity may be overwhelming for some users

4. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is an advanced smartwatch featuring a large 1.83" display with a high-resolution of 240x280 pixels. It offers Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistance, and boasts an impressive selection of 100 sports modes. With an IP67 rating, it's resistant to dust and water, making it a reliable companion for both active lifestyles and daily tasks.

Product Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution:

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Manufacturer: Fire-Boltt, Boltt Games Pvt Ltd

Series: Ninja Call Pro

Colour: Active Black

Standing screen display size: 1.83 Inches

Product Dimensions: 25.5 x 2 x 1.15 cm; 50 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Item model number: BSW053

Pros Cons Large high-resolution display (240x280) Limited colour options Bluetooth calling capability May not have as many sports modes as some competitors AI voice assistance for convenience IP67 rating, while good, may not be suitable for extended water activities

5. Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 1.43" Display Smart Watch, with 700 NITS Brightness, Stainless Steel Rotating Crown, Multiple Sports Modes & 360 Health (Grey)

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED Smart Watch is a versatile device with a brilliant 1.43" display, offering a stunning 700 NITS brightness. Its stainless steel rotating crown ensures smooth navigation. Equipped with multiple sports modes and 360-degree health tracking features, this watch in Grey is a perfect blend of style and functionality, catering to your fitness and lifestyle needs.

Product Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 1.43" Display Smart Watch, with 700 NITS Brightness, Stainless Steel Rotating Crown, Multiple Sports Modes & 360 Health (Grey):

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Manufacturer: Fire-Boltt, Boltt Games Pvt Ltd

Series: Phoenix AMOLED

Colour: AMOLED Silver

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Item model number: BSW196

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Wattage: 800 Watts

Operating System: Smartwatch

Battery Description: Lithium-ion

Pros Cons High-brightness AMOLED display (700 NITS) Limited colour options (only available in Grey) Stainless steel rotating crown for easy navigation May not have as many sports modes as some competitors Comprehensive health monitoring features Some users may prefer additional smartwatch functions

6. Fire-Boltt Avalanche Luxury Watch, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with 1.28" HD Display, 2 Button Pushers, Voice Assistance, Multiple Sports Modes, Health Suite, IP67 Resistance. (Black Silicone)

The Fire-Boltt Avalanche Luxury Watch is a stylish and versatile smartwatch featuring a 1.28" HD display. It supports Bluetooth calling, voice assistance, and offers multiple sports modes. With 2 button pushers for easy control and a comprehensive health suite, it's a perfect fitness and lifestyle companion. Additionally, it boasts IP67 resistance, making it suitable for various environments. The Black Silicone variant adds a touch of sophistication to your wrist.

Product Specifications of Fire-Boltt Avalanche Luxury Watch, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with 1.28" HD Display, 2 Button Pushers, Voice Assistance, Multiple Sports Modes, Health Suite, IP67 Resistance. (Black Silicone):

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Manufacturer: Fire-Boltt, Boltt Games Pvt Ltd

Series: Avalanche

Colour: Black Silicone

Standing screen display size: 1.28 Inches

Package Dimensions: 12.7 x 11.3 x 7.4 cm; 86 Grams

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Wattage: 100 Watts

Pros Cons HD display for clear visuals Limited colour options (only available in Black Silicone) Bluetooth calling capability May have a simpler design compared to other luxury watches Multiple sports modes and health suite IP67 resistance may not be suitable for extended water activities

7. Fire-Boltt Artillery 1.5" HD Display Smart Watch, Shockproof Design, Rugged Looks, Motion Sensor Gaming, 320 mAh Battery, Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Inbuilt Games (Black)

The Fire-Boltt Artillery is a rugged and dynamic smartwatch with a 1.5" HD display, built to withstand shocks and demanding conditions. It offers motion sensor gaming, Bluetooth calling, and over 100 sports modes. With a robust 320 mAh battery, it keeps you powered throughout the day. The Black variant exudes a rugged and sporty aesthetic, while inbuilt games add extra entertainment to your wrist.

Product Specifications of Fire-Boltt Artillery 1.5" HD Display Smart Watch, Shockproof Design, Rugged Looks, Motion Sensor Gaming, 320 mAh Battery, Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Inbuilt Games (Black):

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Manufacturer: Boltt Games Private Limited, Boltt Games Pvt Ltd

Model: Artillery

Model Name: Artillery

Product Dimensions: 5.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm; 60 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Item model number: Artillery

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 MB

Pros Cons HD display for clear visuals Limited colour options (only available in Black) Shockproof and rugged design Rugged looks may not appeal to all users Motion sensor gaming and inbuilt games Battery life may vary depending on usage

8. Fire-Boltt Asteroid 1.43" Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch, One Tap Bluetooth Calling, 466 * 466 px Resolution, 123 Sports Modes, in-Built Voice Assistance, 350mAh Large Battery (Black)

The Fire-Boltt Asteroid is a feature-packed smartwatch with a vibrant 1.43" Super AMOLED display, offering stunning visuals at 466x466 px resolution. It enables convenient one-tap Bluetooth calling and boasts an impressive 123 sports modes. With in-built voice assistance and a robust 350mAh battery, it's a versatile companion for your daily life and fitness activities. The Black variant adds a touch of sophistication to your wrist.

Product Specifications of Fire-Boltt Asteroid 1.43" Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch, One Tap Bluetooth Calling, 466 * 466 px Resolution, 123 Sports Modes, in-Built Voice Assistance, 350mAh Large Battery (Black):

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Manufacturer: Boltt Games Private Limited, Boltt Games Pvt Ltd

Series: Asteroid

Colour: Black

Standing screen display size: 1.43 Inches

Package Dimensions: 28.5 x 7.5 x 2.8 cm; 60 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Item model number: BSW148

Battery Charge Time (in hours): 3 Hours

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display with high resolution (466x466 px) Limited colour options (only available in Black) One-Tap Bluetooth calling feature May not have as many sports modes as some competitors Large 350mAh battery for extended use Some users may prefer additional smartwatch functions

9. Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96" Biggest Display Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant &123 Sports Modes, 8 Unique UI Interactions, SpO2, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking (Blue)

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator boasts a massive 1.96" display, the largest in its category. It supports Bluetooth calling, voice assistance, and offers 123 sports modes for versatile fitness tracking. With 8 unique UI interactions, SpO2 measurement, and continuous 24/7 heart rate tracking, it's a comprehensive health and lifestyle companion. The Blue variant adds a vibrant touch to your wristwear.

Product Specifications of Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96" Biggest Display Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant &123 Sports Modes, 8 Unique UI Interactions, SpO2, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking (Blue):

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Manufacturer: Fire-Boltt, Boltt Games Pvt Ltd

Series: Gladiator

Colour: Blue

Item Height: 12 Millimeters

Item Width: 39 Millimeters

Standing screen display size: 1.96 Inches

Product Dimensions: 4.5 x 3.9 x 1.2 cm; 50 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Battery Charge Time (in hours): 3 Hours

Pros Cons Largest display among smartwatches (1.96") Limited colour options (only available in Blue) Bluetooth calling capability The large display may not be suitable for all wrist sizes Multiple sports modes and health tracking features Some users may prefer a more compact smartwatch design

10. Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury Stainless Steel Design 1.28" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with High Resolution of 240 * 240 Px & TWS Connection, SpO2 Tracking with 100 Sports Modes (Raven Gold)

The Fire-Boltt Quantum is a luxurious stainless steel smartwatch with a 1.28" high-resolution display (240x240 px). It supports Bluetooth calling and TWS connection for versatile connectivity. With SpO2 tracking and an extensive range of 100 sports modes, it's an excellent fitness and health companion. The Raven Gold variant exudes sophistication and style, making it a perfect accessory for any occasion.

Product Specifications of Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury Stainless Steel Design 1.28" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with High Resolution of 240 * 240 Px & TWS Connection, SpO2 Tracking with 100 Sports Modes (Raven Gold):

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Manufacturer: Fire-Boltt, Boltt Games Pvt Ltd

Series: Quantum

Colour: Raven Gold

Product Dimensions: 5.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm; 58 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Item model number: BSW088

Connectivity Type: Bluetooth

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Luxury stainless steel design Limited colour options (only available in Raven Gold) High-resolution display (240x240 px) Some users may prefer additional colour choices Bluetooth calling and TWS connection capability SpO2 tracking may not be as accurate as medical devices

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78' AMOLED display with a high resolution of 368 * 448 pixels. Rotating crown for easy navigation. Offers 100+ sports modes for fitness tracking Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe 1.43' Super AMOLED display with a brightness of 600 NITS. Stainless steel built for durability and a luxurious look. Features a single BT Bluetooth connection and dual-button technology. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43' AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling capabilities. Provides 300+ sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking. Comes with 4GB storage and an AI voice assistant. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83' display with Bluetooth calling. Features an AI voice assistant. Offers 100 sports modes and has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 1.43' AMOLED display with 700 NITS brightness. Stainless steel rotating crown for navigation. Multiple sports modes and health monitoring features. Fire-Boltt Avalanche Luxury Watch 1.28' HD display. Two-button pushers for navigation. Voice assistance and multiple sports modes. Fire-Boltt Artillery 1.5' HD display with shockproof design. Motion sensor gaming. 320mAh battery, Bluetooth calling, and 100+ sports modes. Fire-Boltt Asteroid 1.43' Super AMOLED display. One-tap Bluetooth calling. High resolution of 466 * 466 pixels and 123 sports modes. Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96' biggest display. Bluetooth calling and voice assistant. 123 sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, and 24/7 heart rate tracking. Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury Stainless Steel Design 1.28' display with high resolution (240 * 240 pixels). Bluetooth calling and TWS connection. SpO2 tracking and 100 sports modes.

Best overall product

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch in Gold Black stands out as the best overall product due to its exceptional combination of features. With Bluetooth calling, a TWS connection, an extensive array of 300+ sports modes, 110 built-in watch faces for customization, generous 4GB storage, and the convenience of an AI voice assistant, it offers unparalleled versatility. Its elegant gold-black design adds a touch of sophistication. This smartwatch seamlessly blends style and substance, catering to diverse needs, making it the top choice for those seeking a comprehensive and reliable smartwatch experience.

Best value for money

The Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch in Black stands as the best value for money due to its impressive features at an affordable price point. With a high-resolution 368*448 pixel AMOLED display, rotating crown, and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, it offers a premium viewing experience. It boasts over 100 sports modes, TWS connection support, and reliable voice assistance. The combination of cutting-edge technology and budget-friendly pricing makes it an exceptional choice, providing users with premium features typically found in higher-priced smartwatches, making it an excellent investment for those seeking outstanding value.

How to find the best Fire-Boltt smartwatches under ₹ 3000?

To find the best Fire-Boltt smartwatches under ₹3000, start by researching online reviews and customer feedback to gauge performance and durability. Consider your specific needs, whether it's fitness tracking, notifications, or battery life, and prioritize accordingly. Look for features like heart rate monitoring, GPS, and water resistance if they align with your preferences. Compare prices from various retailers to ensure you're getting the best deal. Additionally, check for software compatibility with your smartphone. Lastly, consider brand reputation and warranty options for added peace of mind. A thorough assessment of these factors will help you pinpoint the ideal Fire-Boltt smartwatch within your budget.

FAQs

Question : When does the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023 start?

Ans : The start date for the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023 may vary, but typically, it occurs in October or early November. Be sure to check Amazon's official website or app for the exact dates and timings.

Question : Are there any special discounts on Fire-Boltt smartwatches during the Amazon Diwali Sale?

Ans : Yes, during the Amazon Diwali Sale, Amazon usually offers significant discounts, and Best offers on smartwatches on a wide range of products, including Fire-Boltt smartwatches. You can expect to find attractive discounts, bundle offers, and more.

Question : Can I get EMI options on Fire-Boltt smartwatches during the Amazon Diwali Sale?

Ans : Yes, Great Indian Sale 2023 often provides EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) options on various products, including Fire-Boltt smartwatches. You can check for EMI options during the checkout process.

Question : Are there any additional benefits for Amazon Prime members during the Amazon Diwali Sale?

Ans : Amazon Prime members typically enjoy early access to Amazon Festival sale 2023 deals and exclusive offers. They may also receive faster shipping and additional discounts on select products.

Question : How can I stay updated on the latest deals for Fire-Boltt smartwatches during the Amazon Diwali Sale?

Ans : To stay informed about the latest deals, discounts, and offers on Fire-Boltt smartwatches, you can regularly visit Amazon's website, subscribe to Amazon's newsletter, or use the Amazon app. Additionally, following Fire-Boltt's official social media channels may also provide updates.

